Pedro da Maia Incluída na longa analepse que se inicia no capítulo I, a história exemplar de Pedro da Maia norteia-se pelo...
3. Meio • O Romantismo (Ultrarromantismo) hiper-sentimental e lamechas: «romantismo torpe»; • o vaguear pelos lupanares e ...
5.2. A oposição de Afonso • ao conhecer os pormenores hediondos relativos à família de Maria Monforte, Afonso opõe-se ao r...
adversas. Ao longo da noite que antecede a morte, Pedro revela grande agitação e falta de auto domínio, sobretudo por não ...
Os Maias

Pedro da Maia

Os Maias

  1. 1. Pedro da Maia Incluída na longa analepse que se inicia no capítulo I, a história exemplar de Pedro da Maia norteia-se pelos princípios naturalistas, segundo os quais a personalidade do indivíduo dependia da conjugação de três fatores: a hereditariedade, a educação e o meio. 1. Educação 2. Hereditariedade
  2. 2. 3. Meio • O Romantismo (Ultrarromantismo) hiper-sentimental e lamechas: «romantismo torpe»; • o vaguear pelos lupanares e botequins; • a vida de boémia, «dissipada e turbulenta», de «estroinice banal»: os distúrbios no Marrare, as «façanhas nas esperas de toiros, de cavalos esfalfados", as pateadas em São carlos; • as devoções (as leituras devotas); • a família (a mãe). Numa perspetiva determinista, o comportamento do Homem não é espontâneo, mas influenciado por determinados fatores: a hereditariedade, o meio e a educação. Pedro cresce pequeno, nervoso e indiferente a quaisquer interesses, apesar da sua inteligência viva, com grande paixão pela mãe, cuja morte provoca nele longos dias de prostração e apatia, seguidos de outros de dissipação e estúrdia para afogar o seu sofrimento, a sua dor, e novamente de uma fase de abatimento e devoção religiosa. Tornar-se-á num bom representante dessa exaltação sentimental que, posteriormente, o fará fracassar no suicídio, de toda uma geração romântica, orientando-se pelos valores indiviodualistas, desligada dos problemas sociais. Dessa fase será libertado pela paixão por Maria Monforte. * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * 4. Comportamentos • A promessa, feita após a morte da mãe, de dormir durante um ano sobre as lajes do pátio; • as visitas diárias ao túmulo da mãe, carregado de luto pesado; • os distúrbios, a boémia e a estroinice; • as leituras devotas; • a mudança frequente de comportamentos e atitudes. 5. A paixão por Maria Monforte 5.1. A paixão romântica • paixão súbita / à primeira vista => paixão fatal; • namoro"à antiga"; • escrita diária de duas cartas febris de seis folhas de papel a Maria; • oferta de ramos das mais belas camélias dos jardins de Benfica; • as ausências ao jantar em Benfica; • as crises de abatimento.
  3. 3. 5.2. A oposição de Afonso • ao conhecer os pormenores hediondos relativos à família de Maria Monforte, Afonso opõe-se ao relacionamento amoroso; • recusa ao filho a autorização para se casar com ela (o que não impede o casamento); • o talher de Pedro é retirado da mesa; • Vilaça nota em Afonso, que nele se apoia pesadamente, a primeira tremura do velho; • a referência a Pedro é riscada da conversação. 5.3. Os presságios • a parecença de Pedro com um avô da mãe, que enlouquecera e se enforcara: aponta para o suicídio de Pedro; • a paixão por Maria é descrita como"um amor à Romeu, vindo de repente numa troca de olhares fatal...": • a oposição paterna (de Afonso da Maia); • a presença do fatalismo; • os indícios de tragédia (a morte dos amantes na peça de Shakespeare encontra, n'Os Maias, equivalência na morte de Pedro; • o vestido cor-de-rosa: a cor simboliza a vida romântico em que Pedro se enleou; • a cor dos olhos de Maria ("azul sombrio"): sugere a existência de sombras, ou seja, complicações, naquela relação amorosa; • a ramagem de um verde triste: constitui o prenúncio da tristeza que ensombrará a relação; • a sombrinha que envolve totalmente Pedro da Maia parecia a Afonso"... uma larga mancha de sangue...": • o suicídio de Pedro; • o incesto de Carlos e Maria Eduarda (a relação amorosa entre dois irmãos de sangue), • o ramo que se esfolha num vaso do Japão sugere a morte de Pedro. Em jeito de conclusão, assinale-se o estado de espírito de Pedro nos momentos que antecedem o seu suicídio e que vem comprovar estarmos na presença de uma personagem que é «um fraco em tudo». Com efeito, ele surge em casa do pai num estado de absoluto desespero e descomposto: enlameado, desalinhado, com a face lívida, os cabelos revoltos um olhar de loucura. Como rosto devastado, envelhecido, chora perdidamente, lançando-se nos braços do pai. Num primeiro momento, ainda pensa perseguir Maria e Tancredo, mas desiste rapidamente dessa intenção, revelando, desde já, a sua incapacidade para reagir frontalmente às situações
  4. 4. adversas. Ao longo da noite que antecede a morte, Pedro revela grande agitação e falta de auto domínio, sobretudo por não saber o que fazer e por se ver naquela situação. Por momentos, revela toda a sua fúria contra o «amigo» Tancredo, que fugiu com a esposa, e contra esta, que o atraiçoou fugindo e deixando-o numa situação miserável. Antes do momento fatal, escreve uma carta final ao pai.

