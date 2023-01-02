Successfully reported this slideshow.
Python Course In Chandigarh

Jan. 02, 2023
Python Course In Chandigarh : Excellence Technology is one of the top and best python Course institute in Chandigarh. Pyth...
Some Important Points to know about Python Course : • Introduction To Python • Python Tokens • Python Statements • Data St...
1. Introduction To Python : Python is an interpreted high level and general purpose programming language. It was created b...
Excellence Technology is one of the top ISO satisfied company in Chandigarh and Mohali . We provide Best industrial training Digital marketing, PHP.java, best web designing training ,software testing ,Python Course In Chandigarh etc . It can be provided 6 month and 28 days industrial training & tuition classes.

  1. 1. Python Course In Chandigarh : Excellence Technology is one of the top and best python Course institute in Chandigarh. Python is one of the most trending technology in these days. It is a general purpose programming language. That's why, you can use the programming language for developing both desktop and web applications. to become a full stack web developer is always the best choice. You can also develop and design complex numeric and scientific application. Python is an interpreted high level and general purpose programming language. It was created by Guido Van Rossum. He started working on python in the late 1980's as a successor to the ABC Programming Language . He was inspired By the Exception Handling Features of SETL programming language .
  2. 2. Some Important Points to know about Python Course : • Introduction To Python • Python Tokens • Python Statements • Data Structure • Operator • Flow Control • Module & Function • File Handling
  3. 3. 1. Introduction To Python : Python is an interpreted high level and general purpose programming language. It was created by Guido Van Rossum. He started working on python in the late 1980's as a successor to the ABC Programming Language 2.Python Tokens : Indivisual elements that can identified by the programming language called Tokens. • Identifier • Keywords • Operators • Delimiters • Literals
  4. 4. 3. Python Statement : Python Statements consists of one or more statements : 1. Simple Statements : The simple statements written in a single logical line of code is called simple statements . • Break Statements • Continue Statements • Return Statements • Import Statements 2 . Compound Statements : A compound statements is a statements comprise of group of statements. the compound statements are usually executes, when a condition satisfier or a code block is called directly or through a function call. • Conditional Statements • Condition Loop Statements • An Exception Handler
  5. 5. 4.Data Structure : Data Structures are a way of organizing data so that it can be accessed more efficiently depending upon the situation. Data Structures are fundamentals of any programming language around which a program is built. Python helps to learn the fundamental of these data structures in a simpler way as compared to other programming languages. In this article, we will discuss the Data Structures in the Python Programming Language and how they are related to some specific Python Data Types. We will discuss all the in-built data structures like list tuples, dictionaries, etc. as well as some advanced data structures like trees, graphs, etc.
  6. 6. 1.Built in Data Structure : Python also provides some built-in data types, in particular, Dictionary , list , set and and tuple. 2.User-Defined Data Structure : Data structures that aren’t supported by python but can be programmed to reflect the same functionality using concepts supported by python are user- defined data structures. • Linked list • Stack • Queue • Tree • Graph
  7. 7. 5. Operator : In Python, operators are special symbols that designate that some sort of computation should be performed. • Increment and decrement operators. • Bitwise operators. • Assignment operators. • Logical operators. • Relational operators. • Special operators. • Conditional operators. • Arithmetic Operators.
  8. 8. 6.Flow Control : In Python programming, flow control is the order in which statements or blocks of code are executed at runtime based on a condition. The flow control statements are divided into three categories 1. Conditional statements 2. Iterative statements. 3. Transfer statements 1. Conditional statements : In Python, condition statements act depending on whether a given condition is true or false. You can execute different blocks of codes depending on the outcome of a condition. Condition statements always evaluate to either True or False. There are three types of conditional statements. 1. if statement 2. if-else 3. if-elif-else 4. nested if-else 2. Iterative statements : In Python, iterative statements allow us to execute a block of code repeatedly as long as the condition is True. We also call it a loop statements There are two types of Iterative statements. • for loop • while loop
  9. 9. 3.Transfer Statements : In Python, transfer statements are used to alter the program’s way of execution in a certain manner. There are three types of Transfer statements. 1. break statement 2. continue statement 3. pass statements
  10. 10. 8. Module & Function : Python Module : A Python module is a file containing Python definitions and statements. A module can define functions, classes, and variables. A module can also include runnable code. Grouping related code into a module makes the code easier to understand and use. It also makes the code logically organized . Two types of modules in Python : • Built-in Module • User- Defined Module Python Function : Functions are the basic building block of any python program, defined as the organized block of reusable code, which can be called whenever required. A function is used to carry out a specific task. The function might require multiple inputs. When the task is done executing, the function can or can not return one or more values.
  11. 11. There are two types of functions in python: • User-Defined Functions - these types of functions are defined by the user to perform any specific task. There are two types of functions in python: • Built-in Functions - These are pre-defined functions in python. Built-in functions are already defined in python. A user has to remember the name and parameters of a particular function. Since these functions are pre-defined, there is no need to define them again. Some of the widely used built-in functions are given below: len() Returns the length of a python object abs() Returns the absolute value of a number max() Returns the largest item in a python iterable min() Returns the largest item in a python iterable sum() Returns the sum of all the items in an iterator type() Returns the type of a python object help() Executes the python built-in interactive help console input() Allows the user to give input format() Formats a specified value bool() Returns the boolean value of an object
  12. 12. 9. File Handling : Python too supports file handling and allows users to handle files i.e., to read and write files, along with many other file handling options, to operate on files. The concept of file handling has stretched over various other languages, but the implementation is either complicated or lengthy, but like other concepts of Python, this concept here is also easy and short. Python treats files differently as text or binary and this is important. Each line of code includes a sequence of characters and they form a text file. Each line of a file is terminated with a special character, called the EOL or End of Line characters like comma {,} or newline character. It ends the current line and tells the interpreter a new one has begun. Let’s start with the reading and writing files. the following mode is supported: 1. r: open an existing file for a read operation. 2. w: open an existing file for a write operation. If the file already contains some data then it will be overridden but if the file is not present then it creates the file as well. 3. a: open an existing file for append operation. It won’t override existing data. 4. r+: To read and write data into the file. The previous data in the file will be overridden. 5. w+: To write and read data. It will override existing data. 6. a+: To append and read data from the file. It won’t override existing data.

