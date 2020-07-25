Grupo 3 - D.Procesal Penal-UCE-5A

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Efectos de la Ley Procesal en el Tiempo y en el Espacio Integrantes • Fierro Mateo • Fuertes Angie • Garzón Ana • Guamán C...
Efectos de promulgación y derogación de le ley penal
E F E C T O S P R O M U L G A C I Ó N D E L A L E Y P E N A L T i e n e n u n a e f i c a c i a t e m p o r a l v i n c u ...
EFECTOS DE LA DEROGACION DE LA LEY PENAL TAXITA EXPRESA SITEMAP Código Civil Art .37 Las leyes dejan de regir o pierden su...
Retroactividad e irretroactividad de le ley
Irretroactividad de le ley • Como es entendido en Derecho Penal, la ley debe ser previa a los hechos que se pretende sanci...
Constitución Art. 76.- En todo proceso en el que se determinen derechos y obligaciones de cualquier orden, se asegurará el...
RETROACTIVIDAD HECHOS PASADOS LEY PENAL VIGENTE • En caso de que la pena posteriormente se agrave, se suavice o se derogue...
COIP Artículo 16.- Ámbito temporal de aplicación. - Los sujetos del proceso penal y las o los juzgadores observarán las si...
PRINCIPIO DE FAVORABILIDAD
Definición Favorabilidad: en caso de conflicto entre dos normas de la misma materia, que contemplen sanciones diferentes p...
CARACTERISTICAS Section 1 Table of Contents Section 2 Section 3 Section 4 Credits Toda ley nueva de contenido penal, debe ...
HERMÉNEUTICA 13 DOS TIPOS EXCLUSIÒN INCLUSIÒN TODO LO QUE DEJE DE SER TIPIFICADO DEJA DE SER PUNIBLE NUEVA LEYPOR UNA LEYA...
NORMATIVA JURIDICA Section 1 Table of Contents Section 2 Section 3 Section 4 Credits Mercury Jupiter Nadie será condenado ...
PROCESO EFECTO La petición penal-constitucional para exigir la aplicación del principio de favorabilidad se interpone ante...
Principio de territorialidad
Definición del principio de territorialidad ▪ Criterio que establece la aplicación con carácter exclusivo de la ley penal ...
Aspectos fundamentalesPrincipio de Territorialidad Territorio Espacio en el cual un Estado ejerce su soberanía Lugar de co...
Extraterritorialidad de la ley penal Principio personal •Juzgar hechos cometidos por ecuatorianos en el extranjero. Princi...
Línea de Tiempo Acuerdos amistosos entre reyes o señores feudales . Ramsés II y Hattusili III, en el año 1259 antes de Cri...
Instrumentos Internacionales Convención de las Naciones Unidas contra la Corrupción. La Asamblea General de las Naciones U...
La Extradición Es un procedimiento, una forma de cooperación jurídica internacional; un mecanismo de entrega de un ser hum...
Principios a) Marco legal vinculante. b) Obligación de extraditar. c) Administración de justicia por representación, ya qu...
25 CONDICIONES Y SITUACIONES QUE SE PRESENTAN EN LA EXTRADICIÓN -Jurisdicción del Estado reclamante. -Doble incriminación....
26 Art. 6.- Podrá denegarse la extradición: 1) Si se tuvieran razones fundadas para creer que la solicitud de extradición,...
EL ASILO
Ámbito Legal: *Constitución * Convención sobre el estatuto de los refugiados * Convención Americana de DDHH Presupuestos P...
Condiciones de Procedibilidad Relativos al Órgano Jurisdiccional Relativos a las Partes Otros Presupuestos 1. Exigibles de...
Asilado No sentencia Art. 610 COIP Suspensión de la Audiencia Excepción Sentencia en Ausencia Art 80 y 233 CRE RELACIÓN DE...
Relación del Asilo con el Ámbito Espacial de la Ley Procesal Penal ConsecuenciadelAsilo No Principio de Territorialidad No...
La jurisprudencia; efectos en la ley procesal (tiempo y espacio)
JURISPRUDENCIA La jurisprudencia puede ser una fuente del Derecho, directa o indirecta. Se refiere a la doctrina jurídica ...
Las leyes procesales tienen efecto hacia el futuro y su vigencia se extenderá en el tiempo. ULTRACTIVIDAD: se presenta cua...
EFECTOS DE LA LEY EN EL ESPACIO Las normas procesales se hallan sujetas al llamado principio de la territorialidad de la l...
LEGISLACIÓN COMPARADA
37
ESTADOS UNIDOS DE AMÉRICA La constitución política es el instrumento más importante del sistema penal en los Estados Unido...
REINO UNIDO Legislación • El Reino Unido carece de una constitución rígida, pero cuenta con tres documentos estatales que ...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. Efectos de la Ley Procesal en el Tiempo y en el Espacio Integrantes • Fierro Mateo • Fuertes Angie • Garzón Ana • Guamán Christian • Guashpa Washington • Iza Kevin • Lema Dayana • León Fabricio Universidad Central del Ecuador Docente: Dr. Andrés Benítez .MSC Derecho Procesal Penal I
  2. 2. Efectos de promulgación y derogación de le ley penal
  3. 3. E F E C T O S P R O M U L G A C I Ó N D E L A L E Y P E N A L T i e n e n u n a e f i c a c i a t e m p o r a l v i n c u l a d a Durante dicho período entre la publicación y la entrada en vigor la vacatio legis, la ley carece de eficacia y no puede ser aplicada. C.C. Art. 6.- La ley entrará en vigencia a partir de su promulgación en el Registro Oficial l a p r o m u l g a c i ó n d e l a l e y l o e n c o n t r a m o s e n l a c o n s t i t u c i ó n d e l a R e p u b l i c a d e l e c u a d o r s e ñ a l a e n e l A r t . 1 4 7 . 1 2 q u e “ E s a t r i b u t o y d e b e r d e l P r e s i d e n t e d e l a R e p ú b l i c a , e n t r e o t r o s . C R E . 1 3 7 . - e s a p r o b a d o d e n t r o d e l p l a z o d e t r e i n t a d í a s p o s t e r i o r e s a s u r e c e p c i ó n p o r p a r t e d e l a P r e s i d e n t a o P r e s i d e n t e d e l a R e p ú b l i c a , s e p r o m u l g a r á l a l e y , y s e p u b l i c a r á e n e l R e g i s t r o O f i c i a l .
  4. 4. EFECTOS DE LA DEROGACION DE LA LEY PENAL TAXITA EXPRESA SITEMAP Código Civil Art .37 Las leyes dejan de regir o pierden su vigencia y por tanto sus efectos se producen cuando son derogadas, en cuanto a la derogación de la ley penal. la nueva ley manifiesta claramente que deroga la antigua Cuando la nueva ley contiene disposiciones que no pueden conciliarse con las de la Ley anterior
  5. 5. Retroactividad e irretroactividad de le ley
  6. 6. Irretroactividad de le ley • Como es entendido en Derecho Penal, la ley debe ser previa a los hechos que se pretende sancionar, es decir, debe haber sido promulgada con anterioridad a la comisión de tales hechos. • Esta exigencia es inseparable del principio de legalidad penal: si debe existir una ley que defina las conductas como delictivas para poder perseguirlas, dicha ley debe estar vigente en el momento en que se cometen los hechos. • Por ello, la ley penal es irretroactiva y no puede aplicarse a hechos anteriores a su entrada en vigor. HECHOS NUEVOS LEY PENAL VIGENTE
  7. 7. Constitución Art. 76.- En todo proceso en el que se determinen derechos y obligaciones de cualquier orden, se asegurará el derecho al debido proceso que incluirá las siguientes garantías básicas: 3. Nadie podrá ser juzgado ni sancionado por un acto u omisión que, al momento de cometerse, no esté tipificado en la ley como infracción penal, administrativa o de otra naturaleza; ni se le aplicará una sanción no prevista por la Constitución o la ley. Sólo se podrá juzgar a una persona ante un juez o autoridad competente y con observancia del trámite propio de cada procedimiento. IRRETROACTIVIDAD PRINCIPIO DE FAVORABILIDAD
  8. 8. RETROACTIVIDAD HECHOS PASADOS LEY PENAL VIGENTE • En caso de que la pena posteriormente se agrave, se suavice o se derogue no debe aplicarse la ley vigente al momento de los hechos del proceso sino aquella más favorable al imputado "en este supuesto, estamos en presencia de la retroactividad de la ley penal". • Si este ya fue condenado, su pena debe adecuarse a la legislación más benigna, incluso si ello implica su liberación. • La retroactividad de la ley penal, tal cual lo indica la doctrina, la jurisprudencia, los Tratados y Convenios Internacionales, solamente debe proceder en casos de una nueva ley penal más benigna.
  9. 9. COIP Artículo 16.- Ámbito temporal de aplicación. - Los sujetos del proceso penal y las o los juzgadores observarán las siguientes reglas. 2. Se aplicará la ley penal posterior más benigna sin necesidad de petición, de preferencia sobre la ley penal vigente al tiempo de ser cometida la infracción o dictarse sentencia. RETROACTIVIDAD PRINCIPIO DE FAVORABILIDAD Art. 76.- En todo proceso en el que se determinen derechos y obligaciones de cualquier orden, se asegurará el derecho al debido proceso que incluirá las siguientes garantías básicas: 5. En caso de conflicto entre dos leyes de la misma materia que contemplen sanciones diferentes para un mismo hecho, se aplicará la menos rigurosa, aun cuando su promulgación sea posterior a la infracción. En caso de duda sobre una norma que contenga sanciones, se la aplicará en el sentido más favorable a la persona infractora.
  10. 10. PRINCIPIO DE FAVORABILIDAD
  11. 11. Definición Favorabilidad: en caso de conflicto entre dos normas de la misma materia, que contemplen sanciones diferentes para un mismo hecho, se aplicará la menos rigurosa aun cuando su promulgación sea posterior a la infracción. 11
  12. 12. CARACTERISTICAS Section 1 Table of Contents Section 2 Section 3 Section 4 Credits Toda ley nueva de contenido penal, debe aplicarse con efecto retroactivo, De oficio o a petición de parte
  13. 13. HERMÉNEUTICA 13 DOS TIPOS EXCLUSIÒN INCLUSIÒN TODO LO QUE DEJE DE SER TIPIFICADO DEJA DE SER PUNIBLE NUEVA LEYPOR UNA LEYACCIÒN RECONOCIDA NECECIDAD MODIFIQUE O EXTINGA
  14. 14. NORMATIVA JURIDICA Section 1 Table of Contents Section 2 Section 3 Section 4 Credits Mercury Jupiter Nadie será condenado por actos u omisiones que en el momento de cometerse no fueron delictivos según el Derecho nacional o internacional
  15. 15. PROCESO EFECTO La petición penal-constitucional para exigir la aplicación del principio de favorabilidad se interpone ante cualquier juez de garantías penales Podremos aplicar una ley derogada a casos futuros Aplicar la ley nueva a hechos pasados. Se da ante la coexistencia de dos leyes penales aplicables a un mismo caso, el Juzgador deberá realizar la aplicación de la norma que más favorezca a los intereses del procesado o sentenciado Section 1 Table of Contents Section 2 Section 3 Section 4 Credits
  16. 16. Principio de territorialidad
  17. 17. Definición del principio de territorialidad ▪ Criterio que establece la aplicación con carácter exclusivo de la ley penal del territorio a todos los hechos delictivos que se cometen en el mismo. Hechos cometidos en su territorio independientemente de la nacionalidad de quien los haya cometido El Estado es competente para sancionar, con arreglo a leyes propias TERRITORIALIDAD
  18. 18. Aspectos fundamentalesPrincipio de Territorialidad Territorio Espacio en el cual un Estado ejerce su soberanía Lugar de comisión del hecho Teoría de la actividad Teoría de la ubicuidad Artículo 14 COIP Teoría del resultado Aspectos fundamentales
  19. 19. Extraterritorialidad de la ley penal Principio personal •Juzgar hechos cometidos por ecuatorianos en el extranjero. Principio Real •Reconoce la competencia para juzgar delitos cometidos por nacionales o extranjeros cometidos fuera del territorio nacional que lesionen los intereses del Estado. Principio de Justicia Universal •Juzgar hechos cometidos por nacionales o extranjeros fuera del territorio nacional cuando lesionan aquellos bienes jurídicamente protegidos reconocidos por toda la comunidad internacional.
  20. 20.
  21. 21. Línea de Tiempo Acuerdos amistosos entre reyes o señores feudales . Ramsés II y Hattusili III, en el año 1259 antes de Cristo. Carlos V de Francia y el Conde de Saboya suscriben un tratado para la entrega de sus enemigos. La Revolución Francesa se produce un cambio profundo de valores y de la práctica en materia de Extradición. El surgimiento del constitucionalismo conducen a un Estado de derecho, que produce limitaciones al poder estatal. Los siglos XVIII y XIX marcan el desarrollo de la Ley de Extradición moderna, ya que los Estados empiezan a suscribir tratados. A finales del siglo XIX, la mayoría de los países consagraron los principios de la Ley de Extradición contemporánea,
  22. 22. Instrumentos Internacionales Convención de las Naciones Unidas contra la Corrupción. La Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas de 31 de octubre de 2003. Convención Interamericana Contra la Corrupción, de 29 de marzo de 1996. Convención sobre Extradición, aprobada el 26 de diciembre de 1933, en Montevideo, Uruguay, en la VII Conferencia Internacional Americana. Código Sánchez de Bustamante, suscrito el 20 de febrero de 1928, en La Habana, Cuba.
  23. 23. La Extradición Es un procedimiento, una forma de cooperación jurídica internacional; un mecanismo de entrega de un ser humano, acusado de un delito común, que ha cruzado la frontera para evitar su detención. Elementos Básicos a) La cooperación jurídica interestatal. b)La protección de los derechos fundamentales de las personas, establecidos en los tratados y convenciones para la entrega de seres humanos. Partes a. Estado requirente. b. Estado requerido. Formas a) Activa: Es el procedimiento que ejecuta el Estado requirente para solicitar a otro Estado la Extradición de una persona procesada o condenada. b) Pasiva: Es el procedimiento que debe cumplir el Estado requerido para atender la solicitud extradicional hasta la entrega del extraditable al Estado solicitante.
  24. 24. Principios a) Marco legal vinculante. b) Obligación de extraditar. c) Administración de justicia por representación, ya que “no hay Extradición sin acuerdo previo” y por cuanto no es posible acceder a la Extradición de un nacional si no se respeta la tutela a un nacional. d) Designación de una Autoridad Central para que exista un órgano habilitado para gestionar y tramitar las solicitudes de Extradición. e) Especialidad de la solicitud. f) Exigencia de un debido proceso legal para que el extraditado haga uso de su derecho a defensa. Requisitos •Que el Estado solicitante justifique la causa para sancionar o enjuiciar al requerido. •Que el delito imputado se halle tipificado en las legislaciones de los Estados requirente y requerido. •Que la condena sea superior a un año. •Que el Estado requirente tenga jurisdicción para conocer y fallar sobre el delito. •Los Estados que si conceden Extradición de sus nacionales son: Argentina, Colombia, Estados Unidos de Norte América, México, República Dominicana, Reino Unidos y Uruguay. •Ecuador ha consagrado en el Artículo 79 de su Constitución que “En ningún caso se concederá la extradición de una ecuatoriana o ecuatoriano. Su juzgamiento se sujetará a las leyes del Ecuador”.
  25. 25. 25 CONDICIONES Y SITUACIONES QUE SE PRESENTAN EN LA EXTRADICIÓN -Jurisdicción del Estado reclamante. -Doble incriminación. -Medios que se utilizan. -Los casos de urgencia. -La nacionalidad del reclamado. -Improcedencia de la extradición. -Delito de Genocidio y otros. -La pena de muerte o prisión perpetua. -Concurrencia de varios Estados en la solicitud de extradición. -Principio de Especialidad.
  26. 26. 26 Art. 6.- Podrá denegarse la extradición: 1) Si se tuvieran razones fundadas para creer que la solicitud de extradición, motivada por un delito de naturaleza común, se ha presentado con el fin de perseguir o castigar a una persona por consideraciones de raza, religión, nacionalidad, opinión política u orientación sexual, o que la situación de dicha persona corra el riesgo de verse agravada por tales consideraciones. 2) Cuando la persona reclamada sea menor de dieciocho años en el momento de la demanda de extradición y teniendo residencia habitual en el Ecuador, se considere que la extradición puede impedir su reinserción social, sin perjuicio de adoptar, de acuerdo con las autoridades del Estado requirente, las medidas más apropiadas.
  27. 27. EL ASILO
  28. 28. Ámbito Legal: *Constitución * Convención sobre el estatuto de los refugiados * Convención Americana de DDHH Presupuestos Procesales Condiciones de Procedibilidad y de Punibilidad
  29. 29. Condiciones de Procedibilidad Relativos al Órgano Jurisdiccional Relativos a las Partes Otros Presupuestos 1. Exigibles desde el comienzo del proceso 2. Exigibles al Iniciar la Audiencia de Juicio
  30. 30. Asilado No sentencia Art. 610 COIP Suspensión de la Audiencia Excepción Sentencia en Ausencia Art 80 y 233 CRE RELACIÓN DEL ASILO CON LOS PRESUPUESTOS PROCESALES EXIGIBLES AL ABRIRSE EL JUICIO ORAL
  31. 31. Relación del Asilo con el Ámbito Espacial de la Ley Procesal Penal ConsecuenciadelAsilo No Principio de Territorialidad No Principio de Extraterritorialidad Impunidad? No extradición
  32. 32. La jurisprudencia; efectos en la ley procesal (tiempo y espacio)
  33. 33. JURISPRUDENCIA La jurisprudencia puede ser una fuente del Derecho, directa o indirecta. Se refiere a la doctrina jurídica que estudia las sentencias judiciales. Hace referencia también a un criterio o forma de ejecutar una sentencia Jurisprudencia es el conjunto de sentencias o resoluciones judiciales emitidas por órganos judiciales y que pueden repercutir en sentencias posteriores.
  34. 34. Las leyes procesales tienen efecto hacia el futuro y su vigencia se extenderá en el tiempo. ULTRACTIVIDAD: se presenta cuando una norma derogada sigue presentándose por determinado tiempo Es importante señalar que por ningún motivo las normas procesales se pueden aplicar al pasado, por el contrario, rigen hacia el futuro, esta excepción se hace para evitar poner en riesgo la seguridad jurídica RETROACTIVIDAD: se aplica en situaciones con anterioridad a la vigencia de la ley, la ley lo permite expresamente EFECTOS DE LA LEY PROCESAL EN EL TIEMPO
  35. 35. EFECTOS DE LA LEY EN EL ESPACIO Las normas procesales se hallan sujetas al llamado principio de la territorialidad de la ley. Sólo tienen vigencia en efecto, dentro del ámbito territorial del estado que las dictó, y se aplican tanto a los procesos íntegramente tramitados ante los órganos judiciales de ese estado En lo que respecta a la aplicación de las leyes extranjeras, cabe recordar que sólo puede tener lugar a solicitud de parte interesada, quien debe, además, probar su existencia.
  36. 36. LEGISLACIÓN COMPARADA
  37. 37. 37
  38. 38. ESTADOS UNIDOS DE AMÉRICA La constitución política es el instrumento más importante del sistema penal en los Estados Unidos • No se aprobará ningún Escrito de Proscripción y Confiscación ni Ley ex post facto alguna. En Estados Unidos de América existen 52 Códigos Penales, debido a que cada estado posee su propio sistema judicial, y cada Estado posee su propio Código y en caso de que este se considere insuficiente se aplicará el Código Modelo. • Tribunales del distrito • Cortes de apelación • Corte suprema de los Estados Unidos
  39. 39. REINO UNIDO Legislación • El Reino Unido carece de una constitución rígida, pero cuenta con tres documentos estatales que establecen alguna de las normas que regirán la sociedad del mismo • Carta Magna • Declaración de Derechos de 1689 • Acta de Establecimiento de 1701 Retroactividad • La «European Communities Act, de 1972, en conexión con el supuesto anterior, autoriza la elaboración de «Orders in Council» y «ministerial regulations» con el fin de implementar las obligaciones comunitarias asumidas por el Reino Unido, en desarrollo de los Tratados, siempre que ello no implique la imposición de nuevos impuestos, medidas retroactivas o subdelegación de poderes legislativos. Territorialidad • Hay tres sistemas judiciales en el Reino Unido: la de Inglaterra y Gales, la de Escocia, y el de Irlanda del Norte.
  40. 40. GRACIAS

