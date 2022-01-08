Successfully reported this slideshow.
With all the complexity of a virtual Hyper-V system, creating a sound backup plan cannot be easy. Altaro VM Backup allows you to ensure reliable backups and replication set up for Hyper-V. In addition, Microsoft Hyper-V VSS Writer makes sure that live backups of VMs are created without any downtime. Deane247 is a leading provider of Hyper-V and VM ware backup.

Altaro physical server backup

  1. 1. DEANE CLOUD SERVICES
  2. 2. ALTARO PHYSICAL SERVER BACKUP Companies with virtualized environments which include the least of one physical device or older servers that aren't virtualized can make use of Altaro Physical Server Backup to protect the physical devices and secure them.
  3. 3. INSTALL ALTARO VM BACKUP Altaro customers appreciate their support organization, and their unbeatable customer support record and awards prove the same. As Manager Service Providers, we found Altaro be truly amazing this is why we assist them more than other vendors. Altaro VM support isn't hard to keep data in order to get the assistance that comes with the install Altaro VM Backup.
  4. 4. THANK YOU Contact us: Address: Deane Computer Solutions Limited, Unit 8F, Parkway Farm, Poundbury, Dorchester, Dorset, DT1 3AR. Contact Number: +44 (0)1305 250505 Mail ID: sales@deane247.com

