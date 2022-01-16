Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dishonesty , Prepared by FASIH ULLAH

Jan. 16, 2022
I prepared this slide by treasuring the important material from the Internet. When I was searching about dishonesty I didn't find any extraordinary topics that can be discussed. So, I MADE my own one. In this slide you will find Dishonesty in every aspect of life and I made this slide as simple as easy to understand.
Hope you would like my efforts.

  1. 1. PREPARED BY: Dishonesty FASIH ULLAH
  2. 2. What is Dishonesty?  Dishonesty is to act without honesty or a fraudulent or deceitful act.  It is used to describe a lack of probity, cheating, immorality, etc.  Dishonesty is the fundamental component of a majority of offences.
  3. 3. Causes of Dishonesty: Laziness Lack of skills Peer pressure Greed Financial stress Excuse making
  4. 4. Laziness: The quality of being unwilling to work or use energy.
  5. 5. Lack of Skills: An insufficiency, shortage, or absence of something required or desired.
  6. 6. Peer Pressure: When you do something because you want to feel accepted and valued by your friends.
  7. 7. Greed: Intense and selfish desire for something, especially wealth, power or food.
  8. 8. Financial Stress: Emotional tension that is specifically related to money.
  9. 9. Excuse Making: We make many excuses in life. We make excuses about not waking up early, not working hard enough or not trying at all. Another type of excuse that we make is lack of funds to do something and not enough time to do specifics goals.
  10. 10. Dishonesty in Practical Life: Academics Trade Profession
  11. 11. Academics Dishonesty: Copying portion of another person’s work. Using mobile during lecture. Replacing words to try to bypass plagiarism detectors.
  12. 12. Now a days: Paraphrasing material, in your own words, form multiple sources. Paying online services or someone else to complete an assignment for you.
  13. 13. Trade dishonesty: Asset misappropriation Bribery and corruption Financial statement deception
  14. 14. Asset Misappropriation: Third parties or employees in an organization who abuse their position to steal from it through fraudulent activity.
  15. 15. Corruption: Dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power, typically involving bribery.
  16. 16. Financial Statement Deception: Falsifying balance sheets, income statement and cash-flow statements to fool the people who read them.
  17. 17. Profession Dishonesty: Dishonesty in the workplace includes employee theft, submitting incorrect time sheets, lying to managers and co-workers and unethical conduct such as harassment or drug abuse.
  18. 18. Affects of Dishonesty: Creates a false persona Leads to complexity It can destroy a business Ruins your reputation Affects on academics
  19. 19. Dishonesty creates false Persona: The whole idea behind dishonesty is making yourself out to be someone you are not.
  20. 20. Dishonesty leads to Complexity: Lies beget lies. In order to validate a lie that you told, you have to tell another lie. In order to make that lie seem feasible, you have to tell two more lies.
  21. 21. Dishonesty can Destroy a Business: A business is ruined when public perception turns again them. Their stocks fail, their customers leave, their partners discontinue the relationships, and the employees resign.
  22. 22. Dishonesty ruins your reputation: It’s not a question of if your dishonesty will be discovered. It’s a matter of when it is discovered, it will destroy you.
  23. 23. Affects on Academics: Students who cheat and at first get away with it may, in the long run, feel guilty and suffer from low self-esteem. This loss of self-respect can lead to a host of other problems, including difficulties with their careers, families, and other important aspects of life.
  24. 24. Thank you …

