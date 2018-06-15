Cuestionario UNI

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CUESTIONARIO 1. ¿Qué son soluciones buffer, amortiguadora o tampón? Un tampón, buffer, solución amortiguadora o solución reguladora es la mezcla en concentraciones relativamente elevadas de un ácido débil y su base conjugada, es decir, sales hidrolíticamente activas. Tienen la propiedad de mantener estable el pH de una disolución frente a la adición de cantidades relativamente pequeñas de ácidos o bases fuertes. Este hecho es de vital importancia, ya que meramente con un leve cambio en la concentración de hidrogeniones en la célula se puede producir un paro en la actividad de las enzimas. Se puede entender esta propiedad como consecuencia del efecto ion común y las diferentes constantes de acidez o basicidad: una pequeña cantidad de ácido o base desplaza levemente el equilibrio ácido-base débil, lo cual tiene una consecuencia menor sobre el pH. Cada sistema buffer tiene supropio rango efectivo de pH, el cual dependerá de la constante de equilibrio del ácido o base empleado. Son importantes en el laboratorio y en la industria, y también en la química de la vida. Tampones típicos son el par amoníaco catión amonio, ácido acético anión acetato, anión carbonato anión bicarbonato, ácido cítrico anión citrato o alguno de los pares en la disociación del ácido fosfórico. 2. ¿Cómo se determina el pH de unas soluciones buffer? Frecuentemente se utiliza la ecuación de Henderson-Hasselbalch para el cálculo del pH en soluciones reguladoras. Sin embargo, debe aclararse que esta ecuación no es aplicable en todos los casos, ya que para su deducción se realiza una serie de suposiciones. Esta ecuación suele proporcionar resultados incorrectos cuando las concentraciones del ácido y su base conjugada (o de la base y su ácido conjugado) son bajas. Para el cálculo del pH, se debe saber el pKa del ácido y la relación entre la concentración de sal y ácido, como se observa a continuación Recordemos que pKa de un ácido débil se obtiene a partir de su constante de acidez (Ka) y es específico para cada ácido. Supongamos que disponemos de una determinada cantidad de un ácido débil, por ejemplo, ácido láctico de concentración 10 mM. Sabemos, que la concentración de su sal conjugada, el lactato, es de 2 mM y que el pKa ácido del ácido láctico es 3,86. Por tanto, podemos calcular el pH del ácido láctico en una solución acuosa sin ningún tipo de sistema tamponador con la ecuación de Henderson-Hasselbalch:
  2. 2. CH3-CHOH-COOH CH3-CHOH-COO- + H+ pH = 3,86 + log (2 mM/ 10mM) = 3,86 - 0,7 = 3,16 Por tanto, el pH de una solución acuosa de ácido láctico de concentración 10 mM, sin la intervención de ningún tampón es 3,16. Es decir que si esto se produjese en el líquido intracelular y no existieran las soluciones amortiguadoras su pH estándar de 7,4 bajaría bruscamente hasta 3,16. Sin embargo, esto no ocurre en nuestro organismo gracias a los tampones químicos. Si reflexionamos sobre la ecuación de Henderson-Hasselbalch se deduce que el pH del sistema amortiguador depende de la proporción relativa entre sal y ácido, y no de sus concentraciones absolutas. Es decir que si vamos añadiendo agua al sistema variarán las concentraciones absolutas de cada sustancia, pero no su cociente de concentraciones. No obstante, si la dilución es muy grande, el equilibrio del ácido y su sal conjugada se desplaza hacia los productos y, por tanto, aumenta la sal y disminuye el ácido, entonces el cociente sal/ácido aumenta muy significativamente. Supongamos ahora que añadimos una solución amortiguadora de bicarbonato de potasio (KHCO3) y una cantidad grande de agua a la anterior solución de ácido láctico anterior de 10 mM, suficiente para que se rompa el equilibrio de concentraciones del ácido y su sal conjugada. En consecuencia, la concentración de ácido láctico disminuye a 0,1 mM y la concentración de lactato de potasio aumenta a 200 mM. Calculemos el pH de la nueva solución: CH3-CHOH-COOH + KHCO3 → CH3-CHOH-COOK + CO2 + H2O pH = 3,86 + log (200 mM/ 0,1 mM) = 3,86 + 3,3 = 7,16 Es decir que partiendo de una solución de ácido láctico inicial de concentración 10 mM y pH 3,16 – ácido - ésta ha acabado transformándose en una solución de ácido láctico de concentración 0,1 mM y pH 7,16 – neutro - gracias a la intervención de un tampón químico, en este caso, el bicarbonato de potasio. Así es como el organismo consigue mantener su pH alrededor de 7,4, a pesar de que entren sustancias ácidas o básicas en el cuerpo. 3. ¿aplicaciones de solución buffer? Como hemos visto las soluciones tampón son muy útiles para el mantenimiento del pH en sistemas biológicos, comopor ejemplo el cuerpo humano, pero sus propiedades van mucho más lejos y son ampliamente usadas en las industrias actuales.  En la Industria agrícola, las soluciones tampón se usan para la fertirrigación y la agricultura hidropónica (cultivar plantas usando soluciones minerales y no suelo
  3. 3. agrícola). Todas las plantas tienen un intervalo de pH en que las raíces absorben nutrientes de forma idónea. Una variación del pH puede afectar al proceso de absorción de las raíces: disminuyendo la captación de minerales y aumentando la permeabilidad a sustancias tóxicas como el aluminio. A su vez, una variación en el pH afecta la solubilidad de la mayoría de minerales. Existe un pH idóneo para cada planta dependiendo de su fisiología y de los minerales que requiere, pero, como norma general, podemos decir que precisan un pH ligeramente ácido (5.5-7) salvo excepciones como las habas con pH un tanto básico (7.4-8.1)  En la industria alimentaria también son de gran importancia los parámetros del pH ya que, por ejemplo, nos indica si la carne es apta para el consumo humano. Si la carne está entre 5.4 i 7.0 de pH, es apta para el consumo, pero a lo largo del tiempo el pH disminuye, hecho que indica que su consumo no es pertinente. En la industria vinícola, se deben de tener muy en cuenta las variaciones de pH en la elaboración del vino, este debe oscilar entre 2.8 y 3.5, puesto que a pH superior a 3.5 determinadas bacterias pueden atacar el vino y producir variaciones en el sabor.  Es sin duda alguna en la industria farmacéutica en la que se debe tener un control y conocimiento más exhaustivo del pH, por distintas razones: a) Primeramente, para el diseño de los medicamentos es necesario saber el pH de la zona del cuerpo en que trabajará el fármaco, pues si bajo ese pH las proteínas que queremos usar se desnaturalizan el medicamento no tendrá efecto alguno. b) En el proceso de formulación de los fármacos se usan las propiedades fisicoquímicas del pKa y el pH para elegir la fórmula óptima del medicamento c) En los ensayos previos a la comercialización de los medicamentos se requiere un control del pH para garantizar que los resultados obtenidos sean reales y ciertos, pues un pH erróneo podría dar resultados falsos.

