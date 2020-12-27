Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nombre: Everlyn Chirema Sección: ”A”
Como distancia se denomina el espacio que hay entre dos cosas. Puede tratarse de sucesos en el tiempo: “La distancia entre...
Punto medio en matemática, es el punto que se encuentraa la misma distancia de otros dos puntos cualquierao extremos de un...
Una ecuación en matemática se define como una igualdad establecidaentre dos expresiones, en la cual puedehaber una o más i...
Para realizar este trazado vamos a tener en cuentaque la mediatriz de cualquiercuerda de una circunferencia pasa por el ce...
Parábolaes un término y que tiene su origen más remoto en un vocablo griego. En el ámbito de la matemática, la parábolaes ...
Se entiendepor elipse a aquellasformas geométricas que están formadas por curvas planas resultantesde la intersección entr...
A instancias de la Geometría, la hipérbolaes aquella curva planay simétrica respecto de dos planos perpendicularesentre sí...
https://www.significados.com/distancia/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Punto_medio https://www.significados.com/ecuacion/ h...
Plano Numerico
Plano Numerico
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plano Numerico

44 views

Published on

Espero Que Les Guste

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plano Numerico

  1. 1. Nombre: Everlyn Chirema Sección: ”A”
  2. 2. Como distancia se denomina el espacio que hay entre dos cosas. Puede tratarse de sucesos en el tiempo: “La distancia entre el grito y el estallido fue breve”; o de cosas en el espacio: “Entre ese árbol y nosotroshay una distancia de tres metros”.
  3. 3. Punto medio en matemática, es el punto que se encuentraa la misma distancia de otros dos puntos cualquierao extremos de un segmento. Más generalmente punto equidistanteen matemática, es el punto quese encuentraa la misma distancia de dos elementos geométricos, ya sean puntos, segmentos, rectas, etc.
  4. 4. Una ecuación en matemática se define como una igualdad establecidaentre dos expresiones, en la cual puedehaber una o más incógnitas que deben ser resueltas. Las ecuaciones sirven para resolver diferentes problemas matemáticos, geométricos, químicos, físicos o de cualquierotra índole, que tienen aplicaciones tanto en la vida cotidianacomo en la investigación y desarrollo de proyectos científicos.
  5. 5. Para realizar este trazado vamos a tener en cuentaque la mediatriz de cualquiercuerda de una circunferencia pasa por el centro de esta. O dicho de otro modo, la mediatriz del segmento que une dos puntos determina todoslos posibles centros de circunferencias que pasan por ambos puntos.
  6. 6. Parábolaes un término y que tiene su origen más remoto en un vocablo griego. En el ámbito de la matemática, la parábolaes el espacio geométrico de los puntosde un plano que tienen equidistancia respecto a un punto fijo y una recta. Este lugar se crea a partir de la acción de un plano que es paralelo a la generatriz y que disecciona un cono circular.
  7. 7. Se entiendepor elipse a aquellasformas geométricas que están formadas por curvas planas resultantesde la intersección entre una forma cónica y un plano. La elipse no es un círculo si no que se compone de dos trazos perpendicularesentre sí de los cuales uno es mayor y otro menor (por lo general el trazo vertical es el menor ya que la elipse suele ser más extensa horizontalque verticalmente). La conjunción de estos dos trazos es el centro de la elipse y con ellos se forma el eje central de la elipse.
  8. 8. A instancias de la Geometría, la hipérbolaes aquella curva planay simétrica respecto de dos planos perpendicularesentre sí, mientras que la distancia en relación a dos puntoso focos resulta constante
  9. 9. https://www.significados.com/distancia/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Punto_medio https://www.significados.com/ecuacion/ https://sites.google.com/site/cdboscotrazados/trazad/tr azado-de-circunferencias https://definicion.de/parabola/ https://www.definicionabc.com/ciencia/elipse.php https://www.definicionabc.com/general/hiperbola.php https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a26ErrkU_-M

×