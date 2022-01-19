Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9

Famous places to visit in cannes, france

Jan. 19, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Travel

Wanted to get local knowledge of the Cannes to know which places we never miss to visit then feel free to contact us. Executive Accommodation is providing first-hand tips, and international touring experience with you that shows the amazing places in Cannes. For more details visit the website.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Spirit of Place: Letters and Essays on Travel Lawrence Durrell
(0/5)
Free
Someone Else's Garden: A Novel Dipika Rai
(4/5)
Free
Off the Beaten Page: The Best Trips for Lit Lovers, Book Clubs, and Girls on Getaways Terri Peterson Smith
(3/5)
Free
As the Romans Do: The Delights, Dramas, And Daily Diversio Alan Epstein
(4/5)
Free
Traveling While Married Mary-Lou Weisman
(3.5/5)
Free
Around the World in 80 Dinners Bill Jamison
(4/5)
Free
Londoners: The Days and Nights of London Now--As Told by Those Who Love It, Hate It, Live It, Left It, and Long for It Craig Taylor
(4/5)
Free
Everything Is Going to Be Great: An Underfunded and Overexposed European Grand Tour Rachel Shukert
(4/5)
Free
Paris, My Sweet: A Year in the City of Light (and Dark Chocolate) Amy Thomas
(3.5/5)
Free
Cuba Diaries: An American Housewife in Havana Isadora Tattlin
(4/5)
Free
The Cure for Anything Is Salt Water: How I Threw My Life Overboard and Found Happiness at Sea Mary South
(4/5)
Free
Forgotten Footprints: Lost Stories in the Discovery of Antarctica John Harrison
(3.5/5)
Free
River Town: Two Years on the Yangtze Peter Hessler
(4/5)
Free
The Space Between Us: A Novel Thrity Umrigar
(4/5)
Free
Seek: Reports from the Edges of America & Beyond Denis Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Summers in Supino: Becoming Italian Maria Coletta McLean
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Sweet Life in Paris: Delicious Adventures in the World's Most Glorious--and Perplexing--city David Lebovitz
(4/5)
Free
Finding George Orwell in Burma Emma Larkin
(4.5/5)
Free
Parisians: An Adventure History of Paris Graham Robb
(3/5)
Free
Lands of Lost Borders: A Journey of the Silk Road Kate Harris
(4/5)
Free
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain
(4/5)
Free
The Songlines Bruce Chatwin
(4/5)
Free
River Horse: A Voyage Across America William Heat-Moon
(4/5)
Free
Tales of a Female Nomad: Living at Large in the World Rita Golden Gelman
(4.5/5)
Free
Over the Edge of the World Findaway
(4/5)
Free
The Indifferent Stars Above: The Harrowing Saga of the Donner Party Daniel James Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Holidays in Hell: In Which Our Intrepid Reporter Travels to the World's Worst Places and Asks, 'What's Funny About This' P. J. O'Rourke
(4.5/5)
Free
Life in a Medieval City Frances Gies
(4.5/5)
Free
A Year in Provence Peter Mayle
(4/5)
Free
Savage Harvest: A Tale of Cannibals, Colonialism and Michael Rockefeller's Tragic Quest for Primitive Art Carl Hoffman
(4/5)
Free
Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island Earl Swift
(4.5/5)
Free
Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World Scott Keyes
(4/5)
Free

Famous places to visit in cannes, france

  1. 1. PLACES TO VISIT IN PLACES TO VISIT IN CANNES CANNES
  2. 2. LA CROISETTE STROLL Before you even realize it, you will be strolling the iconic La Croisette promenade. The most iconic off all Cannes streets. It has beach clubs and stunning sea views on one side.
  3. 3. INTERCONTINENTAL CARLTON HOTEL While walking down the La Croisette, you will fall in love with the architecture and state of art old buildings. One of those, for sure, will be the iconic Carlton Hotel. This one is kind of a hotel. It is a symbol of the Belle Epoque and was built at the end of the 19th century, for the members of the English aristocracy.
  4. 4. DAY AT THE BEACH Here comes the next thing on the list. When in Cannes, you must spend at least one day at the beach, sunbathing and enjoying rich gastronomic offerings. Experiencing a beach day on the French Riviera.
  5. 5. LERINS ISLANDS Visit Sainte-Marguerite or Saint-Honorat island. There are many taxi boats with frequent departures from the Cannes Le Vieux Port. This way you will be traveling slowly, and pass by many luxurious yachts that are anchored in the area. At the heart of the Royal Fort At Sainte-Marguerite, there is the Sea Museum reminding us of the eternal object of lust that is Cannes.
  6. 6. LE SUQUET You can never feel the true vibe of a city you travel to if you do not visit an old part of it. Le Suquet is so charming, with many interesting spots to explore. The area is picturesque and offers exceptional views.
  7. 7. THE PALAIS DES FESTIVALS ET DES CONGRÈS ​ ​ The Palais des Festivals et des Congrès is one of the city’s landmarks and the venue for the famous Cannes Film Festival. The building was done in 1982. It is an impressive complex of buildings, with numerous auditoriums with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. A very special experience would be catching a movie during the Cannes Film Festival.
  8. 8. EXPERIENCE THE NIGHT OF THE FIREWORKS Speaking of spectacles, there is also a Fireworks festival in Cannes every summer. This famous international event brings together the best fireworks designers from all over the world. The tradition began in 1967 and draws thousands of spectators along the beaches of Cannes.
  9. 9. Carrer Muntaner 320, Principal 2a 08021 Barcelona Spain www.executiveaccommodationandservices.com Spain: +34935115181 UK: +442071930829 US: +12137841015 MAILING ADDRESS WEBSITE PHONE NUMBER Get in Touch FOR QUESTIONS AND SUGGESTIONS

×