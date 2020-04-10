Comunicado 450 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DESCARTA FGJEM QUE PERSONAS QUE OCUPABAN INSTALACIONES DE LA FES ACATLÁN HAYAN SIDO AGREDIDAS POR TERCEROS

  1. 1. 450/2020 DESCARTA FGJEM QUE PERSONAS QUE OCUPABAN INSTALACIONES DE LA FES ACATLÁN HAYAN SIDO AGREDIDAS POR TERCEROS  Derivado de la indagatoria iniciada por esta Institución se pudo establecer que no hubo agresión contra las personas que ocupaban desde hace varias semanas las instalaciones de la FES Acatlán, por lo que se ha descartado ejercitar acción penal en contra de algún tercero.  El incendio, que consumió parte de uno de los edificios del campus, habría sido causado por los mismos ocupantes de las instalaciones; de igual manera las lesiones por golpes que presentaron dos de ellos serían el resultado de una disputa entre ellos mismos.  Por lo que hace al daño en los bienes en agravio de la UNAM, la FGJEM envío a la FGR un desglose de la carpeta de investigación iniciada, para que sea esa Institución la que determine lo conducente en el ámbito de su competencia. Naucalpan, Estado de México, 10 de abril de 2020.- La Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México (FGJEM) inició una investigación por hechos registrados la madrugada del 5 de abril pasado, en instalaciones de la Facultad de Estudios Superiores (FES) Acatlán, de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), en los que resultaron lesionadas al menos dos personas y dañadas algunas áreas de uno de los edificios del Campus por una deflagración, da la cual se informa lo siguiente:  Representantes del área jurídica de la UNAM interpusieron una denuncia por el delito de daño en los bienes; en un primer momento se tuvo la versión que al menos 10 sujetos, provistos de palos y bats de béisbol, brincaron la barda perimetral del campus universitario y habrían agredido a varias personas que ocupaban las instalaciones de la FES Acatlán; además, con bombas molotov prendieron fuego al área afectada y posteriormente se dieron a la fuga.  El fuego fue apagado por bomberos, y con el avance en la investigación se pudo establecer que a las afueras del Campus dos ambulancias de Protección Civil Municipal atendieron a tres masculinos y dos femeninas, éstas últimas con lesiones muy leves, y a través de sus familiares fueron retirados del lugar. Posteriormente mediante rastreo hospitalario, se localizó a dos de ellos, quienes eran atendidos en la Cruz Roja de Naucalpan.
  2. 2.  Uno fue identificado como Adán “N”, de 35 años de edad, quien fue reportado policontundido, con una herida contuso-cortante en región frontal de 6 centímetros, además de dermoabrasiones en cara y fractura de mandíbula rama derecha. Esta persona habría terminado la carrera de Licenciatura en Ciencias Políticas y Administrativas en 2012 en la FES Acatlán.  El segundo fue identificado como Arturo “N”, de 27 años, reportado con quemaduras de segundo grado en el 36 % de su superficie corporal, y de igual manera policontundido; actualmente solo cursa una materia de Ciencias Políticas y Administración Pública en el mismo Campus.  El Ministerio Público entrevistó a Adán “N” en la Cruz Roja de Naucalpan; en su relato aseguró que aproximadamente diez sujetos que usaban pasamontañas y chalecos tácticos, con bats y palos, rompieron cristales de puertas y ventanas, y aventaron gasolina prendiendo fuego al lugar, así como también usaron bombas “molotov”, ocasionando así las lesiones que presenta.  El 5 de abril la FGJEM remitió desglose de la carpeta de investigación iniciada a la Subdelegación Naucalpan de la Fiscalía General de la República, para ser acumulada, en su caso, a la indagatoria iniciada por los mismos hechos en el Ministerio Público del fuero federal, ante la posible violación a la Ley Federal de Armas de Fuego y Explosivos; en tanto, se continuó con la investigación respecto de las lesiones causadas a las víctimas.  El personal de vigilancia nocturna de la FES Acatlán detalló en su parte de novedades que aproximadamente a las 23:00 horas del 4 de abril, las personas que ocupaban las aulas del Edificio A-6, ocuparon también el salón conocido como “el cubo”, en el Edificio A-9. Al hacer el rondín de vigilancia las personas referidas comenzaron a golpear paredes y también se escucharon gritos, golpes y diversas detonaciones, situación que ya se había advertido en días anteriores. Posteriormente las personas que ocupaban las instalaciones habrían amenazado a los guardias, quienes se desplegaron al estacionamiento, desde donde se percataron que el edificio de gobierno se incendiaba en su planta baja y primer piso y al acercarse vieron a varios de los ocupantes lesionados, sangrando y con quemaduras, por lo que se comunicaron al 911.  Esta Fiscalía General revisó las grabaciones del material en video captado por las cámaras de seguridad del plantel, el cual fue proporcionado por los representantes jurídicos de la UNAM; del análisis realizado, más las diligencias hechas en campo y las entrevistas a testigos y posibles
  3. 3. víctimas, se pudo establecer que los probables autores del incendio y por consecuencia de las quemaduras que sufrió uno de los lesionados fueron causadas por una femenina y dos masculinos, uno de los cuales fue atendido en la Cruz Roja de Naucalpan y mismos que pertenecían al grupo de personas que ocupaba las instalaciones de la FES Acatlán desde hace varias semanas; por lo que hace a las lesiones por golpes referidos anteriormente, éstas se advierte que fueron causadas en un conflicto que habrían tenido los mismos ocupantes, pues con las diligencias realizadas de gabinete y campo se descarta la intromisión de algún grupo proveniente del exterior. Es preciso reiterar que estas conclusiones han sido entregadas a la FGR, para que en el ámbito de su investigación que sigue esa Institución por el daño a los bienes patrimonio de la UNAM, determine lo conducente en ejercicio de sus atribuciones. oo0oo

