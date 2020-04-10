Comunicado 449 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
449/2020 PROCESAN A CUATRO ADOLESCENTES POR LOS DELITOS DE ROBO Y CONTRA LA SALUD Zinacantepec, Estado de México, 10 de abril de 2020
En tanto que, el Ministerio P�blico Especializado en Adolescentes consigui� la vinculaci�n a proceso de una adolescente, t...
PROCESAN A CUATRO ADOLESCENTES POR LOS DELITOS DE ROBO Y CONTRA LA SALUD

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
  1. 1. 449/2020 PROCESAN A CUATRO ADOLESCENTES POR LOS DELITOS DE ROBO Y CONTRA LA SALUD Zinacantepec, Estado de M�xico, 10 de abril de 2020.- El Representante Social de la Fiscal�a Especializada en Materia de Delitos Cometidos por Adolescentes de esta Fiscal�a General de Justicia del Estado de M�xico (FGJEM) acredit� la probable participaci�n de cuatro menores de edad en los delitos de robo de veh�culo, robo con violencia, robo a transporte p�blico y contra la salud. En un primer caso, un Juez determin� iniciar un proceso legal en contra de un menor de 17 a�os de edad, quien, el pasado mes de marzo, habr�a participado en el robo de un veh�culo marca Chevrolet, tipo Sonic, en la colonia Luis Donaldo Colosio, en el municipio de Ecatepec. De acuerdo con la indagatoria iniciada, se pudo establecer que el menor de edad junto con dos adultos, intercept� a la v�ctima y la someti� para robar su autom�vil. Al momento en que pretend�a huir, fue detenido por elementos de la polic�a estatal, quienes lo presentaron ante el Ministerio P�blico. Posteriormente este sujeto fue puesto a disposici�n de un Juez Especializado en Adolecentes, quien determin� iniciar un proceso legal en su contra. Por otro lado, la Autoridad Judicial vincul� a proceso a un menor de edad, luego de que el Agente del Ministerio P�blico acredit� su probable participaci�n en el asalto a una persona, en la colonia Rustica Xalostoc, el pasado 22 de marzo. La v�ctima caminaba en calles de la colonia mencionada, donde fue interceptada por dos sujetos, quienes viajaban a bordo de un autom�vil marca Volkswagen, tipo Golf, quienes le cerraron el paso para al parecer robar sus pertenencias. El adolescente fue asegurado posteriormente por estos hechos.
  2. 2. En tanto que, el Ministerio P�blico Especializado en Adolescentes consigui� la vinculaci�n a proceso de una adolescente, tras acreditar su probable participaci�n en un asalto a los usuarios y conductor de una unidad de transporte p�blico, en Ixtapaluca. Este robo ocurri� el pasado 18 de marzo, cuando la menor de edad, junto con tres personas m�s, abord� un veh�culo de transporte p�blico de la colonia Centro del municipio referido, y habr�a amagado con un arma de fuego a los usuarios y chofer para robar sus pertenencias. La probable asaltante, fue detenida por elementos de la Polic�a Municipal y presentada ante el Ministerio P�blico, quien inici� la carpeta de investigaci�n respectiva por el delito de robo a transporte p�blico. Por otro lado, el Agente del Ministerio P�blico de igual forma acredit� la probable participaci�n de un menor de edad, en delitos contra la salud, il�cito por el cual fue vinculado a proceso. El adolescente fue detenido en la comunidad Salitre Ojo de Agua, en el municipio de Tlatlaya, donde al parecer se encontraba comercializando envoltorios con estupefacientes por dinero en efectivo. Tras ser asegurado fue presentado ante el Agente del Ministerio P�blico, quien inici� la carpeta de investigaci�n respectiva y luego remitido ante un Juez, quien lo vincul� a proceso. Los cuatro adolescentes deben permanecer internos en el Centro de Internamiento para Adolescentes Quinta del Bosque, en Zinacantepec, sin embargo, se les debe considerar inocentes hasta que sea dictada una sentencia condenatoria en su contra. La Fiscal�a General de Justicia estatal hace un llamado a la ciudadan�a para que denuncie cualquier hecho delictivo a trav�s del correo electr�nico cerotolerancia@edomex.gob.mx, al n�mero telef�nico 800 7028770, o bien, por medio de la aplicaci�n FGJEdomex, la cual est� disponible de manera gratuita para todos los tel�fonos inteligentes de los sistemas iOS y Android. oo0oo

