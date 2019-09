Everglades Airboat Expeditions

17696 SW 8th Street,

Miami, FL 33194

(305) 382-0334



https://www.evergladesairboatexpedition.com/



Hello and welcome to Everglades Airboat Expeditions. We are a small family run company offering private guided tours of the Florida Everglades. Our airboats are comfortable and can accommodate up to 12 people. They are the perfect size for family or group outings.