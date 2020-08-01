Tema16 soportesopticos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Curso: Difusión de Contenidos Audiovisuales Docente: PhD Hugo Rucano Álvarez Tema: Soportes Opticos . Soportes de Estado S...
• Es un medio de almacenamiento de datos de tipo óptico, que consiste en un disco circular en el cual la información se co...
• Los discos ópticos varían su capacidad de almacenamiento, aunque hay de muchos tipos, los más habituales son: CD de 700 ...
• El disco óptico fue inventado en 1958. En 1961 y 1969, David Paul Gregg registró una patente por el disco óptico analógi...
• Originariamente, los dispositivos ópticos se utilizaban para almacenar música y software de computadora. El formato Lase...
• Los discos ópticos de tercera generación se encuentran en desarrollo, serán usados para distribuir video de alta definic...
• Un disco óptico está hecho generalmente de una oblea de policarbonato estampada o moldeada con una sola pista física en ...
• Clasificación de discos por reutilización. Disco-ROM Este disco es el que venden ya grabado y no se puede volver a graba...
Este se diseñó para almacenar audio pero mas adelante se adapto a otros formatos, en el momento que salió a la venta tenía...
• Este disco es de un tamaño de enfoque de 650 nm, la capacidad de este disco es de: Una cara de una capa (común) 4,7 GB. ...
• Este disco es de un tamaño de enfoque de 400 nm, la capacidad de este disco es de: Una capa 25 GB. Doble capa 50 GB. BDX...
• Disco de cuarta generación, disco versátil holográfico (HVD) El tamaño de enfoque es complejo al ser este disco del tipo...
• General electric holographic Este disco es una variante del HVD tiene una capacidad de almacenaje teórica de 1 a 6 TB (p...
• Este disco sería cualquier tipo de disco que en vez de usar almacenaje bidimensional usaría almacenaje tridimensional, e...
CD plancha do CD-R CD-RW DVD plancha do DVD-R DVD+R DVD- RW DVD+R W DVD+R DL BD plancha do BD-R BD-RE Reproductor Audio CD...
• http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disco_%C3%B3ptico • http://www.taringa.net/posts/info/16257831/Tipos-de-discos-opticos.html...
Tema16 soportesopticos

  1. 1. Curso: Difusión de Contenidos Audiovisuales Docente: PhD Hugo Rucano Álvarez Tema: Soportes Opticos . Soportes de Estado Solido y formatos Autor :Grupo 9 : 01/08/2020 Frederickv Paulov Albornoz Escobedo UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN AGUSTIN AREQUIPA PERU 2020
  2. 2. • Es un medio de almacenamiento de datos de tipo óptico, que consiste en un disco circular en el cual la información se codifica, guarda y almacena haciendo unos surcos microscópicos con un láser sobre una de las caras planas que lo componen. • Los discos ópticos se basan en la tecnología digital • Almacenan cualquier tipo de información (texto, imagen, audio, vídeo, etc.) puede ser codificada en formato digital y almacenada en este tipo de soportes • Una unidad de disco óptico usa rayos láser en lugar de imanes para leer y escribir la información en la superficie del disco. Aunque no son tan rápidos como los discos duros,los discos ópticos tienen mucho espacio para almacenar datos, son menos sensibles a las fluctuaciones ambientales y proporcionan mayor almacenamiento a un costo menor.
  3. 3. • Los discos ópticos varían su capacidad de almacenamiento, aunque hay de muchos tipos, los más habituales son: CD de 700 MB, DVD de 4,7 GB y Blu-ray de 30 GB en una sola cara.Tanto los discos ópticos como las unidades de discos ópticos, pueden ser de sólo lectura o de lectura y escritura
  4. 4. • El disco óptico fue inventado en 1958. En 1961 y 1969, David Paul Gregg registró una patente por el disco óptico analógico para grabación de video, patente de EE.UU 3.430.966. Es de interés especial que la patente de EE.UU 4.893.297, registrada en 1968, emitida en 1990, generó ingresos de regalías para el DVD de Pioneer Corporation hasta 2007, abarcando los sistemas CD, DVD, y Blu-ray. • A comienzos de los años 1960, la Músic Corporation of América (MCA) compró las patentes de Gregg y su empresa, Gauss Electrophysics. • Luego en 1969, en Holanda, físicos de Philips Research comenzaron sus primeros experimentos en un disco óptico de video en Eindhoven. En 1975, Philips y MCA unieron esfuerzos, y en 1978, comercialmente mucho después, presentaron su largamente esperado Laserdisc en Atlanta. MCA comerciaba los discos y Philips los reproductores. Sin embargo, la presentación fue fracaso técnico y comercial y la cooperación entre Philips y MCA se disolvió. • En Japón y Estados Unidos, Pioneer triunfó con el disco de video hasta la llegada del DVD. En 1979, Philips y Sony, en consorcio, comenzaron a desarrollar un nuevo disco óptico de almacenamiento de audio con tecnología digital y en 1983 terminaron con éxito el disco compacto. Paralelamente, la compañía Pioneer tuvo éxitos en el campo de los discos de video hasta el desarrollo del actual DVD. • A mitad de los años 1990, un consorcio de fabricantes desarrollaron la segunda generación de discos ópticos, el DVD. • La tercera generación de discos ópticos fue desarrollada entre 2000 y 2006, y las primeras películas en discos Blu-ray fueron lanzadas en junio de 2006. Blu-ray eventualmente prevaleció en una guerra de formatos de discos ópticos de alta definición sobre un formato de la competencia, el HD DVD. Un disco estándar Blu-ray puede almacenar aproximadamente 25 GB de datos, un DVD aproximadamente 4.7 GB, y un CD alrededor de 700 MB.
  5. 5. • Originariamente, los dispositivos ópticos se utilizaban para almacenar música y software de computadora. El formato Laserdisc almacenaba señales de video analógicas, pero, comercialmente perdió ante el formato de casete VHS, debido principalmente a su alto costo e imposibilidad de grabación; el resto de los formatos de disco de la primera generación están diseñados únicamente para almacenar datos digitales. NOTA: otros factores que afectan la densidad de almacenamiento de datos son, por ejemplo: un disco infrarrojo de múltiples capas almacenaría más datos que un disco de capa simple; si es CAV, CLV o CAV por zonas; como son codificados los datos; cuanto margen vacío en el centro y en los bordes posee. • Disco compacto (CD) • Laserdisc • Disco magneto-óptico • Los discos ópticos de segunda generación están pensados para almacenar grandes cantidades de datos, incluyendo video digital de calidad de transmisión (broadcast quality). Tales discos son habitualmente leídos con un láser de luz visible (usualmente rojo); una longitud de onda más corta y una mayor apertura numérica2 permiten un haz de luz más estrecho, permitiendo pits ylands más pequeños en el disco. En el formato DVD, esto permite 4.7 GB de almacenamiento en disco estándar de 12cm de capa simple y una cara; de manera alternativa, medios más pequeños, tales como los formatos Minidisco y DataPlay, pueden tener una capacidad comparable a la de un mayor disco compacto estándar de 12cm. • Minidisco • Hi-MD • DVD (Digital Versatile Disc) y derivados • DVD-Audio • DualDisc • Digital Video Express • GD-ROM • DataPlay • Disco Fluorescente Multietiqueta • PD (Phase-change Dual) • Universal Media Disc (UMD) • Ultra Density Optical
  6. 6. • Los discos ópticos de tercera generación se encuentran en desarrollo, serán usados para distribuir video de alta definición y videojuegos. Éstos soportan mayores capacidades de almacenamiento de datos, logrado mediante el uso de láseres de longitud de onda corta de luz visible y mayores aperturas numéricas. El disco Blu-ray usa láseres violetas de gran apertura, para usar con discos con pits y lands más pequeños, y por lo tanto una mayor capacidad de almacenamiento por capa.2 En la práctica, la capacidad de presentación multimedia efectiva es mejorada con códecs de compresión de datos de video mejorados como H.264 y VC-1. •Actualmente en comercio Blu-ray VMD o HD-VMD (Versatile Multilayer Disc "Disco versátil Multicapa") CBHD (China Blue High Definition) • En desarrollo FVD (Forward Versatile Disc) DMD (Digital Multilayer Disc "Disco Multicapa Digital") o FMD (Fluorescente Multilayer Disc) • Discontinuados HD DVD (High Density Digital Versatile Disc)
  7. 7. • Un disco óptico está hecho generalmente de una oblea de policarbonato estampada o moldeada con una sola pista física en una configuración en espiral que comienza desde el interior del disco y se extiende hacia el exterior. Para acceder a los datos, se utiliza un diodo que emite una luz láser, de distintas características según el tipo de dispositivo, que se proyecta y se enfoca sobre la oblea de policarbonato. La información binaria grabada en dicha oblea difracta la luz de distintas formas según se trate de ceros o de unos, y un detector situado en los lectores recoge la luz recibida y la envían al micro controlador de la unidad lectora para que filtre e interprete los datos recogidos, y así poder recuperar la información almacenada. La diferencia fundamental entre todos los tipos de almacenamiento está en la longitud de onda del láser con el que se lee y se escribe la información. Los primeros láseres de luz visible que se inventaron fueron los de la longitud de onda correspondientes al color rojo; en el caso de los CD, de 780 nm. La construcción de estos láseres de 780 nm de longitud de onda tenía unos costes muy asequibles para la época en la que se desarrolló el Compact Disk, y se utilizó convenientemente. Sin embargo, es una longitud de onda que a la larga se quedó grande: La densidad de datos almacenados en los discos no podía aumentar si no se acortaba la longitud de onda del láser que se usaba para acceder a la información. Analógicamente, se puede decir que los datos en un CD son como -por ejemplo- rocas, que se pueden sacar de la tierra con una pala. Si reducimos el tamaño del bit (es decir, si en lugar de rocas, hablamos de granos de arena de playa), una pala no es el instrumento adecuado para extraer granos de arena individuales, por lo que se necesita una herramienta más fina y más pequeña. Esto es lo que ocurre con los dispositivos de almacenamiento óptico más modernos: para extraer los datos de ellos, se utilizan láseres de longitud de onda más corta: 650 nm en el caso de los DVD, que todavía sigue siendo rojo (más claro al ojo humano que el de 780 nm, que roza casi el infrarrojo), y 405 nm en el caso del Blu- ray, que adopta el nombre precisamente del color con el que vemos esta longitud de onda: el azul.
  8. 8. • Clasificación de discos por reutilización. Disco-ROM Este disco es el que venden ya grabado y no se puede volver a grabar en el. Disco-R y + R Este disco es el mas vendido, se trata de un disco en blanco que solo se puede grabar una vez en él. Disco-RW, + RW y -RAM Este tipo de disco se caracteriza en que se puede grabar, borrar y volver a grabar todas las veces que se desee.
  9. 9. Este se diseñó para almacenar audio pero mas adelante se adapto a otros formatos, en el momento que salió a la venta tenía mas capacidad de almacenaje que un disco duro de esa época. El tamaño de enfoque de este disco es de 780 nm, lo que hace que tenga una capacidad máxima de 700 MB en un disco tamaño estándar
  10. 10. • Este disco es de un tamaño de enfoque de 650 nm, la capacidad de este disco es de: Una cara de una capa (común) 4,7 GB. Una cara de doble capa 8 GB. Dos caras de una capa 9,4 GB. Dos caras de doble capa (raro) 17 GB.
  11. 11. • Este disco es de un tamaño de enfoque de 400 nm, la capacidad de este disco es de: Una capa 25 GB. Doble capa 50 GB. BDXL 100 GB.
  12. 12. • Disco de cuarta generación, disco versátil holográfico (HVD) El tamaño de enfoque es complejo al ser este disco del tipo "disco óptico ultra-denso", la capacidad de este disco es de 3,9 TB.
  13. 13. • General electric holographic Este disco es una variante del HVD tiene una capacidad de almacenaje teórica de 1 a 6 TB (puede haber una posibilidad de que su capacidad máxima sea de 100 TB), este disco se prevé que salga a la venta los próximos 4 años.
  14. 14. • Este disco sería cualquier tipo de disco que en vez de usar almacenaje bidimensional usaría almacenaje tridimensional, este tipo de almacenaje haría que un CD, un DVD o un BD tuviera una capacidad de almacenamiento desde 1 TB hasta varios PT (1 PT = 1024 TB), esta tecnología aún está en desarrollo; según las empresas que desarrollan esta tecnología, pronto estará disponible.
  15. 15. CD plancha do CD-R CD-RW DVD plancha do DVD-R DVD+R DVD- RW DVD+R W DVD+R DL BD plancha do BD-R BD-RE Reproductor Audio CD Lectura Lectura N. 1 Lectura N. 2 Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Unidad de CD-ROM Lectura Lectura N. 1 Lectura N. 2 Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Grabadora de CD-R Lectura Escritur a Lectura Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Grabadora de CD-RW Lectura Escritur a Escritur a Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Unidad de DVD-ROM Lectura Lectura N. 3 Lectura N. 3 Lectura Lectura N. 4 Lectura N. 4 Lectura N. 4 Lectura N. 4 Lectura N. 5 Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Grabadora de DVD-R Lectura Escritur a Escritur a Lectura Escritur a Lectura N. 6 Lectura N. 7 Lectura N. 6 Lectura N. 5 Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Grabadora de DVD-RW Lectura Escritur a Escritur a Lectura Escritur a Lectura N. 7 Escritur aN. 8 Lectura N. 6 Lectura N. 5 Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Grabadora de DVD+R Lectura Escritur a Escritur a Lectura Lectura N. 6 Escritur a Lectura N. 6 Lectura N. 9 Lectura N. 5 Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Grabadora deDVD+RW Lectura Escritur a Escritur a Lectura Lectura N. 6 Escritur a Lectura N. 6 Escritur a Lectura N. 5 Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Grabadora de DVD±RW Lectura Escritur a Escritur a Lectura Escritur a Escritur a Escritur a Escritur a Lectura N. 5 Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Grabadora de DVD±RW / DVD+R DL Lectura Escritur a Escritur a Lectura Escritur aN. 10 Escritur a Escritur aN. 10 Escritur a Escritur a Ningun o Ningun o Ningun o Unidad de BD-ROM Lectura Lectura Lectura Lectura Lectura Lectura Lectura Lectura Lectura Lectura Lectura Lectura Grabadora de BD-R Lectura N. 11 Escritur aN. 11 Escritur aN. 11 Lectura Escritur a Escritur a Escritur a Escritur a Escritur a Lectura Escritur a Lectura Grabadora de BD-RE Lectura N. 11 Escritur aN. 11 Escritur aN. 11 Lectura Escritur a Escritur a Escritur a Escritur a Escritur a Lectura Escritur a Escritur a
