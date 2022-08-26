Himachal Taxi Service-North India Taxi.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 3 views
North India Taxi is a major taxi service provider in North India. We are functional in Himachal, Ladakh, Uttarakhand & Delhi. Our taxi service in Himachal is remarkable with more tha 200+ satisfied clients. With experience of more than 5 years, we are expert in Shimla Manali taxi tours, one way taxi service in Himachal & Delhi to Shimla & Manali taxi service. If you are looking for Himachal taxi packages, you can choose from plenty of taxi tours from our bucket list. Be it shimla manai taxi tour of just taxi service in shimla, we have plethora of services to offer. Along with that we cover all major travel destinations of Himachal namely Spiti Valley which is rising spot. We also provide Spiti Valley taxi service from Manali as well as Shimla. Our drivers are highly experienced with friendly behaviour and safe driving. Our taxis are not older than 5 years which helps us in our quality service and hassle free memorable tours. Visit www.northindiataxi.com or Call/Whatapp (+91) 9805753890 for more details.

North India Taxi is a major taxi service provider in North India. We are functional in Himachal, Ladakh, Uttarakhand & Delhi. Our taxi service in Himachal is remarkable with more tha 200+ satisfied clients. With experience of more than 5 years, we are expert in Shimla Manali taxi tours, one way taxi service in Himachal & Delhi to Shimla & Manali taxi service. If you are looking for Himachal taxi packages, you can choose from plenty of taxi tours from our bucket list. Be it shimla manai taxi tour of just taxi service in shimla, we have plethora of services to offer. Along with that we cover all major travel destinations of Himachal namely Spiti Valley which is rising spot. We also provide Spiti Valley taxi service from Manali as well as Shimla. Our drivers are highly experienced with friendly behaviour and safe driving. Our taxis are not older than 5 years which helps us in our quality service and hassle free memorable tours. Visit www.northindiataxi.com or Call/Whatapp (+91) 9805753890 for more details.

Himachal Taxi Service-North India Taxi.pptx

  1. 1. North India Taxi August 2022
  2. 2. North India Taxi is remarkable name in the field of Himachal tourism. We offer pickup & drop service to one way taxi service & taxi packages of Himachal to cab service in Himachal. What We Offer! • Taxi packages of all major tourist destinations of Himachal including Shimla & Manali. • Taxi service from Delhi to Shimla, Manali to Delhi taxi, Chandigarh to Shimla & Manali Taxi service from Chandigarh. • Taxi in Shimla, Taxi for local sightseeing in Manali, Kullu Manali Taxi service & Shimla Manali cab service, cab service in Himachal • Pickup & drop service for Himachal from Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar & Kalka Why Choose Us! • With more than 5 years in the feid we are accustomed with every twist and turn of taxi industry in Himachal. • Our drivers have minimum of 10 years experience on the roads of Shimla & Manali, Spiti Valley, Dharamshala & Dalhousie as well. • None of our taxis are older than 5 years. Every vehicle is in top notch condition with neat and clean interiors. • Customisable taxi packages of Himachal with itinerary based on your interest. www.northindiataxi.com 4
  3. 3. North India Tour provides tailor made taxi packages of Himachal. • One of the most sought after tour package for our bucket is Shimla Manali taxi package which includes two nights in Shimla & three nights in Manali. Along with taxi for entire trip, we provide accommodation for stay along with meals. • Second on the list is Spiti Valley tour from Delhi & Chandigarh. This incredible tour covers most stunning landscapes of Himachal while riding on dangerous road. Either one can come back from Kaza to Shimla in this Spiti Valley expedition, or can cross Kunjum pass to reach Manali. This tour is can also be started from Manali as Manali Spiti taxi tour. • Next on the list is the popular destination of Dalhousie and Dharamshala along with Amritsar where North India taxi is operational from past 5 years. www.northindiataxi.com 2
  4. 4. North India Taxi provides one way taxi and pickup drop service in Himachal Be it Manali local taxi service or taxi service in Shimla, we are operational in all major destinations of Shimla & Manali. We even provide Shimla Manali taxi package. • Choose from a variety of our taxi packages of Himachal which includes Kullu Manali Taxi Tour, Shimla Manali Taxi Tour, Taxi for Dalhousie, Amritsar & Dharamshala. • Our pickup & drop services are functioning from Delhi, Chandigarh, Kalka, Pathankot & Amritsar. Delhi to Shimla taxi and taxi from Delhi to Manali are our bestsellers along with Chandigarh Manali taxi service. www.northindiataxi.com 3
  5. 5. Checkout the list of our Himachal Taxi Tour rates. It includes all the popular travel itineraries. North India Tour also provide customized travel itinerary for any destination of Himachal. Tours Sedan SUV Traveler Shimla Manali Ex. Delhi (6D) 16,000 22,000 38,000 Shimla Manali (6D) 14,000 19,000 33,000 Shimla Manali D’shala (8D) 20,000 28,000 52,000 D’shala Dalhousie (5D) 15,000 20,000 36,000 D’shala Dal. Amritsar (7D) 21,000 28,000 43,500 Shimla Kasol Manali (6D) 16,000 22,000 39,500 Kullu Manali Ex Delhi (5D) 16,000 22,000 38,000 Kullu Kasol Manali (6D) 18,000 25,000 42,000 Spiti Manali Circuit (9D) 32,000 42,000 60,000 Kinnaur & Spiti (7D) 25,500 32,000 49,000 www.northindiataxi.com 5 *Off Season rates mentioned in INR, Ex. Chd
  6. 6. Key Monastery, Spiti Valley Spiti Valley is now becoming one of the most popular travel destinations of Himachal. North India Taxi is operational in Kinnaur and Spiti providing Spiti Valley tour from Delhi & Spiti taxi service from Manali as well. www.northindiataxi.com 6
  7. 7. www.northindiataxi.com Phone: +91 6230557851 | 9805753890 Email: queries@northindiataxi.com

