Comunicado 455 2020

DESARTICULA FGJEM EN IXTLAHUACA CÉLULA DELICTIVA CON ORÍGENES EN EL ESTADO DE JALISCO

  1. 1. 455/2020 DESARTICULA FGJEM EN IXTLAHUACA CÉLULA DELICTIVA CON ORÍGENES EN EL ESTADO DE JALISCO  La Fiscalía Estatal detuvo a seis sujetos, aseguró cuatro inmuebles, 14 kilos de droga, vehículos, chalecos tácticos y cargadores abastecidos.  Durante una de las movilizaciones fue rescatada una persona que había sido privada de su libertad días antes en esta región de la entidad. Ixtlahuaca, Estado de México, 12 de abril de 2020.- Policías de Investigación (PDI) de la Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México (FGJEM) desarticularon una célula delictiva de un grupo criminal con orígenes en el estado de Jalisco, dedicada a la distribución de droga, así como secuestros y homicidios en este municipio, durante diversas acciones operativas realizadas en esta demarcación en días pasados. En total fueron detenidos seis sujetos, quienes dijeron pertenecer al Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación; además, fueron asegurados cuatro inmuebles, dos vehículos, 14 kilos de marihuana, ocho chalecos tácticos, 13 cargadores para fusil y decenas de cartuchos útiles. La investigación que tuvo como resultado estas detenciones inició por el secuestro de una persona en esta región de la entidad; una vez con la indagatoria en curso se realizaron diversas diligencias de gabinete y campo que permitieron al personal de la FGJEM identificar al menos cuatro inmuebles que podrían estar relacionados con el secuestro señalado. Uno de ellos fue un Motel localizado en un paraje conocido como Río Sila, en San Francisco de Guzmán, en Ixtlahuaca, en el que se tenían datos que permitieron establecer que se encontraban varios sujetos que habrían participado en el secuestro antes mencionado.
  2. 2. Con esta información se llevó a cabo un operativo en este lugar, en donde se logró la detención de José Antonio “N”, Julio Francisco “N”, Lucas Eduardo “N” y Gilberto “N”; en este inmueble se encontró marihuana, ocho chalecos tácticos, un hacha, 13 cargadores con cartuchos útiles, polvo blanco con las características de la cocaína, cubre bocas de calavera, esposas, fragmentos de cinta canela y elementos balísticos de varios calibres. Este motel quedó asegurado por esta Institución. De manera simultánea se llevó a cabo otra acción operativa en un inmueble de departamentos, localizado en Calle Vicente Villada-Camino Viejo a San Bartolo del Llano, en Ixtlahuaca. En este lugar fue rescatada con vida la persona privada de su libertad y detenidos dos sujetos quienes la vigilaban. Los asegurados fueron identificados como Alexis Ignacio “N” y Daniel “N”, alias “El Guacho”, quien al parecer era el líder de esta célula delictiva. Además de las incursiones antes señaladas, el personal de la FGJEM realizó un operativo en un inmueble ubicado en la Carretera Atlacomulco-Toluca, a la altura de Santo Domingo de Guzmán, en Ixtlahuaca, donde se localizaron fragmentos de cinta canela, etiquetas de correspondencia y dos vehículos: uno de la marca Chevrolet, tipo mini van, modelo Astro, color verde con café, con placas del estado de Guerrero, y una Mazda, CX5, color gris, los cuales fueron debidamente asegurados. Es preciso referir que en este lugar fueron encontrados, enterrados, los cuerpos de cuatro personas, por lo que además del secuestro, en contra de los detenidos se inició también una investigación por homicidio. Actualmente se llevan a cabo diligencias con el propósito de identificar a las personas localizadas sin vida en el inmueble señalado. Además, cabe destacar que se ha podido establecer que el vehículo con placas de Guerrero fue utilizado en otro secuestro realizado en Ixtlahuaca en días pasados. Finalmente, personal de esta Institución llevó a cabo otra acción operativa en un inmueble ubicado en Calle Vicente Villada, en Ixtlahuaca en donde se encontró una pala con las letras grabadas CJNG, dos bolsas plásticas color negro con marihuana en su interior y una báscula.
  3. 3. Los detenidos fueron presentados ante el Agente del Ministerio Público de la FGJEM, quien luego de integrar la carpeta de investigación correspondiente los puso a disposición de un Juez en el Centro Penitenciario de Ixtlahuaca, en donde se decretó la legalidad de la detención y una medida cautelar de prisión preventiva. En próximos días habrá de definirse su situación jurídica. La FGJEM hace un llamado a la ciudadanía para que en caso de que reconozca a los detenidos como probables partícipes de algún otro delito, se presenten las denuncias correspondientes, lo cual se puede hacer de manera anónima al correo electrónico cerotolerancia@edomex.gob.mx, al teléfono 800-7028770, y también por medio de la aplicación FGJEdomex, la cual puede ser descargada en cualquier teléfono inteligente, pues está disponible de manera gratuita para todos los sistemas iOS y Android. oo0oo

