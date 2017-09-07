РОБОТА ГУРТКА «ЛЮБИСЛОВ»
ТЕМАТИКА ЗАСІДАНЬ ГУРТКА «ЛЮБИСЛОВ» НА 2017-2018 Н.Р.  ВЕРЕСЕНЬ. Організаційне засідання гуртка (ознайомлення з планом ро...
ЧЛЕНИ ГУРТКА «ЛЮБИСЛОВ»  …….  ……..  Уточнюються у зв’язку з початком навчального року
МЕТА ГУРТКА ◦ поглиблювати знання з української мови та літератури; ◦ готувати учнів до участі у мовних та літературних ко...
ФОРМИ РОБОТИ  Дослідження (реферати, власні спостереження)  Твори (віршові, прозові)  Круглий стіл (доповіді, виступи) ...
 Найпопулярнішою серед учнів формою представлення власного дослідження є мультимедійна презентація.  Далі пропонуємо дея...
Одна із форм роботи “Круглий стіл” Теми:  Українська мова серед інших мов.  Пишаюся красою рідного слова.  Сучасна літе...
ПІДГОТОВКА СТІННІВОК
ДЕКЛАМАЦІЯ ВЛАСНИХ ТА УЛЮБЛЕНИХ ТВОРІВ УКРАЇНСЬКИХ МИТЦІВ
МОВНО-ЛІТЕРАТУРНІ ТА НАРОДОЗНАВЧІ КОНКУРСИ
ДНІ ВШАНУВАННЯ ПАМ’ЯТІ ВИДАТНИХ ПРЕДСТАВНИКІВ УКРАЇНСЬКОЇ КУЛЬТУРИ
Інсценізація уривків творів
УКРАЇНСЬКІ ВЕЧОРНИЦІ
"Любислов"
"Любислов"
"Любислов"
  • Ти

    • "Любислов"

    1. 1. РОБОТА ГУРТКА «ЛЮБИСЛОВ»
    2. 2. ТЕМАТИКА ЗАСІДАНЬ ГУРТКА «ЛЮБИСЛОВ» НА 2017-2018 Н.Р.  ВЕРЕСЕНЬ. Організаційне засідання гуртка (ознайомлення з планом роботи гуртка, обрання старости гуртка).  ВЕРЕСЕНЬ. Книга – джерело знань, джерело культури (до Всеукраїнського Дня бібліотек – 30 вересня). ЛИСТОПАД. Тиждень української писемності та мови.  ГРУДЕНЬ. Українські вечорниці (традиції мого краю).  СІЧЕНЬ-БЕРЕЗЕНЬ. Презентації та обговорення дослідницьких та творчих робіт учнів відповідно до обраних тем.  ЛЮТИЙ. Заходи (до Міжнародного Дня рідної мови – 21 лютого).  БЕРЕЗЕНЬ. Шевченківські дні.  КВІТЕНЬ. Засідання Клубу знавців рідної мови.  ТРАВЕНЬ. Підведення підсумків роботи гуртка за 2017-2018 н.р.
    3. 3. ЧЛЕНИ ГУРТКА «ЛЮБИСЛОВ»  …….  ……..  Уточнюються у зв’язку з початком навчального року
    4. 4. МЕТА ГУРТКА ◦ поглиблювати знання з української мови та літератури; ◦ готувати учнів до участі у мовних та літературних конкурсах; ◦ виявляти творчо обдарованих дітей та розвивати їх здібності; ◦ знайомити учнів з новинками сучасної української та світової літератури; ◦ брати участь у проведенні тижнів вшанування пам'яті видатних діячів української культури; ◦ проводити народознавчу роботу; ◦ слідкувати за розвитком літератури рідного краю; ◦ використовувати інноваційні технології
    5. 5. ФОРМИ РОБОТИ  Дослідження (реферати, власні спостереження)  Твори (віршові, прозові)  Круглий стіл (доповіді, виступи)  Конкурси (мовні, літературні, народознавчі)  Презентація  Публікація (стаття)  Підготовка стіннівок, ребусів, кросвордів  Декламація творів  Рольове читання, інсценізація уривків з творів  Позакласне читання (обмін враженнями)
    6. 6.  Найпопулярнішою серед учнів формою представлення власного дослідження є мультимедійна презентація.  Далі пропонуємо деякі слайди із дослідження учня гр. ОН-11 Успіха Вадима.
    7. 7. Одна із форм роботи “Круглий стіл” Теми:  Українська мова серед інших мов.  Пишаюся красою рідного слова.  Сучасна літературна Черкащина.  Останні зміни до українського правопису.  Навіщо мові бур’яни тощо.
    8. 8. ПІДГОТОВКА СТІННІВОК
    9. 9. ДЕКЛАМАЦІЯ ВЛАСНИХ ТА УЛЮБЛЕНИХ ТВОРІВ УКРАЇНСЬКИХ МИТЦІВ
    10. 10. МОВНО-ЛІТЕРАТУРНІ ТА НАРОДОЗНАВЧІ КОНКУРСИ
    11. 11. ДНІ ВШАНУВАННЯ ПАМ’ЯТІ ВИДАТНИХ ПРЕДСТАВНИКІВ УКРАЇНСЬКОЇ КУЛЬТУРИ
    12. 12. Інсценізація уривків творів
    13. 13. УКРАЇНСЬКІ ВЕЧОРНИЦІ

    ×