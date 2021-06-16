Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD LAICA VICENTE ROCAFUERTE DE GUAYAQUIL FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES Y DERECHO CARRERA DE ECONOMÍA CASO PRÁCTIC...
i ÍNDICE GENERAL 1.- Tema....................................................................................................
ii 3.1.4.- Población y muestra..................................................................................75 3.1.5.-...
iii TABLA 19 VALORACION DE MAQUINARIA Y EQUIPO ..............................................................................
iv TABLA 47 NIVEL EDUCATIVO .................................................................................................
v FIGURA 16: DESCRIPCIÓN DE COMPRA Y ABASTECIMIENTO..........................................................................
vi FIGURA 44: ESTRATEGIAS DE COMUNICACIÓN CONTINUA...........................................................................
1 1.- Tema Plan de negocios para el “Minimarket MELISS S.A.” con atención online en la zona de planificación N°8, periodo ...
2 1.2.1 Delimitación del problema Objeto: Crear un plan de negocios para la implementación de una tienda virtual a un Mini...
3 FIGURA 2: Ubicación de las ventas del Minimarket online Fuente: INEC -INFOGRAFIA Link: https://www.ecuadorencifras.gob.e...
4 productos, revisar precios, promociones y descuentos ,añadirlos a su carrito virtual los productos a escoger y recibirlo...
5 los emprendedores miden el riesgo y la oportunidad antes de tomar decisiones importantes como lo es la inversión en una ...
6 2.- Marco Teórico De acuerdo a múltiples en estudios realizados los últimos años con temas relacionados con la presente ...
7 Tabla 2 El Marketing Digital y su aporte en la comercialización Autor: Jonathan Steven Marcillo Tumbaco Institución: Uni...
8 Tabla 3 El marketing digital y los nuevos retos para las Pymes Autor: Martha Patricia Striedinger Meléndez Institución: ...
9 Tabla 4 Plan de negocios de un supermercado virtual Autor: Reynaldo Uladislao Bringas Delgado Institución: Universidad S...
10 (Balanko, 2007, pág. 4) Expresa que “los negocios necesitan un plan, y estos deben ser diseñados proporcionando al empr...
11 investigación pretende analizar el desarrollo de un Minimarket con atención online en la Ciudades de Guayaquil, Durán y...
12 En la actualidad un CMS no solo paso de ser un proceso complejo y tedioso que requería de especialistas, sino que ahora...
13 Nuestro sitio web ofrecerá un catálogo de productos y tendernos que decidir qué gestor de contenidos usar para lo cual ...
14 Reglas de la era digital Mapa del viaje del cliente mediante las 5 “A” Figura 5: Mapa del viaje del cliente mediante la...
15 2.1.- Estado de Arte (Durango, 2014) nos afirma que “La abreviatura del comercio electrónico de empresas a consumidores...
16 Canadá, República de Corea, Rusia son unos de los principales países que han cambiado radicalmente hacia la industrial ...
17 consiente que el número de usuarios móviles y el uso del internet aumenta progresivamente creando nuevas oportunidades ...
18 Los contenidos y sitios más populares son los portales multimedia y las diferentes páginas donde influye en gran medida...
19 la industria de TIC, la creación de capacidades, el desarrollo de contenidos, el gobierno electrónico y la educación. (...
20 Herramientas para el desarrollo de una tienda de comercio electrónico Las herramientas digitales necesarias para poder ...
21 FIGURA 9: Como crear una tienda Online Fuente: Muchos negocios rentables Link: https://muchosnegociosrentables.com/mont...
22 Dominio en WordPress Figura 11: Búsqueda de un dominio para sitios web Fuente: WordPress.com Link: https://wordpress.co...
23 Configuracion de alojamiento en Wordpress Figura 12: Configuración de alojamiento en WordPress Fuente: WordPress La con...
24 Tabla 5 Costos de página web CMS Con WordPress Nombre de dominio Compra del URL o dirección. $18,00 por año Certificado...
25 ➢ Plataforma con WordPress, anualmente $368,00. ➢ Plataforma con DAGANET, anualmente $349,30. Gastos de constitución El...
26 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) El Minimarket Meliss SA, necesita de activos tangibles como Equipos de cómputo, mue...
27 Detalle de la amortización del Préstamo: Tabla 10 Valoración de amortización Información General De La Simulación Segme...
28 23 2023/01/20 8931 584 119 704 8346 1 1 705 24 2023/02/19 8346 592 112 704 7754 1 1 705 Cuota Fecha Capital inicial Amo...
29 2.2.1.- Análisis Normativo Legal Los miembros de la Organización de Naciones Unidas (ONU), adoptaron la llamada Agenda ...
30 Teniendo en cuenta el artículo 334 se dispone que el estado debe “Desarrollar políticas de fomento a la producción naci...
31 Umbrales: las empresas están comprendidas dentro de los siguientes rangos de personal ocupado y valor bruto de ventas a...
32 1. Pequeña empresa: unidades productivas que tiene entre 10 a 49 trabajadores y un valor de o ingresos brutos anuales e...
33 Elementos jurídicos para apalancar el comercio electrónico: Para que el comercio electrónico pueda seguir prosperando e...
34 información, incluido el comercio electrónico y la protección a los usuarios de esos sistemas”. (Ley Orgánica de Defens...
35 2.2.2.- Análisis Técnico a) Localización optima del “Minimarket Meliss SA” con atención Online El Minimarket realizará ...
36 Las medidas del Minimarket óptimas para poder adecuar todos los mobiliarios y productos de venta, son frontal 8 metros ...
37 Se detalla en la tabla 13, los muebles y enseres requeridos por el Minimarket. Tabla 14 Detalle de Máquinas y equipos D...
38 PRODUCTOS UND MEDIDA INV. PRODUCTOS UND MEDIDA INV. 1.- Categoría: Hiervas y Especias 9.- Categoría: Limpieza y Aseo Ap...
39 PRODUCTOS UND MEDIDA INV. PRODUCTOS UND MEDIDA INV. 4.- Categoría Arroz y Granos Arroz envejecido 1 kilo 228 14.- Categ...
40 La tabla 16, nos detalló el inventario inicial del Minimarket Meliss SA., el cual cuidadosamente detalla una lista con ...
41 Los productos deben poseer poseen un espacio limitado en el que se tiene en cuenta su rotación futura, su ubicación ade...
42 Organización del personal El personal requerido para el Minimarket Meliss SA, son tres personas con funciones de admini...
43 Funciones del Despachador: 1. Preparar las órdenes de pedidos de los clientes en el orden de llegada, el respectivo emb...
44 2.2.3.- Análisis Económico Financiero Activos Fijos El Minimarket Meliss SA, en base al análisis técnico tiene que real...
45 ➢ Valorización total de muebles y enseres $2555,00 Tabla 19 Valoración de Maquinaria y equipo DESCRIPCIÒN CANTIDAD VALO...
46 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) La tabla21, detalla el valor total de la compra inicial de $22.579,00 dólares, más ...
47 de Seguridad Social (IESS), generando un total mensual en nómina de $1400,00 más beneficios de ley. Tabla 23 Rol de Pag...
48 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ El tercer año se genera un pago de nómina por un total de $27.908,40 Tabla 26 Rol...
49 Tabla 28 Proyección de ventas durante el primer año PRODUCTOS Venta Mensual % Mensual Venta Anual Carnes Aves y Pescado...
50 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ La tabla 29, detalla que durante el segundo año el Minimarket Meliss SA, venderá ...
51 Mascotas 375 1% 4500 Total 37497 100% 449964 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ La tabla 31, detalla que durante el ...
52 de la inversión por la vía fiscal ya que la depreciación cargado al costo sin tener la necesidad de hacer desembolsos d...
53 utilidad bruta a la que se le resta todos los costos administrativos, ventas, financieros, participación trabajadores 1...
54 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Tabla 35 Flujo de Caja Proyectado FLUJO DE CAJA Ingresos 0 AÑO 1 AÑO 2 AÑO 3 AÑO 4 ...
55 En la tabla 35, se detalló el flujo de caja proyectado durante 5 años, de los cuales podemos apreciar que en año cero t...
56 mercado, la rentabilidad que esperan obtener los inversionistas o la rentabilidad que tengan otras alternativas de inve...
57 retirados del proyecto. Y funciona como una herramienta complementaria del valor Presente Neto. (Restrepo, 2019) La tas...
58 TIR < k: Se debe rechazar el proyecto, por no alcanzar la rentabilidad mínima que piden los Tabla 37 Cálculo de la tasa...
59 Margen de utilidad Operativa Nos ayuda a medir el porcentaje que queda de cada dólar de ventas después que se dedujeron...
60 Proyección de ventas y compras durante 5 años Figura 17: Proyección de Compras y ventas de años Elaborado por: Suplewic...
PLAN DE NEGOCIOS PARA EL “MINIMARKET MELISS S.A.”

PLAN DE NEGOCIOS PARA EL “MINIMARKET MELISS S.A.” CON ATENCIÓN ONLINE EN LA ZONA DE PLANIFICACION N°8 PERIODO LECTIVO 2021

PLAN DE NEGOCIOS PARA EL “MINIMARKET MELISS S.A.”

  UNIVERSIDAD LAICA VICENTE ROCAFUERTE DE GUAYAQUIL FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES Y DERECHO CARRERA DE ECONOMÍA CASO PRÁCTICO – EXAMEN COMPLEXIVO TEMA PLAN DE NEGOCIOS PARA EL "MINIMARKET MELISS S.A." CON ATENCIÓN ONLINE EN LA ZONA DE PLANIFICACION N°8 PERIODO LECTIVO 2021 AUTORA: FÁTIMA MARIA SUPLEWICHE FERRÍN GUAYAQUIL, 2021
  2. 2. i ÍNDICE GENERAL 1.- Tema.....................................................................................................................1 1.1.- Planteamiento del problema ..............................................................................1 1.2.- Formulación.......................................................................................................1 1.2.1 Delimitación del problema............................................................................2 1.3.- Justificación del proyecto..................................................................................3 1.4.- Objetivos:...........................................................................................................4 1.4.1. Objetivo Generales.......................................................................................4 1.4.2 Objetivos Específicos....................................................................................4 1.5.- Operacionalización de variables........................................................................4 2.- Marco Teórico ......................................................................................................6 2.1.- Estado de Arte .............................................................................................15 2.2.- Estudio Económico......................................................................................19 2.2.1.- Análisis Normativo Legal.........................................................................29 2.2.2.- Análisis Técnico .......................................................................................35 2.2.3.- Análisis Económico Financiero................................................................44 3.- Marco Metodológico ..........................................................................................61 3.1.- Estudio de Mercado.....................................................................................61 3.1.2.- Análisis de la Oferta (competencia) .........................................................67 3.1.3.- Análisis de la Demanda (Consumidores) .................................................71 3.1.3.1.- Segmentación de mercado:....................................................................74
  3. 3. ii 3.1.4.- Población y muestra..................................................................................75 3.1.5.- Análisis de Resultados..............................................................................77 3.1.6.- Marketing del proyecto.............................................................................91 Conclusiones............................................................................................................95 Referencias Bibliográficas...........................................................................................97 Anexos ...................................................................................................................101 ÍNDICE DE TABLAS TABLA 1 ANALISIS DEL COMERCIO ELECTRONICO E-COMMERCE.......................................................................6 TABLA 2 EL MARKETING DIGITAL Y SU APORTE EN LA COMERCIALIZACION .......................................................7 TABLA 3 EL MARKETINK DIGITAL Y LOS NUEVOS RETOS PARA LAS PYMES .........................................................8 TABLA 4 PLAN DE NEGOCIOS DE UN SUPERMERCADO VIRTUAL ........................................................................9 TABLA 5 COSTOS DE PAGINAS WEB CMS CON WORDPRESS ............................................................................24 TABLA 6 COSTOS DE PAGINAS WEB CON DAGANET.........................................................................................24 TABLA 7 GASTOS DE CONSTITUCION ...............................................................................................................25 TABLA 8 VALORACION DE ACTIVOS FIJOS Y CAPITAL DE OPERACION...............................................................25 TABLA 9 VALORACION DE FUENTES DE FINANCIAMIENTO...............................................................................26 TABLA 10 VALORACION DE AMORTIZACION ...................................................................................................27 TABLA 11 ESTRATIFICACION DE TAMAÑO DE EMPRESA DE LA COMUNIDAD ANDINA .....................................31 TABLA 12 DETALLE DE EQUIPO COMPUTO Y ACCESORIOS...............................................................................36 TABLA 13 DETALLE DE MUEBLES Y ENSERES DE OFICINA .................................................................................36 TABLA 14 DETALLE DE MAQUINAS Y EQUIPOS.................................................................................................37 TABLA 15 DETALLE DE VEHICULOS...................................................................................................................37 TABLA 16 DETALLE DE INVENTARIO INICIAL EN UNIDADES ..............................................................................37 TABLA 17 VALORACION DE LOS EQUIPOS DE COMPUTO Y ACCESORIOS..........................................................44 TABLA 18 VALORACION DE MUEBLES Y ENSERES.............................................................................................44
  4. 4. iii TABLA 19 VALORACION DE MAQUINARIA Y EQUIPO .......................................................................................45 TABLA 20 VALORACION DE VEHICULOS ...........................................................................................................45 TABLA 21 INVERSION INICIAL DE INVENTARIOS ...............................................................................................45 TABLA 22 VALORACION MENSUAL DEL PROYECTO..........................................................................................46 TABLA 23 ROL DE PAGOS AL PERSONAL PRIMER AÑO .....................................................................................47 TABLA 24 ROL DE PAGOS AL PERSONAL SEGUNDO AÑO..................................................................................47 TABLA 25 ROL DE PAGOS AL PERSONAL TERCER AÑO......................................................................................47 TABLA 26 ROL DE PAGOS AL PERSONAL CUARTO AÑO ....................................................................................48 TABLA 27 ROL DE PAGOS AL PERSONAL QUINTO AÑO.....................................................................................48 TABLA 28 PROYECCION DE VENTAS DURANTE EL PRIMER AÑO .......................................................................49 TABLA 29 PROYECCION DE VENTAS DURANTE EL SEGUNDO AÑO....................................................................49 TABLA 30 PROYECCION DE VENTAS DURANTE EL TERCER AÑO........................................................................50 TABLA 31 PROYECCION DE VENTAS DURANTE EL CUARTO AÑO .......................................................................50 TABLA 32 PROYECCION DE VENTAS DURANTE EL QUINTO AÑO .......................................................................51 TABLA 33 PROYECCION DE GASTOS Y DEPRECIACION DE EQUIPOS ..................................................................52 TABLA 34 ESTADO DE RESULTADOS PROYECTOS EN 5 AÑOS ............................................................................53 TABLA 35 FLUJO DE CAJA PROYECTADO EN 5 AÑOS ........................................................................................54 TABLA 36 CALCULO DEL VALOR ACTUAL DE TODOS LOS FLUJOS FUTUROS.......................................................56 TABLA 37 CALCULO DE LA TASA INTERNA DE RETORNO DE FLUJOS FUTUROS..................................................58 TABLA 38 CALCULO DEL MARGEN DE UTILIDAD BRUTA....................................................................................58 TABLA 39 CALCULO DEL MARGEN DE UTILIDAD OPERATIVA.............................................................................59 TABLA 40 CALCULO DEL MARGEN DE UTILIDAD NETA ......................................................................................59 TABLA 41 CUENTAS DE USUARIOS DEL SERVICIO DE ACCESO A INTERNET FIJO Y MOVIL .................................73 TABLA 42 CUENTAS Y USUARIOS DE ACCESO A INTERNET POR PROVINCIAS.....................................................76 TABLA 43 PROMEDIO DE PERSONAS POR HOGAR ............................................................................................77 TABLA 44 GENERO............................................................................................................................................78 TABLA 45 EDAD................................................................................................................................................79 TABLA 46 ESTADO CIVIL....................................................................................................................................80
  5. 5. iv TABLA 47 NIVEL EDUCATIVO ............................................................................................................................81 TABLA 48 PREFERENCIAS AL REALIZAR COMPRAS.............................................................................................82 TABLA 49 COMPRAS DE BIENES PERSONALES Y PRODUCTOS DE HOGAR..........................................................83 TABLA 50 DISPOSITIVOS DE CONEXION ...........................................................................................................84 TABLA 51 MEDIOS DE PAGO.............................................................................................................................85 TABLA 52 RAZONES PARA NO COMPRAR ONLINE.............................................................................................86 TABLA 53 HORAS DESTINADA A COMPRAS.......................................................................................................87 TABLA 54 FRECUENCIA DE COMPRAS ...............................................................................................................88 TABLA 55 FUENTES DE INFORMACION .............................................................................................................89 TABLA 56 DISPOSICION A COMPRAR VIA ONLINE .............................................................................................92 INDICE DE FIGURAS FIGURA 1: LOCALIZACIÓN Y DELIMITACIÓN........................................................................................................2 FIGURA 2: UBICACIÓN DE LAS VENTAS DEL MINIMARKET ONLINE......................................................................3 FIGURA 3: ¿QUÉ ES UN CMS?...........................................................................................................................12 FIGURA 4: FUNCIONES PRINCIPALES DE GESTOR DE CONTENIDO.....................................................................12 FIGURA 5: MAPA DEL VIAJE DEL CLIENTE MEDIANTE LAS 5 “A” ........................................................................14 FIGURA 6: TASAS DE PENETRACIÓN EN LAS TIC PERIODO 2007 AL 2015...........................................................17 FIGURA 7: PÁGINAS DE INTERNET MÁS POPULARES EN AMÉRICA LATINA........................................................18 FIGURA 8 : PASOS PARA CREAR UNA TIENDA ONLINE EN WORDPRESS.............................................................20 FIGURA 9: COMO CREAR UNA TIENDA ONLINE.................................................................................................21 FIGURA 10: ¿CÓMO INSTALAR WORDPRESS EN MI HOSTING? .........................................................................21 FIGURA 11: BÚSQUEDA DE UN DOMINIO PARA SITIOS WEB.............................................................................22 FIGURA 12: CONFIGURACIÓN DE ALOJAMIENTO EN WORDPRESS....................................................................23 FIGURA 13: UBICACIÓN DE MINIMARKET ONLINE ............................................................................................35 FIGURA 14: DESCRIPCIÓN DE IMAGEN DE UBICACIÓN......................................................................................35 FIGURA 15: DESCRIPCIÓN DE CICLO DE PEDIDOS..............................................................................................40
  6. 6. v FIGURA 16: DESCRIPCIÓN DE COMPRA Y ABASTECIMIENTO.............................................................................41 FIGURA 17: PROYECCIÓN DE COMPRAS Y VENTAS DE AÑOS ............................................................................60 FIGURA 18: OCDE (2013B), “ELECTRONIC AND MOBILE COMMERCE”, .............................................................64 FIGURA 19: COMERCIO ELECTRÓNICO POS-COVID-19 ......................................................................................65 FIGURA 20: COMERCIO FÍSICO EN EVOLUCIÓN.................................................................................................66 FIGURA 21: DESCRIPCIÓN DE IMAGEN TIPTI.....................................................................................................67 FIGURA 22: NELSON MARKET...........................................................................................................................68 FIGURA 23: DESCRIPCIÓN DE IMAGEN TÍA........................................................................................................69 FIGURA 24: DESCRIPCIÓN DE IMAGEN CORAL ..................................................................................................70 FIGURA 25: CORPORACIÓN EL ROSADO............................................................................................................70 FIGURA 26: ESTADO DIGITAL DE ECUADOR 2021..............................................................................................71 FIGURA 27: MEDIOS DE PAGO PREFERIDOS PARA COMPRAS EN LÍNEA EN ECUADOR 2021..............................71 FIGURA 28: CUENTAS DE INTERNET FIJO Y MÓVIL DE CADA 100 HABITANTES..................................................72 FIGURA 29: ASENTAMIENTOS JERARQUIZADOS DE LA ZONA 8.........................................................................74 FIGURA 30: GENERO.........................................................................................................................................77 FIGURA 31: EDAD.............................................................................................................................................78 FIGURA 32: ESTADO CIVIL.................................................................................................................................79 FIGURA 33: NIVEL EDUCATIVO DE LOS ENCUESTADOS .....................................................................................80 FIGURA 34: PREFERENCIAS AL REALIZAR COMPRAS..........................................................................................81 FIGURA 35: TIPOS DE PRODUCTOS COMPRADOS EN LA WEB ...........................................................................82 FIGURA 36: DISPOSITIVOS UTILIZADOS PARA BÚSQUEDAS EN INTERNET .........................................................83 FIGURA 37: MEDIOS DE PAGO A USAR .............................................................................................................84 FIGURA 38: RAZONES PARA NO COMPRAR ONLINE..........................................................................................85 FIGURA 39: HORAS DESTINADAS A COMPRAR FÍSICAS .....................................................................................86 FIGURA 40: FRECUENCIA EN COMPRAS............................................................................................................87 FIGURA 41: FUENTES DE INFORMACIÓN DE PRODUCTOS.................................................................................88 FIGURA 42: DISPOSICIÓN A COMPRAR DE UNA NUEVA FORMA .......................................................................89 FIGURA 43: LOGO EL MINIMARKET ..................................................................................................................91
  7. 7. vi FIGURA 44: ESTRATEGIAS DE COMUNICACIÓN CONTINUA...............................................................................92 FIGURA 45: DIFERENCIACIÓN DE OTROS CANALES ...........................................................................................93 ÍNDICE DE ANEXO ANEXO 1: ENCUESTA ......................................................................................................................................101 ANEXO 2 : PRECIOS DE COMPRA Y VENTA REFERENCIALES.............................................................................103 ANEXO 3: HOSTING DAGANET........................................................................................................................106 ANEXO 4 : REGISTRO DE DOMINIOS ...............................................................................................................107 ANEXO 5 : CERTIFICADOS SSL .........................................................................................................................108 ANEXO 6: SIMULADOR DE CRÉDITO DE BANCO PACIFICO...............................................................................108 ANEXO 7: CREACIÓN DEL SITIO WEB CON EL SMC WORDPRESS .....................................................................109 ANEXO 8 : OBTENCIÓN DE LOGOTIPOS PERSONALIZADOS EN WORDPRESS ...................................................109 ANEXO 9: LOGOTIPOS DISEÑADOS POR WORDPRESS.....................................................................................110
  8. 8. 1 1.- Tema Plan de negocios para el “Minimarket MELISS S.A.” con atención online en la zona de planificación N°8, periodo lectivo 2021 1.1.- Planteamiento del problema La presente investigación trata de un diseño de un plan de negocios aplicado a un Minimarket tradicional nuevo que ha notado que muchos negocios similares han disminuido sus ventas debido a la crisis económica causada por la pandemia Covid-19, observamos que los negocios necesitan usar las herramientas tecnológicas disponibles para poder realizar ventas vía online, las transformaciones de los emprendimientos surgen por las diferentes motivaciones sean estas individuales o colectivas. Debido a la crisis sanitaria actual, muchos negocios se vieron obligados a cerrar sus puertas ocasionando quiebras y despidos masivos de empleados. Se observa que los dueños de negocios se ven obligados a plantearse nuevos desafíos como las trasformaciones de sus emprendimientos y con la ayuda de la tecnología pueden lograr nuevas oportunidades para dinamizar sus negocios logrando el crecimiento y la rentabilidad deseada. 1.2.- Formulación ¿De qué manera el plan de negocios para un Minimarket con atención online puede lograr captar clientes en la zona de planificación n°8, comprendida por los cantones Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón, en el periodo lectivo 2021?
  9. 9. 2 1.2.1 Delimitación del problema Objeto: Crear un plan de negocios para la implementación de una tienda virtual a un Minimarket tradicional nuevo, generando la oportunidad de crecimiento en las ciudades de Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón. Tema: Plan de negocios para el “Minimarket MELISS S.A.” con atención online en la zona de planificación n°8, periodo lectivo 2021 Campo: Economía País: Ecuador Área: Sector económico - Comercio Delimitación espacial: Provincia del Guayas, Cantones Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón Familias: 360.000 con acceso a internet fijo o móvil Delimitación temporal: Periodo 2020-2021 Macro localización FIGURA 1: Localización y Delimitación Fuente: INEC 2009 Link: https://www.planificacion.gob.ec/wp-content/uploads/downloads/2015/11/Agenda-zona-8.pdf Micro localización
  10. 10. 3 FIGURA 2: Ubicación de las ventas del Minimarket online Fuente: INEC -INFOGRAFIA Link: https://www.ecuadorencifras.gob.ec/documentos/web-inec/Inforgrafias- INEC/2012/asi_esGuayaquil_cifra_a_cifra.pdf 1.3.- Justificación del proyecto El plan de negocios a desarrollar propone atender o asistir a los clientes con una nueva metodología online en función a suplir las diferentes necesidades y coadyuvar en el desarrollo sostenible de la población que se encuentra ubicada en la zona de planificación 8, teniendo en cuenta el gran cambio que se ha generado debido a la pandemia Covid-19, no solo en el país sino en el mundo entero la mayoría de las industrias se han vistos obligadas a evolucionar. Los negocios minoristas no son la excepción y teniendo en cuenta que muchos emprendedores aún no están preparados para aplicar el uso de la tecnología a sus negocios, se plantea analizar como un Minimarket tradicional podría con uso de la tecnología brindar a sus clientes servicios en línea en una página web donde ellos podrán visualizar un catálogo de
  11. 11. 4 productos, revisar precios, promociones y descuentos ,añadirlos a su carrito virtual los productos a escoger y recibirlos en la puerta de su hogar. 1.4.- Objetivos: 1.4.1. Objetivo Generales Analizar el plan de negocios para el Minimarket Meliss SA, con ventas online, en la Zona de Planificación 8, conformada por los cantones Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón. 1.4.2 Objetivos Específicos 1. Fundamentar los referentes teóricos acerca del plan de negocios para un Minimarket con ventas online, en la ciudad de Guayaquil, periodo lectivo 2021. 2. Identificar la cantidad de demanda que se obtendría en el plan de negocios para un Minimarket con atención online. 3. Evaluar un sistema gestor de contenido para el sitio web donde el Minimarket podrá agregar contenido como imágenes, videos, precios de los diferentes productos y promociones que oferta en el mercado. 1.5.- Operacionalización de variables Para el desarrollo de un plan de negocios se requiere un proceso de planificación estructurada que sirve de guía para lograr realizar actividades que permiten paso a paso lograr los objetivos deseados dentro de un plan encontramos una propuesta de inversión y toda la información sobre la nueva oportunidad en el mercado. De acuerdo con (Villarán, 2009) afirma “es necesario y útil desarrollar un plan de negocios que permita evaluar la probabilidad de éxito de una nueva aventura empresarial y reducir la incertidumbre y el riesgo que cualquier actividad no planificada”…Por consiguiente un plan de negocios inicia con ideas que son analizadas y posterior evaluadas,
  12. 12. 5 los emprendedores miden el riesgo y la oportunidad antes de tomar decisiones importantes como lo es la inversión en una empresa o negocio nuevo. Un Minimarket es un negocio en el cual se venden productos de primera necesidad que conforman la canasta básica entre ellos alimentos, bebidas, materiales de limpieza y otros, su éxito radica principalmente por la ubicación, el alto tráfico de personas y la presentación de sus productos en sus diferentes perchas y mobiliarios. El E-commerce ha permitido que muchos negocios evolucionen siendo actualmente más dinámicos con la creación de sitios web equipados con grandes estrategias de marketing que permitan al cliente observar las diferentes ofertas de bienes o servicios, realizar un pedido en línea o contactarse vía telefónica con el oferente para llegar a concretar un pedido. Las oportunidades de lograr beneficios económicos en grandes empresas y pequeños emprendimientos pueden ser posibles dándole valor al internet con una infraestructura que radica principalmente en el uso de las TIC, lo cual permite a muchas empresas resistir en medio de diferentes crisis.
  13. 13. 6 2.- Marco Teórico De acuerdo a múltiples en estudios realizados los últimos años con temas relacionados con la presente investigación: Tabla 1 Análisis del comercio electrónico e-commerce. Autor: Mayra Gabriela Cordero Linzán Institución: Universidad Católica de Santiago de Guayaquil Año: 2019 País: Ecuador Titulo El comercio electrónico e-commerce, análisis actual desde la perspectiva del consumidor en la ciudad de Guayaquil, provincia del Guayas y estrategias efectivas para su desarrollo. Resumen de la investigación Problema: Existen limitantes para el consumidor específicamente ecuatoriano que no realiza compras electrónicas por factores como no poder ver físicamente el producto, creer que el producto no tiene garantía o posibilidad de cambio, temor a la pérdida total o parcial del dinero en la compra. Adicional a ello los tiempos de entrega, estableciendo el comportamiento del consumidor y los antecedentes del comercio electrónico. Metodología: La investigación es descriptiva, y es de gran trascendencia para la sociedad en general, porque con los resultados se puede obtener nuevas investigaciones y a la vez captar nuevos nichos de mercado, dando confianza al cliente y resolviendo problemas de alcance de mercados no explotados. Resultados: Se evidencio que el internet se convertido en una importante herramienta en el comercio digital donde los posibles clientes pueden acceder y realizar sus compras así también las empresas pueden aumentar sus ventas y lograr la rentabilidad deseada, con la proporción de una plataforma versátil para sus clientes y con una buena atención las empresas podrían llegar a fidelizar nuevos y actuales clientes. Conclusión: El Ecommerce colabora con la empresa a ampliar su cartera de clientes, reducir costos de transacciones, contribuye al crecimiento económico del país. Lograr conseguir clientes satisfechos con los productos que recibe permite no solo conseguir ventas sino fidelizar clientes y que ellos se vean incentivados en realizar futuras compras a través de comercio electrónico. Fuente: Repositorio Universidad Católica de Santiago de Guayaquil Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021)
  14. 14. 7 Tabla 2 El Marketing Digital y su aporte en la comercialización Autor: Jonathan Steven Marcillo Tumbaco Institución: Universidad Estatal Del Sur De Manabí “UNESUM” Año: 2019 País: Ecuador Titulo “El marketing digital y su aporte en la comercialización de productos finales de los Minimarket del cantón jipijapa” Resumen de la investigación Problema: ¿De qué manera el marketing digital aporta en la comercialización de productos finales de los Minimarket del cantón Jipijapa? Metodología: Con la aplicación del método deductivo, bibliográfico y estadístico que permite aportar información a la investigación para determinar los beneficios del Marketing Digital en la comercialización de productos finales. Resultados: El marketing digital produce un aumento significativo en la venta de diferentes productos los cuales pueden visualizarse en redes sociales y páginas web, los dueños de pequeños negocios deberían aprovechar esta oportunidad de expansión, capacitándose y aprovechando los beneficios de las herramientas tecnológicas para dar a conocer a una mayor cantidad de clientes los productos que ofertan. Conclusión: El marketing digital hoy en día ofrece muchos cursos gratuitos para emprendedores de pequeños y medianos negocios que deben darse la oportunidad de aprender el manejo de herramientas tecnológicas que le permitan dar a conocer sus productos y brindar a sus clientes toda la información que posee acerca de sus productos, con el objetivo de darse a conocer en un mercado donde la tecnología es muy utilizada en la actualidad. Fuente: Universidad Estatal Del Sur De Manabí “UNESUM” Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021)
  15. 15. 8 Tabla 3 El marketing digital y los nuevos retos para las Pymes Autor: Martha Patricia Striedinger Meléndez Institución: Universidad El Bosque Año: 2018 País: Colombia Titulo El marketing digital transforma la gestión de pymes en Colombia. Resumen de la investigación Problema: Los nuevos retos para las pymes y microempresas son diversos entre ellos acceso a crédito bancario y fortalecimiento del tejido empresarial con el uso del Marketing Digital. Metodología: Investigación de tipo descriptiva. Resultados: El marketing digital ha permitido que las pymes den un gran salto en cuento a estrategias de comunicación pasando de la publicidad y el merchandising a tiempos en el que un gran número de usuarios pueden observar sus canales online especialmente en las redes sociales permitiendo que las pymes perduren respondiendo a las exigencias de la modernidad. Conclusión: El marketing digital contribuye a las empresas y clientes, facilitando la interacción y disminuyendo a las pymes costos como los de volantes y vallas. Permitiendo ser más competitivos y sostenibles en el mediano y largo plazo Fuente: Repositorio Revista Redalyc Link: https://www.redalyc.org/jatsRepo/4096/409658132001/html/index.html Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021)
  16. 16. 9 Tabla 4 Plan de negocios de un supermercado virtual Autor: Reynaldo Uladislao Bringas Delgado Institución: Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola Año: 2017 País: Ecuador Titulo “Plan de negocios para desarrollar un supermercado virtual para un cuadrante determinado por los distritos de la Molina, Santiago de Surco y San Borja.” Resumen de la investigación Problema: Las empresas locales no han desarrollado en sus negocios el uso de un aplicativo móvil y existe una falta de cultura de e- commerce en el país asociado al temor o desconfianza de los usuarios al comprar por internet. Metodología: Evaluación de la tendencias nacionales e internaciones sobre la influencia de un los aplicativos móviles en los retail. Resultados: El diseño de un proyecto debe contemplar una gestión adecuada en cuanto a inventarios mínimos, calidad de los productos, controles del tiempo, capacitaciones continuas y todo esto conlleva una eficiencia operativa que sumado a una plataforma se puede lograr el posicionamiento deseado. Conclusión: Realizando una planificación adecuada con procesos eficientes, ante la implementación de nuevas formas de ofrecer productos se puede lograr los objetivos planteados analizando diariamente cuales son las necesidades del público objetivo creando una oferta de valor exitosa. Fuente: Repositorio Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021)
  17. 17. 10 (Balanko, 2007, pág. 4) Expresa que “los negocios necesitan un plan, y estos deben ser diseñados proporcionando al emprendedor de una oportunidad para cumplir su meta de adaptar varias estrategias muy poderosas en el mercado, empezando por obtener el financiamiento necesario para emprender o ampliar el negocio”, para ello organizarnos e identificar el mercado, el tipo de negocio y las oportunidades que tendría. (Philip Kotler, 2020, pág. 13) afirma que: “La revolución digital ha cambiado muchos de los supuestos en los que se ha basado el comercio minorista o retail en las últimas décadas, un elevadísimo número negocios han cerrado sus puertas en todo el mundo” .La economía digital en América Latina ha evolucionado constantemente en los últimos años el desarrollo de la industria TIC han dependido básicamente de la conectividad nacional y al acceso a las redes de banda ancha, este desarrollo y madurez permite reducir brechas de desigualdad, fortalecer la inclusión social y un desarrollo de las pymes. La creciente convergencia entrega las diversas tecnologías ha permitido que usuarios finales, empresas y gobiernos logren un impacto positivo en la productividad y crecimiento económico debido a la diversificación de sus usos las redes sociales, comercio electrónico a permitido crear un ecosistema digital. No obstante, los países avanzan a diversos ritmos y estos dependen de su grado de desarrollo digital, generando brechas económicas sociales las cuales necesitan de políticas públicas que fomenten inversiones en investigación, desarrollo tecnológico e infraestructura. La eficiencia en el sector de las TIC provoca una reducción de brechas económicas debido a la coevolución entre estructuras productivas y nuevas tecnologías. La combinación de factores incrementa el excedente del productor y consumidor debido al aumento en comunicaciones y el alto grado de digitalización. La presente
  18. 18. 11 investigación pretende analizar el desarrollo de un Minimarket con atención online en la Ciudades de Guayaquil, Durán y Zamborondón en tiempos de pandemia, tomando en consideración los hábitos de consumo y el nivel de confianza de los consumidores. Sistemas Gestores de Contenido La revista cubana de ACIMED en su artículo de Yorbelis Rosell León, nos brinda información sobre los sistemas gestores de contenido indicando que: Los sistemas gestores de contenidos (CMS), por sus siglas en inglés, han generado un impacto en el mundo de la creación de productos digitales, por la rebaja en los costos del proceso de elaboración e implementación de los productos electrónicos para la Web, dado esencialmente por una disminución del tiempo invertido, la socialización y la descentralización de los accesos para la actualización de la información y el aumento de las potencialidades desarrolladas. (pág. 4) De acuerdo de esto los sistemas de páginas Web estáticas necesitaban de especialistas informáticos, con la incursión de CMS. En la actualidad todo se volvió más simple y menos complejo, un sistema en el cual se puede actualizar el contenido de una página Web, no requiere necesariamente de especialistas para poder agregar publicaciones por bloques en la cual permite crear, almacenar, editar los contenidos personalizados de acuerdo al negocio sin ser un experto en programación web. Cabe resaltar que en la actualidad muchas empresas grandes y pequeñas cuentan con un sitio Web, que aprovechan al máximo y este coadyuva a darles imagen y prestigio a su negocio, podemos afirmar que en el pasado se requería realizar una fuerte inversión para poder poseerlo.
  19. 19. 12 En la actualidad un CMS no solo paso de ser un proceso complejo y tedioso que requería de especialistas, sino que ahora es versátil y económico para usuarios sin previos conocimientos informáticos especializados. FIGURA 3: ¿Qué es un CMS? Fuente: Web Empresa Link: https://www.webempresa.com/blog/que-es-cms-los-mejores-gestores-de- contenido.html Un sistema gestor de contenido, una herramienta que nos ayudara a gestionar y administrar toda la información relevante sobre el Minimarket Meliss SA, en la web, así nuestros clientes podrán visualizar a través de la página todo lo referente a los productos que comerciaremos en nuestra plataforma. Funciones Principales de Gestor de Contenido Figura 4: Funciones principales de gestor de contenido Fuente: (Alonso, 2018) Creación del sitio web. Gestión y mantenimiento. Administracion del sitio web y del CMS.
  20. 20. 13 Nuestro sitio web ofrecerá un catálogo de productos y tendernos que decidir qué gestor de contenidos usar para lo cual se evaluará los costos de CMS WordPress en el cual podemos como administradores del sitio ingresar la información de Minimarket con textos, imágenes, precios, actualizando contenido de manera permanente para mantener a los posibles clientes informados. Plataforma de Ecommerce Una plataforma necesita de ciertos requisitos e información sobre cuál va a ser su uso final los cuales podrían ser un sitio web informativo o un blog, en nuestro caso ofreceremos un catálogo de productos en la cual se requiere agregar la opción de pago online seguro para que los usuarios puedan ver y escoger en línea los productos. CMS WordPress De acuerdo a Fernández Antonio nos indica que el CMS WordPress es: “el gestor de contenidos más utilizado en Internet, debido a su extrema facilidad de uso, que lo hacen casi la mejor opción para usuarios principiantes que quieren crear su primer sitio web, sin requisitos especiales, como sitos corporativos o blogs (Fernandez, 2018). Existen una variedad de cursos que han sido tomado en línea gratuitamente por emprendedores que con pocos recursos han podido demostrar al mundo sus diferentes productos o servicios a través de comercio electrónico, llegando a ser una solución rápida y económica para las creaciones de las tiendas online sin contratar servicios de terceros para el desarrollo y actualización de la plataforma web.
  21. 21. 14 Reglas de la era digital Mapa del viaje del cliente mediante las 5 “A” Figura 5: Mapa del viaje del cliente mediante las 5 “A” Fuente: (RETAIL 4.0 10 REGLAS PARA LA ERA DIGITAL, 2017) El libro de Marketing 4.0. nos detalla el comportamiento que generalmente tienen los consumidores quienes evalúan continuamente lo que necesitan y por medio de atapas se detalla antes de una compra, en el proceso y después de finalizarla, la cual sigue una ruta en la que conoce el producto a través de la publicidad y luego investiga, pregunta y finalmente actúa y de acuerdo a la experiencia que tenga el cliente recomendará o no el servicio. LO CONOZCO Aware: Los cliente de forma pasiva estan inmersos en una amplia gama de marcas que llegan a conocer atraves de el marketing, otras personas, publicidad inadvertida y experiencias pasadas ME GUSTA Appeal: Los clientes reciben mucha información creando recuerdos a corto plazo y los amplian a largo plazo por el hecho de sentirse atraidos por la marca. ME CONVENCE Ask: movidos por la curiosidad, los clientes investigan sobre la marca con familiares y amigos, buscan opiniones, contactan con centro de atención al cliente y comparan precios. LO COMPRO Act: Si el cliente se siente convencido con la información obtenida, decide comprar por primera vez sea en una tienda física u online. LEALTAD Advocate: En el transcurso del tiempo los clientes mantienen una lealtad que se ve reflejada en readquisiciones o recomendación es del producto.
  22. 22. 15 2.1.- Estado de Arte (Durango, 2014) nos afirma que “La abreviatura del comercio electrónico de empresas a consumidores es B2C que proviene de la expresión "business to consumer" (de empresas a consumidor), es decir, el comercio electrónico que realizan las empresas con los particulares”. (Armstrong & Kotler, 2015) nos indica sobre el Marketing y lo que nos proporciona en la actualidad lo siguiente: El marketing es la administración redituable de las relaciones con el cliente. La meta doble del marketing consiste, por un lado, en atraer a nuevos clientes prometiéndoles un valor superior, por otro lado, mantener a los clientes actuales al entregarles satisfacción. (pág. 4) Es por ello que el éxito de un negocio depende principalmente de las ventas que obtiene de sus clientes (Lamb Hair, 2011), afirma que: “El marketing es una filosofía sencilla e intuitivamente atractiva que articula una orientación al mercado, la satisfacción de los deseos y las necesidades de los clientes se logra al mismo tiempo se cumplen los objetivos organizacionales”. En los últimos años el crecimiento de la tecnología ha generado grandes progresos como las comunicaciones con el Internet ha logrado influir en nuestras vidas, costumbres en la actualidad obtenemos más información sobre lo que deseamos comprar o vender lo cual genera beneficios y oportunidades para los usuarios y empresas, pero a su vez crea un nuevo desafío en el sistema impositivo del comercio electrónico. Con el surgimiento de la industria digital han evolucionado muchas industrian liderando Estados Unidos seguido de China, India, Reino Unido, Singapur, Suecia, Alemania,
  23. 23. 16 Canadá, República de Corea, Rusia son unos de los principales países que han cambiado radicalmente hacia la industrial digital hacia un nuevo panorama aplicando nuevas estrategias para un desarrollo eficaz. En la actualidad las nuevas tecnologías han permitido no solo abrir nuevas oportunidades a modelos de negocios tradicionales sino también desafíos personales como la capacitación continua a la vanguardia de la nueva revolución tecnológica que ha permitido crear nuevos puestos de trabajo que hasta hace 10 años no existían. En la conferencia de Ciencia, Innovación y TIC de la (CEPAL, 2016), nos afirma lo siguiente: Los nuevos emprendimientos de base tecnológica tienen el potencial de contribuir al cambio estructural y la generación de actividades intensivas en conocimiento. Hoy en día se utiliza el término “unicornio” en la industria digital para indicar nuevas empresas tecnológicas valoradas en más de 1.000 millones de dólares; entre los muchos ejemplos de este tipo de iniciativas, se incluyen casos como Facebook, Uber y Spotify. (pág. 59) Es por tanto que el Gobierno de brindar políticas destinadas a la actualización de competencias como cursos en línea gratuitos para la ciudadanía pueda capacitarse en torno a nuevas habilidades tecnológicas que hoy en día son muy necesarias para que los diferentes emprendimientos sean dados a conocer a un mayor número de la población y este no quiebre y se vea obligado a cerrar sus puertas durante los primeros años. Por consiguiente, el desarrollo de habilidades va a permitir a las empresas innovar y crecer con nuevas oportunidades integrando sus productos físicos al mundo digital siendo
  24. 24. 17 consiente que el número de usuarios móviles y el uso del internet aumenta progresivamente creando nuevas oportunidades y desafíos. A continuación, una gráfica donde podemos visualizar las tasas de penetración en las tecnologías de la información durante el periodo 2007 al 2015 en América Latina y el Caribe: Figura 6: Tasas de penetración en las TIC periodo 2007 al 2015 Fuente: Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe (CEPAL)
  25. 25. 18 Los contenidos y sitios más populares son los portales multimedia y las diferentes páginas donde influye en gran medida el comercio electrónico. Figura 7: Páginas de Internet más populares en América Latina Fuente: Telcom Advisory Services (TAS). Sobre la base de ComScore El grado de madurez del ecosistema digital en el país depende muchos de factores como la asequibilidad y calidad de las TIC así también el acceso a la red y su uso conlleva estar calificado para el uso en los diferentes emprendimientos tecnológicos y estos son desafíos entorno a otras brechas en la frontera tecnológica entre las cueles tenemos: 1. Capacidad y conocimiento tecnológico. 2. Capacidad de gestión empresarial. 3. Ausencia de entornos institucionales adecuados. En relación con la idea anterior la CEPAL plantea lo siguiente: El acceso, la infraestructura y el despliegue de la banda ancha continúan siendo una prioridad en las agendas digitales, al igual que otros objetivos frecuentes como el fomento a
  26. 26. 19 la industria de TIC, la creación de capacidades, el desarrollo de contenidos, el gobierno electrónico y la educación. (CEPAL, 2016) Podríamos resumir que se requiere en la actualidad de una dotación de financiamiento, asesoramiento y un marco jurídico favorable para los emprendimientos modernos. Continuamos con el análisis como el Minimarket Meliss SA, con atención online, persigue potenciar sus capacidades a través de la TIC. 2.2.- Estudio Económico América Latina ha experimentado en el año 2020 un aumento progresivo en las ventas online, debido a la pandemia Covid-19 y las medidas tomadas en cuanto a la restricción de movilidad han generado un crecimiento sin precedentes en las ventas online de pequeñas y medianas empresas que incursionaron en el mundo de las ventas en línea, por lo que se provee que en los próximos años siga aumentando en porcentajes significativos el comercio electrónico. Los variados productos que se ofertan en espacios físicos a causa de la pandemia que atravesamos muchas veces no logran venderse , debido a esto muchas empresas han quebrado o se encuentran con deudas que no pueden cancelar , empleados despedidos y es debido a estos motivos que los emprendedores están obligados a adaptarse a los cambios para contrarrestar la tendencia actual, las empresas están tomando decisiones inteligentes aumentando los espacios en línea y los consumidores a su vez están creando nuevos hábitos y costumbres.
  27. 27. 20 Herramientas para el desarrollo de una tienda de comercio electrónico Las herramientas digitales necesarias para poder emprender con la colaboración el comercio electrónico, de acuerdo a Diego Rada necesitamos de lo siguiente: 1. Hosting: Espacio donde se almacena la información de nuestra tienda de comercio electrónico 2. Dominio: Nombre de nuestro sitio web, ejemplo: www.racomec.com 3. Elegir el lenguaje de programación o CMS: se va a utilizar para el desarrollo de una tienda de comercio electrónico 4. Decidir con que botón de pago trabajar: para que las ventas realizadas se transfieran a la cuenta bancaria del negocio 5. Seguridad: Es recomendable añadir sistemas de seguridad a las tiendas, más aún si son desarrolladas con WordPress o cualquier otro CMS, debido a los datos que se envían al momento de ejecutar una compra. (Rada, 2020) Un sistema para crear páginas web más usado en la actualidad es WordPress, desde hace algunos años atrás ha sido una herramienta para conseguir dinero. Un sitio creado con WordPress representa una oportunidad alcanzable. (Hosting, 2018) Figura 8 : Pasos para crear una tienda Online en WordPress Fuente: Sofia Web Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PV1hF2ER_Ws • El dominio es el nombre de la tienda. Obtener Dominio • Certificar la pagina como segura. Certificado SSL • Es un servidor que conecta la tienda online al internet el cual aloja toda la informacion. Hosting • Permite ubicar productos en línea. Instalando WordPress Plataforma para creacion de tienda online • Elaborar el catálogo online con fotos, videos, precios, direccion, contactos. Diseñar Tienda Online • Agregar los métodos de pago. Método de Pago
  28. 28. 21 FIGURA 9: Como crear una tienda Online Fuente: Muchos negocios rentables Link: https://muchosnegociosrentables.com/montar-tienda-online/ Muchas páginas nos brindan información paso a paso como crear la tienda online, creando una ventaja que en principio no suena muy sencillo, pero es lo que hace la diferencia y muestra emprendedores exitosos que están creando estrategias para poder vender sus productos a su determinado público objetivo. Figura 10: ¿Cómo instalar WordPress en mi hosting? Fuente: TODALAPC Link: https://todalapc.com/como-instalar-wordpress-en-mi-hosting/
  29. 29. 22 Dominio en WordPress Figura 11: Búsqueda de un dominio para sitios web Fuente: WordPress.com Link: https://wordpress.com/checkout/fsuplewiche.wordpress.com Un dominio es la dirección del sitio que las personas escriben en su navegador para buscar toda la información que posee la página, con ello pueden visualizar productos o servicios que ofrece la empresa o el pequeño negocio. En WordPress, el dominio es gratis durante el primer año, el segundo año tiene un costo de $18.00. Se ha verificado en WordPress el acceso al Hosting, que brinda alojamiento del negocio en la compra incluye, soporte de chat en vivo, acceso para poder instalar complementos y temas personalizados, dirigir el tráfico al sitio web, seguimiento de estadísticas de la página web, registros de actividad, así como copias de seguridad teniendo una garantía de devolución de dinero de 14 días, después de haber realizado el pago, la suscripcion tiene un costo anual de trescientos dólares.
  30. 30. 23 Configuracion de alojamiento en Wordpress Figura 12: Configuración de alojamiento en WordPress Fuente: WordPress La configuración de alojamiento permite acceder a la base de datos de sitio web del Minimarket Meliss SA, permitiendo realizar modificaciones de edición de la página con variados temas, la suscripción tiene un costo de $25,00 por mes o si se realiza un solo pago con una cancelación anual de $300,00. A continuación, detallamos todos lo necesario con sus respectivos costos, para tener el acceso como administradores de una página creada en WordPress y contrastamos la información con otra página llamada DaGaNet, en la cual también pudimos acceder a la información de los costos requeridos.
  31. 31. 24 Tabla 5 Costos de página web CMS Con WordPress Nombre de dominio Compra del URL o dirección. $18,00 por año Certificado SSL Certificado de validación extendida. $50,00 por año Web Hosting Suscripción de un año: $25 por mes. $300,00 por año Diseños y Temas La mayoría son gratuitos van a $0 hasta $300 con diseños personalizados por lo general para empresas grandes. $00.00 Total $368,00 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Fuente: Wordpress.com ➢ El valor a cancelar para obtener acceso desde la plataforma con WordPress es de $368,00 dólares anual en promedio. Tabla 6 Costos de página web CMS con DaGaNet Nombre de dominio Compra del URL o dirección. $15,30 por año Certificado SSL Certificado de validación extendida. $95,00 por año Web Hosting Plan Básico Hosting DaGaNet. $39,00 por año Diseños y Temas La mayoría son gratuitos van a $0 hasta $200 con diseños personalizados por lo general para empresas grandes. $200,00 Total $349,30 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Fuente: https://daganet.net/ ➢ El valor a cancelar para obtener la plataforma con DaGaNet es anualmente $349,30 dólares en promedio Se ha realizado una investigación de los costos que tendrían el uso de una aplicación web y lo que se requiere para poderlo usar en el Minimarket Meliss SA, se obtuvo la siguiente información en dos plataformas WordPress y DaGaNet:
  32. 32. 25 ➢ Plataforma con WordPress, anualmente $368,00. ➢ Plataforma con DAGANET, anualmente $349,30. Gastos de constitución El Minimarket “Meliss S.A.” necesita incurrir en gastos de constitución como microempresa autónoma la cual tiene un costo aproximado de ochocientos dólares, los permisos municipales los cuales tienen un costo aproximado de doscientos dólares y los servicios profesiones para poder realizar todas estas actividades con un costo de doscientos cincuenta dólares, con un total final de $1.250 dólares. Tabla 7 Gastos de constitución GASTOS DE CONSTITUCIÒN VALOR Gatos de Constitución como Autónomo $800 Permisos Municipales $200 Servicios Profesionales $250 TOTAL $1,250 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Detalle de los gastos para la constitución del “Minimarket Meliss SA” Tabla 8 Valoración de activos fijos y capital de operación DETALLE COSTO TOTAL ACTIVOS FIJOS Equipos de Computación $2.575 Muebles y Enseres $2.555 Maquinaria $6.150 Vehículos $17.400 TOTAL DE ACTIVOS FIJOS $28.680 Gastos de Constitución $1.250 TOTAL DE CAPITAL DE OPERACIÓN $23.070 TOTAL INVERSIÓN $53.000
  33. 33. 26 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) El Minimarket Meliss SA, necesita de activos tangibles como Equipos de cómputo, muebles y enseres, vehículos sumado a los gastos de constitución previo a su apertura. Fuentes de Financiamiento del Proyecto Las fuentes de financiamiento del Minimarket con las que cuenta con 2 socios que estarán dispuestos a invertir $16.500,00 dólares cada uno, adicional se va a requerir de financiamiento bancario para poder completar la inversión total de $53.000,00 dólares. Tabla 9 Valoración de las Fuentes de Financiamiento INVERSIONISTAS PARTICIPACION % INVERSION SOCIO 1 $16,500 31% SOCIO 2 $16,500 31% BANCO PACIFICO $20,000 38% TOTAL INVERSION $53,000 100% Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Los socios del Minimarket Meliss SA, acuden al Banco del Pacifico para solicitar un préstamo por $20.000,00 dólares. Amortización de la deuda La amortización del préstamo mediante el sistema francés nos ayuda a determinar pagos en partes iguales y periodizarlos mensualmente, el intermediario financiero en este caso el Banco Pacifico obtiene un rendimiento sobre el préstamo durante 3 años con una tasa de interés de 16,06% anual, dicho interés representa el costo del dinero prestado a los socios del Minimarket “Meliss S.A.”, quienes tendrán obligaciones con el banco repartidas en 36 cuotas mensuales por un valor de $704,00.
  34. 34. 27 Detalle de la amortización del Préstamo: Tabla 10 Valoración de amortización Información General De La Simulación Segmento: CONSUMO Tasa de interés: 16.06 Moneda: DÓLARES DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS DE AMÉRICA Producto: CREDITO PACIFICO Plazo (meses): 36 Monto Solicitado: $ 20,000.00 Fecha de simulación: 2021/03/01 Sistema de Amortización: Francés Fecha de vencimiento: 2024/02/14 Cuota Fecha Capital inicial Amortización mensual de capital Interés mensual Total cuota financiera Saldo Capital Seguro de desgravamen Total seguros Total a pagar 1 2021/03/31 20000 436 268 704 19564 3 3 707 2 2021/04/30 19564 442 262 704 19122 3 3 707 3 2021/05/30 19122 448 256 704 18674 3 3 707 4 2021/06/29 18674 454 250 704 18220 3 3 707 5 2021/07/29 18220 460 244 704 17760 3 3 707 6 2021/08/28 17760 466 238 704 17294 3 3 707 7 2021/09/27 17294 472 232 704 16822 3 3 707 8 2021/10/27 16822 478 225 704 16344 3 3 706 9 2021/11/26 16344 485 219 704 15859 3 3 706 10 2021/12/26 15859 491 212 704 15367 3 3 706 11 2022/01/25 15367 498 206 704 14869 2 2 706 12 2022/02/24 14869 505 199 704 14364 2 2 706 13 2022/03/26 14364 511 192 704 13853 2 2 706 14 2022/04/25 13853 518 185 704 13335 2 2 706 15 2022/05/25 13335 525 179 704 12809 2 2 706 16 2022/06/24 12809 532 172 704 12277 2 2 706 17 2022/07/24 12277 539 164 704 11738 2 2 706 18 2022/08/23 11738 547 157 704 11191 2 2 706 19 2022/09/22 11191 554 150 704 10637 2 2 706 20 2022/10/22 10637 561 143 704 10076 2 2 705 21 2022/11/21 10076 569 135 704 9507 2 2 705 22 2022/12/21 9507 577 127 704 8931 2 2 705
  35. 35. 28 23 2023/01/20 8931 584 119 704 8346 1 1 705 24 2023/02/19 8346 592 112 704 7754 1 1 705 Cuota Fecha Capital inicial Amortización mensual de capital Interés mensual Total cuota financiera Saldo Capital Seguro de desgravamen Total seguros Total a pagar 26 2023/04/20 7154 608 96 704 6546 1 1 705 27 2023/05/20 6546 616 88 704 5930 1 1 705 28 2023/06/19 5930 624 80 704 5306 1 1 705 29 2023/07/19 5306 633 71 704 4673 1 1 705 30 2023/08/18 4673 641 63 704 4032 1 1 705 31 2023/09/17 4032 650 54 704 3382 1 1 704 32 2023/10/17 3382 658 45 704 2724 1 1 704 33 2023/11/16 2724 667 37 704 2057 0 0 704 34 2023/12/16 2057 676 28 704 1380 0 0 704 35 2024/01/15 1380 685 19 704 695 0 0 704 36 2024/02/14 695 695 9 705 0 0 0 705 20000 5336 25336 25400 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Fuente: Banco del Pacifico En la tabla 10, se detalla cada pago mensual del capital más el interés de la deuda contraída con el Banco del Pacifico durante tres años.
  36. 36. 29 2.2.1.- Análisis Normativo Legal Los miembros de la Organización de Naciones Unidas (ONU), adoptaron la llamada Agenda 2030, la cual contiene 17 objetivos de desarrollo sostenible (ODS) los cuales fueron el reemplazo de los objetivos de desarrollo del milenio (ODM), dichos objetivos son de gran importancia para América Latina y el Caribe sobre todo para afrontar los grandes desafíos que viven los habitantes de los países más desiguales del mundo. La agenda 2030 incorpora aspectos importantes en varias materias entre ellas destacamos el objetivo número 8 el cual indica sobre el trabajo decente y el crecimiento económico lo siguiente: Lograr niveles más elevados de productividad económica mediante la diversificación, la modernización tecnológica y la innovación, entre otras cosas centrándose en los sectores con gran valor añadido y un uso intensivo de la mano de obra”, es por ello que debemos encontrar soluciones tecnológicas a los problemas actuales que vivimos debido a no solo a la crisis sanitaria sino también por el escaso avance tecnológico en la Pymes la cual nos permitiría sostener el aparato productivo implementando nuevas formas de comerciar. (ONU, 2016, pág. 2) En tanto que La Constitución de la Republica del Ecuador de 2008 en el artículo 320 señala que “La producción, en cualquiera de sus formas, se sujetará a principios y normas de calidad, sostenibilidad sistemática, valoración del trabajo y eficiencia económica y social” (pág. 131) teniendo en cuenta ello debemos ofrecer productos de calidad fomentando la producción nacional.
  37. 37. 30 Teniendo en cuenta el artículo 334 se dispone que el estado debe “Desarrollar políticas de fomento a la producción nacional en todos los sectores, garantizando la soberanía alimentaria y la soberanía energética, generando empleo y valor agregado” (pág. 104) Es posible consolidar el cambio de las estructuras productivas a unas sofisticadas atreves del conocimiento y la innovación tecnológica generar valor agregado a nuevos emprendimientos logrando el crecimiento económico sostenible y sustentable deseado. El plan Nacional de Desarrollo 201-2021 “Toda una vida” nos da las directrices de cómo debe ser los intercambios en el comercio para el beneficio de todos sin afectar el medio ambiente plantea lo siguiente: Reducir las brechas y desigualdades de género en la inclusión económica; identificar espacios de inserción en las cadenas de valor, que permitan intercambios justos y equitativos; fortalecer los mercados de comercio justo, que valoren elementos diferenciadores diferentes a la relación precio–volumen; y, gestionar responsablemente los recursos, estableciendo prácticas productivas de menor impacto, que permitan mitigar los impactos del cambio climático. (pág. 72). El tejido productivo ecuatoriano cuenta con sus actores económicos que son la micro, pequeña y medianas empresas (MIPYMES) de los cuales se genera empleo y producción, la Comunidad Andina ha realizado un conjunto de normas para la integración conjunta de los sectores productivos en los siguientes países Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador y Perú las cuales son: Ámbito de la Pyme: empresas formalmente constituidas, registradas y autorizadas, las cuales llevan sus registros contables y el aporte a la seguridad social.
  38. 38. 31 Umbrales: las empresas están comprendidas dentro de los siguientes rangos de personal ocupado y valor bruto de ventas anuales. Tabla 11 Estratificación de tamaño de empresa de la Comunidad Andina Variables Estrato I MICRO EMPRESA Estrato II PEQUEÑA EMPRESA Estrato III MEDIANA EMPRESA “A” Estrato IV MEDIANA EMPRESA “B” GRANDE EMPRESA Personal Ocupado 1-9 10-49 50-99 100-199 200- más Valor Bruto de ventas anuales USD ≤ 100.000 100.0001- 1.000.000 1.000.0001- 2.000.000 2.000.001- 5.000.000 5.000.0001 y más FUENTE: Secretaria General de la Comunidad Andina Link: http://www.comunidadandina.org/StaticFiles/DocOf/DEC702.pdf En las cuales prevalecerá el valor bruto de las ventas anuales sobre el criterio de personas ocupadas. Art. 53.- Definición y Clasificación de las MIPYMES.- La Micro, Pequeña y Mediana empresa es toda persona natural o jurídica que, como una unidad productiva, ejerce una actividad de producción, comercio y/o servicios, y que cumple con el número de trabajadores y valor bruto de las ventas anuales, señalados para cada categoría, de conformidad con los rangos que se establecerán en el reglamento. (CODIGO ORGANICO DE LA PRODUCCION, 2018) Clasificación de las MiPymes en Ecuador La definición de las MYPES, fue reformada ene el Reglamento a la Estructura de Desarrollo Productivo de Inversión mediante el (Decreto Ejecutivo 218, 2017) Microempresa: unidades productivas que tiene entre 1 a 9 trabajadores con un valor de venta o ingresos brutos anuales iguales o menores a USD300k
  39. 39. 32 1. Pequeña empresa: unidades productivas que tiene entre 10 a 49 trabajadores y un valor de o ingresos brutos anuales entre USD300k y USD1 millón. 2. Mediana empresa: Unidad de producción que tiene de 50 a 199 trabajadores y un valor de ventas o ingresos brutos anuales USD 1 millón y USD 5 millones. (pág. 9) El Minimarket “Meliss S.A.” estima lograr ingresos brutos anuales inicialmente de USD. 288.295,00, por lo cual que se la considerada dentro de la categorización microempresa. El distanciamiento social ha impulsado a los usuarios a buscar en diferentes plataformas virtuales los productos requeridos para evitar salir de casa, por lo que en crisis sanitaria actual debe ser uno de los principales objetivos de Gobierno y empresas crear un entorno adecuado para incentivar es buen desarrollo del comercio electrónico, es por ellos que nos favorecen las siguientes leyes: La ley de Comercio electrónico, firmas y mensajes de datos del año 2002, ha quedado desfasado de la actualidad y mucho más con la pandemia Covid-19. Esta ley garantiza la existencia de derechos al consumidor como la libertad de elección para aceptar o no mensajes de datos electrónicos. La última reforma del Reglamento a la Ley es con Decreto Ejecutivo No. 867, publicado en Registro Oficial 532 de 12 de septiembre del 2011. El reglamento de esta Ley ha sido actualizado mediante el decreto 13/56 de 2008. La última reforma a la Ley fue publicada mediante Registro Oficial Suplemento 180 de 10 de febrero del 2014. Cuando se aprobó la Ley de Comercio Electrónico publicada mediante Registro Oficial 557 del 17 de abril del 2002, se realizaron reformas al Código Penal, dando origen a infracciones informáticas en Ecuador como son: acceso no autorizado, falsificación informática, fraude informático, daños informáticos, y violaciones al derecho a la intimidad.
  40. 40. 33 Elementos jurídicos para apalancar el comercio electrónico: Para que el comercio electrónico pueda seguir prosperando en Ecuador se necesita una infraestructura de las TIC potenciada mejorando los accesos al servicio de TIC y una alfabetización digital de la población. Las nuevas tecnologías aplicadas en el proyecto del Minimarket “Meliss S.A.”, que posee una atención virtual a sus clientes gracias al uso de las Tecnología de la Información y Comunicación (TIC) se encuentra apoyada por La Constitución de la República del Ecuador, que en su artículo 66, numeral 19, reconoce y garantiza: “El derecho a desarrollar actividades económicas, en forma individual o colectiva, conforme a los principios de solidaridad, responsabilidad social y ambiental”. (pág. 29) El internet fijo y móvil para la población ubicada tanto en zonas urbanas como rurales es vital para la accesibilidad de los usuarios a través de sus medios móviles como los Smartphone o tabletas. (Ley Orgánica de Telecomunicaciones, 2015), cuyo artículo 3, referente a su objetivo, señala en el numeral 4: “promover y fomentar la convergencia de redes, servicios y equipos” y, en el numeral 13: “Fomentar la neutralidad tecnológica y la neutralidad de red”. A través del marco legal se analiza la normativa y regulación vigente para el desarrollo de un negocio en un entorno moderno en el que es imprescindible hacer uso medios digitales. Es por tanto que la (Ley de Comercio Electrónico, Firmas Electrónicas y Mensajes de Datos, 2002), que contempla como principios generales: “el reconocimiento jurídico de los mensajes de datos, la propiedad intelectual, confidencialidad y reserva, regula los mensajes de datos, la firma electrónica, los servicios de certificación, la contratación electrónica y telemática, la prestación de servicios electrónicos, a través de redes de
  41. 41. 34 información, incluido el comercio electrónico y la protección a los usuarios de esos sistemas”. (Ley Orgánica de Defensa del Consumidor, 2009), tiene como objeto normar las relaciones entre proveedores y consumidores, promoviendo el conocimiento y protegiendo los derechos de los consumidores y procurando la equidad y la seguridad jurídica en dichas relaciones entre las partes. Por ello las empresas y los consumidores finales deben estar siempre informados con las leyes que los ampara.
  42. 42. 35 2.2.2.- Análisis Técnico a) Localización optima del “Minimarket Meliss SA” con atención Online El Minimarket realizará un contrato de alquiler de un local ubicado en la Ciudad de Guayaquil, específicamente en la Vía Daule a 3.3 kilómetros del Mercado de Transferencia de Víveres de Montebello, por lo que obtiene como beneficio un proveedor cercano de productos frescos que ingresan diariamente desde la sierra y la costa del país. Figura 13: Ubicación de Minimarket Online Fuente: (maps, google, 2020) b) El tamaño óptimo del Minimarket Figura 14: Descripción de imagen de ubicación Fuente: Pinterest.es (2020) Link: https://www.pinterest.es/pin/826129125371543119/
  43. 43. 36 Las medidas del Minimarket óptimas para poder adecuar todos los mobiliarios y productos de venta, son frontal 8 metros y laterales de 15 metros, con un área total de 120 metros cuadrados en los cuales se organizará de manera adecuada las perchas, vitrinas y área de despacho, considerando la iluminación, ventilación de toda el área. Detalles de muebles y enseres que se requieren para el Minimarket “Meliss S.A.” Activos Fijos Tabla 12 Detalle de equipo de cómputo y accesorios DESCRIPCIÒN CANTIDAD Balanza digital Eléctrica 2 Caja Registradora 1 Computador 1 Impresora 1 Selladora de Bolsas 2 Sumadora e Impresora eléctrica 1 TOTAL Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Se detalla en la tabla 12, los equipos de cómputo y accesorios necesarios y que serán utilizados a la apertura el Minimarket. Tabla 13 Detalle de muebles y enseres de oficina DESCRIPCIÒN CANTIDAD Escritorios 1 Mesa de Trabajo 2 Sillas 3 Sillón 1 Archivadores 1 Perchas Metálicas 10 Teléfonos 2 Vitrinas de Vidrio 4 TOTAL Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021)
  44. 44. 37 Se detalla en la tabla 13, los muebles y enseres requeridos por el Minimarket. Tabla 14 Detalle de Máquinas y equipos DESCRIPCIÒN CANTIDAD Congeladores Horizontales 3 Neveras 3 Vitrinas No Frost 3 TOTAL Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) En la tabla 14, se detalla la cantidad de electrodomésticos a usar en el Minimarket. Tabla 15 Detalle de vehículos DESCRIPCIÒN CANTIDAD Motocicletas 2 Camioneta 1 TOTAL Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) La tabla15, se detalla los vehículos necesarios para el traslado de los productos. Inventario inicial del Minimarket Meliss SA Los socios del Minimarket establecieron una lista del inventario con el que iniciaran sus actividades, estableciendo 18 categorías de los productos que van a ofrecer a sus clientes, los cuales se detallan en la tabla 16. Tabla 16 Detalle de inventario inicial en unidades
  45. 45. 38 PRODUCTOS UND MEDIDA INV. PRODUCTOS UND MEDIDA INV. 1.- Categoría: Hiervas y Especias 9.- Categoría: Limpieza y Aseo Apiño 250 gramos 120 Detergentes 1 kilo 60 Cilantro atado 120 Detergentes 900 gramos 60 Espárragos 500 gramos 120 Detergentes 360 gramos 60 Jengibre 500 gramos 120 Desinfectante 250 mililitros 60 Manzanilla 120 gramos 120 Cloro 1 litro 60 Orégano 100 gramos 120 cloro 500 mililitros 60 Perejil atado 120 Shampoo Botella unidad 60 Romero atado 120 Shampoo Sachet unidad 60 2.-Categoria: Verduras Jabones Tocador unidad 60 Acelga atado 96 Jabones vajillas unidad 60 Ajo pelado 400 gramos 96 Fundas paquetes Albahaca 1 atado 96 Esponjas unidad Arvejas 100 gramos 96 10.- Categoría: Condimentos Camote 500 gramos 96 Ajo en pasta 500 gramos 72 Cebolla Blanca 500 gramos 96 Aliño completo 500 mililitros 72 Cebolla paiteña 500 gramos 96 Caldo de costilla 84 kilos 72 Choclo 100 gramos 96 Caldo de gallina 80 gramos 72 Col Morada 1 kilo 96 Caldo de gallina 40 gramos 72 Col Rizada 1 kilo 96 Caldo de verdura 84 gramos 72 Coliflor 600 gramos 96 Sal de mesa 1 kilo 72 Espinaca 350 gramos 96 Sazonador 200 gramos 72 Frejol Rojo 100 gramos 96 11.- Categoría: Café y chocolates Habas peladas 250 gramos 96 Café 125 gramos 72 Lechuga 250 gramos 96 Café 25 gramos 72 Melloco 500 gramos 96 Café 50 gramos 72 Nabo 1 kilo 96 Café para pasar 400 gramos 72 Papa 1 kilo 96 Chocolate pack 150 gramos 72 Pepino 1 unidad 96 Cocoa Doy pack 420 gramos 72 Pimiento Verde 1 unidad 96 12.- Categoría: Enlatados Plátano maduro 1 unidad 96 Atún 180 gramos 60 Plátano verde 1 unidad 96 Atún 160 gramos 60 Rábanos 1 libra 96 Atún 900 gramos 60 Zambo 1 kilo 96 Maíz dulce 425 gramos 60 Tomate Riñón 1 unidad 96 Sardinas 156 gramos 60 Yuca 1 libra 96 Sardinas 390 gramos 60 Zanahoria 1 libra 96 13.- Categoría: Salsas 3.- Categoría: Aceites y vinagres Mayonesa 400 gramos 60 Aceite de Oliva 150 mililitros 144 Mayonesa 200 gramos 60 Aceite Vegetal 1 litro 144 Mostaza 330 gramos 60 Aceite Funda 1 litro 144 Salsa BBQ 200 gramos 60 Achiote 200 mililitros 144 Salsa China 100 mililitros 60 Salsa de ají 300 gramos 144 Salsa de Ají 100 mililitros 60 Vinagre blanco 1 litro 144 Salsa de Tomate 200 gramos 60 Salsas de tomate 400 gramos 60
  46. 46. 39 PRODUCTOS UND MEDIDA INV. PRODUCTOS UND MEDIDA INV. 4.- Categoría Arroz y Granos Arroz envejecido 1 kilo 228 14.- Categoría: Gaseosas Canguil 500 gramos 228 Coca Cola 500 mililitros 108 Fideos 500 gramos 228 Coca Cola 300 mililitros 108 Frejol canario 500 gramos 228 Coca Cola 3 litros 108 Frejol negro 500 gramos 228 Coca Cola 1.14 litros 108 Frejol panamito 500 gramos 228 Gaseosa 1.75 litros 108 Garbanzo seco 500 gramos 228 Gaseosa Pepsi 1.6 litros 108 Lenteja seca 1 kilo 228 Gaseosa Pepsi 250 mililitros 108 Margarina 1 kilo 228 Gaseosa Sprite 300 mililitros 108 Margarina 3 kilos 228 Gaseosa Sprite 1 litro 108 Margarina 500 gramos 228 Gaseosa Tropical 2 litros 108 Margarina sobre 50 gramos 228 5.- Categoría: Mascotas 15.- Categoría: Bebidas Alimento mascotas 2 kilo 24 Aguas Alimento mascotas 1 kilo 24 Agua 6 litros 240 Alimento mascotas 1/2 kilo 24 Agua 3 litros 240 huesitos de carne 500 gramos 24 Agua 300 mililitros 240 Bandeja plástica 1 unidad 24 Agua Mineral 300 mililitros 240 6.- Categoría: Confites y Snacks 16.- Categoría: Jugos Caramelo 45 gramos 24 Jugo de Naranja 550 mililitros 240 Chocolates 45 gramos 24 Jugo de Naranja 1 litro 240 Galletas 45 gramos 24 Jugo Pulp Néctar 250 mililitros 240 snack 45 gramos 24 Jugos Naranja 200 mililitros 240 7.- Categoría: Productos de Bebes Jugos Naranjilla 2 litros 240 Biberón 1 unidad 24 Jugos en sobres 20 gramos 240 Cepillo de dientes 1 unidad 24 Té en polvo 30 gramos 240 Cereal Instantáneo 350 gramos 24 Té negro 1.25 litro 240 Compotas 113 gramos 24 17.- Categoría: Frutas Fórmula Láctea 200 gramos 24 Manzanas 1 kilo 36 Pañales G-M-P 1 unidad 72 Peras 1 kilo 36 Tetinas de Silicón 1 unidad 24 Banana 1 kilo 36 Toallitas Húmedas 100 toallas 24 Sandia 1 kilo 36 8.- Categoría: Carnes Aves y Pescado Piñas 1 kilo 36 Carne de Res 1 libra 120 frutillas 1 kilo 36 Carne Molida 1 libra 120 Mora 1 kilo 36 Chuleta de Cerdo 1 libra 120 Naranjas 1 kilo 36 Costilla de Cerdo 1 libra 120 Mango 1 kilo 36 Embutidos 1 libra 120 Melón 1 kilo 36 Hueso de Cerdo 1 libra 120 18.- Categoría: Lácteos y Huevos Pollo Entero 6 libras 120 Huevos 15 unidades 48 Leche Deslactosada 1 litro 48 Leche Entera 1 litro 48 Leche Descremada 1 litro 48 Queso crema 250 gramos 48 Yogurt Toni Bebible 1 litro 48 Yogurt Toni Mix 190 gramos 48 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021)
  47. 47. 40 La tabla 16, nos detalló el inventario inicial del Minimarket Meliss SA., el cual cuidadosamente detalla una lista con la cantidad suficiente de alimentos perecederos para un stock mínimo de 10 pedidos diarios con un alcance de hasta 2 semanas. Descripción del proceso logístico entrega de pedidos Se describe por medio de seis etapas como inicia el proceso de venta hasta su entrega. Figura 15: Descripción de ciclo de pedidos Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Logística y procesos del “Minimarket Meliss SA” a) Abastecimiento: Seleccionar proveedores que cumplan con los estándares de calidad y plazos de entregas de los productos necesarios para la venta. b) Almacenamiento: Entrega al cliente Transporte de mercaderia Empaque y embalaje (Packing) Preparacion del pedido (Picking) Validación e Impresión de factura Recepción del pedido
  48. 48. 41 Los productos deben poseer poseen un espacio limitado en el que se tiene en cuenta su rotación futura, su ubicación adecuada para ser tomados al momento de preparar los pedidos. Verificado constantemente que stock esté relacionado son rotación. c) Comercialización Coordinar desde el momento que se recibe al pedido, la verificación del mismo para luego ser preparado, embalado, gestionar el cobro ya sea este prepago o pago contra entrega, una vez confirmado los datos anteriores enviar a su destino final. Todo el proceso de la transacción debe inspirar confianza al cliente hasta el final cuando se cierre la venta asegurándose que haya concluido en los plazos de entrega pactados. Proceso de compra recepción y abastecimiento: Figura 16: Descripción de compra y abastecimiento Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Solicitud de pedidos al proveedor Revisión de proformas Aprobación del pedido Recepción de mercaderia Almacenamiento , clasificacion y perchado
  49. 49. 42 Organización del personal El personal requerido para el Minimarket Meliss SA, son tres personas con funciones de administración, despacho y entrega de productos. Las cuales están coordinadas y distribuidas de acuerdo a las funciones detalladas a continuación. Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Funciones de la Administrador: 1. Verificar en él sistema los pedidos requeridos por los clientes e imprimir las órdenes de venta y entregarlas al despachador. 2. Ponerse en contacto con los clientes por las diferentes vías empleadas para la venta. 3. Verificar en el sistema el stock de los productos y generar órdenes de compra para solicitar a los proveedores los productos requeridos. 4. Registrar facturas, notas de ventas, notas de crédito y débito de compras, ventas y gastos para posterior generación de informes contables mensuales. 5. Actualizar la información en el portal Web y redes sociales de productos, precios y promociones. 6. Revisar los estados de cuentas del banco realizar los pagos mensuales de: ➢ Pago de Préstamos a Instituciones bancarias. ➢ Pagos a proveedores de inventarios y suministros varios. ➢ Pago de nómina del personal a cargo ➢ Pagos mensuales a Instituciones: IESS Y SRI Administrador Repartidor Despachador
  50. 50. 43 Funciones del Despachador: 1. Preparar las órdenes de pedidos de los clientes en el orden de llegada, el respectivo embalado y empacado de pedidos de acuerdo a la planificación diaria tomando siempre en cuenta el tiempo de recepción del pedido y controlando la hora de entrega de los mismos. 2. Receptar la mercadería de los proveedores, chequeando que lleguen en excelente estado para su posterior almacenamiento y parcheo. 3. Realizar un informe mensual de los productos con un semáforo que indique las fechas de caducidad y estado del mismo. 4. Realizar limpieza de las perchas y pisos, manteniendo los productos en un orden planificado de acuerdo al tipo en sus respectivas perchas y vitrinas. 5. Recibir las devoluciones de los productos y regresarlos a su lugar de origen. 6. Atender a los clientes del sector que realizan la compra física. Funciones del Repartidor: 1. Realizar la entrega diaria de los pedidos a los diferentes clientes. 2. Realizar un reporte diario con las sugerencias y requerimientos de los clientes. 3. Reportar telefónicamente la culminación de entrega del pedido o problemas para llegar al lugar de destino del mismo. 4. Realizar una vez a la semana las compras con el administrador de verduras y frutas en el los mercados de transferencias de víveres. 5. Realizar una entrega conjunta con el despachador en la camioneta en caso que los pedidos sean continuos, siguiendo una ruta adecuada para optimizar el tiempo de entrega.
  51. 51. 44 2.2.3.- Análisis Económico Financiero Activos Fijos El Minimarket Meliss SA, en base al análisis técnico tiene que realizar una inversión inicial para poder adquirir los activos fijos o tangibles y posteriores a esto empezar sus actividades, es necesaria la compra de los siguientes bienes los cuales se detallan con la cantidad y valor en el que debe incurrir la microempresa previa a su funcionamiento. Tabla 17 Valoración de los equipos de cómputo y accesorios DESCRIPCIÒN CANTIDAD VALOR UNITARIO Balanza digital Eléctrica 2 $80 Caja Registradora 1 $1.600 Computador 1 $500 Impresora 1 $250 Selladora de Bolsas 2 $35 Sumadora e Impresora eléctrica 1 $110 TOTAL $2.575 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ Valorización total de los equipos de cómputo y accesorios $2575,00 Tabla 18 Valoración de Muebles y enseres DESCRIPCIÒN CANTIDAD VALOR UNITARIO VALOR TOTAL Escritorios 1 $150 $150 Mesa de Trabajo 2 $100 $200 Sillas 3 $20 $60 Sillón 1 $65 $65 Archivadores 1 $30 $30 Perchas Metálicas 10 $105 $1,050 Teléfonos 2 $180 $360 Vitrinas de Vidrio 4 $160 $640 TOTAL $810 $2,555 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021)
  52. 52. 45 ➢ Valorización total de muebles y enseres $2555,00 Tabla 19 Valoración de Maquinaria y equipo DESCRIPCIÒN CANTIDAD VALOR UNITARIO VALOR TOTAL Congeladores Horizontales 3 $690 $2,070 Neveras 3 $500 $1,500 Vitrinas No Frost 3 $860 $2,580 TOTAL $2,050 $6,150 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ Valoración total de maquinaria y equipo $6150,00 Tabla 20 Valoración de los vehículos DESCRIPCIÒN CANTIDAD VALOR UNITARIO VALOR TOTAL Motocicletas 2 $1,200 $2,400 Camioneta 1 $15,000 $15,000 TOTAL $16,200 $17,400 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ Valoración de vehículos $17.400,00 Inventario del Minimarket La inversión que se necesita realizar ha sido proyectada en la cantidad y en los ítems necesarios para la comercialización se evaluaron con distintos proveedores y se cuantificó la inversión inicial en inventarios de productos para la venta. Tabla 21 Inversión inicial de inventarios DETALLE INVERSION ANUAL INVERSION MENSUAL INVENTARIO INICIAL $270,951 $22,579 DEPRECIACIÒN DE EQUIPOS $4,608 $384 TOTAL $266,343 $22,963
  53. 53. 46 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) La tabla21, detalla el valor total de la compra inicial de $22.579,00 dólares, más de depreciación de los equipos durante el primer mes y el primer año. Inversión Total del Proyecto La inversión inicial en inventarios sumado a los activos fijos necesarios para el proyecto se requiere de una inversión total de $53.000,00 Tabla 22 Valoración Mensual del Proyecto DETALLE COSTO TOTAL ACTIVOS FIJOS Equipos de Computación $2,575 Muebles y Enseres $2,555 Maquinaria $6,150 Vehículos $17,400 TOTAL DE ACTIVOS FIJOS $28,680 Gastos de Constitución $1,250 TOTAL CAPITAL DE OPERACIÓN $23,070 TOTAL INVERSION $53,000 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) La tabla 22, detalla el costo de activos fijos, gastos de constitución y el capital de operación dando como resultado final $53.000,00 Detalles de pagos de sueldos al personal durante cinco años La proyección realizada de sueldos para las 3 personas contratadas en el Minimarket Meliss SA, con los cargos de administrados, despachador y motorizado repartidor, cada uno detallado a continuación de manera mensual, anual y los beneficios de ley como son décimo tercer sueldo, décimo cuarto sueldo, vacaciones y el aporte patronal al Instituto Ecuatoriano
  54. 54. 47 de Seguridad Social (IESS), generando un total mensual en nómina de $1400,00 más beneficios de ley. Tabla 23 Rol de Pagos al Personal Primer Año CARGO SUELDO MENSUAL SUELDO ANUAL DECIMO TERCERO DECIMO CUARTO VACACIONES APORTE PATRONAL 11,15% TOTAL A CANCELAR ADMINISTRADOR $500 $6.000 $500 $400 $250 $669 $7.819,00 DESPACHADOR $450 $5.400 $450 $400 $225 $602 $7.077,10 MOTORIZADO $450 $5.400 $450 $400 $225 $602 $7.077,10 TOTAL $1.400 $16.800 $1.400 $1.200 $700 $1.873 $21.973,20 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ El primer año se genera un pago de nómina por un total de $21.973,20 Tabla 24 Rol de pagos al personal segundo año CARGO SUELDO MENSUAL SUELDO ANUAL DECIMO TERCERO DECIMO CUARTO VACACIONES APORTE PATRONAL 11,15% TOTAL A CANCELAR ADMINISTRADOR $600 $7.200 $600 $400 $300 $803 $9.302,80 DESPACHADOR $500 $6.000 $500 $400 $250 $669 $7.819,00 MOTORIZADO $500 $6.000 $500 $400 $250 $669 $7.819,00 TOTAL $1.600 $19.200 $1.600 $1.200 $800 $2.141 $24.940,80 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ El segundo año se genera un pago de nómina por un total de $24.940,80 Tabla 25 Rol de pagos al personal tercer año CARGO SUELDO MENSUAL SUELDO ANUAL DECIMO TERCERO DECIMO CUARTO VACACIONES APORTE PATRONAL 11,15% TOTAL A CANCELAR ADMINISTRADOR $700 $8.400 $700 $400 $350 $937 $10.786,60 DESPACHADOR $550 $6.600 $550 $400 $275 $736 $8.560,90 MOTORIZADO $550 $6.600 $550 $400 $275 $736 $8.560,90 TOTAL $1.800 $21.600 $1.800 $1.200 $900 $2.408 $27.908,40
  55. 55. 48 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ El tercer año se genera un pago de nómina por un total de $27.908,40 Tabla 26 Rol de pagos al personal cuarto año CARGO SUELDO MENSUAL SUELDO ANUAL DECIMO TERCERO DECIMO CUARTO VACACIONES APORTE PATRONAL 11,15% TOTAL A CANCELAR ADMINISTRADOR $800 $9.600 $800 $400 $400 $1.070 $12.270,40 DESPACHADOR $600 $7.200 $600 $400 $300 $803 $9.302,80 MOTORIZADO $600 $7.200 $600 $400 $300 $803 $9.302,80 TOTAL $2.000 $24.000 $2.000 $1.200 $1.000 $2.676 $30.876,00 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ El cuarto año se genera un pago de nómina por un total de $30.876,00 Tabla 27 Rol de pagos al personal quito año CARGO SUELDO MENSUAL SUELDO ANUAL DECIMO TERCERO DECIMO CUARTO VACACIONES APORTE PATRONAL 11,15% TOTAL A CANCELAR ADMINISTRADOR $900 $10.800 $900 $400 $450 $1.204 $13.754,20 DESPACHADOR $650 $7.800 $650 $400 $325 $870 $10.044,70 MOTORIZADO $650 $7.800 $650 $400 $325 $870 $10.044,70 TOTAL $2.200 $26.400 $2.200 $1.200 $1.100 $2.944 $33.843,60 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ El quito año se genera un pago de nómina por un total de $33.843,60 Ingresos mensuales y anuales del Minimarket Se proyecta realizar ventas diarias inicialmente de $1.000,00 por pedidos realizados en el local y pedidos entregados en domicilios, logrando una venta semanal de $6.000,00 y mensual de $24.000,00. Se realiza las siguientes proyecciones de venta durante 5 años.
  56. 56. 49 Tabla 28 Proyección de ventas durante el primer año PRODUCTOS Venta Mensual % Mensual Venta Anual Carnes Aves y Pescado 3701 15% 44410 Verduras 3508 15% 42096 Arroz y Granos 3291 14% 39486 Aceites y vinagres 2378 10% 28536 Hiervas y Especias 1356 6% 16272 Enlatados 1212 5% 14544 Lácteos y Huevos 1211 5% 14534 Gaseosas e Hidratantes 1197 5% 14364 Condimentos 1126 5% 13507 Salsas 1007 4% 12088 Aguas 918 4% 11016 Limpieza y aseo 861 4% 10334 Bebes 705 3% 8458 Jugos 556 2% 6672 Café y chocolates 434 2% 5212 Frutas 370 2% 4435 Confites y Snacks 138 1% 1656 Mascotas 56 0% 675 Total 24025 100% 288295 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ La tabla 28, detalla que durante el primer año el Minimarket Meliss SA, venderá mensualmente en promedio $24025,00 y anualmente $288295,00. Tabla 29 Proyección de ventas durante el segundo año PRODUCTOS Venta Mensual % Mensual Venta Anual Verduras 4144 15% 49731 Carnes Aves y Pescado 3868 14% 46415 Arroz y Granos 3592 13% 43100 Aceites y vinagres 2487 9% 29839 Enlatados 1658 6% 19892 Hiervas y Especias 1381 5% 16577 Gaseosas e Hidratantes 1381 5% 16577 Lácteos y Huevos 1381 5% 16577 Condimentos 1381 5% 16577 Salsas 1105 4% 13262 Bebes 1105 4% 13262 Aguas 1105 4% 13262 Limpieza y aseo 829 3% 9946 Jugos 829 3% 9946 Café y chocolates 553 2% 6631 Frutas 553 2% 6631 Confites y Snacks 276 1% 3315 Total 27628,25 100% 331539
  57. 57. 50 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ La tabla 29, detalla que durante el segundo año el Minimarket Meliss SA, venderá mensualmente en promedio $27628,25 y anualmente $331539,00 Tabla 30 Proyección de ventas durante el tercer año PRODUCTOS Venta Mensual % Mensual Venta Anual Hiervas y Especias 1602 5% 19229,25 Verduras 4327 14% 51918,975 Aguas 1282 4% 15383,4 Aceites y vinagres 2884 9% 34612,65 Arroz y Granos 4166 13% 49996,05 Limpieza y aseo 1282 4% 15383,4 Condimentos 1602 5% 19229,25 Café y chocolates 641 2% 7691,7 Enlatados 1923 6% 23075,1 Salsas 1602 5% 19229,25 Lácteos y Huevos 1602 5% 19229,25 Jugos 961 3% 11537,55 Frutas 641 2% 7691,7 Gaseosas e Hidratantes 1923 6% 23075,1 Carnes Aves y Pescado 3846 12% 46150,2 Confites y Snacks 320 1% 3845,85 Bebes 1282 4% 15383,4 Mascotas 160 1% 1922,925 Total 32049 100% 384585 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ La tabla 30, detalla que durante el tercer año el Minimarket Meliss SA, venderá mensualmente en promedio $32049,00 y anualmente $384585,00 Tabla 31 Proyección de ventas durante el cuarto año PRODUCTOS Venta Mensual % Mensual Venta Anual Hiervas y Especias 1875 5% 22498 Verduras 4500 12% 53996 Aceites y vinagres 3375 9% 40497 Arroz y Granos 4500 12% 53996 Limpieza y aseo 1125 3% 13499 Condimentos 2250 6% 26998 Café y chocolates 1125 3% 13499 Enlatados 2625 7% 31497 Salsas 2250 6% 26998 Lácteos y Huevos 1875 5% 22498 Aguas 1125 3% 13499 Jugos 1125 3% 13499 Frutas 750 2% 8999 Gaseosas e Hidratantes 2250 6% 26998 Carnes Aves y Pescado 4500 12% 53996 Confites y Snacks 375 1% 4500 Bebes 1500 4% 17999
  58. 58. 51 Mascotas 375 1% 4500 Total 37497 100% 449964 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ La tabla 31, detalla que durante el cuarto año el Minimarket Meliss SA, venderá mensualmente en promedio $37947,00 y anualmente $449964 Tabla 32 Proyección de ventas durante el quinto año PRODUCTOS Venta Mensual % Mensual Venta Anual Verduras 6299 14% 75594 Arroz y Granos 5400 12% 64795 Carnes Aves y Pescado 4500 10% 53996 Aceites y vinagres 4050 9% 48596 Enlatados 3600 8% 43197 Salsas 2700 6% 32397 Condimentos 2700 6% 32397 Gaseosas e Hidratantes 2250 5% 26998 Lácteos y Huevos 2250 5% 26998 Hiervas y Especias 2250 5% 26998 Bebes 1800 4% 21598 Jugos 1350 3% 16199 Aguas 1350 3% 16199 Limpieza y aseo 1350 3% 16199 Café y chocolates 1350 3% 16199 Frutas 900 2% 10799 Confites y Snacks 450 1% 5400 Mascotas 450 1% 5400 Total 44996 100% 539957 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) ➢ La tabla 32, detalla que durante el quito año el Minimarket Meliss SA, venderá mensualmente en promedio $44996,00 y anualmente $539957,00 Depreciación equipos, maquinaria y vehículos Método de línea recta El uso de los bienes de la microempresa provoca una depreciación de los mismos con el paso del tiempo y este cálculo se realiza de acuerdo a la ley tributaria, se lo puede distribuir mensualmente o anualmente, el objetivo principal para los inversionistas es la recuperación
  59. 59. 52 de la inversión por la vía fiscal ya que la depreciación cargado al costo sin tener la necesidad de hacer desembolsos de efectivo esto provoca un aumento a los costos totales y un pago menor de impuestos. El método de depreciación que utilizamos en ejercicio de proyección de costos es el de línea recta de acuerdo al porcentaje autorizado por la autoridad tributaria en nuestros ejercicios aplicamos porcentajes de depreciación del 10% equipos y maquinarias y del 20% en vehículos distribuidos en 5 años. Tabla 33 Proyección de gastos y depreciación de equipos durante 5 años Proyección de Costos Año 1 Año 2 Año 3 Año 4 Año 5 Arriendos $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 Depreciación Muebles y Enseres $256 $256 $256 $256 $256 Depreciación Equipo de Computo $258 $258 $258 $258 $258 Depreciación Maquinaria $615 $615 $615 $615 $615 Depreciación de Vehículos $3,480 $3,480 $3,480 $3,480 $3,480 Inventario de Productos $237,540 $273,171 $322,342 $383,587 $460,304 Combustible y mantenimiento $2,400 $3,600 $4,800 $6,000 $7,200 Publicidad y marketing $650 $700 $750 $750 $750 Servicios Básicos $1,680 $1,980 $2,280 $2,580 $2,880 Sueldos $21,973 $24,941 $27,908 $30,876 $33,844 Suministros de Oficina $200 $200 $200 $200 $200 Suministros de Aseo $100 $105 $110 $115 $120 TOTAL $270,951 $311,105 $364,798 $430,516 $511,706 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Estado de Resultados Se detalla a continuación el estado de resultado o estado de pérdidas y ganancias proyectado durante 5 años, en el cual se sintetiza la información obtenida de los ingresos por ventas menos los costos de inventarios en mercadería del cual nos da como resultado la
  60. 60. 53 utilidad bruta a la que se le resta todos los costos administrativos, ventas, financieros, participación trabajadores 15% y el impuesto a la renta del 2% sobre la utilidad bruta. Tabla 34 Estado de resultados o de pérdidas y ganancias proyectadas en 5 años DETALLE AÑO 1 AÑO 2 AÑO 3 AÑO 4 AÑO 5 INGRESOS $288,295 $331,539 $384,585 $449,964 $539,957 VENTAS $290,215 $333,339 $386,805 $452,364 $541,637 (-) Devoluciones $1,920 $1,800 $2,220 $2,400 $1,680 (-) COSTOS OPERATIVOS Inventario $237,540 $273,171 $322,342 $383,587 $460,304 UTILIDAD BRUTA EN VENTAS $50,755 $58,368 $62,243 $66,378 $79,653 (-) COSTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS Arriendos $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 Depreciación Muebles y Enseres $256 $256 $256 $256 $256 Depreciación Equipo de Computo $258 $258 $258 $258 $258 Depreciación Maquinaria $615 $615 $615 $615 $615 Depreciación de Vehículos $3,480 $3,480 $3,480 $3,480 $3,480 Servicios Básicos $1,680 $1,980 $2,280 $2,580 $2,880 Gatos de Constitución Permisos y Tasas Anuales $200 $250 $300 $350 $400 Sueldos $21,973 $24,941 $27,908 $30,876 $33,844 Suministros de Oficina $200 $200 $200 $200 $200 Suministros de Aseo $100 $105 $110 $115 $120 TOTAL COSTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS $30,561 $33,884 $37,206 $40,529 $43,852 (-) COSTOS VENTAS Combustible y mantenimiento $2,400 $3,600 $4,800 $6,000 $7,200 Publicidad y Marketing $650 $700 $750 $750 $750 TOTAL COSTOS DE VENTAS $3,050 $4,300 $5,550 $6,750 $7,950 (-) COSTOS FINANCIEROS Amortización de la Deuda $5,636 $6,610 $7,754 $0 $0 Gastos de Interés $2,843 $1,857 $700 $0 $0 TOTAL COSTOS FINANCIEROS $8,479 $8,467 $8,454 $0 $0 UTILIDAD OPERACIONAL $8,665 $11,717 $11,033 $19,099 $27,852 15% Participación Trabajadores $1,300 $1,758 $1,655 $2,865 $4,178 UTILIDAD ANTES DE LOS IMPUESTOS $7,365 $9,959 $9,378 $16,234 $23,674 Impuesto a la Renta 2% UB $1,015 $1,167 $1,245 $1,328 $1,593 UTILIDAD TOTAL DEL EJERCICIO $6,350 $8,792 $8,133 $14,906 $22,081
  61. 61. 54 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Tabla 35 Flujo de Caja Proyectado FLUJO DE CAJA Ingresos 0 AÑO 1 AÑO 2 AÑO 3 AÑO 4 AÑO 5 Ventas $290,215 $333,339 $386,805 $452,364 $541,637 (-) Devoluciones $1,920 $1,800 $2,220 $2,400 $1,680 Total Ingresos $288,295 $331,539 $384,585 $449,964 $539,957 Egresos Compras a Proveedores $237,540 $273,171 $322,342 $383,587 $460,304 Arriendos $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 Combustible y mantenimiento $2,400 $3,600 $4,800 $6,000 $7,200 Publicidad y Marketing $650 $700 $750 $750 $750 Servicios Básicos $1,680 $1,980 $2,280 $2,580 $2,880 Salarios $21,973 $24,941 $27,908 $30,876 $33,844 Suministros de Oficina $200 $200 $200 $200 $200 Suministros de Aseo $100 $105 $110 $115 $120 Pago de Préstamos Bancarios $8,479 $8,467 $8,454 $0 $0 Gastos Anuales Permisos $200 $250 $300 $350 $400 Participación Trabajadores 15% $1,300 $1,758 $1,655 $2,865 $4,178 Impuesto a la Renta 2% UB $1,015 $1,167 $1,245 $1,328 $1,593 Depreciación Muebles y Enseres $256 $256 $256 $256 $256 Depreciación Equipo de Computo $258 $258 $258 $258 $258 Depreciación Maquinaria $615 $615 $615 $615 $615 Depreciación de Vehículos $3,480 $3,480 $3,480 $3,480 $3,480 Equipos de Computación -$2,575 Muebles y Enseres -$2,555 Maquinaria -$6,150 Vehículos -$17,400 Gastos de Constitución -$1,250 Capital de Trabajo -$22,963 Efectivo -$107 Préstamo Bancario $20,000 Total Egresos $281,945 $322,747 $376,452 $435,058 $517,876 FLUJO ANUAL -$33,000 $6,350 $8,792 $8,133 $14,906 $22,081 Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021)
  62. 62. 55 En la tabla 35, se detalló el flujo de caja proyectado durante 5 años, de los cuales podemos apreciar que en año cero tenemos $33.000 dólares invertidos en el negocio y un prestamos de $20.000, luego podemos ver una proyección durante 5 años de ingresos y egresos los cuales nos da como resultado final el flujo anual de cada año el cual va creciendo paulatinamente. Valor Actual Neto (VAN) El Valor Actual Neto (VAN) es un concepto financiero que permite evaluar la viabilidad de proyectos de inversión. Mediante matemáticas financieras permite, a partir de un planteamiento de flujos de caja, traer todos esos importes futuros, negativos y positivos, a la actualidad. Como resultado se obtiene el importe actual en dólares de lo que se generará si se realiza la inversión. (Navarro, 2019) Por lo tanto, los evaluadores de un proyecto utilizan el VAN como método de medición de la rentabilidad económica en un proyecto, con el miden el excedente que da por resultado después de obtener una rentabilidad necesaria o exigida en la recuperación de la inversión. Variables para el cálculo del VAN ➢ Inversión Inicial: Se obtiene con el aporte de los socios y también a través de un préstamo bancario o mixto en este caso. ➢ Flujos de caja futuros: Los importes de cajas provienen de otro análisis económico que resulta de la diferencia de ingresos y gastos de cada mes o año. ➢ Tasa de descuento: También llamado tipo de interés mínimo esperado (k). a largo plazo se toma en cuenta algunas variables como el tipo de interés que ofrece el
  63. 63. 56 mercado, la rentabilidad que esperan obtener los inversionistas o la rentabilidad que tengan otras alternativas de inversiones a evaluar. ➢ Formula Excel: =VNA (tasa; valor1; [valor2] ;…) Resultados del VAN: Mayor a cero: cuanto se gana en determinado proyecto, después de recuperar la inversión. Igual a cero: El proyecto reporta una igualdad con la tasa que se requería obtener el capital invertido. Negativo: El proyecto muestra una muy baja rentabilidad la cual inferior a la requerida. Tabla 36 Cálculo del valor actual de todos los flujos futuros PERIODO 0 AÑO 1 AÑO 2 AÑO 3 AÑO 4 AÑO 5 FLUJO DE CAJA -$33,000 $6,350 $8,792 $8,133 $14,906 $22,081 TASA DE DESCUENTO 18% $-18,319 $-8,389 $-376 $9,909 $21,761 CALCULO DEL VAN 18% $21,761 CALCULO DEL TIR 19% Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Al aplicar la formula en Excel, el VAN, nos da como resultado un valor mayor a cero, por consiguiente, el valor actualizado neto (VAN) es del 18%, que se obtiene en el proyecto el cual brindará beneficios a sus inversionistas después de recuperar la inversión. Tasa Interna de Retorno (TIR) La TIR o Tasa Interna de Retorno, es la tasa de interés o rentabilidad que genera un proyecto. Se encarga de medir la rentabilidad de una inversión. Esto quiere decir, el porcentaje de beneficio o pérdida que tendrá esta, para los montos que no hayan sido
  64. 64. 57 retirados del proyecto. Y funciona como una herramienta complementaria del valor Presente Neto. (Restrepo, 2019) La tasa interna de rendimiento es aquella tasa de descuento que igual el VAN de una inversión con $0 porque su valor presente de ingresos de efectivos es igual a la inversión inicial. Cabría buscar cual es la tasa de rendimiento que ganará el Minimarket online al invertir en el proyecto obtiene entradas de efectivo. Evidentemente las decisiones tomadas en base a los resultados del Valor presenten Neto no son claras sino se toma en cuenta la tasa interna de retorno, para confirmar que el Valor Presente Neto es correcto y debe usar la Tasa Interna de Retorno. Lo esencial es igualar la tasa del descuento al momento inicial con la información de los flujos de cobros y pagos Formula: Ft Flujos de dinero en cada periodo t I0 Inversión que se realiza en el momento inicial ( t = 0 ) n Número de periodos de tiempo Resultados de la Tasa Interna de Retorno (TIR) Siendo K, la tasa de descuento de los flujos para el cálculo del VAN. TIR > k: Se acepta el proyecto de inversión, debido a que el rendimiento que se obtendrá es mayor que la tasa mínima de rentabilidad para nuestra inversión. TIR = k: La situación es similar cuando el VAN es igual a cero, se podría aprobar la inversión si mejora la competitividad de la empresa.
  65. 65. 58 TIR < k: Se debe rechazar el proyecto, por no alcanzar la rentabilidad mínima que piden los Tabla 37 Cálculo de la tasa interna de Retorno de todos los flujos futuros PERIODO 0 1 2 3 4 5 FLUJO DE CAJA -$33,000 $6,350 $8,792 $8,133 $14,906 $22,081 TASA DE DESCUENTO 18% CALCULO DEL VAN 18% $21,761 CALCULO DEL TIR 19% Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) La tabla 37, indica que la TIR es mayor con un 1% comparada con la tasa de descuento usada en VAN del 18%. TIR > k = 19% > 18% Margen de utilidad bruta El margen de utilidad bruta se utiliza dentro de los índices de rentabilidad, para medir el porcentaje que le quedaría al Minimarket por cada dólar de venta una vez realizado el pago de sus bienes o en este caso inventario. Entre más alto es el margen de utilidad bruta es más beneficioso ya que los costos relativos de la mercadería vendida son menores. MUB= Ventas – Costos de bienes vendidos / Ventas = Utilidad bruta /ventas Tabla 38 Cálculo del Margen de Utilidad Bruta DETALLE AÑO 1 AÑO 2 AÑO 3 AÑO 4 AÑO 5 VENTAS $ 288,295 $ 331,539 $ 384,585 $ 449,964 $ 539,957 COMPRAS $ 237,540 $ 273,171 $ 322,342 $ 383,587 $ 460,304 VENTA -COMPRAS $ 50,755 $ 58,368 $ 62,243 $ 66,378 $ 79,653 (VENTA-COMPRAS) VENTAS 17.61% 17.61% 16.18% 14.75% 14.75% Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F. (2021)
  66. 66. 59 Margen de utilidad Operativa Nos ayuda a medir el porcentaje que queda de cada dólar de ventas después que se dedujeron todos los costos y gastos sin incluir los intereses de impuestos o dividendos de acciones así representa las utilidades puras. MUO= Utilidad Operativa / Ventas Tabla 39 Cálculo del Margen de Utilidad Operativa DETALLE AÑO 1 AÑO 2 AÑO 3 AÑO 4 AÑO 5 VENTAS $ 288,295 $ 331,539 $ 384,585 $ 449,964 $ 539,957 UTILIDAD OPERATIVA $8,665 $11,717 $11,033 $19,099 $27,852 MUO= UTILIDAD PERATIVA / VENTAS 3.01% 3.53% 2.87% 4.24% 5.16% Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Margen de Utilidad Neta Mide el porcentaje que obtienen los inversionistas por cada dólar de venta después los pagos de compras y gastos incluidos los intereses, impuestos y dividendos, cuanto más alto el porcentaje es mucho mejor para los propietarios o accionistas del negocio. Tabla 40 Cálculo del Margen de Utilidad Neta DETALLE AÑO 1 AÑO 2 AÑO 3 AÑO 4 AÑO 5 GANANCIA DISPONIBLE 6350 8792 8133 14906 22081 VENTAS 288295 331539 384585 449964 539957 MUN=GANANCIA DISPONIBLE / VENTAS 2% 3% 2% 3% 4% Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021)
  67. 67. 60 Proyección de ventas y compras durante 5 años Figura 17: Proyección de Compras y ventas de años Elaborado por: Suplewiche, F (2021) Podemos apreciar en la figura que las compras y ventas están muy relacionadas, esto debido a la planificación elaborada en compras semanales con los diferentes proveedores, solicitando los productos con mayor rotación en mayor porcentaje y los de escasa rotación evaluando si se mantienen o se reemplazan por otros de similares características siempre modelando en inventario con la cantidad adecuada de stock. COMPRAS VENTAS $ 0 $ 200.000 $ 400.000 $ 600.000 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 COMPRAS $ 237.540 $ 273.171 $ 322.342 $ 383.587 $ 460.304 VENTAS $ 288.295 $ 331.539 $ 384.585 $ 449.964 $ 539.957 Proyección de Compras -Ventas

×