Ecuador un País Diverso

e h c s Trabajo grupal Colegio: Emaús Integrantes  Eyleen castro  Daniela herrera Materia: informática
Volcanes al nivel del mar
Volcán Cotopaxi •Entre los cinco volcanes más activos del planeta, se encuentra a 5.987 metros sobre el nivel del mar. Par...
VOLCÁN CHIMBORAZO Su pico es de 6,263 metros sobre el nivel del mar y es el punto más distante desde el centro de la Tierr...
• A través de varios paisajes de páramo abrupto, esta subida dura entre nueve y once horaspara alcanzar la cima en 4.788 m...
El volcán Illiniza Norte Es una buena opción para principiantes. Sin embargo, es recomendable subir con un conductor. El v...
Volcán Cotacachi La cima de este gigante está a 4,944 metros sobre el nivel del mar. En el lugar haytormentas y piedras qu...
NEVADO EL ALTAR Es una altitud semi-desolada debido a la altitud y la fuerza del terreno circundante. La cumbre culmina en...
Volcán Imbabura Este volcán extinto está cerca de Otavaloy se tarda aproximadamente un día en escalar. La cumbre está a 4....
LA HIDROGRAFIA
Características Generales. La mayor parte de los ríos ecuatorianos son de origen montañoso, nacen en la región andina y ro...
1) Vertiente del Pacífico.- Se distinguen dos grupos de ríos: los que se originan en los Andes y los que se forman en la c...
RIOS PRINCIPALES DE ECUADOR El Guayas desemboca a través del golfo de Guayaquil en el Océano Pacífico; igual que algunos d...
7) El río Túmbez, se inicia con el nombre de Puyango en la hoya de este mismo nombre. Desembocaen el Pacífico. Vertiente d...
El río Pastaza, formado por la unión de los ríos Patate y Chambo, que se originan en los deshielos del Cotopaxi, Illiniza,...
LAGOS Y LAGUNAS PRINCIPALES EN EL ECUADOR
Generalmente, las lagunas en el Ecuador son muy pequeñas, aunque numerosas, especialmente en la región Central o Andina. E...
10 Cascadas en Ecuador Curso: 3”A” Materia: Informática
 Se localiza en la provincia de Tungurahua específicamente en la hermosa Ciudad de Baños en la Parroquia Río Verde. Pailó...
 Baños  Ubicada a 12 km de Baños en el río Pastaza, dentro de un paisaje hermoso y exuberante vegetación. Posee una caíd...
 Esta cascada se encuentra ubicada en Misahuallí, en la provincia de Napo. Las Piedras de gran tamaño en el cauce del río...
 Este es el principal balneario de los muchos que tiene el Cantón General Antonio Elizalde más conocido como Bucay. Está ...
 Este lugar lleno de belleza natural, la llamada “Cascada del Amor” con sus aguas cristalinas, el sonido que se produce a...
 Cascada de Agoyán Ecuador se encuentra ubicado a 7 km. de la ciudad Baños, por la vía Baños Puyo en la parroquia de Ulba...
 Está formada por el río Negrito, tiene una altura aproximada de 25 metros y 5 metros de ancho dando nacimiento a una pis...
 En quichua significa “Nido del Cóndor”. Situada en la parroquia de Rumipamba, al sureste del cantón Rumiñahui, a 17 km d...
 Ecuador es un país diverso con lugares turísticos maravillosos. La cascada de la Virgen es un atractivo turístico en Bañ...
 Cuenta con una caída impresionante de 10 m. en forma vertical donde cada gota de sus aguas es totalmente cristalina y pu...
5 Productos de mayor exportación en el Ecuador
 De acuerdo con un informe de la Asociación de Exportadores de Banano de Ecuador (AEBE), durante el primer trimestre de 2...
 El Ecuador es actualmente el mayor proveedor de cacao fino y de aroma, en el mundo y es el producto de exportación más a...
 Las flores ecuatorianas son consideradas como las mejores y mas hermosas del mundo por su calidad, diversidad y belleza ...
 Cifras reveladas por la Cámara Nacional de Acuacultura ubican al camarón como el primer producto exportable ecuatoriano ...
 Ecuador mantiene sus exportaciones de petróleo. Según datos de EP Petroecuador, entre enero y el 18 de marzo de 2020, se...
Ecuador un País Diverso
  2. 2. Volcanes al nivel del mar
  3. 3. Volcán Cotopaxi •Entre los cinco volcanes más activos del planeta, se encuentra a 5.987 metros sobre el nivel del mar. Parallegar a la cima hay un paseo con equipo especializado que incluye ghettos, calambres, hacha,casco y cuerdas. El ascenso comienza a la medianoche y dura de cinco a siete horas, y regresa durante aproximadamente tres horas.
  4. 4. VOLCÁN CHIMBORAZO Su pico es de 6,263 metros sobre el nivel del mar y es el punto más distante desde el centro de la Tierra 6.384 km hastael sol debido a su proximidad a la línea ecuatorial. El ascenso es duro y requiere una caminata sobre hielo.
  5. 5. • A través de varios paisajes de páramo abrupto, esta subida dura entre nueve y once horaspara alcanzar la cima en 4.788 metros. Parallegar al punto de partida de la escalada, tome un autobús al sur de Quito por el Camino Panamericano hastallegar a Chasqui. Volcán Corazón
  6. 6. El volcán Illiniza Norte Es una buena opción para principiantes. Sin embargo, es recomendable subir con un conductor. El viaje de ida y vuelta desde el juego dura aproximadamente siete horas.El clima en 5.126 millas. Por lo general es estricto.
  7. 7. Volcán Cotacachi La cima de este gigante está a 4,944 metros sobre el nivel del mar. En el lugar haytormentas y piedras que caen por qué son necesarios los cordones y los cascos para este ascenso.
  8. 8. NEVADO EL ALTAR Es una altitud semi-desolada debido a la altitud y la fuerza del terreno circundante. La cumbre culmina en el cráter de hielo y puede escalar en dos días. La cumbre está a 4200 metros sobre el nivel del mar.
  9. 9. Volcán Imbabura Este volcán extinto está cerca de Otavaloy se tarda aproximadamente un día en escalar. La cumbre está a 4.609 metros sobre el nivel del mar. El ascenso dura aproximadamente ocho horasdesde el estacionamiento.
  10. 10. LA HIDROGRAFIA
  11. 11. Características Generales. La mayor parte de los ríos ecuatorianos son de origen montañoso, nacen en la región andina y rompen en ocasiones las cordilleras y los nudos al Oeste y al Este, para desembocar en el Pacífico o en el río Amazonas o sus afluentes mayores. Hay pocos ríos, generalmente de escaso caudal, que se forman en las planiciesdel Oriente o en la zona de la Costa Externa de la Región Litoral.
  12. 12. 1) Vertiente del Pacífico.- Se distinguen dos grupos de ríos: los que se originan en los Andes y los que se forman en la costa externa. Ríos que se Originan en los Andes.- Son los más largos y caudalosos de la región Litoral, que la recorren y aumentan su caudal con las lluvias o a medida que recogen las aguas de sus varios afluentes. Generalmente se originan en el interior de la región Andina o en las estribaciones de la cordillera occidental. Entre los más notables merecen citarse: 1) El río Mataje, el más septentrional de la región Litoral. 2) El río Santiago, se origina en los declives del cerro de Yanahurco y después de recorrer gran parte de la provincia de Esmeraldas, desagua en el Pacífico. 3) El río Esmeraldas, nace en la provincia de Pichincha, en la hoya del Guayllabamba, con el nombre de San Pedro. Luego de recibir varios afluentes en esta hoya, se abre paso a través de la cordillera occidental de los Andes, toma el nombre de Guayllabamba y más adelante el de Esmeraldas, con el que desembocaen el Pacífico. 4) El río Guayas, constituye el sistema hidrográfico más importante de la región Litoral y aún de toda la costa occidental de América del Sur. Está formado básicamente por la unión de los ríos Daule y Babahoyo. El río Guayas con sus numerosos afluentes forma una cuenca hidrográfica de más de 34.000 Km2, de tierras sumamente fértiles que constituyen una enorme reserva para la producción de alimentos.
  13. 13. RIOS PRINCIPALES DE ECUADOR El Guayas desemboca a través del golfo de Guayaquil en el Océano Pacífico; igual que algunos de sus afluentes, es navegable en gran parte de su recorrido, vinculando así con el puerto marítimo de Guayaquil a poblaciones importantes ubicadas en las márgenes, como Durán, Samborondón, Yaguachi, Babahoyo, Vinces, Catarama, Ventanas, Daule, Balzar, Quevedo, etc. 5) El río Naranjal, se origina en la región Interandina con el nombre de Cañar y luego de recorrer sectores potencialmente de gran producción agrícola y ganadera, desemboca en la parte sur del golfo de Guayaquil. 6) El río Jubones, se origina en la hoya de Girón, de la cual toma su nombre y al salir de ésta; recoge las aguas de un gran número de pequeños afluentes.
  14. 14. 7) El río Túmbez, se inicia con el nombre de Puyango en la hoya de este mismo nombre. Desembocaen el Pacífico. Vertiente del Amazonas.- Son los ríos más largos y caudalosos del Ecuador y desaguan directa o indirectamente en la margen izquierda del Amazonas. Se acostumbra clasificarlos en dos grupos: los que se originan en los Andes y los de la llanura del Bajo Oriente. El río Putumayo, fue ecuatoriano en gran parte hasta la suscripción del Tratado Muñoz Vernaza-Suárez, que fijó los límites con Colombia en este sector, a lo largo del "divortium acuarum": entre los ríos Putumayo y Napo. Actualmente sólo nos pertenece un pequeño sector de este río y su afluente San Miguel de Sucumbíos, que señala nuestrolímite con Colombia. El río Napo, se origina en los deshielos del Antisana y el Cotopaxi y en las vertientes del Quilotoa y Cerro Hermoso, a través de riachuelos o pequeños ríos.
  15. 15. El río Pastaza, formado por la unión de los ríos Patate y Chambo, que se originan en los deshielos del Cotopaxi, Illiniza, Chimborazo y Carihuairazo. Luego de abrir una profunda brechaen la cordillera central Andina, forma el gran salto de El Agoyán, para continuar en el Oriente, donde se convierte en un manso río de llanura. El río Morona, nace en las estribaciones orientales de la cordillera de Cutucú con el nombre de Macuma. El río Santiago, nace en los páramos del Altillo, en la cordillera central, con el nombre de Upano. Mediante el Paute y el Zamora, sus principales afluentes, recoge las aguas de numerosos ríos que se originan en las provincias de Cañar, Azuay y Loja. Son también afluentes del Santiago el Yacuambí, que se origina en la Cordillera Central y el Nangaritza que nace en la Cordillera del Cóndor. El río Chinchipe, río torrentoso que se origina en los declives surorientales del nudo Sabanilla, con el nombre de Valladolid. Ríos de llanura en el Bajo Oriente.- Son pocos los ríos que se originan en el sector plano de la llanura oriental. Los más importantes son el Tigre y el Cenepa. El río Cenepa, de más o menos 190 Km, corre de norte a sur por el sector próximo a la cordillera del Cóndor, desemboca directamente en el Amazonas. Interpuesto entre el Zamora y el Santiago.
  16. 16. LAGOS Y LAGUNAS PRINCIPALES EN EL ECUADOR
  17. 17. Generalmente, las lagunas en el Ecuador son muy pequeñas, aunque numerosas, especialmente en la región Central o Andina. En el litoral, la única laguna de alguna consideración es la de Sade, en la provincia de Esmeraldas. En la Región Interandina, la provincia de Imbabura posee el mayor número de lagunas, que se destacan por su belleza en el conjunto del paisaje natural de enorme atracción para el turismo nacional e internacional. La mayor de ellas es la de San Pablo, cerca de la ciudad de Otavalo, la de Yaguarcocha que es un monumento permanente al valor indígena en la defensa de su suelo ante la invasión incásica, la de Cuicocha, en el cráter de un volcán apagado, etc. En la Región Oriental también son numerosas las lagunas, especialmente cerca de la confluencia de los ríos Aguarico y Napo y a lo largo del Pastaza, entre otras se mencionan las de Yanacocha, Zancudococha, Lagartococha, Cuyabeno, Jatuncocha. En la Región Insular hay pequeñas, como la del Salado, en la isla Isabela y la del Junco en San Cristóbal. Tanto en la región Litoral como en la Interandina, especialmenteen esta última.
  18. 18. 10 Cascadas en Ecuador Curso: 3”A” Materia: Informática
  19. 19.  Se localiza en la provincia de Tungurahua específicamente en la hermosa Ciudad de Baños en la Parroquia Río Verde. Pailón del Diablo Altura 80 metros de altura aproximadamente, siendo considerada por esto uno de los saltos más grandes dentro del Ecuador. El Pailón del Diablo.
  20. 20.  Baños  Ubicada a 12 km de Baños en el río Pastaza, dentro de un paisaje hermoso y exuberante vegetación. Posee una caída de agua cristalina de 40 m aprox. éste nombre se adoptó porque las aguas que caen de la cascada poseen tal blancura que se asemejan al manto de novia.  Adicionalmente existe un sendero el cual contiene una historia interesante, ya que cuentan que en la antigüedad los contrabandistas de licor de caña que se producía en el Puyo, utilizaban éste camino para huir de los guardas de estancos con quienes habían terribles enfrentamientos. Cascada Manto de la Novia.
  21. 21.  Esta cascada se encuentra ubicada en Misahuallí, en la provincia de Napo. Las Piedras de gran tamaño en el cauce del río hacen que sus aguas formen saltos, cascadas y vados de gran belleza. En su trayectoria el río se encajona formando un tobogán.  La primera cascada cuenta con una altura de 3 m de alto, al llegar a la cascada grande divisamos que tiene una caída de agua de 10 metros de alto. Cascada de Latas y Umbuni
  22. 22.  Este es el principal balneario de los muchos que tiene el Cantón General Antonio Elizalde más conocido como Bucay. Está ubicado a la entrada del cantón y lastimosamente la única temporada en que se puede disfrutar de sus profundas aguas es en invierno.  ALTURA: 320 msnm TEMPERATURA: 24ºC PRECIPITACION:2000 mm Cascada de Agua Clara.
  23. 23.  Este lugar lleno de belleza natural, la llamada “Cascada del Amor” con sus aguas cristalinas, el sonido que se produce al chocar y caer deslizándose por las rocas y es propagado en el viento.  A 7 kilómetros de San Miguel de los Bancos, se encuentra la caída de agua. Esta joya natural es visitada diariamente por cientos de personas. Cascada del amor
  24. 24.  Cascada de Agoyán Ecuador se encuentra ubicado a 7 km. de la ciudad Baños, por la vía Baños Puyo en la parroquia de Ulba, encontramos la famosa Cascada de Agoyán Baños.  Esta cascada tiene 40 metros de caída desemboca en el río Pastaza, y brinda a sus visitantes un gran espectáculo natural. Es la cascada más alta de los Andes ecuatoriano. Cascada de Agoyán
  25. 25.  Está formada por el río Negrito, tiene una altura aproximada de 25 metros y 5 metros de ancho dando nacimiento a una piscina natural cuyo cause es tranquilo, muestra un escenario natural conservado.  Definitivamente, una llamativa cascada de tantos contrastes, contrapuntos y caprichos naturales, históricos, geográficos y etnoculturales, con una gama inimaginable de fascinantes atractivos, es un destino natural para extranjeros y nacionales que buscan en la diversidad motivos para el descanso, la aventura y la recreación. Cascada Azul
  26. 26.  En quichua significa “Nido del Cóndor”. Situada en la parroquia de Rumipamba, al sureste del cantón Rumiñahui, a 17 km de la ciudad de Sangolquí. La actual administración municipal, con la finalidad de dar confort y seguridad a los turistas y visitantes, ha dotado a este sendero de puentes ideados de tal manera que no irrumpan el entorno natural. La señalética direccional e informativa ubicada en sitios estratégicos permite situarnos perfectamente en el lugar. Cascada Cóndor Pacha
  27. 27.  Ecuador es un país diverso con lugares turísticos maravillosos. La cascada de la Virgen es un atractivo turístico en Baños de Agua Santa en el la provincia del Tungurahua.  La Cascada de la Virgen se encuentra ubicada en pleno centro de la urbe de Baños de Agua Santa. Se encuentra en la cercanía de las termas de la Virgen por la cuales lleva su nombre y en la cercanía del Hotel Sangay.  Cascada  Altura: 80 Km  Temperatura: 17 °C de  temperatura promedio. Cascada Cabellera de la Virgen.
  28. 28.  Cuenta con una caída impresionante de 10 m. en forma vertical donde cada gota de sus aguas es totalmente cristalina y pura, que al golpearse con las rocas nos dan un color blanco intenso. Su altura con respecto al nivel del mar es de 1066 m.s.n.m.  Cascada Chorrillos, ubicada en el barrio La Fragancia a una distancia promedio de 5.5 Km. rumbo a Loja. Hoy convertida en una fuente para obtener energía eléctrica en la denominada “Central Hidroeléctrica Chorrillos”. Cascada de Chorrillos
  29. 29. 5 Productos de mayor exportación en el Ecuador
  30. 30.  De acuerdo con un informe de la Asociación de Exportadores de Banano de Ecuador (AEBE), durante el primer trimestre de 2020 se exportaron 104.731.409 cajas de banano, lo que implicó un incremento de un 9,92% en comparación con el mismo período de 2019. El destino de mayor crecimiento de las exportaciones de banano fue Medio Oriente, con un incremento del 30,04%. Históricamente, la mayor parte del fruto que se envía a esa zona ha sido destinado a Irán, Irak y Siria. Turquía. Banano
  31. 31.  El Ecuador es actualmente el mayor proveedor de cacao fino y de aroma, en el mundo y es el producto de exportación más antiguo del Ecuador, existe una superficie aproximada de 263.800 hectáreas cultivadas. Ecuador produce y exporta cacao en grano durante todo el año en las siguiente variedades: Posee un característico sabor y aroma floral denominado " Arriba". Se constituye en un elemento imprescindible en la elaboración de chocolate fino en el mercado internacional. Cacao
  32. 32.  Las flores ecuatorianas son consideradas como las mejores y mas hermosas del mundo por su calidad, diversidad y belleza inigualables. Especialmente las ROSAS DE CAYAMBE. El Ecuador es el TERCER EXPORTADOR MUNDIAL de flores. Nuestros empresarios llevan más de 15 años produciendo y exportando flores de forma cada vez más innovadora. Nuestros principales mercados son : Estados Unidos, Holanda ( importa flores para luego re-exportarlas a otros países de la Unión Europea) Flores
  33. 33.  Cifras reveladas por la Cámara Nacional de Acuacultura ubican al camarón como el primer producto exportable ecuatoriano con $2.536 millones de dólares, lo que representa el 18% del total de las exportaciones no petroleras, seguido por el banano, así lo anunció José Camposano, presidente de la CNA. Sólo en el mes de octubre se exportaron 88 millones de libras de camarón a 50 países, lo que representó una venta de $269 millones de dólares, cifra que se convierte en la segunda más alta de la historia de la industria, puesto que en julio de este año se logró un record de exportación con 91 millones de libras, equivalentes a 274 millones de dólares. Camarón
  34. 34.  Ecuador mantiene sus exportaciones de petróleo. Según datos de EP Petroecuador, entre enero y el 18 de marzo de 2020, se han exportado 29,59 millones de barriles de petróleo; frente a 27,95 millones de barriles, exportados en 2019, durante el mismo periodo.  El petróleo es el principal producto de exportación de Ecuador, cuyas finanzas dependen en gran parte de este hidrocarburo.  En momentos en que el brote de coronavirus desacelera la economía mundial, el precio del petróleo ecuatoriano se desplomó en los últimos días y cayó más de 20 dólares el barril, cuando en el presupuesto del Estado de 2020 se contempló un escenario de 51 dólares por barril. Petróleo

