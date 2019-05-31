Fqq 1o sem2019_fr_sensato_semana12

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. FUNDAMENTOS DE QUÍMICA QUÂNTICA FABRICIO R. SENSATO Semana 12 (07/maio/2019) 1º Sem/2019
  2. 2. Estados singleto e tripleto para a configuração 1s2s do hélio s = função simétrica a = função antissimétrica Obs. “Barra” sobre a designação do orbital refere- se ao spin  LOWE, JOHN P. Quantum chemistry. 2. ed. San Diego: Academic Press, 1993. p. 134
  3. 3. Teoria da Perturbação: cálculo de energias
  4. 4. Teoria da perturbação e o átomo hélio LOWE, JOHN P. Quantum chemistry. 2. ed. San Diego: Academic Press, 1993. p. 190
  5. 5. Aplicação: cálculo de energias Exemplo Em uma partícula na caixa com comprimento a, ao invés de a energia potencial na caixa ser zero, ela é uma função linear da posição. Isto é V = kx Usando a teoria da perturbação, estime a energia média de uma partícula com massa m e cujo movimento é descrito pela função d e onda de menor energia (n = 1) Fonte : BALL, David W. Físico-química. São Paulo: Pioneira Thomson Learning, 2006. v. 1. p 389

×