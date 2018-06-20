Successfully reported this slideshow.
  John Miley has compiled the most comprehensive audio account of baseball history in existence-a vast and wildly entertaining assemblage of game tapes from throughout the sport's history. His archive contains classic moments, like Bill Mazeroski's homer and the Shot Heard 'Round the World, and amazing feats, like Carl Hubbell striking out Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmy Foxx, Al Simmons, and Joe Cronin-in order-in the 1934 All-Star Game. Narrated by Bob Costas, Baseball Forever! brings you highlights from Miley's collection, with numerous clips available for the first time since their original transmission. ​ Bestselling author Jason Turbow (The Baseball Codes) mines the archive with Miley himself, taking us to some of baseball's greatest settings-Yankee Stadium, Ebbetts Field, Fenway Park-while guided by the game's legendary broadcasters, like Mel Allen, Red Barber, Harry Caray, and Vin Scully. Miley and Turbow have carefully selected an abundance of highlights for Baseball Forever! that is sure to inform, entertain, and appeal to anybody nostalgic for baseball's storied history.
  Written By: John Miley, Jason Turbow. Narrated By: Bob Costas Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: March 2013 Duration: 4 hours 17 minutes
