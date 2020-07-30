Футбол (Украина) 2020 №031-034 "myfootball.top"

Successfully reported this slideshow.
РЕКОМЕНДОВАННАЯЦЕНА10ГРН. ЧТО ОБЩЕГО МЕЖДУ ИСПАНИЕЙ, ИТАЛИЕЙ И ПЕРВОЙ ЛИГОЙ УКРАИНЫ? №31-34 (1833-1836) 15 – 17 ИЮНЯ 2020
передматчемс«Гамбургом»вгрупповомтурниреЛиги чемпионов-2000/01.08.11.2000,Гамбург,«Фолькспаркштадион» Второйряд(слеванапра...
3№31-34 (1833-1836) 2020 Гражданин чего-то там Редакционка Артем ФРАНКОВ Пара, как мне кажется, уместныхсловподелуМиха- ил...
№31-34 (1833-1836) 20204 Редакционка Играть!Играть,вамговорят! – Значит, вы на левом фланге, я – на правом. Сигнал – три з...
5№31-34 (1833-1836) 2020 Редакционка третьими командами второй – «Вересом» (Ровно) и «Альянсом»(ЛиповаяДолина Сумской обла...
№31-34 (1833-1836) 20206 Если б только я мог перестать думать, мне стало бы легче. Мысли – вот от чего особенно муторно… О...
7№31-34 (1833-1836) 2020 ИталияКубок вестноначем!Ипротивники ЧМ‑2022 в Катаре, указыва- ющие на нечеловеческую эксплуатаци...
№31-34 (1833-1836) 20208 ИталияКубок окончании сезона), Тео Эр- нандеса и ставшего таковым (ведущим)СамуКастильехо. Ещё и ...
9№31-34 (1833-1836) 2020 УкраинаПремьер-лига IIэтап Первая шестерка 13 июня Заря–Динамо 1:3 14 июня Шахтер–Колос 1:0 Ал...
№31-34 (1833-1836) 202010 УкраинаПремьер-лига Статистика Заря – Динамо – 1:3 Запорожье. «Славутич Арена» Судья: Николай Б...
11№31-34 (1833-1836) 2020 УкраинаПремьер-лига шим, но поймал «Ворсклу» на обрезке в центре поля. Чемпион мира Корниенко вы...
  1. 1. РЕКОМЕНДОВАННАЯЦЕНА10ГРН. ЧТО ОБЩЕГО МЕЖДУ ИСПАНИЕЙ, ИТАЛИЕЙ И ПЕРВОЙ ЛИГОЙ УКРАИНЫ? №31-34 (1833-1836) 15 – 17 ИЮНЯ 2020 FOOTBALL.UA ПОСТЕРЫ «АЯКС»-1996 «ДЕПОРТИВО»-2000
  2. 2. передматчемс«Гамбургом»вгрупповомтурниреЛиги чемпионов-2000/01.08.11.2000,Гамбург,«Фолькспаркштадион» Второйряд(слеванаправо):ФрансискоМолина,ФернандоСанчес,ЛионельСкалони,СесарМартин,Эмерсон,ЭлдерКриштован. Первыйряд:МануэльПабло,ВальтерПандиани,ЖоанКапдевила,Донато,ХуанКарлосВалерон «ДЕПОРТИВО» (ЛА-КОРУНЬЯ)
  3. 3. 3№31-34 (1833-1836) 2020 Гражданин чего-то там Редакционка Артем ФРАНКОВ Пара, как мне кажется, уместныхсловподелуМиха- ила Ефремова, российского актера, который будучи под кайфом и градусом одновре- менно,селзарульиубилчело- века. Многим, в том числе моим друзьям по ту сторону хутораМихайловский(безна- мека на имя актера), кажется, чтотравляЕфремоваизлишне жестокаипоказательна –мол, он всё признает, не увиливает и понесет всю тяжесть ответ- ственности, даже покаянный монологзаписал… Вопросневтом,чтоубил. Даже не в том, как убил – по- добных омерзительных убийств* в исполнении лю- дей, плюющих на законы и разум, что в России что в Ук- раине происходит валом. Я не хочу и не буду выделы- ваться на тему «потерявших человеческий облик», пото- му что никогда не встречал внятногоопределения,какой же облик приобретается вза- мен. Звериный – просьба не предлагать, потому что я ни- когда не встречал пьяных и обдолбанных (кстати, эта сторона происшедшего усерднозамалчивается –или мне кажется?) животных, в особенности управляющих автотранспортом. Вопросневтом,чтоЕфре- мов – более чем известная и популярная личность (хотя я лично имею большие сомне- ниявегоактерскоммастерст- ве,вовсякомслучае,иблизко не поставлю Михаила рядом сегоотцомОлегом –нуилад- но, не буду корчить из себя театральногоикинокритика). Таких тоже довольно много, и на них не открывают чрез- мерно продолжительных се- зонов охоты, даже если они хвастаются зоофилией или чем-товсхожемдухе. Вопросневтом,чтоЕфре- мов обличал кровавый ре- жЫм Террана, а потому как только подставился, на него спустили всех собак. Это могло повлиять, но не судь- боносно. Вопрос в том, что частью своего творчества – той, что некасаласьвысокохудожест- венногоизображенияроссий- ских и советских алкашей – Ефремов УЧИЛ ЖИТЬ. Поу- чал. Рассказывал, что такое хорошоичтотакоеплохопод видом призыва задуматься – всеэтигражданепоэтыигра- жданеначальники,давызна- ете, наверняка ж восторга- лись и делились… Но как только ты из просто актеров переходишьвкастуобличаю- щих и призывающих, будь готов, что к тебе немедленно будут предъявлены на поря- док более суровые требова- ния, чем к условному Хабен- скому или Безрукову, Сере- бренникову или Певцову. К сожалению,циничноеправи- ло«следуйтенеделампропо- ведника, но словам его» не задерживается в головах лю- дей, которые всю жизнь ты- чутся в поисках поводыря по жизни и часто находят тако- вого в лице распиаренных персон. Потому-то грехопа- дений подобных персон не прощаютижестокомстят. Уверен,чтоименновразо- чаровании Ефремовым как моральным лидером (то, что онбухал,несмущалоникого по обе стороны границы, и ещедолгонесмутит,покато- лерастия не подопрет окон- чательно) с претензий на должность этакого пророка кроется разгадка сверхэмо- циональной реакции на со- вершенноеимубийство. Не могу не провести па- раллель с нашим, внутриу- краинскимскандалом –обна- ружениемуодногоизколлег не просто российского граж- данства, но двух паспортов России, «обычного» и загра- ничного. Оставлю в стороне тему, почему обладатель оныхнебоялсяразоблачения со стороны российских офи- циальныхорганов –может,и боялся, но надеялся на авось, а может, избавиться от тех паспортовбыловышесил,уж больножизньоникомфорти- ли…Шпиён,нешпиён –ябез понятия.Несутьважновдан- ном случае. Важно – почему вообщеналичиероссийского паспортавданномслучаевы- зывает скандал и мощные приступы баттхёрта, то есть жопоболи в определенных кругах. Причина не в нарушении законаУкраиныонедопусти- мости двойного гражданст- ва – на наши законы клали и кладут,ложилииложат,заби- вали и забивают в таких мас- штабах и количествах, что еще одно нарушение ничего не прибавляет и не убавляет. Как конфетный фантик по- верхстихийнойгорымусора. Причинаопять-такивтом, что данный гражданин Рос- сии брался поучать – расска- зывать, что такое есть истин- ный патриотизм и кого счи- татьпатриотами,акого –нив коем случае; как жить пра- вильно и как – неправильно; как бороться с оккупантами, оказавшимисяегосоотечест- венниками, и государством, которому он торжественно принес присягу, не отказав- шись от нее за шесть лет… Одним словом, он, как и Еф- ремов,претендовалназвание и должность морального ав- торитета, гуру и пророка. Именно поэтому вскрытая и тут же признанная подроб- ность биографии не только уничтожает обаяние и веру в данногосубъекта –онапобу- ждает читателей, зрителей и слушателейвыместитьзлобу за свое разочарование в са- мой что ни есть жестокой и обиднойформе. Вот поэтому, дорогие мои, запомните:янивкоемслучае не претендую на чрезмерно выпуклуюрольввашейжизни и взглядах на мир. Не возом- нил себя достойным. Аз есмь человексосвоиминедостатка- ми, которые я не особо скры- ваю – (правда, вторым гра- жданством не обладаю ни в коемразеиубиватьнедоводи- лось,номалоличтокритично именнодлявас),аужеслибе- русь поучать, то… Собствен- но,очемтутещераспинаться! Спрашиваете –отвечаю,иног- да пытаюсь эти вопросы опе- режать. Мои статьи подписа- ны моим же именем – если не считать заведомых фальши- вок вроде аккаунта в фейсбу- ке,такчтомилостипрошусо- ставлять собственное мнение и ни в коем случае не воспри- ниматьвашегоавторакакпро- поведникачегобытонибыло, кромелюбвикфутболу,итов умеренномвиде. Лукавлю?Бытьможет.Ре- шайте сами и будьте осто- рожны. Ловушек вокруг рас- ставлено –уй-юй. P. S. А Крым, к слову, ко- нечно, наш, украинский. Де- юре. Вот с де-факто большие проблемы, зачастую между этими понятиями пролегает дорога длиной в бесконеч- ность.Болеетого,понимание того, где лежит эта дорога и ступилилимынанеехотябы однойногой,отсутствуеткак класс. Попытайтесь внятно, хотя бы для себя самого, сформулировать условия, прикоторыхКрым,азаоднои Донбассспособенстатьукра- инским – а главное, действи- тельно ли вы хотите их воз- вращения, и если да, то в ка- комвидеикакойценой.Исхо- дя из собственного опыта, признаюсь:яоченьнеуверен, что знаю хотя бы приблизи- тельноправильныйответ. P. P. S. Бред сивой кобылы в безлунную ночь вроде ско- рого развала России просьба не предлагать. Доводилось сиживать в прямом эфире с умниками, которые обещали этов2017 году…Жаль,нужно былопотребоватьгарантий. P.P.S. Из свежего. В горо- де Гамильтон (Новая Зелан- дия) демонтировали памят- ник… Гамильтону. Теперь будут переименовывать. На языкемаористоявшаятутде- ревня (одна из) именовалась Кирикириро. А что, хорошее название–емкое! * – если играться словами, то все убийства омерзительны. Если убийство перестает быть таковым, то это уже не убийство, а воздание, не находите?
  4. 4. №31-34 (1833-1836) 20204 Редакционка Играть!Играть,вамговорят! – Значит, вы на левом фланге, я – на правом. Сигнал – три зеленых свист- ка. Шучу, только красные остались… Говорят, полковник, к вам целая рота перебежала? Неплохо для начала! Хе-хе! Между прочим, мне передали, будто есть предложение – пленных не брать. Всё равно девать их некуда. Что скажете? … – Ваше превосходительство, думаю, всё же целесообразно разобраться с каждым, индивидуально. Рядовых можно поставить в строй, так сказать, пополнение… Это я не – штабной со своим «целесо- образно». Мне сказать нечего. Разве что воззвать к правам человека, к Женевской конвенции, к «Amnesty International», к «борцам за права» из «иудиных фондов». Гуманное обра- щение, продовольственные посылки из закромов продразверстки, право переписки со Смольным, право жало- ваться в ВЧК… Эх, собрать бы всех «правозащитников» на этом поле, поставить «картофелекопатель»*… Каким прекрасным стал бы мир! – Пусть офицеры и нижние чины сами решают, ваше превосходительство. Может, какой-нибудь добряк объявит- ся… А вообще, на кой черт, опять-та- ки извиняюсь, нам эти переметчики?.. А. Валентинов, «Капитан Филибер» Вчетвергсостояласьвне- очередная Конференция ПФЛ Украины. Официально ее необходимость была выз- ванатем,чтоисполкомФФУ/ УАФ не пожелал принять на себя ответственность за воз- обновление чемпионата страны в первой лиге в пол- номобъемеисогласнорегла- менту. Неофициально – тем, что ручной исполком и не собирался этого делать, бла- горуководствоФФУнеглас- нопоощрялорасколвпервой лиге и даже провоцировало клубывысказыватьсяпротив возобновления.Витогетако- вых клубов набралось боль- шеполовиныдивизиона–де- вять: «Волынь», «Минай», «Авангард»,«Прикарпатье», «Черноморец», «Горняк- Спорт», «Балканы», «Нико- лаев»,«Кремень». Очевидно, что в канун со- бытия требовалось что-то изменить, чем-то громых- нуть – иначе большинство тупо поставило бы на своем, АндрейПавелкосостроилбы огорченную физиономию и рассказал бы, что не вправе ломатьклубычерезколено,а западноукранское трио «Рух»,«Волынь»и «Минай» проследовало бы в Премьер- лигу. Исходя из результатов Конференции–анесмотряна бардачность и туманность высказываний представите- лей многих клубов, всё-таки решили доигрывать! – это «что-то»всёжеслучилось. С этим мы обязательно разберемся, но перед тем по- веселим вас списком до- блестнопроголосовавшихна Конференции: «за»–«Агробизнес»,«Ин- гулец», «Металлист 1925», «Оболонь-Бровар» (квартет самыхпламенныхипоследо- вательных сторонников до- игровки), «Рух», «Минай» (! Флюгерная позиция этого клуба, который не хотел иг- рать первую лигу, но хотел играть полуфинал Кубка и автоматом переправиться в УПЛ, заслуживает особого отношения),«Прикарпатье», «Горняк-Спорт», «Черкащи- на», «Металлург» (Запоро- жье),«Кремень»; «против»: «Авангард», «Черноморец», «Балканы», «Николаев»; «воздержалась»(такитя- нет написать «поиздержа- лась»):«Волынь». Такимобразом,девяткапо путисвоскресеньядочетвер- га потеряла пятерку – трусы оказались еще и перемётчи- ками.Официальнаяпричина: глубокое уважение к фигуре президента ФФУ, так убеди- тельно выступившего с три- буны. Неофициальная при- чина, как это часто бывает, требует пояснения. Тем бо- леевнейизаключенопресло- вутое«что-то». Во‑первых, стоит сказать ояркойиубедительнойпози- циирядаклубовпервойлиги, преждевсего,четверкилиде- ров. Особо стоит выделить «Агробизнес»,которыйвси- лу отказа от прохождения аттестациинепретендовална УПЛ,нохотелиграть. «Рух» на словах также де- монстрировал привержен- ность спортивному принци- пу, но «подозревался в особо крупных размерах», а глав- ное – его представитель во времяКонференциилазилпо рядамисобиралподписипод шнягой (я уж называл ее ма- лявой… Простите за феню, но прилично называть мани- фесты такого рода у меня язык не поворачивается! По- тому ловите еще один «тер- мин», один из смыслов кото- рого – кучка человеческих экскрементов, чудесным образом поддерживающий смысл «ненужный доку- мент»)заотставкупрезиден- та ПФЛ Сергея Макарова, повинноговизлишнейдемо- кратичности. Во‑вторых,насколькомне известно,входепереговоров с использованием современ- ных средств связи один из с и л ь н ы х п р е з и д е н - тов‑«игрунов»сумелвоздей- ствовать как минимум на па- ру«неигрунов». В‑третьих, а может, и во‑первых, именно что гро- мыхнуло интервью прези- дента «Динамо». Игорь Сур- киспригрозилсолидаризиро- ваться с выступавшим про- тив расширения УПЛ «Шах- тером» и заблокировать при- ем в ряды Премьер-лиги клубов,которыепредпочита- ют кабинетные договорняки игре в футбол. Кроме того, ссылки на материальные трудностисоплатойтестиро- ваниявообщенедопустимыс точки зрения претендентов на элите, и Игорь Михайло- вич поддержал Александра Владимировича(Поворозня- ка,который«Ингулец»)вго- товности материально по- мочь таким страждущим. Грубо говоря, вы там решай- те, но потом уже будем ре- шать мы, и всё может ока- заться гораздо суровее, чем мнилосьнекоторым… В‑четвертых, сторонники доигровки умело и целена- правленно использовали главную слабость Павелко и его присных в этом вопросе – никто из них не мог откры- то, «на камеру», высказаться в пользу остановки чемпио- ната. В этом случае звериное нутро вывернулось бы наиз- нанку и явилось ошарашен- ной публике, еще испытыва- ющей некие иллюзии по по- воду. Немало и с удовольст- вием поулыбался, читая от- сылки и комплименты Анд- рею Васильевичу, который «ведет нас в единственно правильную сторону». Нет, былиите,ктобуровилподоб- ное вполне сознательно, но это из разряда «переменится ветер–похвалюдругого». Вобщем,решилииграть,с чем и поздравляю. Это была победа,иянепозволюинтри- ганам отобрать ее у нас, хотя Орден воскрешения первой лиги учреждать не плани- рую.Пока))) Увы,втораялиганаанало- гичное деяние не сподоби- лась, здесь соотношение го- лосовбылопочтиполярным. Осталось лишь определить системупереходов: – прямого вылета из пер- войлигинет; – напрямую поднимаются в первую четыре команды – «ВПК-Агро»(Магдалиновка Днепропетровскойобласти), «Полесье»(Житомир),«Кри- сталл» (Херсон) и «Нива» (лишенныйболячкойфинала КубкаТернополь),занявшие первые и вторые места в группахвторойлиги; – 15‑я и 16‑я команды пер- вой лиги играют плей-офф с Так уж сложилось, что при попытке сделать мою редакционную статью максимально оперативной и актуальной, неизбежны пересечения с моим же телеграм-каналом. Судите сами, насколько велики там различия))) Самые что есть актуальные новости минувших трех-четырех дней (вам никогда не попадался термин семи-уик? Дарю!) сводятся к двум возобновлениям и трем решениям, из которых одно административное и два (или даже три – с Францией) судебных. И если с возобновлениями всё понятно – приветствуем Италию и Испанию, рванувших с места в карьер (роняя маски!), то вердикты, на мой взгляд, требуют определенного комментария. И не серчайте, ради Бога, что опять придется упоминать Павелко – во‑первых, я сам далеко не рад этому, во‑вторых, слишком многостороннюю должность занимает сей персонаж! Два плюс три * – potato digger – пулемет «Кольт», модель 1914 года.
  5. 5. 5№31-34 (1833-1836) 2020 Редакционка третьими командами второй – «Вересом» (Ровно) и «Альянсом»(ЛиповаяДолина Сумской области); кто с кем конкретно, покажет финиш первойлигиижеребьевка. Из второй лиги, как обыч- но, никто не вылетает. Пре- тендентынаподъемизамато- ров есть, но они понадобятся просто для доукомплекта- ции,потомучтовописанном раскладе первая следующий сезонпроведетв18команд. Швейцариябьетпод ватерлинию Ну а на следующий день по- сле Конференции случился крайне любопытный судеб- ный прецедент, после кото- рого Павелко, буде у него есть мозги, должен был воз- благодарить небеса или что там у него в покровителях за благополучный исход дела с первойлигой.НалюдяхПАВ любит излучать полную уве- ренность в вердиктах Ло- заннскогоспортивногоарби- тражного суда, но тут и его должнобылоперекосить. ЧтожепроизошловКАС? А вот что. Туда обратились клубы третьего швейцарско- годивизиона(всамойстране он кокетливо именуется пер- вой лигой – после Супер- и Челлендж-)–«Ивердон»,по- сле 17‑ти туров занимавший первоеместос38‑юочкамии семьюочкамиотрываотвто- рой позиции, и «Раппер- свиль-Йона»,занимавшийто самое второе место. Первый требовалперевестиеговЧел- лендж-лигу как законного победителя первой либо до- играть чемпионат, второй – простодоиграть.Лозаннадля ускорения рассмотрения объединила швейцарские искиводинидалаклубамот- луп – ничего подобного, раз чемпионат не был закончен, тоникакихпереходов! Несколько ранее Верхов- ный суд Франции (Conseil d’Etat, если быть точным) приостановил понижение в классе клубов Лиги 1 «Тулу- зы» и «Амьена» по той же самойпричине.От«Лиона»с требованием доигровки или плей-офф отбился, а выле- тантов–удовлетворил. Стоит ли теперь ждать исков от бельгийского «Ваа- сланд-Беверена», понижен- ного из Жюпилье-лиги, и шотландского «Хартс», чья судьба в Премьершипе была стольжепечальна?Неговоря ужобовсехостальных?!Мо- гетбыть,могетбыть… Такчтояповторювопрос, уже заданный мной в ТГ-ка- нале: Осознают ли в ФФУ/ УАФ,аконкретноПавелко иегоприсные,откакогопо- зора спасла их стойкая по- зиция таких клубов, как «Агробизнес», «Ингулец», «Металлист 1925», «Обо- лонь-Бровар»идр.? Эти упертые в хорошем смысле ребята, которыми, к счастью, достаточно богат наш футбол, не преминули бы пройти все инстанции и послеКДКсАКФФУнепре- меннодошлибыдоЛозанны! Как видите, наблюдаются весьма солидные основания считать,чторешениеобавто- матическом подъеме в УПЛ «Руха», «Волыни» и «Ми- ная» было бы отменено, а се- зон – де-факто аннулирован. После этого говорить о ка- ком-то лице Федерации фут- бола больше не приходилось бы – оно было бы потеряно даже в глазах тех, кому на- плевать,воруетлиПавелкои сколькоонворует. Второйвопрос: Осознают ли в ФФУ/ УАФ, а конкретно Павелко иегоприсные,откакогопо- зораспаслаихпозиция«Ди- намо» и «Шахтера» – в том плане,чторасширениеПре- мьер-лиги подобной ценой даромникомуненужно? И можете сколько угодно рассказыватьвкулуарах,что клубынедошлибыдоКАС,а если дошли, то получили бы отворотповорот.Реальность подсказывает несколько иныерасклады. Более того, она подсказы- вает и третий крайне непри- ятныйвопрос: ОсознаютливФФУ/УАФ опасность иска от любого клуба второй лиги, направ- ленногонасудебныйзапрет обменамеждулигами? Впрочем, эти деятели мо- гут и не расслышать. Они заняты другой интригой: «Рух», не успевший собрать достаточно голосов под сво- ей цидулиной во время Кон- ференции, продолжает ула- мывать клубы на выражение недоверия президенту ПФЛ в телефонном порядке, а Па- велко тем временем продол- жает умильно – он умеет! – улыбаться Макарову и рас- сказывать о своей поддер- жке. Лично я считаю, что «Рух» делает это с ведома высшей инстанции (даже с нереальными понтами львовского клуба они не рискнули бы проворачивать подобное самостоятельно). Вопрос лишь в том, считать сие мелкоподлой местью за коллизию с мячами Select – официальнымидлявсехклу- бов первой и второй лиги, кроме«ребелиянтов»из«Ру- ха», или кивать в сторону глобального проекта, блу- ждающего властными кори- дорами: объединить первую и высшую лиги в некую но- вую организацию, пропу- ском в которую станет сдача конторе телевизионных и имиджевых прав. Нетолькопервыйтренер Шевченко Однако даже на фоне столь глобальных катаклизмов не забудем:случилосьвэтидни ещеодносудебноерешениес весьма дальним прицелом, имеющее еще более близкое отношение к нашему футбо- лу.Речьотом,чтоПечерский судгородаКиеваОТМЕНИЛ ВСЕ РЕШЕНИЯ львовского Конгресса ФФУ/УАФ. Даже внашембесправномгосудар- стве с его беспомощными властями преодолеть подоб- ный вердикт будет очень не- просто. Мощнейший заголовок- кликбейт: «Первый тренер Шевченкоостанавливаетего нынешних работодателей!» Или так: «Первый тренер Шевченко рушит коварные планыФедерациифутбола!» Впрочем, ладно, пусть будет официальнее: «Первый тре- нерШевченковыступилпро- тивбеспределаУАФ».Естьи другиеварианты.Ноглавное заключается в том, что это чистая, как слезы комсомол- ки,правда. «Разве я мог поступить иначе? Ведь эти … нехоро- шие люди нападают на киев- ский футбол и уничтожают его!» Так говорит не Зарату- стра, но Сан Саныч Шпаков – куда более важный, святой длякаждогодинамовца(осо- бенно, для тех, кто хоть нем- ного позанимался в клубной школе) человек. Да разве только динамовца! Разве только в воспитании Андрея Шевченко заслуга Шпакова –истиннойлегендыдетского имассовогофутболавнашей стране! Здесь я готов выпи- сатьсколькоугоднодобрыхи хороших слов, потому что личноинеплохознакомсСан Санычем, да простит он мне этуфамильярность.Это–Че- ловексбольшойбуквы«Ч»и
  6. 6. №31-34 (1833-1836) 20206 Если б только я мог перестать думать, мне стало бы легче. Мысли – вот от чего особенно муторно… Они ещё хуже, чем плоть. Тянутся, тянутся без кон- ца, оставляя какой-то странный привкус. Ж.-П. Сартр,  «Тошнота» Пожалуй, единственное слово, которое позволяет описать происходящее ныне «у нас и у них» – тошнит. Тошнит страшно, неудержи- мо, постоянно, но по разным причинам. У нас – свои при- чины,зачастуюфутбольные, в том числе и многократно расписанные мной футболь- ные приключения от финан- совых афер до сбора подпи- сей. У них – думаю, вы пре- краснопонимаете,очемя. Есть люди, которые уме- ют восхитительно прими- ряться с любой действитель- ностьюидажевстраиватьсяв нее. Сегодня они активные члены КПСС, входящие в партбюро и различные ко- миссии, временами разобла- чающиевсякихдиссидентов, завтра –глубоковерующиеи помпезно украиноязычные люди, разоблачающие прои- скиКремляивсякихросийсь- комовных его прихвостней. Впрочем, это относительно давняя, хотя долгоиграющая метаморфоза. Сегодня мы переживаем иной идеологи- ческий разворот – попытки той части интеллектуалов нашейстраны(нуилипричи- сляющим себя к таковым), которая давно выбрала За- пад,тобишьЗападнуюЕвро- пу и особенно США, объек- томпоклонения,сколько-ни- будьразумнообъяснитьпро- исходящее на этом самом Западе. Ниодинвменяемыйчело- векнеспособенбезтошноты и последующего проблёва наблюдать – припадающих невесть зачем на колено политиков, полицейских,футболистови просто граждан, не говоря ужеоцелующихобувьиноги афроамериканцев и умоляю- щих простить их за всё нехо- рошее; – безумныетолпы,сверга- ющие памятники «рабовла- дельцам»и«расистам»(Кол- стонвыстроилпол-Бристоля, идиоты вы конченые! Вооб- ще, война с памятниками – типичныйпризнакнеоргани- зованной материи, очень да- лекой от человеческого раз- ума, нечто сродни страху пе- ред кладбищами – в то время как бояться следует только живых); – золотойгробнаколесни- цесбелымиконямиистуден- ческую стипендию имени рецидивистаинаркомана; – конченых политиканов, создающихкомиссиипопро- верке памятников и мемори- альных досок (в Лондоне! Вдруг в 2020 году!) и запре- щающих фильмы на манер «Унесенныхветром»; – к сожалению, и так да- лее,многодалее. Унасэто,какникрути,то- же проявляется – самоцензу- ра душит совершенно нор- мальное русское и украин- ское слово «негр», и, боюсь, скоротемжезайметсяконтр- олирующий Нацсовет. На очереди: заведомо унижаю- щий достоинство термин «черныйсписок»,непонятно толкуемый термин «черная дыра»,закреплениезачерны- мифигурамившахматахпра- ва первого хода и, снова, так далее. Очевидно, что весь этот безумныйкарнаваллегкопа- рируется полнейшим отсут- ствием комплекса вины пе- ред черными, желтыми и недостаточно белыми, кото- рое (отсутствие), надеюсь, разделяют с автором все чи- татели независимо от цвета кожи. Более того, если коп- нуть хотя бы на полштыка, становится кристально яс- ной абсурдность попыток судить прошлые века с про- тиворечивых высот морали 21 века, пронизанной гума- низмом, толерантностью и либеральными взглядами. Тут за десяток лет всё спо- собнооченьсерьезноподви- нуться, а эти … столетия в труху стереть готовы! Ну а если вонзить лопату на штык, то когнитивный дис- сонанс достигнет предела: отцы-основатели США во главе с Джорджем Вашинг- тоном были гнусными ра- бовладельцами, а хваленый Абрам (никто не обиделся?) Линкольн провозгласил от- мену рабства лишь потому, что опытные вояки с Юга даже в меньшинстве громи- ли армии Севера (не секрет, что за рабовладельческий Югнегроввоевало –ивоева- ло хорошо! – не факт, что меньше, чем за «северных освободителей»)… Индей- цевжеонимочилиспервого дня заезда на континент. Опять пишу: и так далее. Особо мерзким происхо- дящее становится вот поче- му. Весь этот глобальный выплеск светлых чувств по поводу многовековых угне- тений и всяческих наруше- ний прав (когда СССР запу- скалвкосмоспервогонегра – афрокубинцаТамайоМенде- са, в Штатах афроамерикан- цев едва начали на общих основанияхпускатьвавтобу- сы) ничуть не мешает побор- никам демократии, в том чи- сле штатовским, дипломати- чески,экономическиивсяче- ски дружить с целым вывод- ком восточных деспотий вроде Саудовской Аравии, которые все эти права чело- века вертели прекрасно из- Тошнота Редакционка Тренер – с большой буквы «Т»,спросителюбого. Просто Шева, любое упо- минание его фамилии – от- личнаяипрактичнаятемадля преобладающего ныне в СМИ пресловутого «клик- бейта». Заголовка, побужда- ющего кликнуть, то есть пе- рейти по предложенной ссылке… Это еще безобид- ный ход – во имя него такое поройвытворяют! Так вот Шпаков – один из представителей футбольной нет, не просто общественно- сти,аэлитыстолицы,ктопод- писалобращениевПечерский суд города Киева. Предмет искаочевиден:беспредел,ко- торый творила и творит по отношениюкФедерациифут- бола города Киева (ФФК) центральнаянашаФедерация – ФФУ/УАФ, в просторечии – павелкина шарашка или Дом Футбола. Ответ, к сча- стью, не замедлил последо- вать. С 12 июня постановле- нием суда Общественному союзу«УкраинскаяАссоциа- цияФутбола»икому-либоиз его уполномоченных пред- ставителейЗАПРЕЩЕНО: – менять свой Устав (то, чтобылопроделанональвов- ском Конгрессе УАФ в вос- кресенье,7июня); – регистрировать какие- либопеременывсвоемруко- водящемсоставе; – подпускать к управле- ниюивсякимтамзаседаниям избранныхнаКонгрессечле- новисполкомаивице-прези- дентов–тоестьДемьяненко, Плиева, Записоцкого, Шев- ченко (не того – не Андрея, а Александра),атакжеизбран- ныхвисполкомДикого,Зин- ченко и иже с ними (попали подвердикт,чтоназывается); – предпринимать какие- либо действия, направлен- ные на недопущение реали- зацииправФФК. Также сказано «положь птичку!»повсем,чьечленст- во и вице-президентство бы- ло упразднено. То есть речь идет о полном судебном ан- нулировании решений скан- дального львовского Кон- гресса, разве что проведение будущих Конгрессов в Zoom и по пипифаксу… простите, пофаксунеупомянули. Положение подвисло в ожидании ответного хода Дома Футбола или как там его. АртемФРАНКОВ
  7. 7. 7№31-34 (1833-1836) 2020 ИталияКубок вестноначем!Ипротивники ЧМ‑2022 в Катаре, указыва- ющие на нечеловеческую эксплуатацию при строи- тельствестадионовиперечи- сляющие ее жертвы чуть ли не поименно, ведут себя до- статочно пассивно – в стиле таких знакомых нам диван- ныхсилзамедленногореаги- рования. Средимоихдрузейнемало пламенных поклонников США и их роли в мировом устройстве. Весьма любо- пытно наблюдать их попыт- ки оправдать происходящее там («народная республика Сиэтл»чегостоит!).Пример- но в таком духе: «Замеча- тельная страна, всё у них классно устроено, но вот это…» Беда в том, что «вот это» способно заставить за- быть о любых самых что ни есть классных устройствах – как тот самый, простите оче- редной повтор цитаты, пи- столет, который перетягива- ет десять тысяч других улик. Западная действительность ничтожесумняшесядопуска- ет существование черных районов, куда смертельно опасно заходить белому, но представьте возмущение, если бы вернулись к жизни белые районы, куда опасно заходитьчерным! Простите,новыводнасто- ле. Мы с вами не живем, но страстно стремимся – на го- сударственномивсехпрочих уровнях! –попастьвмирпро- цветающего черного расиз- ма,пустьневзлелеянного,но активно поощряемого взбе- сившимися, съехавшими с катушекивсего,чтопо-укра- инскиименуетсяглуздомбе- лыми. Английская Премьер- лигасее«новымспонсором» BLM – относительно без- обидный, но весьма показа- тельныйсиндромэтогопоме- шательства. Впрочем,явсёжеоставлю друзьям кусочек надежды. Видите ли, я убежден, что большинствовШтатах,Анг- лииипр.остаётсяабсолютно нормальными людьми, куда большеозабоченнымиобыч- ными человеческими про- блемами – семьей, работой, хлебом насущным. Увы, это большинство ни разу не ПО- ДАВЛЯЮЩЕЕ. А вот мень- шинство, жалкие процентов пять-десять от силы, марги- налывовсейкрасе,благодаря гнусной и предательской ра- ботеСМИумелораздувается доименночтоподавляющего большинства,формирующе- гоиотрабатывающегозадан- нуюповесткудня. Счегоначали,темизакан- чиваем. Здесь я снова усма- триваю общие черты Украи- ны и Запада. Но не воспетые нашими вектористами-ин- теграторами,некакие-тотам просветления, которыми можноначинатьгордиться,а опять-такитошнотворные.У нас ведь тоже при власти по- лоумное,ноактивноеиагрес- сивноеменьшинство,гоняю- щее номинальную власть и предписывающее осталь- ным,какправильносебявес- ти,накакомязыкеразговари- вать и даже о чем думать. Подавлять, навязывать свою волю, не признавая никаких других точек зрения – глав- ная черта подобной мрази. Именно по ней она легко опознается и, в идеальном раскладе, списывается в утиль. АртемФРАНКОВ P. S. Ежели кому всё-таки охота в чем-нибудь перед кем-нибудь покаяться, я го- тов помочь в составлении списка. Точка его отсчета за- виситотвашихисторических аппетитов –всмысле,откуда начинать: с ариев, Украины- Руси или, скажем, Уманской резни. Во Франции даже уличные художники завидуют испанцам. Этот парижский мурал работы Эрнесто Ново посвя- щен французам, играющим в Ла Лиге: Кевин Гамейро («Валенсия»), Набиль Фекир («Бетис»), Максим Гоналон («Гранада»), Карим Бензема («Реал Мадрид»), Антуан Гризманн («Барселона») Ювентус Милан 0:0 Первый матч – 1:1 На 16‑й минуте Роналду («Ювентус») не реализовал пенальти (штанга) «Ювентус»: Буффон – Данило (Куадрадо, 86), де Лигт, Бонуччи, Алекс Сан- дро – Бентанкур, Пьянич (Хедира, 62), Матюиди (Рабьо, 62) – Дуглас Коста (Бернардески, 62), Дибала, Роналду «Милан»: Доннарумма – Конти (Салемакерс, 88), Кьяер, Романьоли, Кала- брия (Лаксальт, 88) – Бен- насер, Кессье (Крунич, 82) – Пакета (Коломбо, 82), Бонавентура (Леао, 52), Чалханоглу – Ребич Удалён Ребич (17, «Милан») Именно 12 июня матчем Италия – Турция наримском «Олимпико» должен был стартовать Чемпионат Евро- пы. Есть некоторый симво- лизм в том, что ровно в этот день вернулся итальянский футбол–покаответнымипо- луфиналами Кубка, но и се- рия «А» не за горами. Каран- тинная пауза длилась целых 95дней. Встреча «Ювентуса» с «Миланом» – один из самых многострадальных матчей этого сезона. Тогда, в марте, футбольная власть разрыва- ласьмеждужеланиемпрове- стиигруиопасенияминасчёт вируса. «Россонери» даже успели прибыть в Турин, но уехалинесолонохлебавши:в Италии на три месяца воца- риласьпандемия.Символич- нотакже,чтоКальчовернул- ся игрой двоих с пострадав- шего Севера. Если команда из Ломбардии выходит на поле, а в основе соперника играют переболевшие Диба- ласМатюиди–значит,жизнь действительнонормализует- ся. Ненормальнойбылаосно- ва «Милана», потерявшего из-задисквалификациисразу троих ведущих игроков: Иб- рагимовича (Златан, к слову, недоволен происходящим в клубе и, вероятно, уйдёт по Малыши- рекордсмены и вечные ценности
  8. 8. №31-34 (1833-1836) 20208 ИталияКубок окончании сезона), Тео Эр- нандеса и ставшего таковым (ведущим)СамуКастильехо. Ещё и Мусаккьо травмиро- вался.Какследствие,«россо- нери» предстали в Турине злой, мотивированной, но глубокопровинциальнойко- мандой,ниразунесподобив- шейся ударить в створ – с та- кими соперниками Джиджи Буффон может уверенно битьлюбыерекорды. «Ювентус» начал по-хо- зяйски,действуяоченьвысо- ко, но хватило его от силы на полчаса.Слабыйматчпровёл Роналду, который словно разучился взаимодейство- вать с Дибалой. Не лучшим образом сыграл Пьянич, ко- торогопрочатнавыход.Чув- ствовалось, что команда раз- балансирована срывом тре- нировочного процесса и вре- менным разъездом легионе- ров по домам. Понравились развечтонеутомимыйАлекс Сандро, да ещё Бентанкур, которого впору именовать новым лидером «Старой Синьоры». Ключевыеэпизодывстре- чи уместились в несколько минут. Конти подыграл себе рукойвштрафнойплощадке, чтобылозафиксированобла- годаря ВАР. Роналду с «точ- ки» мощно пробил низом, и Доннарумма,похоже,всё-та- ки чуть задел мяч, перепра- вив его в штангу. Воодушев- лённый«Милан»могперело- мить ход встречи, но сей по- рыв мгновенно обломала ду- рость Ребича, который в центре поля исполнил кара- тэистскийударвгрудьДани- ло – Найджел де Йонг одо- брилбыэтотпрыжок,пустьи небылудалензанеговфина- леЧМ‑2010вотличиеотхор- вата в полуфинале Коппа Италия. Ну и как при всей справедливости решений не пошутить,чтоудаленияусо- перников «Ювентуса» и пе- нальтивихворота–незыбле- мые ценности, которые не вытравить никакими пауза- ми! Без единственного вменя- емогонападающего(Рафаэль Леао, увы, пока не годится даже на роль «джокера») го- стямтолькоиоставалось,что удерживать нулёвку. Это по- лучилось,благоДоннарумма выручал, а центр защиты не ошибался–возможно,Кьяер такой игрой заработал на полноценный контракт. «Милан» сохранил лицо. Слабое, признаться, утеше- ние. Судьбу пары действи- тельно решил пенальти Ро- налду, но, конечно, не этот смазанный,ана«Сан-Сиро», когда «Юве» спас тяжелей- ший матч на последних ми- нутах. Наполи Интер 1:1 Первый матч – 1:0 Голы: Мертенс (41) – Эриксен (2) «Наполи»: Оспина – Ди Лоренцо, Максимович, Кулибали, Хюсай – Элмас (Руис, 65), Демме, Зелин- ски (Аллан, 84) – Политано (Кальехон, 65), Мертенс (Милик, 74), Инсинье (Юнес, 85) «Интер»: Ханданович – Шкриняр, де Врей (Ра- ноккья, 88), Бастони – Кан- древа (Мозес, 73), Барел- ла, Брозович, Янг (Бираги, 73) – Эриксен (Сенси, 88) – Мартинес (Санчес, 72), Лукаку Куда более смотрибель- ный матч. Тут хватало мо- ментовскомбинациями,даи интригажила,аневыживала. Сюжетом противостояния была разница между формой командтогдаисейчас.Вмар- те набравший ход «Наполи» поделуобыгралвыдохшийся из-за чемпионской гонки «Интер». Теперь куда солид- неевыглядели«нерадзурри», весьматчгонявшиехозяев. Справедливости ради, не- аполитанцамнехваталотем- пературы заполненного «Сан-Паоло».ВИталиидаже без интершума обошлись. Правда, он тут не особо ну- жен – эмоции бурлят как на поле, так и на скамейках, де- цибелздеськудабольше,чем вматчахБундеслиги.Ух,как Конте бесновался! Отметим также красивую церемонию перед началом ответных по- луфиналов:вовремяминуты молчаниявцентральномкру- ге находились трое предста- вителейсистемыздравоохра- нения (врач, медсестра и си- делка), символизировавших борьбу с коронавирусом. (У нас была бы нянечка… Если б кому в голову пришло. – А. Ф.) Самой заметной фигурой во время матча был Давид Оспина,походусезонавыиг- равший конкуренцию у мо- лодогоиталантливогоМере- та. Колумбийский вратарь начал с обидного гола. Эриксен, подавая угловой, закрутил«сухойлист»:вмяч должен был сыграть Ди Ло- ренцо, но проскочил мимо, и Оспина, не ждавший такой подлянки, нелепо пропустил круглогоподсобой.Так«Ин- тер» уравнял общий счёт и могперевестиигруневовер- тайм(ихотменили,учитывая сложный график матчей), но всерию11‑метровых. Оспинасобралсясмысля- ми и здорово потянул из ближней девятки удар Канд- ревы, а в конце тайма стал плеймейкером. Голкипер идеальновыбилмячнаИнси- нье,разогнавконтратаку.Ло- ренцо в свою очередь не по- жадничал, а катнул правее свободному Мертенсу, кото- рыйнепощадилвернувшего- сявстройХандановича–1:1. Историческое, между про- чим, событие: Дрис со 122 голами наконец-то обошел Марадону и стал лучшим бомбардиромвистории«На- поли»! Интереснуюмысльещёдо игры высказал экс-форвард «Наполи» Клаудио Беллуч- чи. По его мнению, низкоро- слымигрокампрощенабрать форму после перерыва. Всё действительно так: неаполи- танские малыши создали ре- шающий мяч (Оспина, кста- ти,тоженевысоккакдлявра- таря, только 183 см), а габа- ритныйЛукакуневпечатлил. Худшим же в составе «Инте- ра» был Лаутаро Мартинес, который, похоже, мыслями на«КампНоу». Конте определённо пере- тянул с заменами. Вышед- шие Санчес с Мозесом уси- лили гостей, и концовка встречипрошлауворот«На- поли». Впрочем, отбиваться, удерживая минимальный перевес – лучшее, что умеют командыГаттузо.ДаиОспи- на вновь спасал, например, после удара Эриксена, луч- шеговсоставе«Интера».Не- лепо, но голкипер получил жёлтую карточку за затяжку времени и теперь пропустит финал из-за перебора «гор- чичников»! Не пропустите хотя бы вы: среда, 22:00 по Киеву, «Наполи» – «Ювен- тус». Наши каналы не пока- зывают, так что ищите свой вариант. СергейШЕВЧЕНКО Роналду и неудачный заход на первый «посткарантинный» гол
  9. 9. 9№31-34 (1833-1836) 2020 УкраинаПремьер-лига IIэтап Первая шестерка 13 июня Заря–Динамо 1:3 14 июня Шахтер–Колос 1:0 Александрия–Десна 1:5 Вторая шестерка 13 июня Мариуполь–Ворскла 1:1 Олимпик–Львов 2:0 Матч Карпаты – Днепр‑1 не состо- ялся из-за обострения во Львове И В Н П М О 1 Шахтер 26 22 2 2 66–18 68 2 Динамо 26 16 4 6 54–23 52 3 Десна 26 15 4 7 46–20 49 4 Заря 26 15 4 7 42–22 49 5 Александрия 26 13 4 9 37–35 43 6 Колос 26 8 2 16 27–47 26 7 Днепр‑1 25 10 4 11 33–36 34 8 Мариуполь 25 6 9 10 24–40 25 9 Ворскла 25 6 5 14 18–41 23 10 Олимпик 26 6 5 15 23–43 23 11 Львов 26 5 7 14 19–41 22 12 Карпаты 23 2 8 13 18–41 14 Бомбардиры:ЖуниорМораэс(Шахтер)–19, АлександрФилиппов(Десна)–15,Марлос (Шахтер)–13,БогданЛеднев(Заря)–11,Тайсон (Шахтер),ВладиславСупряга(Днепр‑1),Виталий Буяльский,ВикторЦыганков(оба–Динамо)–9 Тройнаязамена, решившаявсё В центральном матче тура команды фактически прове- ли три тайма: два игровых и ещеодинвожиданииоконча- ния жуткого ливня (навер- ное, очень многие в этот мо- ментвспомнилиЕвро‑2012и поединок Украины против Франции на «Донбасс Аре- не»). В итоге пауза затяну- ласьминутна45. Насколько же разными были игровые отрезки в дан- ной встрече! Общепризнан- но, что ключевым моментом матча стала тройная замена, которуюна60‑йминутепро- вел Алексей Михайличенко. «Динамо» в те мгновения оказалось на грани почти ка- тастрофы в виде 0:2. Вышед- шие со скамейки Цыганков, Вербич и Де Пена с первых же своих ударов по мячу по- вернули ход матча вспять. Фактически игра преврати- лась в улицу с односторон- ним движением, в которой у «Зари» не было шансов. Вот и отвечали луганчане грубо- стью.Впрочем,один момент «Динамо» едва не проспало. Кендзера не успел за Луне- вым, из-за чего Попову при- шлось ценой судорог блоки- ровать опасный удар луган- чанина. Алексея Михайличенко часто и заслуженно критико- вали за запоздалые замены, а то и вообще их отсутствие. Теперь же он вовремя (по ре- зультату!) выбросил на стол козырные карты. Впрочем, а кто из тех, кто видел заявку «Динамо» на отчетную игру, непредполагалвыходкакми- нимум Вербича и Цыганко- ва?! Скорее, всё же всех тро- их… Все три суперсаба 60‑й минуты в итоге отличились результативными действия- ми: словенец ассистировал Буяльскому (отмечаем чет- вертый гол Виталия в трех матчах после карантина), уругваец после передачи словно ожившего с выходом привычныхпартнеровШепе- лева забил победный мяч, Цыганковшикарноисполнил штрафнойзасноссебяже. КМихайличенкоестьоче- видный вопрос: а так плани- ровалось изначально? В том смысле, что лучшие дина- мовские атакующие силы Вербич и Цыганков не гото- выпроводитьвесьматч,апо- этому должны были выхо- дить на уставшего соперни- ка? Потому что если Бенья- мин и Виктор могли так иг- рать с первой минуты, то, получается, что Михайли- ченкообрексвоюкомандуна целый час мучений, которые могли закончиться не одним пропущенныммячом. Есть вопрос и к Виктору Скрипнику. Почему он фак- тически никак не отреагиро- вал на явное усиление игры противника? Например, не попросилподопечныхиграть плотнее на своей половине поля?Чтоужговоритьозаме- нах! Понятно, что кадровый потенциал даже кризисного «Динамо» выше, чем у «За- ри». И только сам Скрипник доскональнознаетсостояние своих игроков. Так-то чисто поименамдажебезЛедневау луганчан имелись в запасе футболисты, которых можно быловыпуститьнаполе. Илиделовфизике?Что-то «Заря»вкаждомматчепосле карантинапроседаетпоходу вторыхтаймов. Повторимся, Киев выдал шикарныйотрезок,начинаяс 60‑йминуты.Нодотого«Ди- намо»выгляделовесьмауны- ло. Шорох в атаке пытался наводитьтолькоРусин,нель- зя было отказать в старании Цитаишвили.Новцеломкар- тинабылапривычная:плохое движение мяча, отсутствие понимания,чтоделатьвпози- ционном нападении. И от- нюдьнеидеальнаяиграусво- их ворот: у Громова парочка моментов имелась, а начало второго тайма «Динамо» и вовсе провалило. Шабанов привез пенальти, снеся вдруг оборотившегося форвардом Тымчика (интервью правого защитника «Футболу» было отложеноименноиз-заматча с «Динамо» – А. Ф.), Бущану вскоре пришлось выуживать мяч в ногах Громова, а пере- кладина не позволила Юр- ченко оформить «дубль». Тогда-то и стал живенько вспоминаться декабрьский матч этих команд на «Олим- пийском», в котором «Заря» злостно и цинично рвала ки- евляннаконтратаках. Только здесь пришли «лесники» Вербич, Цыган- ковиДеПенаивыгналивсех нафиг:-). Стоит отметить, что гол- красавец Цыганкова со штрафного подарил дина- мовцам не только некое мо- ральноеудовлетворение,нои обеспечилимпреимущество по личным встречам – 2:2, 1:2, 3:1. Это на случай, если последнийочныйпоединокс «Зарей»вКиевебудетчто-то значить. Хотя уже можно го- ворить, что по такой игре лу- ганчан не приходится счи- тать их фаворитами в борьбе завтороеместо.Матчс«Дес- ной» становится для подо- печных Скрипника наиваж- нейшимсовсехточекзрения. А тут еще участие Леднева под вопросом. Лучший бом- бардир «Зари» пропустил игрус«Динамо»,ужевторой раз в нынешнем чемпионате перебрав карточек, но в дан- ном случае вопрос не в коли- честве, а в качестве  – не слишкомлидемонстративно Богдан получил предупре- ждение в конце игры против «Колоса».Вобщем,вопроск органам. Попутно постарай- тесьсосчитатькарточкидру- гого Богдана – Михайличен- ко, который получил против «Динамо» не то 12‑ю, не то 13‑ю… Не то 11‑ю, посколь- кудвевнедавнемматчес«За- рей» увенчались красной и удалением. Сейчас он без предупреждения с поля по- просту не уходит. Вот не нужно так пренебрежитель- но относиться к тоннам ком- плиментов в свой адрес, мо- лодойишшо! Темвременемслухиофи- нансовых проблемах «Зари» продолжаютроиться,словно иллюстрируя древнюю тео- рему«дымабезогня»… Красное,зеленое,желтое, лиловое Какой центральный матч без вопросовксудейству?! Погасла «Заря», сгорела «Александрия» Только не нужно начинать ныть, что судья не заметил грубого фола со стороны Назария Русина ))) Если б чего-то такое там хотя бы помере- щилось, уже три раза разоблачили бы, отжали и прополоскали! upl.ua
  10. 10. №31-34 (1833-1836) 202010 УкраинаПремьер-лига Статистика Заря – Динамо – 1:3 Запорожье. «Славутич Арена» Судья: Николай Балакин (Киев) «Заря»: Махарадзе – Тымчик, Абу Ханна, Чеберко, Богдан Михайличенко – Иванисеня (Цвек, 72) – Кочергин, Хомченовский – Юрченко (Лунев, 84) – Громов, Кабаев НЗ: Василь, Каменюка, Вернидуб, Перович, Чайковский, Цыганикс, Бе- лоцерковец Тренер: Виктор Скрипник «Динамо»: Бущан – Кендзера, По- пов, Шабанов, Миколенко – Сидорчук (Кадири, 84), Шепелев – Цитаишвили (Цыганков, 60), Буяльский (Шапарен- ко, 90+1), Андриевский (Де Пена, 60) – Русин (Вербич, 60) НЗ: Бойко, Соль, Караваев, Дуэлунд Тренер: Алексей Михайличенко Голы: Юрченко (54, пен), Буяльский (71), Де Пена (75), Цыганков (90+5) Предупреждены: Б. Михайличенко, Абу Ханна, Чеберко – Кендзера, Попов Удален: Цвек (84, прямая) Колос – Шахтер – 0:1 Киев. НСК «Олимпийский» Судья: Виктор Копиевский (Кропив- ницкий) «Колос»: Волынец – Ефремов, Гавриш, Петров, Емец – Богданов, Милько – Ильин (Данфа, 75), Смир- ный (Д. Костышин, 75), Вильхамссон (Морозко, 52) – Лысенко (Антюх, 61) НЗ: Кучеренко, Максименко, Парамо- нов, Черноморец, Задоя Тренер: Руслан Костышин «Шахтер»: Трубин – Додо, Кривцов, Матвиенко, Сиприано (Болбат, 78) – Сте- паненко – Марлос (Коваленко, 78), Алан Патрик (Тете, 84), Тайсон, Коноплянка (Соломон, 61) – Мораэс (Фернандо, 78) НЗ: Пятов, Витао, Пихаленок, Вакула Тренер: Луиш Каштру Гол: Мораэс (48) Предупреждены: Ильин – Алан Патрик Мариуполь – Ворскла – 1:1 Мариуполь. Им В. С. Бойко Судья: Дмитрий Кутаков (Киевская область) «Мариуполь»: Гальчук – Муравский, Яворский (Дава, 66), Быков – По- легенько, Игнатенко (Тищенко, 85), Мишнев, Кирюханцев (Корниенко, 66) – Чурко (Кащук, 66) – Фомин, Кулаков (Топалов, 57) НЗ: Поспелов, Сагуткин, Петерман, Дудик Тренер: Александр Бабич «Ворскла»: Резник – Пердута, Чесна- ков, Альюн, Сапай – Скляр (Баенко, 90), Пуцлин – Шехич (Якубу, 46), Степанюк (Д. Кравчук, 66), Кане – Кулач (Васин, 74) НЗ: Ткаченко, Павлюк, Ребенок Тренер: Юрий Максимов Голы: Якубу (59), Топалов (74) Предупреждены: Быков, Игнатенко – Пуцлин, Сапай Удален: Пердута (90+5, прямая) Олимпик – Львов – 2:0 Киев. «Динамо» им. Лобановского Судья: Дмитрий Кривушкин (Харьков) «Олимпик»: Кичак – Н. Кравченко, Гришко, Зотько, Лебеденко – Цым- балюк, Романовский (Завийский, 74) – Тейшейра (Ксенз, 85), Политыло, Балашов (Е. Пасич, 62) – Шахаб (Ба- ланюк, 74) НЗ: Бетим, Снурницын, Вербный, А. Кравчук, Литвин Тренер: Игорь Климовский «Львов»: Сарнавский – Люлька (Ходаковский, 77), Гончар, Борзенко (Ю. Кравчук, 84), Братков, Бопесу – Татарков, Шина, Алваро, Велвес (Прыймак, 58) – Яковелли (Ныч, 58) НЗ: Пеньков, Клименчук, Жонатан, Недоля Тренер: Егише Меликян Голы: Тейшейра (53, 84) Предупреждены: Романовский, Цымбалюк, Зотько, Н. Кравченко, Кичак – Шина, Борзенко, Татарков, Алваро, Ныч Александрия – Десна – 1:5 Александрия. «Ника» Судья: Е. Арановский (Киев) «Александрия»: Панькив – Горди- енко (Грицук, 46), Бабогло, Бухал, Ми- рошниченко (Задерака, 54) – Гречиш- кин, Вантух (Стецков, 82) – Лучкевич, Ковалец (Шендрик, 62), Третьяков – Ситало (Безбородько, 55) НЗ: Билык, Шастал, Мышенко, Довгий Тренер: Владимир Шаран «Десна»: Паст – Конопля, Имереков, Гитченко, Западня – Калитвинцев (Ста- ренький, 89), Фаворов, Огиря, Картушов (Мостовой, 80) – Филиппов (Хлёбас, 90+5) – Будковский (Тотовицкий, 80) НЗ: Литовка, Тамм, Ермаков, Кузик, Арвеладзе Тренер: Александр Рябоконь Голы: Филиппов (29), Калитвинцев (44), Третьяков (46), Гитченко (56), Филиппов (79, пен), Тотовицкий (90+6) Предупреждены: Бухал, Бабогло, Вантух Удален Бабогло (60, 2 ЖК) Вдвухмоментахкиевский (ага!) арбитр Николай Бала- кин, считаю, принял пра- вильныерешения. На 28‑й минуте Кендзера очень жестко сыграл против Михайличенко и больно стукнул того по ноге, но сна- чала выбил мяч. Балакин в итоге нарушил протокол. Когда судья просматривает эпизод на предмет красной карточки, то вердикта может быть только два: или остав- лять в силе предыдущее ре- шение (карточки не было), или удалять провинившего- ся. Балакин же выписал Кен- дзерегорчичник(украинское ноу-хау–желтуюпоказывать можно, в смысле, поводом может выступать наличие/ отсутствие красной, а вер- дикт – любым! – А. Ф.). Что- что, а на «роху директу» по- лякточноненаиграл. Удаление Цвека (вот уж «угадал» Скрипник с заме- ной!)?Ачтотутвообщеобсу- ждать? Счастье Сидорчука, что до перелома ноги дело не дошло. Хотя стоит подивить- ся тому, что подобный кри- стальноясныймомент,вкото- ром Цвек ударом прямой но- гой ухитрился сломать Си- дорчуку щиток (!), потребо- вал трехминутного изучения видео. И дело тут вовсе не в оказаниипомощидинамовцу, котороговитогеунеслисполя (обошлосьрванойраной,спа- сибо,чтобезпереломовираз- рывов связок) – красный свет могбызажечьсяпередхорва- томгораздораньше… Балакин–талантливыйар- битр(ещеипредставительди- настии), кстати, его уже впол- неможноназыватьспециали- стомименноповидео(намас- сематчейонвозглавлял«фур- гонную команду). Думается, здесьопятьжевключаетсяка- кое-то украинское ноу-хау – вспомните,например,какдол- гоработаластемжеВАРЕка- теринаМонзуль! Вообще, «Заря» в послед- ней трети матча намертво перестала успевать за сопер- никами-живчиками (в пер- вую очередь стоит говорить об Абуханне – помните, как его обежал Буяльский или переиграл Шепелев, оба эти момента привели к голам!) и принялась со страшной си- лой лупить тех по ногам. Признаться, показалось, что Балакин мог и не ограничи- ватьсяоднойкраснойкарточ- кой.Кпримеру,фолЧеберко на Цыганкове, приведший к штрафному и третьему голу, вполнетянулнавторуюжел- тую–вамнекажется?! Момент,непосредственно предшествовавший удале- нию, – выход один на один Цыганкова и героический прыжок Махарадзе – толку- ется просто: если вратарь коснулся мяча, то всё чисто, если нет, то пенальти и жел- тая.Подозреваем,коснулся. Ещеодинвесьмаинтерес- ный с точки зрения судей- скойтрактовкимомент–15‑я минута.Кабаевпослеуглово- го ударил с лёту, Попов пы- талсясделатьблок-шотголо- вой,номячпопалдинамовцу в руку. При этом умысел в действияхДенисаразглядеть тяжело, да и не скажешь, что он значительно увеличивал объем тела. Но естественное лиэтоположениеруки?Воб- щем, ждем потаенного вер- диктаЛучаноЛучи. Репетицияполуфинала, прерваннаясерия «Олимпика» «Мариуполь» и «Ворскла» встретятсянаэтомжестадио- не 24 июня в рамках полуфи- нала Кубка. Сдается мне, та играихволнуетгораздоболь- ше,чемсостоявшаясявсуббо- ту. Кстати, приазовцы в 2020 году в УПЛ одержали всего- то одну победу – как раз над «Ворсклой», которая тогда отходила после героического выигрышау«Шахтера». Прямо скажем, веселья в отчетной игре не наблюда- лось. В первом тайме чуть остреевыгляделиполтавчане, сделавшие ставку на контр- атаки. В дебюте второго тай- ма они разыграли веерную комбинацию,которуюспере- дачиКулачазавершилЯкубу. «Мариуполь» определен- ное время казался поплыв- shakhtar.com
  11. 11. 11№31-34 (1833-1836) 2020 УкраинаПремьер-лига шим, но поймал «Ворсклу» на обрезке в центре поля. Чемпион мира Корниенко выдал голевую передачу во второмподрядматче,удачно простреливнаТопалова. Второй гол Топалова в концовке отменили совер- шенно по делу. Игнатенко хоть и не коснулся мяча, за- крывал обзор вратарю, нахо- дясьвофсайде. Свершилось! «Олимпик» одержал первую с 24 ноября победу в УПЛ! Всего-то два очкав10‑тибезвыигрышных матчах набрали младшие дончане. «Львов» же парал- лельно устремился в «пого- ню»за«Олимпиком»–у«го- рожан» уже семь поединков безпобед. ПодопечнымЕгишеМели- кяна остается только рвать на себеволосыпоповодумомен- тов Велвеса при 0:0 и Ныча при 0:1. Что, немного шансов создал «Львов»? Верно. Так, думаете,у«Олимпика»ихбы- ло намного больше?! Однако если у Шахаба продолжается серия ударов куда угодно, только не в ворота, то Тей- шейру наконец-то прорвало. Еговторойголкатегорически рекомендуетсякпросмотру. Растущий«Колос» А многие-то явно ожидали если не разгрома, то хотя бы полной кошелки голов в во- рота«Колоса»?!Каюсь,тоже таксчитал.НокомандаизКо- валивки в плане матчей с «Шахтером» растет на гла- зах.Напомним,чтопрошлой осенью «Колос» влетел чем- пиону 0:6. В последнем туре первого этапа были ураган- ные 3:4. Теперь вот «горня- ки»струдомзапихнулиодин голешник абсолютному де- бютанту УПЛ, а по ударам в створтакивовсезначительно ему уступили – 2:5! Возмож- но, дело здесь в абсолютном отсутствии мотивации у иг- роков чемпиона – ну разве что Марлосу помочь за- бить… Или Мораэсу, что и произошло, но только одна- жды.Первыйвторомудал. По большому счету, от- сутствовала мотивация и у «Колоса»,которыйнемогни улучшить, ни ухудшить свое турнирное положение. К плей-оффзаЛигуЕвропыго- товитсякомандаРусланаКо- стышина! Травма Исмаили будет иметь более долгоиграющие последствия для «Шахтера», чем отдельно взятый матч с «Колосом» и вся концовка чемпионата. Что касается от- четной игры, то у «оранже- во‑черных» откровенно вы- паллевыйфланг.Вместопри- вычных Тайсона и Исмаили тамигралиСиприаносКоно- плянкой. Их эффективность оказаласьоченьнизкой.Ксо- жалению, подобная игра украинскоговингераужедав- ным-давно не удивляет. Пра- во, не знаешь – радоваться переносуЕвроиликак… Вот и получилось, что «Шахтер»впериодстретьей по 40‑ю минуту не нанес ни одногоудараповоротам!Бо- лее того, сэйв Трубина после удара Лысенко в упор, по су- ти, стал главным моментом первоготайма.Хотяпонятно, что «Колосу» приходилось пахатьизовсехсилдажепро- тив ленивых «горняков», у которыхнеособошлаигра. «Шахтер» может посето- вать на то, что у Мораэса за- фиксировали левый офсайд при выходе один на один. Но и единственный гол в матче вызвалвопросыкарбитру–а не сфолил ли Сиприано на Смирном?Этоужевследую- щем действии получивший мяч Марлос продолжил се- рию результативных подви- гов после карантина, выведя Жуниоракворотам. «Шахтер» на укрупнении счетаненастаивал,хотяказа- лось, что «Колосу» сейчас несдобровать. Коваливцы в итогезаметноосмелели,аис- пражнившийся ливень слов- но совсем убил в дончанах желание играть. Шансы Ан- тюха, пушки Богданова, сэй- вы Трубина – «Колос» опре- деленно наиграл на истори- ческуюничью! «Александрия»–ДД–2:10 С более глобальными выво- дами я предпочту обождать до следующего тура и схват- ки за 12 очков под названием «Десна» – «Заря», но локаль- ные – извольте: «Александ- рия»превратиласьвтипично- го клиента черниговской ко- манды, проигрывая ей круп- но, уверенно и вкусно – 0:3 и 1:5дома,0:2вгостях.Встиле «Мариуполя»,ябысказал. В стане южан говорили о намерении порвать надоев- шего соперника и даже обе­ щали повышенные преми- альные. Действительность оказалась жутковатой для командыВладимираШарана. «Десна»,заметим,–«Дес- на»игралавнестольконеоп- тимальном,сколькомодифи- цированном составе. Речь, конечно, прежде всего о вы- ходе Западни на позиции ле- вогозащитника–кажется,он вообще дебютировал в осно- ве.Однакорискнупредполо- жить, что разочарованный игрой против «Шахтера», и не столько результатом, сколькоотсутствиемборьбы, АлександрРябоконьустроил капитальныйразгонмасшта- бом почти в полкоманды, и сразу несколько игроков по- платились местом на поле. При желании вы можете вы- числить этот список, а я по- стараюсь пощадить самолю- биеигроков,каждыйизкото- рых может и должен прине- сти еще немалую пользу клубу. Матчвисполнении«Алек- сандрии», такой грозной до карантина и в первом матче после оного, до боли напом- нил предыдущий погром с «Динамо»,идалеконетолько счетом. Стоит говорить и о ходе событий – полнейшая безнадегавцелом,безнадеж- ные0:2вчастности,быстрый ответный мяч, подаривший надежду собравшимся у ста- диона фанатам, и всё пере- черкнувшее удаление центр- бека(вместоКовальцаШаран выпустил еще одного защит- никаШендрика,иатакахозя- ев умерла). Разве что здесь оно последовало не при 1:2, а уже при 1:3 – это бывший александриецГитченкоголо- войзамкнулкласснуюподачу Конопли и не стал праздно- вать, сдержанно приняв по- здравленияоттоварищей. К слову, о поздравлениях. Александр Филиппов, поло- жив шедевральный индиви- дуальный гол (стряхивая Лучкевича,пробежалотцен- тра поля, в штрафной изба- вился еще и от Вантуха, по- сле чего ввинтил мяч в даль- ний верхний угол), начал, и вся команда тут же поддер- жала: «жестом Бебето» по- здравляли Егора Картушова, у которого родился второй сын – ко Льву прибавился Яков. Егор, от всего сердца желаем не останавливаться, делохорошее,аужназовешь литытретьегоИваном–тебе решать))). Второй мяч по классике в тот же угол и тоже ввинтил Влад Калитвинцев – его по- дачусоштрафногониктотак и не достал, прыжок Будков- ского всех ввел в заблужде- ние. Сам Картушов перед этим запорол отменный мо- ментударомвПанькива,нои александрийцы были близки к успеху – Евгений Паст ве- ликолепно потянул убойный удар Гордиенко и тем внес немалый вклад в итоговую победу «Десны». Не смейте забывать о вратарях, даже если вы крупно победили, и не валите всё на них, коль крупнопроиграли! Хозяева ответили на 28‑й секундевтороготайма –Мак- симТретьяковсмачноприло- жился с линии штрафной по- сле прострела Грицука, и тут опорники «Десны» наработа- 1:3

