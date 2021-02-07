Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pablo Tabernero Sánchez Francisco Javier Vicente Flores ENFERMERÍA DEPORTIVA
Objetivo del blog: - Promover la práctica de deporte - Dar a conocer los beneficios del deporte en la salud. - Promocionar...
¿A quién está dirigido? -Profesionales enfermeros -Deportistas (profesionales y amateur) https://enfermeriaparadeportistas...
Importancia del deporte: -Mejora salud cardiovascular -Menor riesgo de padecer enfermedades cardíacas -Mejora la fuerza mu...
Importancia del enfermero/a: -Educación deportiva -Aplicación de procedimientos clínicos
Reconocimiento médico-deportivo Pasos para un buen reconocimiento 1.Anamnesis 2.Medidas antropométricas 5. Test de esfuerz...
Dopaje: ¿Qué es? Casos Principales sustancias Métodos de detección
Lesiones deportivas (ámbito futbolístico): Tendinitis aquilea Fractura de menisco Esguinces de tobillo y rodilla
Enfermedades ‘evitables’ con la actividad físico-deportiva: Artritis Sobrepeso y obesidad Enfermedades cardiacas
FIN ¡Muchas a gracias a todos por vuestra atención!
Enfermeria deportiva

Funciones de la enfermería deportiva

Enfermeria deportiva

×