Ourtline bahasa inggris kelas X semester 1

saya berikan outline bahasa inggris kelas X semester 1

Ourtline bahasa inggris kelas X semester 1

  1. 1. Hallo dear students, let me share the material of English lesson X semester 1 here ENGLISH TEACHER : MS. EVY ROYHANA DAMAYANTI, S. PD
  2. 2. Materi Bahasa Inggris semester 1 Chapter I 3.1 4.1 Talking About Self Social Function: Introducing and mentioning identity to develop interactional communication with others Text Structure: Transac- tional text: Opening; exchange (talking about iden- tity); closing Language Feature: Vocabulary: Name, Family relationship, Jobs, friends Grammar: Pronoun Topic-Related activities - Introducing oneself, parents, friends. - Writing e-mail
  3. 3. Materi Bahasa Inggris semester 1 Chapter II 3.2 4.2 Complimenting and Congratulating others Social Function: Congratulating and complimenting to develop interactional communication with others Text Structure: Transac- tional text: Opening; exchange (congratu- lating and compli- menting); closing Language Feature: Vocabulary: Words related to adjectives, congratulating and complimenting expressions Grammar: simple past, present perfect, present perfect continuous; singular-plural Topic-Related activities Using different ways of developing interaction with teachers, friends, family members, especially, by congratulating and complimenting others
  4. 4. Materi Bahasa Inggris semester 1 Chapter III 3.3 4.3 Expressing Intention Social Function: Telling and asking about intentions of doing something to develop interactional communication with others Text Structure: Transactional text: Opening; exchange (talking about intentions); closing Language Feature: Vocabulary: names of recreational facilities, holiday and school activities. Grammar: Would like, be going to (Future) Topic-Related activities Talking about intentions of doing weekend/ holiday/school activities and school projects
  5. 5. Chapter IV 3.4 4.4.1 4.4.2 Which One is Your Best Get- away? Social Function: Describing or presenting information about a particular place and a historical building Text Structure: Descriptive text (identification, description) Language Feature: Vocabulary: words related to ecotourism destinations and historical building Grammar: Noun phrases (structure of modification) Topic-Related activities Understanding descriptions of ecotourism destinations and historical building and describing them.
  6. 6. Chapter V 3.4 4.4.1 4.4.2 Let’s Visit Niagara Falls Social Function: Describing or presenting information about a particular place Text Structure: Descriptive text (identification, description) Language Feature: Vocabulary: words related to recreational places Grammar: adjectives and adverbs (quite, very, extremely); verbs to describe; passive voice Topic-Related activities Understanding descriptions of recreational places and describing them
  7. 7. Chapter VI 3.5 4.5.1 4.5.1 Giving Announcement Social Function: Giving information to public Text Structure: Opening; contents of announcement; closing Language Feature: Vocabulary: Topic related words Grammar: Derivatives: Nouns from verbs Topic-Related activities Understanding and giving announcements

