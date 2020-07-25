New Product Promotion Piece

Successfully reported this slideshow.
This is a paper I created about a product to promote it to the masses of the Technology industry.

  1. 1. Introduction to Marketing Assignment 4: Promotion Please read the instructions for this assignment on the FSO platform before completing this template. Type over the <Type here> prompts. Student name: <Everett Berry> Part I - Favorite Product: Restate your chosen product from Assignment 1, Part I <IPhone Xs Max> Promotional piece: <https://youtu.be/iol8n3m88SA > Explain how the advertisement catches the viewer’s eye and cuts through the advertising clutter. <The video catches its consumers eye with catchy wording and fun displays of the product in the introduction. It captivates all the the issues and/or the wants that every iPhone users suggested. > Identify the tagline, phrases, and images that are used in the advertisement. <The advertisement uses phrases of excitement and emphasis. They keep proclaiming that the product that Apple release is going to be “Big.” The images that were use where pop culture images like scenes from Drake music video, a scene from the movie Godzilla. Then to top it off they had Tim Cook play a roll asking about the specifications of the camera and the images were from the camera of the iPhone.> Using research to support your claims, explain how at least two of the advertisement’s creative choices (the music, actors, copy, images, layout, design, etc.) are <Apple marketing is base on simplicity. Apple products speak for themselves. That’s how Apple has consistently positioned their marketing, keeping messaging and visuals simple. Most of the marketing is free of things like feature lists, pricing, or expensive special effects. Apple has clearly gone to great lengths to understand their target customer; how they think, how they speak, the
  2. 2. appropriate for the product’s specific target market. (Include short or in-text citations) language they use, their habits, their likes, dislikes and more. They know how to talk to customers in their own language, rather than trying to talk them like a sales person. Apple takes a different approach, creating excitement by withholding information around new products as they tease it out. Creating mystery around product launches is one of their best marketing tactics. It’s an approach that turns existing customers into rabid fans, driving them to scour the web for more information and share everything they find. It also helps to turn heads by tapping into the curiosity of prospective customers. Over time, Apple users have formed a fairly tight community that includes people from all walks of life. Executives, artists, musicians, designers, professionals, writers, kids, teens and retirees. It’s this active community that helps to promote the product both within the active users and customers as well as outside to potential prospects. Apple leverages this community by taking advantage of the testimonials and reviews (Cheggbaby. July 2017) > Where does the company advertise? (Please be specific and identify specific publications, television channels or websites.) <Sunset Strip, Melrose Avenue, Beverly Boulevard, Vine Street, Santa Monica Boulevard, Hollywood Boulevard, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Target, Walmart, Boost Mobile, Amazon, Best Buy.> Using research to support your claims, explain why the media vehicles were chosen to reach the intended target market. (Include short or in-text citations) <Many companies go to great lengths to preserve confidentiality during the product development phase, but Apple is a master of the teaser marketing campaign, dragging on the suspense for as long as possible. For weeks if not months before the release of every iPhone, the media conversation builds to deafening levels. Apple stokes the buzz by providing virtually no information. For example, Apple announced a press conference for September 12, 2012, but didn’t say what the press announcement was about. In essence, Apple created a
  3. 3. cliffhanger as the media and bloggers speculated,”What could it be–the new iPhone 5 or something else? All the bottom-up speculation in the media and blogosphere generated phenomenal consumer interest–for free. Only after weeks of free buzz did Apple launch a paid media campaign to keep the momentum going. (Kaputa. September 2012)> Part II - Techowear Wearable Technology Product: Restate your new product’s name from Assignment 1, Part II <(Specialize Operated Logical Innovative Device) S.O.L.I.D Gear Watch> Promotional piece: <> Using research to support your claims, explain how at least two of the advertisement’s creative choices (the music, actors, copy, images, layout, design, etc.) are appropriate for the product’s specific target market. (Include short or in- < According to research done by CEB, the most effective way to reach consumers isn’t through elaborate and complex websites, ads or sales copy, but rather through simplifying the decision making process: in other words, presenting exactly what consumers need to know, while leaving out the rest. In fact, they found that companies who simplified and streamlined the decision making process for their customers were 86% more likely to make a sale. The key to modern marketing? Simplicity.(DeMers. July 2014) >
  4. 4. text citations) Where would you advertise this product? (Please be specific and identify specific publications, television channels or websites.) <G4Tv(cable and satellite channel), YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, billboards in tour sited areas like Chicago Magnificent Mile, Hollywood Boulevard and sporting championships like NBA Finals, Stanley Cup and Super Bowls.> Using research to support your claims, explain why you chose these media vehicles to reach the intended target market. (Include short or in- text citations) <Such vehicles as Television and radio can be used to target mass audiences, and the cost per target is low. They are more effective than print media as the ads include audio and video. They can be effectively used for low involvement products because of short ad durations and lack of excessive detail-sharing. Online or digital/interactive vehicles along with mobile communication opportunities provide low cost advertising options. Other supportive media vehicles include directories, buses, billboards and benches. These are usually used to reinforce messages that have been delivered through broader mass media. Billboards are comparatively expensive, but they have a very wide reach. (Zigu. N.d.)> References: Why is Apple's Marketing Just So Darn Good? (2017, July 25). Retrieved from https://www.crazyegg.com/blog/why-is-apples-marketing-good/ Kaputa, C., & Kaputa, C. (2012, September 28). 5 Marketing Tools Apple Exploits To Build The Hype. Retrieved from https://www.fastcompany.com/3001650/5- marketing-tools-apple-exploits-build-hype
  5. 5. DeMers, J. (2014, July 09). Here's The Simple Secret To Apple's Marketing Success. Retrieved from https://www.forbes.com/sites/jaysondemers/2014/07/08/heres-the-simple-secret- to-apples-marketing-success/ Zigu. (n.d.). Media Vehicle Definition | Marketing Dictionary. Retrieved from https://www.mbaskool.com/business-concepts/marketing-and-strategy- terms/11937-media-vehicle.html Media and Entertainment Spotlight. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.selectusa.gov/media-entertainment-industry-united-states Popick, J. (2016, January 14). 21 Best Blogs That Will Help Grow Your Business. Retrieved from https://www.inc.com/janine-popick/21-blogs-to-subscribe-to-in-2016- guaranteed-to-get-you-more-customers.html

