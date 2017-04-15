HISTORIA DE LA ENFERMERIA Cindy mozo ENFERMERA
DEFINICIÓN DE ENFERMERÍA Florence Nightingale Definió la enfermería como “el acto de utilizar el entorno del paciente para...
OBJETIVOS DE LA PROFESIÓN DE ENFERMERÍA Promoción de la salud y el bienestar. Prevención de la enfermedad. Recuperación de...
EPOCA PREHISTORICA Las enfermedades son producidas por espíritus malignos Los lideres religiosos eran los encargados de cu...
CIVILIZACIÓN ANTIGUA Cada civilización tenia sus practicas curativas, su énfasis era en la higiene, ejercicios y buena nut...
ÉPOCA CRISTIANA  Influencia de la Iglesia Católica, la enfermería recibió respeto.
EDAD MEDIA  Las cruzadas contribuyo en extender la enfermería y la salud, dando origen a la enfermería militar.  Se comb...
ÉPOCA COLONIAL  La atención medica estaba limita a las familias acaudaladas.  La mayoría de los niños eran atendidos por...
EGIPTO  Fueron especialistas en el arte de vendar los cuerpos para que el cadáver se conservara mejor  Hacían momias: lo...
MESOPOTAMIA  se colocaban alrededor de los templos para lanzar conjuros y rezos tratando de curar enfermedades  Llevaban...
PALESTINA  Hebreros: se consideraban el pueblo elegido por Dios  Dios es la fuente de todo poder, responsable de la salu...
INDIA  Se cree en la reencarnación del alma, en la otra vida  Se realizaron intervenciones quirúrgicas como: amputacione...
CHINA Se centro en la prevención de las enfermedades La mujer se consideraba inferior dedicada a las cosas del hogar Los h...
CHINA ESPÍRITUS MALIGNOS
GRECIA  La principal figura fue el señor Hipócrates (460-370 a. C.)  Fue un médico de la Antigua Grecia  Es considerado...
EDAD MEDIA En los hospitales no trabajaban médicos, solo enfermeros Los médicos eran contratados para ir en determinados m...
EDAD MODERNA  Se expulsaron a todos los sacerdotes de los hospitales quedando estos vacios. Se le denomina “época oscura ...
ENFERMERÍA SIGLO XIX  Enfermería moderna  Cuidado a los pacientes en el hospital.  Salud pública y educación en enferme...
FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE  (1820-1910)  LA ENFERMERA MODERNA  Enfermera Inglesa, nacida en Florencia el 12 de Mayo de 1820 ....
FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE  Fundadora de la Enfermería Moderna, influyo en el desarrollo de la enseñanza, la práctica y la prof...
 En 1850 inició estudios de enfermería en el Instituto San Vicente de Paúl en Alejandría, Egipto  Posteriormente estudió...
En 1854, formuló la sorprendente propuesta de proporcionar un cuerpo de mujeres bien preparadas para atender a los soldado...
LA DAMA CON LA LÁMPARA  LA DAMA DEL FAROL Fue llamada así, por sus rondas nocturnas en los pasillos, de los hospitales  ...
LINDA RICHARDS(1841-1930)  Inicio el uso del uniforme en la profesión.  Fue la primera enfermera titulada en E.U.  Intr...
CLARA BARTON (1821-1912) Organizó la Cruz Roja América, unida a la Cruz Roja internacional Enfermera voluntaria en la gu...
MARY MAHONEY(1845-1926) Primera enfermera afro americana graduada de la escuela de enfermería. Promocionó la igualdad de...
“PARA COMPRENDER LA ESENCIA DE LA PROFESIÓN HAY QUE CONOCER SU HISTORIA” MUCHAS GRACIAS
