Tarea eyla (autoguardado)

Sociología de la comunicación

  1. 1. La comunicaciónpublicitaria eslaramade lascienciasdelacomunicaciónque se dirige a transmitir información de una entidad a otra. la finalidad de la publicidad es la comercializaciónde unproductooservicioestaesdirigidaenlosdistintosmedios Esmuy importante resaltarque lacomunicaciónpublicitaria tiene muchasventajasenel ámbito digital yaque hoyen día esmuy importante dara conocer nuestrasideasyopinionesen un post, anuncio, cartel, blog, etc.. Los medios de comunicación son financiados por las empresas que quieren dar a conocer sus productos para mayor ganancia y menos pérdida. Los medios de comunicaciónofrecendiferentessoportes,materiales,técnicasyse toman el trabajode facilitara cualquiermarca el alcance de su públicoobjetivo,esimportante que el diseño incorpore un productobienelaboradopara definiradecuadamente losrecursosvisuales que capten la atención de un medio, la estrategia de la comunicación es dar una información clara para aclarar las dudad de dicho producto, así el comprador está satisfecho con su compra. El público lo que ocasiona muchas veces la controversia negativa, discusión e indignación el mensaje debe ser claro, fácil de pronunciar y memorizar, significativo y sobre todo entendible para la nuestra audiencia. (ATL):Radio Metropolitana 98.5 Voz: Una radio caracterizada por tener gran cantidad de visitas, vía internet que poco a poco fue ganandomás fama, poderser escuchadas nivel nacional y otros países. Estilo: Su estilo va más caracterizado para llegar a distintos hogarespero su punto focal son los jóvenes ya que es una radio dirigida a los jóvenes del momento. Marca: Suobjetivoesque laaudienciapuedadisfrutarde buenamúsicasinque el oyente su canse de dicha emisora, y tienden a buscar el agrado de los adolescentesporque son el grupo de personas que interactúan más con el internet. Medios: Sus medios más utilizados son las antenas de radio y vía internet. Opinión: La opinión conforme a esta radio que llega a distintos países es que da mucho de qué hablar,llegarahaceruna radioexitosa,pensarque todoempezóenunacasayun micrófono cuesta creerlo, pero estoy muy orgullosa porque nunca se rindieron para cumplir sus sueños.
  2. 2. Carteles Publicitarios: Nestle: Voz: Hace referencia a como se usa la voz en las distintas situacioneseneste casoseríauna(comunicaciónnoverbal) ya que se está transmitiendo un mensaje por medio de carteles alusivosa un producto, para llamar la atención del cliente. Estilo:El estilo de laNestle esparallevara unaaudienciaunpoco más infantil laque son losque consumenmásgolosinasal año,mantieneunaimagenprovocativaparalosniños, jóvenes, adolescentes, adultos e inclusos personas adultas. Marca: La Nestle es una marca muy conocida por la gran cantidad de productos elaboradosabase de cacao,lamarcaesexportadainternacionalmente yesmuybienvista por los consumidores. Medios: Sus medios más utilizados son los carteles publicitarios ya que las imágenes atractivas tienden a que las personas consuman más sus productos… Opinión:Estaempresaesmuyexitosagraciasasusricosproductosyde gran calidadpara el consumidor,losproductosNestle sonmuyconfiablesparaloscompradoresya que su jefesyencargadosse hanencargadoque la marca con el pasar de losaños seauna de las más reconocidas, entorno a los productos de venta de cacao, es una empresa internacional y es aquella que puede llegar a cualquier tipo de cliente tanto el más pequeño de la casa como el más adulto.
  3. 3. (BTL):Correos Electrónicos Gmail: Voz: Gmail es una empresa para un público en específico se caracteriza por ser una empresa muy buscada para el ámbito de trabajo o para poder acceder a distintas aplicaciones, tiende a ser muy usada por su relacióncondistintasempresasconrespaldode documentososencillamente unmétodo de comunicación más formal. Estilo: El estilo de Gmail es más profesional, ya que es un medio utilizado como herramientade trabajoparadistintaspersonas,estaaplicacióntiendehacermásutilizada por adultos, o propietarios de empresas grandes o pequeñas. Marca: Profesional y de mucha categoría en las redes es muy conocida en el ámbito laboral por las empresas a distancia, tiende a ser utilizada tanto para notas personales, documentos importantes o asuntos de gran importancia. Medios: El medio utilizado por esta aplicación es el internet. Opinión:El Gmail esunaherramientade trabajomásformal,enellapodemosenviaruna serie de mensajes,cartasa un correo determinado,Gmail sirve paraguardararchivosde importancia.
  4. 4. Red Social: Facebook: Voz: El Facebook es una de las redes sociales más utilizadas actualmente porlasociedadel Facebookesunapáginade múltiples usos tanto de publicidad, entretenimiento y pasatiempo, de la población internacionalmente. Estilo:El Facebooktiene unestilomuy recreativoyentretenidodondepodemos distraer la mente por largo tiempo, el Facebook sirve de una manera muy eficiente para hacer publicidad y una gran forma para en un grupo de personas le pueda llegar dicha información. Marca: La empresaFacebookesmuyresienteperoeslamásusadaenestostiempos. Está diseñadapara todotipo de persona,el Facebookfue creadopensandoenla sociedadde jóvenes de ese entonces la necesidad de comunicarse y poder interactuar entre sí. Medios:El Facebookse puede utilizarporvíadel internet,últimamente lohanactualizado de manera más ligera por medio de apps para Android. Opinión:Facebookesunade lasempresasmásvisitadasenlaactualidadtienenunagran cantidadde poblacióndedistintaspartesdelmundo,tambiénesunade lasempresasmás populares en la actualidad, Facebook hace miles de publicaciones diariamente donde la mayoría son del publicidad, las empresas hacen grandes inversiones para que sus productosseanpublicadosenmasas,Facebookesunade lasempresasmásinvolucradas en el internet gracias a la juventud actual.

