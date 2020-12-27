Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Trabajo De Conjuntos Nombre: Everlyn Chirema Sección: ¨A¨
  2. 2. ¿Qué Es Conjunto? Un conjunto se define como la agrupación de diferentes elementos que comparten entre sí características y propiedadessemejantes. Estos elementos pueden ser cualquiercosa, tales como números, canciones, meses, personas, etcétera.
  3. 3. OperacionesCon Conjuntos Las operacionescon conjuntostambién conocidas como álgebra de conjuntos, nos permiten realizar operacionessobre los conjuntospara obtenerotro conjunto. De las operacionescon conjuntosveremos las siguientes unión, intersección, diferencia, diferencia simétrica y complemento.
  4. 4. Números Reales Los números reales son cualquiernúmero que correspondaa un punto en la recta real y pueden clasificarse en números naturales, enteros, racionales e irracionales. En otras palabras, cualquiernúmero real está comprendido entremenos infinito y más infinito y podemos representarloen la recta real. Los números reales son todoslos números que encontramosmás frecuentementedado que los números complejos no se encuentrande manera accidental, sino que tienen que buscarse expresamente. Los números reales se representan mediante la letra R.
  5. 5. Definición De Desigualdad Desigualdad matemática es una proposición de relación de orden existente entre dos expresiones algebraicas conectadasa través de los signos: desigual que ≠, mayor que >, menor que <, menor o igual que ≤, así como mayor o igual que ≥, resultandoambas expresiones de valores distintos.
  6. 6. DefiniciónDe ValorAbsoluto La noción de valor absoluto se utiliza en el terreno de las matemáticas para nombrar al valor que tiene un número más allá de su signo. Esto quiere decir que el valor absoluto, quetambién se conocecomo módulo, es la magnitud numérica de la cifra sin importar si su signo es positivo o negativo.
  7. 7. DesigualdadesCon Un Valor Absoluto Desigualdades con un solo valor absoluto y la variable sólo en el argumento del valor absoluto.
