TUGASAN Sebuah bandar kecil yang terpencil amat memerlukan bekalan tenaga untuk memajukan agro-industrinya. Penduduk banda...
APA ITU AGRO-INDUSTRI • Kegiatan yang memanfaatkan hasil pertanian sebagai bahan baku, merancang dan menyediakan peralatan...
APA ITU TENAGA YANG BOLEH DIPERBAHARUI? Tenaga boleh diperbaharui ialah tenaga yang dijana daripada sumber semula jadi sep...
PERMASALAHAN Bandar kecil memerlukan tenaga untuk memajukan industrinya Masalah : 1. Kawasan pergunungan 2. Kawasan terpen...
CADANGAN PENYELESAIAN
TENAGA HIDROELEKTRIK • Tenaga hidroelektrik merupakan salah satu tenaga alternatif yang popular di negara-negara membangun...
TENAGA GEOTHERMA • Ia merupakan tenaga yang wujud dalam bentuk haba di bawah permukaan bumi. Tenaga ini boleh digunakan un...
TENAGA SOLAR • Matahari telah membekalkan tenaga selama berbilion – billion tahun. Tenaga suria adalah sinaran – sinaran M...
TENAGA BIOMASS • Biojisim ialah bahan organik diperbuat daripada tumbuhan dan haiwan. Biojisim mengandungi tenaga tersimpa...
KESIMPULAN Bandar kecil ini boleh memajukan agro-industri di kawasan tersebut dengan menjana tenaga elektrik dengan menggu...
Pembangunan bandar mampan task 8

  1. 1. LMCP1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAMPAN PROF. DATO' IR. DR RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT NOR JAMAEYAH BINTI MOHD RADZALI (A155172) TASK 8 : TENAGA YANG BOLEH DIPERBAHARUI
  2. 2. TUGASAN Sebuah bandar kecil yang terpencil amat memerlukan bekalan tenaga untuk memajukan agro-industrinya. Penduduk bandar itu hanya 5000 orang dan kedudukannya di kawasan pegunungan. Terdapat banyak sungai-sungai kecil yang deras arusnya dan juga mata air panas yang mengeluarkan wap panas. Berikan cadangan ringkas dengan gambar-gambar yang sesuai. Muat nak jawapan anda
  3. 3. APA ITU AGRO-INDUSTRI • Kegiatan yang memanfaatkan hasil pertanian sebagai bahan baku, merancang dan menyediakan peralatan untuk kegiatan tersebut. Secara eksplisit pengertian Agroindustri pertama kali diungkapkan oleh Austin (1981) yaitu perusahaan yang memproses bahan nabati (yang berasal dari tanaman) atau hewani (yang dihasilkan oleh haiwan). • Berasal dari dua kata, agricultural dan industry yang bererti suatu industri yang menggunakan hasil pertanian sebagai bahan baku utamanya atau suatu industri yang menghasilkan suatu produk yang digunakan sebagai sarana atau input dalam usaha pertanian.
  4. 4. APA ITU TENAGA YANG BOLEH DIPERBAHARUI? Tenaga boleh diperbaharui ialah tenaga yang dijana daripada sumber semula jadi seperti cahaya suria, angin, hujan, ombak, geoterma, yang boleh diperbaharui secara semula jadi. Teknologi-teknologi tenaga boleh diperbaharui termasuklah kuasa suria, hidroelektrik, biojisim dan bahan bakar bio.
  5. 5. PERMASALAHAN Bandar kecil memerlukan tenaga untuk memajukan industrinya Masalah : 1. Kawasan pergunungan 2. Kawasan terpencil Kelebihan 1. Terdapat banyak sungai kecil yang deras arusnya 2. Terdapat mata air panas yang mengeluarkan wap panas Cadangan penyelesaian penggunaan tenaga 1. Tenaga hidro 2. Tenaga geoterma 3. Tenaga solar 4. Tenaga biomass
  6. 6. CADANGAN PENYELESAIAN
  7. 7. TENAGA HIDROELEKTRIK • Tenaga hidroelektrik merupakan salah satu tenaga alternatif yang popular di negara-negara membangun. • Tenaga ini dapat boleh dijalankan di bandar kecil ini kerana adanya sungai yang mempunyai aliran deras. Aliran sungai yang deras seperti air terjun membolehkan tenaga elektrik yang tinggi dihasilkan, misalnya di Malaysia yang mempunyai banyak empangan hdroelektrik seperti di Empangan Bakun, Sarawak. • Walaupun sungai yang terdapat dikawasan bandar ini kecil tetapi arusnya yang deras membolehkan turbin digerakkan dan seterusnya menyebabkan generator elektrik menghasilkan tenaga elektrik.
  8. 8. TENAGA GEOTHERMA • Ia merupakan tenaga yang wujud dalam bentuk haba di bawah permukaan bumi. Tenaga ini boleh digunakan untuk tujuan menjana kuasa elektrik dan juga rekreasi. • Mata air panas yang yang terdapat di bandar kecil tersebut boleh menghasilkan wap panas yang banyak untuk penjanaan kuasa elektrik.
  9. 9. TENAGA SOLAR • Matahari telah membekalkan tenaga selama berbilion – billion tahun. Tenaga suria adalah sinaran – sinaran Matahari (radiasi suria) yang sampai ke Bumi. Tenaga ini boleh ditukarkan menjadi bentuk tenaga yang lain seperti tenaga haba dan elektrik. Tenaga ini juga boleh dijanakan dikawasan yang lapang bagi mendapatkan tenaga solar yang maksimum.
  10. 10. TENAGA BIOMASS • Biojisim ialah bahan organik diperbuat daripada tumbuhan dan haiwan. Biojisim mengandungi tenaga tersimpan daripada Matahari. Tumbuhan menyerap tenaga Matahari melalui satu proses yang dipanggil sebagai fotosintesis. Tenaga kimia dalam tumbuhan dipindahkan kepada haiwan dan kemudian kepada manusia apabila manusia memakannya. • Biojisim ialah tenaga yang boleh diperbaharui kerana kita boleh tanam banyak pokok dan tanaman, dan bahan buangan akan sentiasa dihasilkan. Beberapa contoh bahan bakar biojisim ialah kayu, tanaman, baja dan bahan buangan pepejal sampah. • Apabila dibakar, tenaga kimia dalam biojisim dibebaskan sebagai haba. Apabila membakar kayu, ia merupakan bahan bakar biojisim. Sisa makanan atau sampah boleh dibakar untuk menghasilkan stim menjana elektrik, atau membekalkan haba kepada industri dan rumah.
  11. 11. KESIMPULAN Bandar kecil ini boleh memajukan agro-industri di kawasan tersebut dengan menjana tenaga elektrik dengan menggunakan tenaga yang boleh diperbaharui dan mudah didapati dalam kuantiti yang banyak di kawasan itu. Antaranya ialah tenaga hidroelektrik, solar, geoterma dan biomass. Tenaga utama yang paling sesuai digunakan adalah tenaga hidroelektrik kerana tenaga ini lebih mudah prosesnya dan tidak melibatkan kos yang tinggi.

