Comunicado 299 2021

CATEA FGJEM DOS INMUEBLES EN DONDE FUERON HALLADAS DOS TONELADAS DE AUTOPARTES Y VEHÍCULOS CON REPORTE DE ROBO

  1. 1. 299/2021 CATEA FGJEM DOS INMUEBLES EN DONDE FUERON HALLADAS DOS TONELADAS DE AUTOPARTES Y VEHÍCULOS CON REPORTE DE ROBO Ecatepec, Estado de México, 4 de marzo de 2021.- Agentes de la Fiscalía Especializada en la Investigación del Delito de Robo de Vehículo, de esta Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México (FGJEM), catearon dos inmuebles en los municipios de Ecatepec y Chimalhuacán, donde aseguraron autopartes y vehículos con reporte de robo. En un caso, elementos de esta Institución ingresaron a un predio ubicado en la colonia Lázaro Cárdenas, en Ecatepec, en donde fue hallado y recuperado lo siguiente:  Un vehículo tipo Torton marca Kenworth, del Servicio Público de carga del estado de Hidalgo, el cual se encontraba desmantelado y tiene reporte de robo de fecha 25 de febrero de este año.  Una cabina automotriz color blanca perteneciente a un vehículo de la marca Ford, tipo F-3500, reportado como robado el pasado 11 de febrero.  Una cabina automotriz perteneciente a una unidad automotora marca Ford, tipo F-3500, la cual fue robado el 11 de febrero pasado.  Una cabina perteneciente a un vehículo Ford, tipo F-3500, reportado como robado el pasado 5 de febrero.  Dos toneladas de diversas autopartes sin medios de identificación.  Una camioneta marca Ford, tipo F-3500, la cual tenía en su interior laminares automotrices seccionados, sin medios de identificación.  Una camioneta marca Chevrolet, tipo 3500, la cual contenía diversas autopartes. Este cateo fue realizado como parte de una investigación iniciada por la FGJEM sobre el robo de un vehículo en esta región de la entidad, el cual podría encontrarse en un inmueble de la calle Ferrocarril, de la colonia referida.
  2. 2. Por otro lado, el Representante Social solicitó a un Juez librar una orden de cateo para un domicilio localizado en la calle Segunda Cerrada de Girasol, en la colonia Lomas de Buena Vista, en el municipio de Chimalhuacán, donde al parecer se encontraban diversas autopartes de vehículos reportados como robados. Luego de que el mandamiento judicial fue otorgado, personal de esta Fiscalía Especializada acudió al lugar, en donde fue asegurado lo siguiente:  Una fascia color blanco la cual tiene adherida la placa de circulación MVU-9870, de un vehículo reportado como robado.  Un engomado número PPA5041 del estado de Michoacán, que corresponde a una unidad automotora marca Chrysler, con reporte de robo del pasado mes de febrero.  Una fascia color azul la cual tiene adherida la placa de circulación número SEN-5239, del estado de Nuevo León, que corresponde a un vehículo marca Dodge, tipo Caravan, reportado como robado el pasado 23 de febrero.  Una copia simple de una factura de un vehículo de la marca Ford, tipo Explorer, el cual fue robado el 25 de enero pasado.  Diversas autopartes, tales como tableros, puertas, asientos, molduras, defensas, volantes, llantas, así como partes de motores que no tienen medios de identificación.  Un cilindro de tanque de autógena para corte de metal. Ambos inmuebles quedaron asegurados, en tanto las indagatorias continúan a fin de detener a personas relacionadas con estos hechos. La Fiscalía General de Justicia estatal hace un llamado a la ciudadanía para que denuncie cualquier hecho delictivo a través del correo electrónico cerotolerancia@edomex.gob.mx, al número telefónico 800 7028770, o bien, por medio de la aplicación FGJEdomex, la cual está disponible de manera gratuita para todos los teléfonos inteligentes de los sistemas iOS y Android. oo0oo

