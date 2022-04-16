Successfully reported this slideshow.

How to collect and prepare best quality images for Amazon listing

Apr. 16, 2022
What is Amazon Backend keywords How to use search terms for SEO
How to collect and prepare best quality images for Amazon listing

Amazon listing features a title, bullet points, description, and images. The thing that directly interacts with the visitor is images. It helps you engage and hold your audience on the listing for conversion and making sales. So, images should be of high quality and deliver a positive message to the customer. Check out the best ways you can do to collect and design HD Amazon product photos.

How to collect and prepare best quality images for Amazon listing

  1. 1. How To Collect And Prepare Best Quality Images For Amazon Listing
  2. 2. Amazon listing features title, bullet points, description and images. The thing that directly interacts with the visitor is images. It helps you engage and hold your audience on the listing for conversion. So, images should be of high-quality and delivers positive message to the customer. This will help in making sales.
  3. 3. So, The Question is How to Collect and Prepare Best Product Pictures for Listing on Amazon? I came up with an answer to this question in the article. Check out best ways you can do to collect and design HD Amazon product photos:
  4. 4. Ask Supplier/Manufacturer for HD Product Images You should ask your supplier or manufacturer for product images. They do product photography for better branding and product promotion. This way you can collect high quality HD images from them. Also, if they have no product images of high quality. You can ask them and negotiate to get product photography done as an add-on service.
  5. 5. Search for Images on Alibaba and Aliexpress China sourcing sites are good options for Amazon sellers to source images. If you selling Chinese merchandise products, you will get high quality product images without labels or watermark on Alibaba and Aliexpress.
  6. 6. Get Product Photography with Professionals If you want unique and custom product photographs then you should hire a professional designer. Send a product to there address and they will do best quality photography though high lens 4K cameras.
  7. 7. Create Amazon Listing Images by Self The last step is the ultimate step and my favorite that I use to make lifestyle and infographic photos for Amazon. All you need to have some basic internet skills. Before you start, get the Amazon image rules explained by me to you: – • Main image should have white background and the product should covers 80% area. No logo, text, icon or watermark. • All images should be of high resolution at least 1000×1000 pixels.
  8. 8. Sample Images I Created to Show you Check above two photos I created as a reference to show you. The product is “Himalayan salt lamp”. It is claimed to make atmosphere energetic and positive that ensures better sleep. Both lifestyle images are matching the product niche. To save money, you need to put efforts in image search and editing. Believe you have enough time for Amazon product images creation during time the product shipped from supplier’s location. It will take nearly 15-45 days to reach to Amazon warehouse.
  9. 9. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT SITE www.fbafbm.com THANK YOU!

