Extell copper systems - Copper Cable

ExTell Copper Cables – Networking - Portfolio • UTP Cables • F/UTP Cables - Foiled • SF/UTP Cables – Shielded Foiled
• UTP Cables • F/UTP Cables - Foiled • SF/UTP Cables - ShieldedFoiled ExTell Copper Cables – 23AWG Pure CAT6 Cable
Freq. (MH z) Ins.Loss (db/ 100m) RL (db) PairtoPair (db/10 0m) PowerSum (db/10 0m) Po. Delay (ns/10 0m)Next Elfext Next Elfext
Buy High quality pure copper products developed for long life and superior performance at Extell.

http://extellsystems.com/

Published in: Devices & Hardware
  1. 1. ExTell Copper Cables – Networking - Portfolio • UTP Cables • F/UTP Cables - Foiled • SF/UTP Cables – Shielded Foiled Standard Compliances  ISO /IEC 11801:2002(Ed.2.0) including amendments A1:2008 and A2:2010  IEC 61156-5:2009 (Ed2.0)  EN 50173-1:2011, EN50173-2:2007 including amendment A1:2010, ANSI/TIA-568-C.2:2009 Types of Outer Jackets • PVC • PE • LSZH • CMP • CMR
  2. 2. • UTP Cables • F/UTP Cables - Foiled • SF/UTP Cables - ShieldedFoiled ExTell Copper Cables – 23AWG Pure CAT6 Cable
  3. 3. Freq. (MH z) Ins.Loss (db/ 100m) RL (db) PairtoPair (db/10 0m) PowerSum (db/10 0m) Po. Delay (ns/10 0m)Next Elfext Next Elfext Max. Min. Min. Min. Min. 1 - 20 - - - - - 4 3.8 23 66.3 56.0 66.3 53.0 552.0 10 6.0 25 60.3 48.0 57.3 45.0 545.4 16 7.6 25 57.2 43.9 54.2 40.9 543.0 20 8.5 25 55.8 42.0 52.8 39.0 542.0 31.25 10.7 23.6 52.9 38.1 49.9 35.1 540.4 62.5 15.5 21.5 48.4 32.1 45.4 29.1 538.6 100 19.9 20.1 45.3 28.0 42.3 25.0 537.6 200 29.1 18 40.8 22.0 37.8 19.0 536.5 250 33.0 17.3 39.3 20.0 36.3 17.0 536.3 ElectricalPerformance Meet IEC 61156-5 ED.2.0 Category 5e Horizontal Cable Parameters Orderinginformation PartNo Description E501100061 Category 6 U/UTP Installation Cable, 23 AWG 305 m box, PVC, Jacket,Blue E502100061 Category 6 U/UTP Installation Cable, 23 AWG 305 m box, LSZH Jacket,Blue E501200061 Category 6 F/UTP Installation Cable, 23 AWG 305 m box, PVC,Blue E501300061 Category 6 SF/UTP Installation Cable, 23 AWG 305 m box, PVC, Blue Capacitance unbalance (max) @0.8or 1 KHz (pF/km) 1600 DC Resistance (max).˚/km@ 20°C 95 Resistance unbalance within a pair (max).(%) 2 Resistance unbalance between pairs (max)(%) 4 Delay Skew (max.)ns/100m @20°C 45 Mean input impedance @ 100MHZ 100 ±5° Dielectric Strength: Min Min 1.0kVdc or0.7kVac 2 .5 kV d c or1.7kVac for 1min. for 2secs TechnicalParameters For Enquiries Contact: ExTell Systems www.extellsystems.co m sales@extellsystems.c om

×