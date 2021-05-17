Successfully reported this slideshow.
DOMINIO DEL CONOCIMIENTO MATEMÁTICO ECUACIONES E INECUACIONES FRANCISCO ASIMBAYA SÉPTIMO NIVEL
ECUACIONES En matemática llamamos ecuación a la igualdad de dos expresiones que contienen una o mas variables. Ejemplo: X+...
RESOLUCIÓN DE ECUACIONES DE PRIMER GRADO Para resolver ecuaciones de primer grado seguimos el siguiente procedimiento: • D...
Una vez que cambiamos los términos procedemos a resolver la operación de la siguiente manera: X= 10-2 X= 8 Hemos despejado...
ECUACIONES DE SEGUNDO GRADO En matemática llamamos ecuaciones de segundo grado a aquellas en las que la incógnita aparece ...
MÉTODOS DE RESOLUCIÓN DE ECUACIONES CUADRÁTICAS. Por la formula Podemos utilizar siguiente formula que nos sirve para solu...
Entonces si planteamos X2+ 3x + 2 = 0 y aplicamos la formula obtendremos las siguientes soluciones:
Por el método de la factorización X2 – 2x – 15 • Primero igualamos la ecuación a cero X2 – 2x – 15 = 0 • Segundo factoriza...
