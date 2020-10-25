Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FOOTBALL.UA№84 (1886) 22 – 25 ОКТЯБРЯ 2020 СДАЕТСЯ, НАМ, ДЖЕНТЛЬМЕНЫ, ЛИГА ЧЕМПИОНОВ НАЧАЛАСЬЦЕНА ДОГОВОРНАЯ ПОСТЕР «ИНТЕР...
Второй ряд (слева направо): Милан Шкриньяр, Роберто Первый ряд: Ашраф Хакими, Лаутаро Мартинес, Никол перед матчем с «Лаци...
3№84 (1886) 2020 Редакционка Артем ФРАНКОВ Вам нравится слово «чудо»?! Вторничныепереживания на тему первого за много… за ...
№84 (1886) 20204 Лига чемпионовТур 1 Динамо Ювентус 0:2 Киев. НСК «Олимпийский». 14 850 Судья: Овидиу Хацеган (Румыния) «Д...
5№84 (1886) 2020 Лига чемпионовТур 1 наших ворот больше не воз- никало! – пропустили вто- рой. Рабьо отдал на Куадра- до, ...
№84 (1886) 20206 Лига чемпионовТур 1 никиклубасмотрелисьочень прилично против европей- ского гранда, и это его очень радуе...
7№84 (1886) 2020 Лига чемпионовТур 1 Реал Шахтёр 2:3 Мадрид. «Альфредо Ди Сте- фано» Судья: Йованович (Сербия) «Реал»: Кур...
№84 (1886) 20208 Лига чемпионовТур 1 унылоскрутилисьдома«Ка- дису», за что получили ушат критики – а ведь в следую- щийуик...
9№84 (1886) 2020 Лига чемпионовТур 1 Милитаонаплечахзавершал атаку,нонепереигралвовре- мя рванувшего навстречу Куртуа. Оче...
№84 (1886) 202010 Лига чемпионовТур 1 Нуеслибы ещеиздесь!.. Всветемадридскогопоедин- капобеда«Боруссии»выгля- делабыболееч...
11№84 (1886) 2020 Лига чемпионовТур 1 ГруппаЕ Впродажу поступили фальшивые елочные игрушки… Ренн Краснодар 1:1 Голы: Гирас...
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"

44 views

Published on

https://myfootball.top/

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Футбол (Украина) 2020 №084 "myfootball.top"

  1. 1. FOOTBALL.UA№84 (1886) 22 – 25 ОКТЯБРЯ 2020 СДАЕТСЯ, НАМ, ДЖЕНТЛЬМЕНЫ, ЛИГА ЧЕМПИОНОВ НАЧАЛАСЬЦЕНА ДОГОВОРНАЯ ПОСТЕР «ИНТЕР», «РУХ»
  2. 2. Второй ряд (слева направо): Милан Шкриньяр, Роберто Первый ряд: Ашраф Хакими, Лаутаро Мартинес, Никол перед матчем с «Лацио». 04.10.2020, Рим, «Стадио Олимпико»«ИНТЕР» (МИЛАН)
  3. 3. 3№84 (1886) 2020 Редакционка Артем ФРАНКОВ Вам нравится слово «чудо»?! Вторничныепереживания на тему первого за много… за немало лет выступления «Ди- намо»вЛигечемпионоввсре- ду вечером были сметены по- током страстей по поводу око- ломадридскогоматча«Шахте- ра». Горняки, по большому счету, отправились туда огре- бать –обэтомкричали/скорбе- ли форумы и чаты, об этом не намекали, но откровенно сви- детельствовали букмекерские ставки: коэффициенты на по- беду «Реала Мадрид» обвали- лись, и победа королевского клуба с разницей в три мяча оцениваласьв2 снебольшими копейками –видимо,полагали, что перед Эль-Класико подо- печные Зидана не станут вы- прыгиватьизштанов… «Шахтер»послеболезнии перед…чем? …Причинавсемузаключалась в одном слове, с которым мы в нынешнемгодууспеличутьли не породниться  – ковидла! Эпидемия,скосившаяигроков и сотрудников «Шахтера» (к черту теории заговора, если я где-то их задействовал сверх разумного и допустимого – приношу извинения), а также достойноеиобъяснимоенаме- рениетренерскогоштабапобе- речь переболевших, перестра- ховаться на всякий случай, привели к тому, что на поле стадиона им. АдСа вышел са- мый что ни есть эксперимен- тальный, не дублирующий, не молодежный, но близкий ко второму состав чемпиона Ук- раины… …Они и не стали выпрыги- вать – подопечные Зидана-то! Состав «Реала», правда, тоже былдалекимотоптимального, но где «Реал», а где «Шахтер», говорилискептикипереднача- лом матча. Им тыкали матчем с «Кадисом» – случайность, следовал уверенный ответ. Шансдляигроков«Шахтера»? Ой, не смешите… Однако с первых минут смешить стал «не выпрыгивавший из шта- нов»королевскийклуб.Запер- вые сорок пять минут гости взбили «сливочных» и в луч- шем виде их употребили  – между прочим, очень напом- нивпрошлогоднююисториюс «Брюгге», которому «Реал» также дома едва не сгорел по недоумию, ограничившись 2:2. Но на этот раз в Мадрид прикатилакудаболеемастеро- витая и остроатакующая ком- пания, что вылилось в три без- ответных мяча. Были б на три- бунахзрители,онидосталибы белыеплаточки… …Устояли! Во втором тай- ме о несерьезном отношении со стороны «Реала» речи не шло,наполервануливсесиль- нейшие, и «Шахтеру» при- шлосьнелегко.Оченьнелегко, особенноеслиучестьинфаркт- нуюдрамутретьегогола,кото- рый арбитр совершенно спра- ведливо отменил с помощью ВАР из-за активного офсайда Винисиуса. Команда Луиша Каштру одержала победу в матче, где от нее ожидали в лучшем случае не слишком крупного поражения – и зара- неепрощалиего!Браво,парни, браво, тренер, браво, «Шах- тер»!Ваместьчемгордиться,и примите причитающиеся зна- киуваженияиздалеконесамо- го дружелюбного по отноше- ниюквамлагеря.Темболеевы так или иначе замечательно сработалинапрестижфутбола Украины! …Аможноявоскрешутео- рию заговора?))) Спасибо. В итоге-то всё равно на пользу «Шахтеру» получилось, не правда ли? Во всяком случае, держать после такого на банке Тете и Соломона будет клини- кой,неправдали?Чтокасается Исмаили, то, похоже, чаянно илинечаянно«Шахтер»решил этупроблему,иВикторКорни- енко вырвался в лидеры гонки «Кто из чемпионов мира‑2019 станет звездой взрослого фут- бола?» Валерий Бондарь на- ступает ему на пятки, порой вырываясьвперед! Анамплевать,унас4–2-4 Что касается матча «Динамо», для начала давайте закроем спор, который мне где заочно, а где и очно (в студии канала «Бомбардир»уРоманаБебеха, кудаменянынчепоройпригла- шают)довелосьвестипопово- ду расстановки «Ювентуса». Напомню,чтовашавтор,исхо- дя из старой козьмопрутков- скоймудрости«Еслинаклетке слона увидишь надпись «Буй- вол» – не верь глазам своим!» Что я и сделал, рассматривая многочисленные пред- и по- слематчевыесхемы,где«Юве» приписываласьигравтрицен- тральных защитника: отбро- сил их и произнес: «Они игра- ют в четыре!» (Перед матчем спецыизУЕФАещеиКуадра- до с Кьезой флангами перепу- тали,нонесуть.) Более того, позволил себе сравнить схему «Юве» без яр- ковыраженногоправогополу- защитника с тем, как играло «Динамо»ВалерияВасильеви- чаЛобановскогов1997–99 гг., а именно без правого полуза- щитника: Куадрадо по всей бровке (Лужный), Бонуччи, Кьеллини(Демирал) –вцентре обороны (Головко, Ващук, пусть даже наши играли с ли- беро), Данило, Кьеза – левый край(Дмитрулин/Каладзе,Ко- совский). Народ возмутился: «Неможетэтогобыть!»,Алекс Великих из Италии поведал о трехцентрбекахит. д. Ясностьвнеслистатистиче- ские отчеты, в частности, Wyscout:4–4–1–1,гдеединич- ки это, конечно же, у гостей – Мората и Рэмзи (Дибала). При этом я вполне допускаю, что планы тренера на игру могут разниться с тем, что получи- лось, но не до такой степени, чтобы левый защитник играл центрального. Наиболее пла- менным сторонникам ювен- тийских 3–5–2 – чтоб у вас всегда Кьеза за левый фланг в обороне отвечал! Ага, тот еще защитничек… Кстати, по «Динамо». У ки- евлян как минимум де-факто получилисьнепривычныеуже 4–2–3–1, плавно переходящие в4–4–2 сБуяльскимвроливто- рого форварда, а 4–1–4–1, при которых Цыганков частенько оказывался впереди выну- жденного отрабатывать назад Буяльского (не говоря уж о Де Пене на противоположном фланге), а четвертым в линей- ку атакующих, конечно же, вписывалсяШапаренко. Простите уж мне это такти- ческое отступление, которое, какяпрекраснознаю,подавля- ющемубольшинствуабсолют- но до фени, но нужно же было немногопоумничать! Авотеслибы… –Нивкоем случае. Тогда… –Низачто! – Нучтож…Авотэтопопро- буйте Если же вернуться ближе к полю, то у меня после усушки, утрускиитщательногоотжима осталось три вопроса и одно пожелание. Начнем с последнего. Ува- жаемыеигроки«Динамо»,что- бы качественно продаться в качественную Европу, нужно играть не то чтобы качествен- нее, но, как говорил Жванец- кий, тщательнЕе. На 200% – там, где некоторые могут по- зволитьсебе50 или75.Чтоеще нужнодляэтого,вамрасскажут в штабе. Тренерском. По-мое- му, он сейчас очень даже не избегает бесед, в том числе ин- дивидуальных. Не правда ли, «Ювентус» преподал опреде- ленный урок, заставив копать- сявпамяти –акогдажеэтопо- следнийразмыигралискоман- дой такого уровня? «Челси»? Двараза?Некатит…Хотятоже полезновспомнить:нынешнее «Динамо» не намерено разва- ливатьсяипроигрывать0:5 ко- му бы то ни было. Оно вообще стремитсянедопускатьподоб- ных неудач, но иногда выну- ждено склониться перед сово- купностьюфакторов. Если бы «Динамо» не про- пустило на 46‑й минуте, едва выйдяизраздевалки?Никакой логикой этот мяч не диктовал- ся, держались довольно спо- койно, готовя свои огрызания, и вдруг: Цыганков позволил Кьезесебяобыграть,Забарный и Шапаренко не придушили РэмзииКулусевски(атутиво- все мог кто еще подстрахо- вать), Бущан не выручил, как мыужечутьлинетребоватьот него стали. Последователь- ностьошибокиошибочек,гре- хов и погрешностей – банка, которая предопределила всё дальнейшеетечениеигры. Если бы появление Попова исоответствующаяперестрой- ка (Миколенко на левый фланг)случиласьнепослегола «Юве», а изначально – по мо- дели, опробованной, но, види- мо, не апробированной во Львове?Луческунерешился,и я как никто другой, хоть млад- ше ровно на четверть века, его понимаю: система Кендзёра – Забарный –Миколенко –Кара- ваев отработала квалифика- цию, менять ее – рисковать и пускатьсявплаваньевневедо- мыедали…Нуаеслипофанта- зировать? Понятно, что Миколенко на фланге добавил агрессии. Игра киевлянвпланесозиданиястала выглядетьнамногоперспектив- нее. Да, получили второй – но почти наровномместе,да,пля- сать нужно от соперника – что он нам позволял… Короче, та- койвотвопросостался.Думает- ся,онактуаленнеВООБЩЕ,ав ближайшем будущем, напри- мер, в Будапеште, где воленс- ноленспридетсяатаковать. ГармашвместоБуяльского. Не могу избавиться от мысли, чтоеслиужЛуческувыпустил Дениса, то у многомудрого тренера имеются определен- ные планы на предмет исполь- зования сего игрока. Тем бо- лее – посмотрите-ка, что под- сказывают циферки, и сделай- те свои выводы, оставив зару- бочкунабудущее. …Вам нравится слово «чу- до»?Тогдасмотрите«Праздник СвятогоЙоргена»инемешайте нам готовиться к следующим сражениям, среди которых нет неважныхипроходных.
  4. 4. №84 (1886) 20204 Лига чемпионовТур 1 Динамо Ювентус 0:2 Киев. НСК «Олимпийский». 14 850 Судья: Овидиу Хацеган (Румыния) «Динамо»: Бущан – Кен‑ дзёра, Забарный, Мико‑ ленко, Караваев (Попов, 70) – Сидорчук, Шапа‑ ренко – Цыганков (Вер‑ бич, 70), Буяльский (Гар‑ маш, 89), Де Пена (Ро‑ дригес, 60) – Супряга НЗ: Бойко, Нещерет, Сирота, Ше‑ пелев, Андриевский, Цитаишвили, Леднев, Дуэлунд Тренер: Мирча Луческу «Ювентус»: Щенсны – Куадрадо, Бонуччи, Кьеллини (Демираль, 19), Данило – Бентанкур (Ар‑ тур, 79), Рабьо – Кулусев‑ ски (Дибала, 56), Рэмзи (Бернардески, 79), Кьеза – Мората НЗ: Буффон, Пинсольо, Портанова, Фработта Тренер: Андреа Пирло Голы: Мората (46, 84) Предупреждены: Бентанкур (45), Куадрадо (50), Демираль (59) 0,22 xG 1,69 4 ударыповоротам 5 3 вствор 6 0 блок. 1 30,2 средняядистанцияудара 12,6 1 офсайды 0 13 фолы 11 45 владение,% 55 52 владения,достигшие 50 чужойполовины 7 владения,достигшие 15 чужойштрафной 34 атакивсего 33 3 атакисударами 10 21,3 PPDA 16,0 (эффективностьпрессинга) 153/69 единоборства/ 153/80 выигранные 52 передачивпоследнюютреть 62 34 точные 44 0 умныепередачи/точные 5/3 3 ключевыепередачи 7 Матч,которыймывсетак ждали.Момент,которыймы вседружноприближали.Иг- ра,котораясловноразделила наше время на «до» и «по- сле». С итогом, который ра- зочаровал, но при этом дал и нам и, в первую очередь тре- нерскому штабу огромную пищудляанализаиразмыш- лений. Мирча Луческу выпустил на матч практически тот же состав, что и на все игры ква- лификационныхраундовтур- нира. Исключение – появле- ние на поле Цыганкова вме- стоРодригеса.АндреаПирло, кстати,вситуацииснездоро- вым Роналдо, также ничем в планестартовойодиннадцат- киособонеудивил. Противостояниеначалось с первого в матче, и очеред- ного в этом сезоне спасения Бущана после удара мегаак- тивного Кьезы, прорвавше- госяспровисавшегопонача- луправогокраядинамовской обороны. Стадион сразу же стал скандировать фамилию нашегоодессита!Правда,за- тем после его неудачной иг- ры на выходе головой мог забивать Кьеллини, но счас- тье поначалу играло на на- шейстороне. Киевляне первую реаль- ную атаку провели на 17‑й минуте.Кендзёранавесилна Супрягу,нотот,выиграввер- ховую борьбу, пробил чуток выше. Тут же в составе ту- ринцев состоялась выну- жденная замена – Демирал вышел вместо Кьеллини, за деньдотоговместесАндреа Пирло посетившего пред- матчевую пресс-конферен- цию.Кстати,Маэстрозаявил в ответ на вопрос автора это- го текста, что коронавирус- ногоРоналдовсоставезаме- нит, по всей видимости, тот человек,которыйнасвитоге и похоронил – Альваро Мо- рата.ТамжеПирловочеред- ной раз высказал слова бла- годарности Мирче Луческу как своему первому тренеру иучителю. На 32‑й минуте случился крайне неприятный эпизод – 18‑летний Забарный обрезал команду, когда, адресуя Си- дорчуку,выкатилмячнаногу Рабьо. К счастью, обошлось без последствий даже в виде углового,которыйарбитр-со- отечественник Мирчи Луче- ску (Овидиу Хацэган, напом- ню, судил и игру «Динамо» против «Гента» в Бельгии. Тогда он был более фарто- вым…)вначаленазначилбы- ло, но сразу отменил. Чуть позжепослеиндивидуальных действийРэмзи,обыгравшего всётогожеЗабарного,пяткой между ног Миколенко неча- янно пробил Кулусевски, но тут уж вновь отлично сыграл Бущан, потащивший мяч из углаворот.Да,летеловближ- ний, но расстояние было ми- нимальным, что усложнило работуГеоргия. Как бы между прочим от- метим, что играли «ювенти- ни» в этой игре в оранже- во‑чёрных цветах – особо принципиальныхдля«Дина- мо». В конце тайма наша ко- манда чуть оживилась – правда,реальнымимомента- ми не назовёшь ни желание Де Пены поймать Щенсны чуть ли не с центра поля, ни ударЦыганковасоштрафно- говкомпенсированноекпер- вой половине игры время с рикошетом от задницы Ку- адрадо,пришедшимсявруки поляку. В общем, первая по- ловина вторничного матча – типичное«Динамо»Луческу в матчах против более силь- ных соперников. Игра от обороны со спасениями Бу- щана и периодическими контрвыпадами. Во второй, думаю, всё вполне могло продолжиться втомжедухе,еслибыне46‑я минута. Что называется, гол из раздевалки»… Самый ак- тивный«туринец»этогомат- чаКьезанакрутилоказавше- госявролиправогобекаЦы- ганкова и выдал пас на Рэм- зи, валлиец пяткой скинул под удар Кулусевски, но его прямо на ногу Морате отра- зилБущан…Виноватлинаш кипер? Лично я большой ошибки не вижу, но здесь каждыйимеетправонасвою точкузрения. Несмотря на изменение счёта, «Динамо» продолжа- лодействоватьвтомжеклю- че. Знатно оживил игру вы- шедшийназаменувместоДе Пены Родригес (хотя разок он знатно, что называется, «протупил», запоров отлич- нуюатаку–этокогдавправо не сумел отдать), неплохо вписалсявкартинуиВербич, сменивший Цыганкова, ко- торый, к сожалению, ничем неблеснул. Ещё беднее смотрелся в игрепротив«Юве»Супряга. Правда,донегозачастуюба- нально не доходил мяч. Ин- тересно было бы посчитать, сколько раз ещё один одес- сит из состава нашей коман- ды коснулся круглого за вторничный прохладный киевскийвечер–думаю,там допятивполнеможетнедой- ти! С ходу вспоминаю лишь егоударголовойпослепода- чиКендзёрына17‑йминуте, окоторомписалвыше. Очень хорошо выглядел капитан Сидорчук. Недаром и WhoScore, и InStat, и не только признали именно его лучшим игроком матча в со- ставекиевлян.На75‑ймину- тепослеугловогооннеплохо прицелился издали, но… точнопоцентру. Как-то внезапно, на ров- ном месте – моментов‑то у Когда xG прямо в точку Фотопресс-службыФК«Динамо»(О.Васильева) Удар Супряги головой. А что сказать – больше ничего и не было, как мини- мум в первом тайме
  5. 5. 5№84 (1886) 2020 Лига чемпионовТур 1 наших ворот больше не воз- никало! – пропустили вто- рой. Рабьо отдал на Куадра- до, тот в фирменном стиле навесил с правого фланга, а Мората, опередив Забарно- го, отлично пробил головой. Два рабочих гола центрфор- варда. Ужевдобавленноевремя, вновь после углового, из-за штрафнойповоротамцелил- ся перешедший после заме- ны Караваева на Попова на позицию левого защитника Миколенко – мимо. Наш ка- питан, правда, тоже ударил издали ещё раз, с лучшим успехом, однако Щенсны ударотбил,аВербичдальше сотворил не пойми что. По- следнимнашимшансомхоть на какой-то позитив был штрафной Шапаренко – да, опасно,нонеболее. Вобщем,неполные15ты- сяч стадиона, за исключени- ем сектора поклонников «Ювентуса», смогли чему- либопорадоватьсялишьдва- жды – первому голу «Брюг- ге» в ворота «Зенита», о чём оповестило табло, а затем выходу на замену Дениса Гармаша. Денис воистину стал в Киеве легендой – его бойцовский дух, его поведе- ние как «Психо» в хорошем, а иногда и не очень смысле слова, ценится болельщика- миоченьвысоко.Те,ктосмо- трел матч по телевизору, го- ворят, что встречали Гарма- шатак,чтозвуквтрансляции завис–вобщем,янезнаю,но вживую действительно вы- гляделосильно. На послематчевой пресс- конференциияспросилуЛу- ческу,рассчитываетлионна Дениса в дальнейшем, и по- ложительный ответ меня оченьпорадовал.Думаю,как имногих.Кслову,этоудари по тем скептикам, которые говорили, что вот кто-кто, а Гармаш точно с Луческу не уживётся, слишком уж он принципиальный ко всему «шахтёровскому»! Так-то онотак,новыступатьпротив побед своего клуба могут лишьнекоторые,иДенисяв- ноневихчисле… Резюме. Да, первое пора- жение Мирчи Луческу во главе киевского «Динамо» случилось. Но – против оченьдостойногосоперника, пусть и лишённого Кришти- ано Роналдо. Мистер (к сло- ву, официально ставший в этотденьсамымвозрастным тренером в истории группо- вого турнира Лиги чемпио- нов) отметил, что воспитан- Поигрокам Действия/удачные: Кендзера – 76/59, Забарный – 88/74, Миколенко – 92/76 (все – по 95 минут), Караваев – 57/36 (71), Сидорчук – 84/64, Шапаренко – 74/53, Супряга – 27/9 (все – по 95), Буяльский – 41/21 (89), Цыганков – 41/22 (71), Де Пена – 42/21 (60), Попов – 19/17 (24), Жерсон – 24/13 (34), Вербич – 17/6 (24), Гармаш – 5/5 (5 –!) Из очевидного: Цыганков, проведя на поле на 18 минут мень‑ ше, чем Буяльский, дал почти ту же статистику (неожиданно, правда?), в то время как Де Пена сделал всё то же и вовсе за 60 минут – то есть Карлос по этому показателю (важная ого‑ ворка!) отыграл в полтора раза активнее и эффективнее, чем Виталий. Зато у уругвайца с единоборствами швах… Ну а до Супряги откровенно не доходил мяч, и он почти всю игру бегал вхолостую – Кулусевски дал ровно те же цифры за 56 игровых минут, но с Дибалой (35/25 за 38 минут) лучше и не сравнивать. На многие вопросы отвечает, не так ли? Более того, так и тянет задать вопрос – а не слишком ли позд‑ но Гармаш с его 100‑процентной эффективностью на отрезке, вышел вместо Буяльского? Другое, более глобальный вопрос, прозвучал по соседству… Георгий Бущан: передачи/удачные – 29/25 (если взять па‑ сы на чужую половину поля общим числом 7, то два вышли неудачными, три завершились немедленными потерями от полевых игроков, два – прошло; «у себя» точность почти сто‑ процентная, за исключением одного паса во фланг Караваеву), сэйвы – 4 (3 в первом тайме, 4‑м стал отбитый на Морату удар Кулусевски на 46‑й минуте), выходы из ворот – 3 (все в первом тайме), верховые единоборства – 2 (оба выиграны и оба в первом тайме). Видимо, третий выход и был тот жуткий а‑ля Германия и Горецка сброс на голову Кьеллини, после которого Джорджо… сломался! Действия/удачные («Ювентус»): Демирал – 87/69 (76 минут на поле), Бонуччи – 95/83 (95), Куадрадо – 78/56 (95), Кьеллини – 23/19 (за 19 минут – ох уж мне эта перепасовочка защитни‑ ков!), Данило – 81/68, Мората – 49/22, Рабьо – 81/56, Кьеза – 57/28 (все – 95), Рэмзи – 55/32 (80), Бентанкур – 77/56 (80), Дибала – 35/25 (38) Единоборства: Кендзера – 8/6, Забарный – 8/3, Миколенко – 12/10 (!), Караваев – 10/6 (плюс пять перехватов), Сидорчук – 17/9 (плюс пять перехватов), Цыганков – 16/6, Буяльский – 18/5 (27%), Шапаренко – 18/9, Де Пена – 8/2, Супряга – 15/5, Жер‑ сон – 6/0 (!), Попов – 1/1, Вербич – 4/1, Гармаш – прочерк То же у «Юве»: Мората – 19/9, Кьеза – 17/3 (!), Дибала – 7/1, Рэмзи – 9/2, Куадрадо – 19/12, Данило – 13/11, Бонуччи – 8/6, Демирал – 11/7, Рабьо – 17/10, Бентанкур – 15/10 Передачи вперед/точные: Кендзера – 23/15, Забарный – 17/13, Миколенко – 28/19, Караваев – 15/9, Сидорчук – 15/12 (12/11 – в последнюю треть!), Цыганков – 4/3 (!), Буяльский – 5/5 (!), Шапаренко – 11/9, Де Пена – 8/2, Супряга – 0, Жерсон – 2/1, Попов – 5/3, Вербич – 3/2, Гармаш – 1/1. Попытки передач вразрез – по одной у Вербича и Сидорчука То же у «Юве»: Демирал – 24/22, Рабьо – 18/15, Бентанкур – 13/12, Бонуччи – 23/18, Куадрадо – 12/4, Данило – 19/15 За исключением Хуана Куадрадо, разница впечатляет… 0:1 Фотопресс-службыФК«Динамо»(О.Васильева) Фотопресс-службыФК«Динамо»(О.Васильева) Альваро Мората выбрал очень неправильный вечер, чтобы продемонстриро- вать свои лучшие качества Дуэль Сидорчука и Кулусевски. Наблюдают и переживают Рэмзи и Цыганков. Судя по бутсам, мяч достается Шапаренко
  6. 6. №84 (1886) 20206 Лига чемпионовТур 1 никиклубасмотрелисьочень прилично против европей- ского гранда, и это его очень радует. Не будем спорить. Луческу, в конце концов, не Богидаженеволшебник.Но то, что в кои-то годы осенью мы играем не с «Яблонцем» и даже не с «Копенгагеном» (при всём уважении к этим командам) – факт, который отрицатьнельзя. Не забываем также, что это лишь первый тур. 28‑го числа нас ждёт визит в Буда- пешт к Сергею Станиславо- вичу Реброву, и вот там мы побеждать обязаны любой ценой! ГлебСКРИПЧЕНКО, статистикуготовил АртемФРАНКОВ Здравствуй,Лига чемпионов! Барселона Ференцварош 5:1 Судья: Сандро Шарер (Швейцария) «Барселона»: Нето – Ро‑ берто (Жуниор Фирпо, 62), Пике, Ленгле, Дест – Пьянич (Бускетс, 76), де Йонг – Тринкао (Дембеле, 63), Коутиньо (Араухо, 70), Фати (Педри, 63) – Месси «Ференцварош»: Дибус – Ботка (Ловренчич, 77), Блажич, Ковачевич, Ци‑ вич (Хайстер, 63) – Зигер, Харатин, Лаидуни (Сома‑ лия, 63) – Исаэль, Нгуен (Боли, 71), Зубков (Мак, 71) Голы: Месси (27, пен), Фати (42), Коутиньо (52), Педри (82), Дембеле (89) – Харатин (70, пен) Предупреждены: Лаидуни, Цивич, Харатин, Ковачевич Удален: Пике (68) Первый матч «Ференц­ вароша» после 25‑летнего перерыва в Лиге чемпионов успешным никак не назвать, хотя в таком или примерно таком исходе этого матча не было никаких сомнений. Всё-такислишкомужразно- гоуровняэтикоманды. «Фради» могли восполь- зоваться тем, что «Барсело- на» начала матч не очень ак- тивно и старательно, но го- стям не повезло: их гол был отменениз-заофсайда,аИса- эльпробилвкаркасворот. Ну а потом «Барса» взя- лась за дело. Месси в своем стилесправапопыталсявой- ти в штрафную, обыгрывая одногосоперниказадругим, но был сбит Ковачевичем, после чего сам реализовал пенальти. Затем Фати с лета вкасаниезакатилмячвдаль- ний нижний угол после иде- ального – тонкого и точного – наброса де Йонга. Тем са- мымАнсусталпервымигро- ком в истории Лиги чемпио- нов, забившим два мяча в турнире до достижения 18‑летия. Такчто,побольшомусче- ту, игра была сделана до пе- рерыва. Когда же в дебюте второго тайма «Барса» заби- ла третий мяч, успокоился даже Куман. Гол вышел кра- сивый. Как обычно у «Бар- сы»,затяжнаяатака–деЙонг на Месси, тот побегал с мя- чом в штрафной и отдал Фа- ти… А вот Ансу сыграл фее- рически.Откатилмячсебеза спину, а потом пяткой отпа- совалвлевуюсторонунаКо- утиньо, который в касание пробил в ближний угол. По- нятно,чтозабитыетудаголы на совести вратаря, но в та- койситуациихочетсяписать необошибкекипера,аопре- красных действиях юного крайкасборнойИспании. Успокоившись, Куман выпустил кантеранос – Ара- ухоиПедри,атакжеЖунио- раФирпо,которогонесумел продать,покаработалтранс- ферный рынок. Педри даже забил свой первый гол за «Барсу»ивесьмаважный… Зубковпасомсцентрапо- ля бросил один на один Нгу- ена,которыйвсвойственном ему стиле убежал от Пике. Ветеран «Барсы» хватал Токмаказафутболку,дергал заруку,нототвсёравнопро- бил, хотя и неточно. Промах Нгуена не стал поводом для швейцарского арбитра Сан- дро Шарера не применять санкций. Пике получил пря- мую красную за фол послед- ней надежды без малейшей попытки сыграть по прави- лам, а в ворота «Барселоны» был назначен 11‑метровый. ЕгоспокойнореализовалХа- ратин (у украинца это уже второй гол в этом сезоне в еврокубках),уложившийки- пера в один угол и катнув- ший мяч в другой. К слову, именно в таком стиле, не- сильным ударом в правый нижний угол, он забил с пе- нальти не первый раз. И во- обще Игорь был, пожалуй, лучшим на поле в составе венгерского клуба. Особен- но впечатлила точность его передач. Из 75 пасов 72 на- шлиадресата! Получив призрачный шанс на камбэк, «Фради» под конец раскрылись. За- бить не смогли, зато две контратаки получили. Сна- чалаПедризабилспасаДем- беле, а затем отличился сам француз(впервыевсезоне)с передачиЛеоМесси. Сергей Ребров: «В нача- лематча,когдамыбылиеще свежи, у нас было больше возможностей. Мы осознан- нотакначали,желаяудивить соперника. Понятно, что «Барселона»сообразила,что к чему, и отодвинула нас от своих ворот. К тому же все знают, что с «Барселоной» играть в открытый футбол оченьсложно,таккакониот- лично атакуют, и в арсенале любого игрока команды всегда найдется какое-то не- ожиданное решение. Пока у нас были силы, мы хорошо сужали территорию, но по мере того, как уставали, нам становилось всё труднее и труднее не отставать. Мне особенно понравилась наша игра в первые двадцать ми- нутматча.Отмечу,чтопосле гола и удаления Пике мы за- владели территориальным преимуществом. Но именно этот отрезок показал очень высокий уровень «Барсело- ны».Мнеоченьжаль,чтомы дважды пропустили в по- следние десять минут. Мож- но было избежать такой раз- ницы в итоговом счете, но, кроме последней десятими- нутки,унаснебылопроваль- ныхотрезков,хотя,конечно, в целом я не могу оставаться довольным». Любопытно, что Сергей Ребров выделил отрезок в стартовые 20 минут, и имен- но на 20‑й минуте Исаэль пробил в каркас, а до 20‑й минуты FTC не нанес ни од- ного удара по воротам. По правилам,конечно. Денеш Дибус: «Мы на своей шкуре почувствовали, чтоэтозауровень!» АндрейШАХОВ P. S. С венгерской коман‑ дой в Барселону прилетели несколько бывших игроков «Ференцвароша», которые вместе с ветеранами «Бар‑ сы» почтили память леген‑ дарного Ладислао Кубалы, возложив цветы к статуе легенды «Барсы» на «Камп Ноу».Кубалаигралс1951по 1961годв«Барселоне»,ара‑ нее,с1945по1946год,защи‑ щал цвета «Фради». Поми‑ мо Кубалы, в обоих клубах игралиещетрое:ЭмильБер‑ кешши (Berkessy, 1928–32, «Ференцварош», 1934–36, «Барса»,интереснейшейби‑ ографииигрок,тренерибиз‑ несмен!), Шандор Кочиш (1946–50, «Ференцварош», 1958–66, «Барса» – в Барсе онипокончилссобой,выбро‑ сившисьизокнабольницыот нестерпимых болей) и Золтан Цибор (1948–50, «Ференцварош», 1958–61, «Барса»). Как вы понимае‑ те, ни один из квартета не относится к легендам «Фе‑ ренцвароша»; что касается «Барселоны», то Кубала – да,безвопросов,№1–в50‑х, а Кочиша и Цибора туда причисляют,скорее,заихдо‑ стижения в сборной Венг‑ рии, трагическую судьбу и выходвфиналКЕЧ‑1961. Фотопресс-службыФК«Динамо»(О.Васильева) Штрафной Шапаренко в компен- сированное время. Мяч просви- стит чуть мимо цели
  7. 7. 7№84 (1886) 2020 Лига чемпионовТур 1 Реал Шахтёр 2:3 Мадрид. «Альфредо Ди Сте- фано» Судья: Йованович (Сербия) «Реал»: Куртуа – Менди, Милитао, Варан, Марсе‑ ло – Модрич (Кроос, 70), Каземиро, Вальверде – Родриго (Бензема, 46), Йович (Винисиус, 59), Асенсио НЗ: Лунин, Альтубе, Начо, Васкес, Иско Тренер: Зинедин Зидан «Шахтёр»: Трубин – До‑ до, Бондарь, Хочолава, Корниенко – Марлос, Майкон, Маркос Антонио (Вьюнник, 90+3) – Тете, Дентиньо (Судаков, 86), Соломон (Витао, 90+1) НЗ: Шевченко, Пятов, Сиприано, Мампасси, Гончарук, Шостак Тренер: Луиш Каштру Голы: Модрич (54), Винисиус (59) – Тете (29), Варан (33, аг), Соломон (42) Предупреждены: Асенсио, Мили‑ тао – Корниенко, Бондарь Статистика(первыйтайм) 4 удары 4 2 вствор 4 2 сэйвы 2 0 угловые 1 1 офсайды 0 5 фолы 6 48 владение,% 52 Статистика(весьматч) 11 удары 7 5 вствор 6 4 сэйвы 3 7 угловые 1 4 офсайды 1 11 фолы 8 57 владение,% 43 Ох этот безумный 2020‑й!Иногдавнёмтворят- ся настоящие чудеса! Стар- товавший розыгрыш Лиги чемпионов подарил новый фантастический сюжет: «Шахтёр», играя полуре- зервно-полумолодёжным составом, ухитрился обыг- рать на выезде вполне себе полноценный мадридский «Реал». Победа, которую тя- жело объяснить логически, зато её можно и нужно вы- бить на скрижалях, ибо сен- сациявысшейпробы. Долойконспирологию! Потери«горняков»накануне игры ужасали: травмы и ко- ронавирус не оставили от состава камня на камне. Пя- тов, Болбат, Кривцов, Мат- виенко, Исмаили, Степанен- ко,АланПатрик,Коваленко, Тайсон,Коноплянка,Мораэс – чем не основа?! Все они не принялиучастиевигрес«Ре- алом». Отчасти причиной томутравмы,какстарые(Ис- маили), так и совсем новые (Коваленко, который успел сыграть против «Львова» в уже обновлённой вариации состава), но по большей ча- стиигроковвыкосилкорона- вирус. В сторонку: конспироло- гическая версия, согласно которой «Шахтёр», скажем так,воспользовалсяситуаци- ей и оградил своих игроков от утомительной триады матчей сборных, чтобы луч- ше подготовиться к Лиге чемпионов, оказалась несо- стоятельной.Извсегосписка «коронованных» в Испанию отправилсятолькоПятов,ко- торый заболел раньше про- чих (соответственно, успел выздороветь),даионнаполе витогеневышел. Словом,всёпо-настояще- му, и легко понять Луиша Каштру,которыйхарактери- зовалситуациюкак«ночной кошмар». Одна радость, что игроков худо-бедно набра- лосьхотябынастартовые11. Явным резервом это, конеч- но, не назовёшь. Дебютант Трубин в воротах – но его и так наигрывали в чемпиона- те,равнокакиКорниенкона левом фланге. Бондарь тоже обзавёлсяигровымиминута- ми в первой команде. Додо, Маркос Антонио, Марлос – основные. Хочолава, Май- кон, Тете, Соломон – бли- жайший резерв. Про Ден- тиньо вот недавно вспомни- ли, благо это универсал, ка- ких поискать, может и цент- рфорвардом выйти, или, точнее, «ложной девяткой». Естьскемработать. Другойвопрос,чтонаска- мейке, исключая Пятова, оставались исключительно молодыеинеопытные.Разве что Витао хотя бы немного понюхал пороху «больших» матчей, прочие же фамилии известны лишь тем, кто сле- дитзамолодёжнойкомандой «горняков». Перед матчем Луиша Каштру спросили о кризисе «Реала». Тренер нервно за- смеялся,развёлрукамиивы- далвответцелыймонолог.В самом деле, о каких пробле- мах мадридской команды можновестиречь,еслиунас – и без того отнюдь не фаво- ритов – такое происходит?! Дляпониманияситуациидо- статочно было оценить бук- мекерские коэффициенты: 1,175 на победу «Реала» – смехотворно! 14,5 на «чи- стый»успех«Шахтёра»–не- возможно! Послекадисье Этисамыепроблемыу«Реа- ла»действительнобыли,пу- скай и на уровне «сливки жидковаты». Во‑первых, Фурор и хоррор 0:1
  8. 8. №84 (1886) 20208 Лига чемпионовТур 1 унылоскрутилисьдома«Ка- дису», за что получили ушат критики – а ведь в следую- щийуик-энд,междупрочим, «Эль Класико», и похожие неприятности «Барселоны» вряд ли сильно успокаивают Мадрид. Во‑вторых, были кадро- вые нюансы. Давно травми- рован Азар, выпал Карвахаль,абуквальнонака- нуне стало известно, что не тренировался Серхио Рамос – вот уж потеря из потерь! Капитан, вожак, защитник и бомбардир, такой стоит не- сколькихрядовыхигроков. Зидан, имея в виду матч против «Барселоны», устро- ил массовую ротацию. На лавке остались Начо, Кроос, Иско, Винисиус, Бензема. Конечно, это не вынужден- ные изменения, как у «Шах- тёра»,аизсерии«могутсебе позволить». Появились Вальверде, Асенсио, Йович – футболисты именитые, ко- торые и без того регулярно играют в матчах Ла Лиги. Экспериментальной выгля- дела разве что оборона ма- дридцев, где поставили ред- ко играющего Эдера Мили- тао и Менди, для которого правый фланг в диковинку – мы-то его знаем как конку- рентаЗинченко. Фиксируем: после «Ка- диса»осталосьлишьчетверо игроков старта – Куртуа, Ва- ран, Марсело и Модрич. Жаль, что Зизу не рискнул ещёиЛунинавыставитьпро- тивукраинскойкоманды,вот уж был бы номер! Выбор голкиперов,кслову,сталде- факто известен ещё за день до матча, когда тренеры взя- ли на пресс-конференцию (она нынче виртуальная, по- средством Zoom, ваш автор прямо из своей квартиры подключался) Куртуа и Тру- бина.(АЛампардперед«Се- вильей»пришелсАспилику- этой и не выпустил его))) – А. Ф.) Самыйбезумныйтайм В стартовые десять минут за «Шахтёр» было тревожно. Хозяеваожидаемозавладели мячом и начали комбиниро- вать на подступах к штраф- ной. К счастью, почти нео- пасно, Трубин лишь разок вступил в игру. Многие-то ждалифильмаужасоввдухе французского товарняка сборной.Главное,чтоничего подобного не собирались устраивать сами «горняки», которые быстро освоились наполеужехорошознакомо- го украинской публике «АльфредоДиСтефано». Демоверсией «горняц- ких»подвиговсталэпизодна 14‑й минуте, когда Майкон глубоко со своей половины запустил в прорыв Марлоса. Оборона прошляпила, капи- тан «Шахтёра» оказался пе- ред голкипером, мог катить левеенаСоломона,норешил бить и не переиграл Куртуа. Тогда ещё подумалось, что такие возможности нельзя упускать, ведь сколько их всегопредставится-то?! Оказалось – сколько нуж- но. Гости хладнокровно вы- ходили из-под прессинга, а затем выдавали «лонгбол- лы» на чужую половину по- ля,гдехваталопространства длябыстроногихфланговых игроков. Были и другие варианты развития атак. Один из них осуществил 21‑летний Вик- торКорниенко–игрок,кото- рый вышел бы с первых ми- нутивсентябрьскомвариан- те основы (без Исмаили, но до массового заражения). Новыйлевыйбек«Шахтёра» выдал героический проход! Сначала он вместо паса по бровкенеожиданносместил- ся в центр и обошёл Мили- тао. Затем на него выдвину- лись Варан с Марсело, но Корниенко в падении успел протолкнуть мяч на Тете, а тот уже покатил в дальний угол–0:1! Такого поворота событий игроки «Реала» явно не жда- ли. Мадридцы поплыли, и у «Шахтёра» образовалась совсем уж фантастическая возможность развить успех. Очень важно, что «горняки» не стали замыкаться у своих ворот,удерживаяминималь- ный перевес, а почувствова- ликаксобственнуюсилу,так иуязвимостьсоперника.На- стоящиймолодёжныйзадор, когдаморепоколено! Снова блеснул Тете. Он ускользнул от Марсело и на- нёс обводящий удар с угла штрафной. Куртуа отбил, но неудачно, перед собой, да ещё в направлении Ден- тиньо. Ещё более неудачно действовал Варан, который пытался опередить «девят- ку»гостейиногойзатолкнул мяч за линию собственных ворот – 0:2! У Варана прям традиции лажать образова- лись, вспоминаем его «по- двиги» в ответном четверть- финалес«МанСити». В эти минуты разница между «Реалом» и «Шах- тёром»восхищала.Действия звёздных хозяев порой каза- лись до смешного неумест- ными. Вот Менди хотел пят- кой обойти Корниенко, но защитник так изогнулся, что достал мяч. А вот Каземиро так безадресно запустил мяч всторонуворотТрубина,что подиразбери–пасилиудар? Инаэтомфоне–выверенная геометрияконтратакукраин- ской команды, чёткий план наигру. Если абстрагироваться от того, кто с кем и в каком со- ставе играл, то третий гол вполне себе назревал. Его создали Соломон и Тете. Из- раильтянин отдал вперёд бразильцу, тот грамотно увёлзасобойМарселоипят- кой вернул Манору. Центр- беки снова где-то потеря- лись, и Соломон завершил начатое – 0:3, совсем фанта- стика! Ну а Манориньо, даром что не стопроцентный игрок основы, продолжил тради- цию забивать сильным ко- мандам из топ-чемпионатов навыезде.«Аталанта»,«Ман Сити»,теперь«Реал»–какой солидныйпереченьнакопил- ся! Почти«камбэк» В перерыве Зидан провёл только одну замену, выпу- стив главную ударную силу –Бензема.Ходигрыожидае- мо поменялся, и дело не в «Шахтёре»,которыйстарал- ся не прижиматься, а в «Реа- ле». Хозяева отряхнулись и начализаходитьнаремонта- ду. Для «стамбулки‑2005» – отыгрыша трёх мячей после перерыва зачастую необхо- димо что-то гениальное. Та- кой человек у мадридцев на- шёлся.ЛукаМодричсколько угодно уже не тот, но чудеса творитьнеразучился.«Золо- той мяч‑2018» сместился с левого фланга в центр, а за- темроскошнопробилметров с тридцати – мяч вонзился практически в девятку! Не накрыли? Есть такое. Вра- тарь мог бы и прыгнуть? По- жалуй,да.Нокакжекрасиво и как угрожающе – ведь ещё полновремени. Зидан выложил на стол ещё один козырь. Винисиус заменилсовсемужбесполез- ного Йовича и в первом же эпизоде со своим участием сократил разрыв до мини- мального. Ошибся Марлос, которыйсамоувереннозаво- зилсяусвоихворотинеуви- делподскочившегососпины Винисиуса.Тототобралмяч, быстро продвинулся к воро- тамиреализовалвыхододин на один – быстрые 2:3, и это уженервировало. Важно, что «горняки» не забывалиоконтратаках.Так, ещё при 1:3 Соломон под- ключилКорниенковштраф- ную,тотпрострелилвцентр, а выскочивший Дентиньо пробил неточно. Пожалуй, зря выскакивал, лучше бы оставилмячТете–пас,похо- же,нанегошёл. Другой эпизод: Дентиньо бросилвпрорывТете,итотс 0:3
  9. 9. 9№84 (1886) 2020 Лига чемпионовТур 1 Милитаонаплечахзавершал атаку,нонепереигралвовре- мя рванувшего навстречу Куртуа. Очередной упущен- ный шанс вызывал уже ко- лоссальное беспокойство, ведь «Реал» теперь уже кон- кретнообосновалсянаполо- вине поля гостей, и лишь сверхплотная оборона не да- вала «сливочным» явных шансовнатретиймяч. Такаяигранемогларазре- шиться без финального штурма в концовке. «Горня- ки»забиличетвёртыймячиз офсайда (как же раздражает этаманералайнсменовдопо- следнего не поднимать флаг – поверилось уже, что гол Марлосачистый),Каштруна последние минуты запустил юных ребят вроде Судакова сВьюнником–будетпарням строчкавбиографии!Всёэто было лишь подготовкой к кульминации. Итак, компенсированное время. Угловой у ворот «Шахтёра». Мадридцы ра- зыграли, отдав назад и в центр на Вальверде. Уругва- ец бил низом, сквозь толпу разномастных игроков, и мяч, задев ногу Судакова, проскочил мимо неловко среагировавшего Трубина – 3:3, кошмар, вдвойне обид- ныйиз-запрямоговнёмуча- стиямолодых«горняков». Спасителем «Шахтёра» сталвидеоповтор.Ассистент рефери, восседающий за мо- нитором, углядел, что Вини- сиусвмоментударарасполо- жился аккурат перед Труби- ным, да ещё и лёгкое движе- ние ногой сделал – в общем, влиял на эпизод. Забег серб- ского арбитра к монитору, быстрый просмотр, харак- терный жест руками – гола нет!Славься,ВАР,ура! «Шахтёр»,укоторого получилось Теперь самое время предло- жить мадридцам куда-ни- будьспихнутьЙовича,авза- менприобрестиТетеиСоло- мона – каждого миллионов по 50 как минимум! Фланго- выенападающие«горняков» стали бесспорно лучшими игрокамивстречи. Случившееся чудо – от- личная реклама молодых та- лантов«Шахтёра».Необяза- тельно легионеров: надёжен был Бондарь, а Корниенко – несомненно главное откры- тие матча. Понравились его самоотверженность, сме- лость и хладнокровие. Он ведь аж с 8‑й минуты висел на карточке (очень спорной, подкатподМендитакогона- казания не заслуживал), но недавалнималейшегопово- да для второго «горчични- ка». Это, несомненно, самый крутой успех в тренерской карьере Луиша Каштру. На- ставник«горняков»помоти- вампрошлогосезонавообще оставилвпечатлениеидеаль- ного тренера для молодёж- ной команды – игроки при нём растут, а вот в важных матчах случаются болезнен- ные неудачи. Теперь всё встало на свои места: значи- тельно омоложённый состав показал лучшее, на что спо- собен. Каштру выиграл и такти- чески, во многом повторив то,чтосделаланациональная сборная Украины в матче с Испанией. «Шахтёр» пе- решёлнавертикальнуюигру сдлиннымизабросами,кото- рая оказалась максимально эффективной–шуткали,мо- гли забить и больше трёх! Пускайэтонеозначалоотказ от философии, бразильская техника никуда не делась (хотя можно вспомнить ляп Марлоса), но главное – уместная модернизация иг- ры,котораядаларезультат. Победа над самим «Реа- лом» важна и с точки зрения развития команды. Пере- стройка состава неизбежна, не в этом году, так в следую- щем, когда уйдёт Тайсон, а остальные лидеры станут старшеещёнагод.Получает- ся, можно и молодёжью да- ватьрезультат? Исторических аналогий можно подобрать сразу две. Во‑первых, прошлогодняя игра с «Манчестер Сити» в гостях. Тоже у «Шахтёра» хваталокадровыхпотерь,пу- скай и не в тех масштабах. Тоже ожидали разгромного поражения, но в итоге «гор- няки» сыграли на равных и уехалисдостойными1:1.То- же забил Соломон и очень прилично играл Тете. В об- щем,явноепредвестиефуро- равМадриде. Вторая аналогия – для тонкихценителей.Игравго- стяхс«Арсеналом»в2000‑м году,когдасовсемещёнеко- тировавшиеся на междуна- родном уровне «горняки» внезапно повели 2:0, герои- чески оборонялись в мень- шинстве и уступили-таки 2:3.Наэтотразобошлосьбез удалений,ноивворотахбыл не Юрий Вирт – создалось впечатление, что Трубин нервничал, и нам повезло, что его мало нагружали. Впрочем,сучётомитогового счёта это вопрос на перспек- тиву, ведь Трубина мы явно ещёнеразувидимвоснове. А ещё можно вспоминать львовские 3:4 с, собственно, «Реалом», когда «камбэчи- ли» уже «горняки». Впро- чем, лучше сконцентриро- ваться на красоте момента. Победа в Мадриде и ничья в параллельном матче вывели «Шахтёр» в лидеры группы, что делает этот результат совсем уж сюрреалистиче- ским.Браво! СергейШЕВЧЕНКО Пресс-хата Зинедин Зидан: – То, что произошло сегодня ве‑ чером – большой удар для нас. Мы провели очень негативный первый тайм, совершали много ошибок. Не думаю, что футболи‑ сты играли без желания. Первые минуты были на высоком уровне, но после первого гола матч пошел по негативному для нас сценарию, пропала уверенность. Второе поражение подряд – очень сложный момент. Прини‑ маю ответственность на себя. Рад, что во втором тайме игро‑ ки отреагировали и постарались улучшить наше положение. Мы сыграли плохие матчи, сейчас надо сделать выводы и достойно подготовиться к матчу с «Барселоной». Я верю в свою команду. Сегодня был пас‑ мурный день, но завтра будет светить солнце. Луиш Каштру: – Счастлив за свою команду. Мы очень много работали в течение игры и в последние дни, чтобы добраться к игре в наилучших кондициях. При‑ шлось жить в сложной атмос‑ фере, реагируя на ежедневные новости из-за пандемии, посто‑ янно лишаясь инфицированных игроков. У нас нет основного и резерв‑ ного состава. Готовятся все, и если бы ребята, игравшие сегодня, не были надлежащим образом подготовлены, они не смогли бы победить. Мы закры‑ ли фланги и середину, Дентиньо впереди открывал зоны, в ко‑ торые входили Тете и Соломон. Мы победили, потому что были командой, идеально выполнили стратегию на игру. Вниматель‑ ность, дисциплина, амбиции. Только так можно выиграть у настолько сильной команды, как мадридский «Реал»! 3:3
  10. 10. №84 (1886) 202010 Лига чемпионовТур 1 Нуеслибы ещеиздесь!.. Всветемадридскогопоедин- капобеда«Боруссии»выгля- делабыболеечемлогично,и, долженвамсказать,онабыла очень близка. Гости забили двамяча,сумевизвлечьихиз полутора моментов, и огра- ничились ничьей, несмотря нашестьдобавленныхминут иатаки«Интера». Интер БоруссияМ 2:2 Милан. «Сан-Сиро» Судья: Бьёрн Кёйперс (Нидерланды) «Интер»: Ханданович – д’Амброзио, Де Врей, Коларов – Дармиан, Ба‑ релла, Видаль, Перишич (Бастони, 78) – Эриксен (Брозовч, 78) – Лукаку, Санчес (Лаутаро, 46) НЗ: Паделли, Станкович, Раноккья, Босколо Чио, Моретти, Наингголан, Сквиццато, Пинамонти Тренер: Антонио Конте БМ: Зоммер – Гинтер, Эльведи, Бенсебаини – Лайнер, Крамер, Ной‑ хаус, Эмболо (Херманн, 75) – Хофманн – Тюрам (Вольф, 90+5), Плеа (Штиндль, 90) НЗ: Зиппель, Грюн, Ланг, Траоре, Вендт, Янчке, Райц Тренер: Марко Розе Голы: Лукаку (49, 90) – Бенсебаини (63, пен), Хоффман (85) Предупреждены: Ханданович, Де Врей, д’Амброзио – Крамер Помнится, к жеребьевке ЛЧ я решил приписать мате- риал,вкоторомкаждойгруп- пе ставил бы в соответствие любопытные исторические счеты – типа того, какой страшный враг для «Борус- сии» (Дортмунд) и «Зенита» «Брюгге», которому ничего не стоит и тем, и другим ки- нуть по пятерочке… Не по- лезло в номер «Футбола», и пессним.Новотсейчасмогу сказать: при всех экивоках в сторону наших, чужие в дан- номконтекстеинтереснее–я преждевсеговедуречьозна- менитом, приснопамятном, скандальном и еще каким угоднопротивостоянииглад- бахской«Боруссии». Подробно эта прелюбо- пытная история описана в моей книге «История Лиги чемпионов»,здесь–букваль- но несколько слов: нечаян- ныйчемпионИталии‑71(это нетолькомояоценка,новре- мена в итальянском футболе былисмутноватые,особенно есливспомнить,ктовзялску- детто перед тем) миланский «Интер» во втором круге Кубка чемпионов нарвался на«Боруссию»ХаннесаВай- свайлера,ГюнтераНетцераи Юппа Хейнкеса. В первом тайме матча на «Бёкельбер- ге» гости горели 1:2, и в этот момент прилетевшая с три- буныбанкаиз-под«Кока-ко- лы»попаланетовголову,не то в плечо «интеристу» Ро- берто Бонинсенье, и тот из- образилсмертныемуки.«Бо- нимбу»унеслисполяизаме- нили, а голландский арбитр Дорпманс после немалых колебаний принял решение продолжать (потом он всё свалитнапросьбукомиссара полиции – мол, толпа, семь тысяч итальянцев, двадцать тысячнемцев…).Гладбахцы попростуразмазали«Интер» по полю, вколотив еще пять мячейипобедив7:1. История протеста милан- ского клуба, активной роли легендарного вице-прези- дента«нерадзурри»Пеппино Приско и решения УЕФА переиграть матч – отдельная песня, но не будем. «Интер» победил4:2д,0:0гидобрался дофиналатурнира,гдеточно так же был раздавлен вели- ким «Аяксом» Штефана Ко- вача (ага!) и Йохана Круиф- фа.Увы,блистательная«Фо- ленэльф», «Команда жереб- цов» 70‑х так и осталась в предбанниках мировой сла- вы, ограничившись уже при Удо Латтеке Кубком УЕ- ФА‑75 и финалом КЕЧ‑77 (проигран«Ливерпулю»). …Разумеется, в свете ны- нешнего поединка одного из лидеровитальянскогофутбо- ла и, по большому счету, не- мецкого середняка без осо- быхпретензийэтонезначило ровным счетом ничего. Зна- чиложето,очемятолькочто сказал, и коронавирус Хаки- ми, который, как ни крути, ослабил «Интер», лишив его классногоправогокрайка. «Боруссия»поприлетеот- метилась комичной сценкой – Маркус Тюрам вынужден был доказывать местному стражу порядка, что он сын ТОГО САМОГО Лилиана Тюрама,спомощьюмобилы иГугла.ИЧСХ,доказал! Исходя из наличного ре- сурса, составы соперников были вполне предсказуемы, и Конте даже удивил мини- мумомротациивсравнениис миланским дерби. Впрочем, знаковоесобытиевсёжепро- изошло: Кристиан Эриксен, всеватаку!Увы,толкустого было чуть – «Интер» атако- валдовольноуныло,инеточ- ный удар Лукаку с острого углапослепасаСанчесапри- шлось размазывать 18‑ю по- втораминавесьперерыв. После перерыва предска- зуемовышелЛаутароМарти- нес, и дело не менее предска- зуемо пошло живее. Банка вышла весьма комбинацион- ной: подача Видаля, скидка Перишича, подбор д’Амбро­ зио, неудачная попытка уда- ритьДармианаипочтидоби- ваниеЛукаку,когожеще. Казалось, что «Боруссию» понесли по кочкам, но эта ко- манда при Марко Розе, внуке игрока сборной Германии Вальтера Розе (один матч в 1937‑м)простотакнедаетни- кому, кроме австрийского же «Вольфсбергера»(былотакое чудо – домашние 0:4 в Лиге Европы в 2019‑м). Вот и на этот раз гости хищно поджи- дали свой шанс, чтоб щелк- нуть капканом. Попался Ви- даль,которыйабсолютноглу- пополетелнаТюрамавсвоей штрафной,снесего,иянепо- нимаю, что там было прове- рять с помощью ВАР. Ханда- нович чуть не потянул, но именночточуть–1:1 «Интер» добросовестно и порой неплохо атаковал, да- же создавая моменты – Мар- тинес не достал мяч после подачиКоларовасуглаполя. Особенно близки к успеху хозяевабылина82‑йминуте, когда Лаутаро мощно пере- вел в ближнюю стойку про- стрелДармиана,имячотско- чил,кажется,врукуКрамеру. ВАРзадействоватьнестали. «Не забиваешь ты…» Ханданович вырубает за штрафной Тюрама – только желтая. И тут же Флориану Нойхаусу удалась невероят- нойкрасоты,новтожевремя сневероятнымивопросамик обороне «Интера» передача – диагональ низом метров на 50! В результате оной Йонас Хофманн выкатился один на один и четко исполнил удар «между» злосчастному Хан- дановичу. Долго мучили ВАР – не коснулся ли мяча Плеа, помешав сделать это Видалю и выводя Хофманна в офсайд, выяснили, что вро- дебынекоснулся. «Интер» рванул к воротам Зоммера, как на летние кани- кулы с весеннего устатку, и голкипер«БМ»здорововыру- чил, переведя мяч на угловой после удара Дармиана. Пода- валКоларов,самыйактивный в эти минуты «интериста». Последовалeckballоттогоже Коларова,скидкавышедшего на замену Бастони, и Лукаку замкнул дальнюю штангу, в очередной раз став, по боль- шомусчету,бесполезным(не на ничью играли!) героем ве- чера. Ну хоть не порол столь- ко, как против «Милана», и вообще,нафоне«Реала»сего закаченными вручную зве- здами… Кстати, и здесь ВАР было бы очень нелишне по- смотретьнапредметвозмож- ногоофсайдауЛукаку! ЕслибыпослеэтогоКола- ровещеисоштрафногополо- жил–нетслов,носедойсерб чуть промахнулся. Вот такая веселая игруля приключи- ласьвовторомтаймена«Ме- ацце». Прям блокбастер ка- кой-то! АртемФРАНКОВ 2:2
  11. 11. 11№84 (1886) 2020 Лига чемпионовТур 1 ГруппаЕ Впродажу поступили фальшивые елочные игрушки… Ренн Краснодар 1:1 Голы: Гирасси (56, пен) – Рамирес (59) «Ренн»: Альфред Гомис – Амари Траоре, Да Сил‑ ва, Агуэрд, Дальберт (Трюффер, 81) – Бурижо (Тэ, 69), Нзонзи, Камавин‑ га (Юну, 81) – Дель Кас‑ тильо (Доку, 62), Гирасси, Террье Тренер: Жюльен Стефан «Краснодар»: Сафонов – Петров (Сулейманов, 73), Сорокин, Кайо, Чер‑ нов – Олссон, Смольни‑ ков, Уткин (Газинский, 72), Рамирес, Вилена – Берг Тренер: Мурад Мусаев Челси Севилья 0:0 «Челси»: Эдуар Менди – Джеймс, Тьяго Силва, Зума, Чилвелл – Жор‑ жиньо (Ковачич, 65), Кан‑ те – Пулишич (Хадсон- Одой, 90+1), Хавертц, Маунт (Зиеш, 62) – Вер‑ нер (Абрахам, 90+1) Тренер: Фрэнк Лампард «Севилья»: Боно – Хесус Навас, Гомес (Жордан, 33), Диего Карлос, Акунья – Фернандо, Неманья Гудель, Ракитич (Васкес, 80) – Сусо (Торрес, 58), де Йонг (Эн-Несири, 80), Окампос Тренер: Хулен Лопетеги …Они ничем не отлича- ютсяотнастоящих,носовер- шенно не радуют. Это в пер- вую очередь относится к матчув Лондоне,нотудамы заглянемпопозже. Мне, как назло, досталась группа, в которой оба матча первого тура завершились вничью, а один поединок был вообще ни о чем – что играли,чторадиослушали. Во Франции фаворитом матча (но не группы!) счи- тался, конечно же, «Ренн», которыйзнатноусилилсякак раз под Лигу чемпионов, где дебютировал.Доку(26млн), Гирасси (15), Террье (12), а еще подъехали Гомис, Даль- берт,Ругани.Нуинезабыва- емпроюноготалантаиглав- ную мишень грандов евро- пейского футбола Эдуардо Камавингу–тотготовкпере- ходу, но согласился еще го- дик побегать за «Ренн», со- блазнившисьвозможностью поигратьвЛЧ. Натакомфонесоставобез- людевшего «Краснодара» (тоже,кстати,дебютантаЛЧ) смотрелсяжалкоиобреченно. ДавновлазаретеАрииСтоц- кий,недавнокнимприсоеди- нилисьВандерсониКлассон, даещеМарковиКабеллягде- то отхватили вирус. Кроме того,взаявкенеоказалосьИо- нова, Камболова и Мартыно- вича, так что в распоряжении Мусаеваосталось12–13«бы- ков», примерно соответству- ющих уровню Лиги чемпио- нов,всеостальные–зеленаяи не нюхавшая как следует по- рохумолодежь. Понятно, что инициатива и преимущество были у «Ренна»,Камавинга,которо- му только в ноябре испол- нится 18, был чертовски хо- рош–лупилсразныхдистан- ций при первой возможно- сти, его партнеры тоже не отставали, только вот мяч в большинстве случаев летел мимо.Акогдамимонелетел, отличноигралМатвейСафо- нов. Он во втором тайме да- жеугадалнаправлениеудара с «точки» (фол Сорокина) от Гирасси, но, увы, пропустил мячподсобой.Обидно! Ничего, всего спустя три минуты россиянам удалось отыграться,когдаВиленапо- катилнаРамиреса,атоткру- танулсянаместеикогдауже казалось, что он отпасует назад, эквадорец вдруг вы- стрелилвближнююдевятку, что стало полной неожидан- ностьюдляГомиса. Мало того, «Краснодар» мог и второй ввалить, когда Да Силва срезал мяч в собст- венные ворота, но тут уж Го- мисспас.Правда,вконцовке «быки» явно устали, и у французов, освеживших со- став(вотличиеотсоперника, гдевариантовбылораз-дваи обчёлся),появилосьнесколь- ко возможностей вырвать победу. Однако удар Юну парировалСафонов,аГирас- синапоследнейкомпенсиро- ванной минуте просто не по- пал в пустой угол ворот. 1:1 – и не сказать, что россияне этуничьюнезаслужили. Что касается поединка на «Стамфорд Бридж», то мне жаль тратить драгоценное место в журнале и не менее драгоценное ваше время для описания этого жалкого зре- лища. Нет, со статистикой всёболее-менеевпорядке–и удары были, и даже в створ кое-что летело, вот только опасноститамбылонагрош. А ведь команды какие! А имена в них какие! По сути же получилось – шикарная вывеска, но в магазине пу- стые прилавки. Нутром-то я понимаю: испанцы с англи- чанами, видимо, считают, чтолегкоразберутсясдебю- тантами и два своих закон- ных верхних места займут, а друг против друга копья ло- матьглупо.Новыгляделоэто всёкакбездарнаяислезливая постановка, а не как заруба команд-грандов. Надвоихонисоздалипри- мерно момента полтора, где можно было бы слегка попе- реживать. Сумбур, боязнь пропустить,владениемячом исключительно ради владе- ния, но не обострения, ро- бость, зажатость, постоян- ные потери обеими сторона- ми. Не исключаю, что где- нибудь матч назовут дого- ворняком, и не удивлюсь этому. Правда, не о чем расска- зывать, уж извините. Ну, Гу- дель бил головой, ну, Зума бил,Жорданбахнулчутьвы- шеперекладины.Ещечто-то такое было. Несерьезно. Это нематч,аиздевательствонад футболом. Вобщем,ковторомутуру – через неделю – все коман- ды подойдут, что называет- ся, с чистым листом. У всех по одному очку, у всех по- прежнемуравныешансы. ЕвгенийПАНКРАТОВ Stalemate,илиКолонка воимя«Челси» Эмоциональныеслованашего уважаемого автора совер‑ шенно понятны, но они ни в какую неучитывают преды‑ сториюэтогоматча,аимен‑ но 3:3, который «Челси» вы‑ дал в чемпионате с «ВБА» и «Саутгемптоном», те же ничьи, но с совершенно иным содержанием: гениальной атакой при абсолютно без‑ дарной обороне. Фрэнк Лам‑ пард настолько задолбался отвечатьнаобвинениявраз‑ балансированности и неу‑ правляемости своей коман‑ ды,чтовыставилавтобус.И вопросбылневподбореигро‑ ков на поле (в котором не на‑ шлось места многоопытно‑ му капитану команды Аспи‑ ликуэте, не говоря уж о Кри‑ стенсенесРюдигером–Тиа‑ го Силва «дебютировал» по- серьезному!),авустановкена игру, которая ни для кого не была секретом еще за пару дней до матча – парни, глав‑ ное не пропустить, осталь‑ ное – бонусы. А то, что не‑ привычнослабоподдержива‑ емыесзадиатакеры«Челси» увязнут в уже сыгранной и многоопытной обороне «Се‑ вильи», было более чем пред‑ сказуемо. Пока отношусь к этому «Челси» как к совер‑ шенноновомуинезнакомому –былвчислетех,ктопредре‑ калградмячей,нопопалпаль‑ цемвж… Нуикакнеобратитьвни‑ маниенавратарскоеволшеб‑ ство! Начнем с того, что «Челси» заявил на ЛЧ давно завязавшего с ентим делом ПетраЧеха,одногоиздирек‑ торов клуба – представляе‑ те?Когдаэтуновостьвыдал клубный Твиттер, никто не поверил – а вот футбольный мир продолжает подтвер‑ ждать, что 45‑летний Са‑ Шо на скамейке в матче с французами был в порядке вещей…Кслову,параллельно Лукас Окампос и Рис Джеймс

×