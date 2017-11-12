Os5snaempresa sensos-100906074523-phpapp01

PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba Q U A LID A D E D E Q U A LID A D E D E !!! VID ...
  1. 1. PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba Q U A LID A D E D E Q U A LID A D E D E !!! VID A!!! VID A
  2. 2. PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba O que é 5 “Ss”? Prática desenvolvida no Japão com o objetivo de desenvolver padrões de limpeza e organização, para proporcionar bem estar a todos.
  3. 3. PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba Quais os significados dos 5 “Ss”? SEIRISEIRI (UTILIZAÇÃO) : Separar as coisas necessárias e eliminar as desnecessárias. SEITONSEITON (ORDENAÇÃO) : Arrumar as coisas necessárias, agrupando-as para facilitar seu acesso e manuseio. SEISOSEISO (LIMPEZA) : Eliminar sujeira, poeira, manchas de óleo do chão e equipamentos. SEIKETSUSEIKETSU (SAÚDE E HIGIENE) : Conservar a limpeza dos ambientes, criando padronização. SHITSUKESHITSUKE (AUTO DISCIPLINA) : Cumprir rigorosamente o que foi determinado, preservando os padrões estabelecidos.
  4. 4. PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba Conscientize-se ... “Você não precisa ... Não adquira” “A pessoa não precisa ... Não forneça” “Antes de falar ... Pense e resuma” “Está ruim ... Não aceite”
  5. 5. PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba SEITON - Senso de Arrumação Devemos arrumar o que for necessário utilizando uma metodologia eficiente para facilitar o acesso e manuseio. Arrumar simplesmente não basta, devemos estabelecer critérios para ordenação pois só assim, conseguiremos organizar tudo com eficácia.
  6. 6. PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba AÇÕES PARA IMPLEMENTAÇÃO DO SEITON: •Utilizar um sistema de cores para facilitar identificação • Um lugar diferente para cada objeto e cada objeto em seu lugar • Identificar o conteúdo das estantes e dos armários • Identificar documentos com numeração apropriada •Identificar locais perigosos •Organizar quadro de avisos
  7. 7. PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba Como guardar os itens? Frequência de uso Local adequado Toda Semana De fácil acesso, próximo ao posto de trabalho Todo Dia Junto ao posto de trabalho Todo Mês Onde possa ser compartilhado com os demais Cada coisa em seu lugar e um lugar para cada coada coisa em seu lugar e um lugar para cada co
  8. 8. PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba Benefícios do SEITON: › Ambiente de trabalho mais agradável › Economia de tempo › Diminuição do cansaço físico › Facilidade para implementação da multifuncionalidade › Diminuição de acidentes
  9. 9. PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba "Só existem dois dias no ano que nada pode ser feito. Um se chama ontem e o outro amanhã, portanto, HOJE é o dia certo para amar, acreditar, fazer e principalmente viver” Dalai Lama
  10. 10. PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba C O M O ÉC O M O É U TILIZ A D O OU TILIZ A D O O S E ITO N N A S U AS E ITO N N A S U A ?E S C O LA?E S C O LA
  11. 11. PROGRAMA “5S”PROGRAMA “5S” Márcio Mattos - TST ETEC Industrial Piracicaba INTEGRANTES DA EQUIPE ALEX Nº02 FÁBIO Nº43 JOSÉ Nº18 MARCELO Nº27 MÁRCIO Nº28 PAULO C. Nº30 PAULO R. Nº32

