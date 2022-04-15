Top-Paying IT Certifications Video Courses & PDF Guides

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Red Hat Ceph Storage Architecture and Administration online Course & Guides - $15.00 $6.00
CompTIA PenTest + (PT0-002) Online Course & PDF Guides - $25.00 $12.00
DNS ( Maintaining the Domain Name System) Video Course & PDF Guides - $20.00 $8.00
Everyday Sysadmin Tasks to Automate with Ansible online Course - $10.00 $4.00
Fortinet NSE 4 Certification Training - FortiOS 7.x Online Course & PDF Guides - $25.00 $12.00
Data Science Bookcamp video Online Course And PDF Guides - $15.00 $8.00
Cisco CCNP 300-415 ENSDWI (SDWAN) Training Course & Study Guides Downloading - $25.00 $12.00
Microsoft PowerShell 7 Complete Course & Study Guides Downloading - $20.00 $8.00
AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional SAP C01 Online Training Course - $18.00 $10.00
Databricks Certified Associate Developer Apache Spark 2022 Online Training Course - $17.00 $8.00
Terraform Associate Certification Preparation Online Training Course - $15.00 $7.00
MD-101 Microsoft Modern Desktop Admin Instructor Led Online Training Course - $14.00 $7.00
OSPF Configuration & Troubleshooting Video Course Downloading - $15.00 $10.00
OSPF & EIGRP Configuration Video Course Downloading - $20.00 $10.00
Juniper JNCIA-JUNOS (JN0-104) with LABS Online Training Course - $15.00 $8.00
Red Hat Certified Specialist in Ansible Network Automation EX457 Online Training Course Downloading -
$25.00 $10.00
CompTIA Network+ N10-008 Online Course & PDF Guides - $15.00 $10.00
Penetration Testing with Kali Linux (PWK) (PEN-200) Online Course & PDF Guides - $20.00 $10.00
MS-100 Microsoft 365 Identity and Services Course Online Course & PDF Guides - $20.00 $10.00
Diploma in Python with Data Science and Machine Learning Online Course & PDF Guides - $25.00 $10.00
CASP CAS 004 Complete Course Full Length Practice Exam Online Training - $35.00 $18.00
Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENSLD [300-420] Online Course & PDF Guide + ENSLD 300-420 Dump - $25.00
$15.00
Juniper JN0-681 Juniper Networks Certified Professional Data Center (JNCIP-DC) ( Size 11.4 GB) Video
Training Online Course DOWNLOAD - $25.00 $15.00
Large-Scale Network Design Best Practices for Designing Elegant, Scalable, and Programmable Networks
with OSPF, EIGRP, IS-IS, and BGP Routing Protocols Video Training Online Course DOWNLOAD - $15.00
$6.00
Cisco Nexus Vpc Practical Series Online Training Course - $6.00 $12.00
ITIL® Foundation Online Course & PDF Guides Dumps - $20.00 $10.00
BCS Certificate in Information Security Management Principles – CISMP Online Course & PDF Guides -
$25.00 $12.00
Certified Enterprise Security Controls Attack Specialist [CESC-AS] 2022 Online Course - $10.00 $5.00
CISCO SCOR 350-701 Implementing and Operating Cisco Security Core Technologies (SCOR) v1.0 Video
Training Online Courses DOWNLOAD - $25.00 $15.00
Machine Learning Data Science Using Python Bundle Pack of 12 Online Training Courses & PDF Guides -
$25.00 $15.00
Complete Red Hat System Administration Boot Camp RHCSA 8 Online Training - $14.00 $8.00
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity
Red Hat Ceph Storage Architecture and Administration online Course & Guides - $15.00 $6.00
CompTIA PenTest + (PT0-002) Online Course & PDF Guides - $25.00 $12.00
DNS ( Maintaining the Domain Name System) Video Course & PDF Guides - $20.00 $8.00
Everyday Sysadmin Tasks to Automate with Ansible online Course - $10.00 $4.00
Fortinet NSE 4 Certification Training - FortiOS 7.x Online Course & PDF Guides - $25.00 $12.00
Data Science Bookcamp video Online Course And PDF Guides - $15.00 $8.00
Cisco CCNP 300-415 ENSDWI (SDWAN) Training Course & Study Guides Downloading - $25.00 $12.00
Microsoft PowerShell 7 Complete Course & Study Guides Downloading - $20.00 $8.00
AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional SAP C01 Online Training Course - $18.00 $10.00
Databricks Certified Associate Developer Apache Spark 2022 Online Training Course - $17.00 $8.00
Terraform Associate Certification Preparation Online Training Course - $15.00 $7.00
MD-101 Microsoft Modern Desktop Admin Instructor Led Online Training Course - $14.00 $7.00
OSPF Configuration & Troubleshooting Video Course Downloading - $15.00 $10.00
OSPF & EIGRP Configuration Video Course Downloading - $20.00 $10.00
Juniper JNCIA-JUNOS (JN0-104) with LABS Online Training Course - $15.00 $8.00
Red Hat Certified Specialist in Ansible Network Automation EX457 Online Training Course Downloading -
$25.00 $10.00
CompTIA Network+ N10-008 Online Course & PDF Guides - $15.00 $10.00
Penetration Testing with Kali Linux (PWK) (PEN-200) Online Course & PDF Guides - $20.00 $10.00
MS-100 Microsoft 365 Identity and Services Course Online Course & PDF Guides - $20.00 $10.00
Diploma in Python with Data Science and Machine Learning Online Course & PDF Guides - $25.00 $10.00
CASP CAS 004 Complete Course Full Length Practice Exam Online Training - $35.00 $18.00
Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENSLD [300-420] Online Course & PDF Guide + ENSLD 300-420 Dump - $25.00
$15.00
Juniper JN0-681 Juniper Networks Certified Professional Data Center (JNCIP-DC) ( Size 11.4 GB) Video
Training Online Course DOWNLOAD - $25.00 $15.00
Large-Scale Network Design Best Practices for Designing Elegant, Scalable, and Programmable Networks
with OSPF, EIGRP, IS-IS, and BGP Routing Protocols Video Training Online Course DOWNLOAD - $15.00
$6.00
Cisco Nexus Vpc Practical Series Online Training Course - $6.00 $12.00
ITIL® Foundation Online Course & PDF Guides Dumps - $20.00 $10.00
BCS Certificate in Information Security Management Principles – CISMP Online Course & PDF Guides -
$25.00 $12.00
Certified Enterprise Security Controls Attack Specialist [CESC-AS] 2022 Online Course - $10.00 $5.00
CISCO SCOR 350-701 Implementing and Operating Cisco Security Core Technologies (SCOR) v1.0 Video
Training Online Courses DOWNLOAD - $25.00 $15.00
Machine Learning Data Science Using Python Bundle Pack of 12 Online Training Courses & PDF Guides -
$25.00 $15.00
Complete Red Hat System Administration Boot Camp RHCSA 8 Online Training - $14.00 $8.00
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity