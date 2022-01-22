Successfully reported this slideshow.
Water based acrylic distemper

Jan. 22, 2022
Shop Water based acrylic distemper online from "EverBond Paints" to make your home beautiful. EverBond Paints has 900+ shades to choose from to make sure you get a home in the color of your choice. For more info: https://www.everbondpaints.com/project/acrylic-distemper/

Water based acrylic distemper

  1. 1. EverBond Paints Water Based Acrylic Distemper
  2. 2. Water Based Acrylic Distemper Having a beautiful home at an affordable price is no more a dream. This water-based acrylic distemper from EverBond Paints has 900+ shades to choose from to make sure you get a home in the color of your choice. Moreover, Water Based Acrylic Distemper is a washable, lead-free paint with a stylish matt ﬁnish.
  3. 3. Speciﬁcations ● Super Smooth Finish ● Anti Fungal ● Crack Proof ● Easy Application ● Quick Drying
  4. 4. Contact Information Email ID: sales@everbondpaints.com Mobile No.: +91 – 9810918647 Website: https://www.everbondpaints.com/

