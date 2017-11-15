INTRODUCTION • EVENT TECHNOLOGY IS WIDELY USED WHILE PLANNING AND EXECUTING EVENTS. IT REDUCES THE HASSLE IN EVENT MANAGEM...
Online event registration system - why you should have one?

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION • EVENT TECHNOLOGY IS WIDELY USED WHILE PLANNING AND EXECUTING EVENTS. IT REDUCES THE HASSLE IN EVENT MANAGEMENT AND HELPS TO MAKE IT MORE PRODUCTIVE AND SUCCESSFUL. • WHEN IT COMES TO SELL TICKETS ONLINE, YOU PREFER TO CHOOSE THE BEST ONLINE EVENT REGISTRATION SYSTEM. • TO GET THE MOST FROM EVENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, IT IS BETTER TO CHOOSE SUITABLE AND RELIABLE PLATFORM.
  2. 2. WHY YOU SHOULD HAVE ONE? • WITH SOME EVENT SOFTWARE PROGRAMS, IT IS CRITICAL TO KEEP THINGS IN CHECK AND PERFORM DUE DILIGENCE. IF YOU WANT TO CREATE A BETTER EXPERIENCE FOR ATTENDEES, SAVE TIME AND MONEY, YOU NEED TO CHOOSE SUCH SOFTWARE WHICH CAN EFFECTIVELY ADDRESS YOUR PARTICULAR NEEDS. IT SHOULD ALSO HELP IN ACHIEVING BUSINESS GOALS AND ROI. • THERE ARE SOME EFFECTIVE WAYS WHICH CAN HELP YOU TO EVALUATE THE FUNCTIONALITY OF EVENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE. HERE ARE SOME INDICATORS THAT SHOW THAT YOU MAY NEED TO GET RID OF CURRENT SOFTWARE AND SHIFT TO NEW ONE.
  3. 3. FINDING DIFFICULTY IN ACHIEVING BUSINESS GOALS • IF YOU BACKTRACK YOUR PRIMARY OBJECTIVES AND FAIL TO POINT OUT WHAT YOU WISHED THE SOFTWARE TO DO, THEN IT IS TIME TO SWITCH TO NEW ONE. YOU MAY WANT TO SAVE TIME WHILE CONDUCTING EVENT REGISTRATION, INCREASE THE NUMBER OF ATTENDEES OR IMPROVE YOUR EFFICIENCY. • HOWEVER, AFTER CONDUCTING AN ASSESSMENT, IF YOU FIND THAT THE SOFTWARE CAN’T HELP YOU IN ACHIEVING GOALS, THEN IT IS BETTER TO CHANGE IT.
  4. 4. INCREASE IN WORK LOAD • IF YOUR EVENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM INCREASES STRESS BY CREATING MORE WORK FOR YOU AND CLIENTS, THEN DEFINITELY YOU SHOULD LOOK FOR BETTER ALTERNATIVES. • CHOOSE SUCH SOFTWARE THAT SIMPLIFIES EVENT PROCESSES.
  5. 5. CURRENT SYSTEM IS NOT USER-FRIENDLY • EVENT HOSTING/MARKETING WEBSITE ARE THOSE WHO MAKE THE EVENT ATTENDEES EXPERIENCE BETTER. USER EXPERIENCE IS WHAT MATTER MOST. ON THIS FACTOR THE WHOLE SUCCESS OF THE EVENT DEPENDS. • IF USERS HAVE TO PERFORM SEVERAL STEPS SO IT CAN DISCOURAGE ATTENDEES TO SKIP THE PROCESS. IT MUST BE USER-FRIENDLY AND SHOULD OFFER AUTO-FILL, AND SINGLE SIGN- ON FEATURES.
  6. 6. FACING CHALLENGES WHILE REPORTING • OUR EVENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM SHOULD PROVIDE YOU AN ESSENTIAL DATA TO MEASURE ROI. IF IT IS UNABLE TO RECORD AND PROCESS EVENT DATA EFFICIENTLY, THEN YOU MAY FACE CHALLENGES IN CREATING REPORTS WHICH ALSO STREAM DOWN TO LEGAL COMPLIANCE ISSUES. • IT IS ESSENTIAL TO ACCESS QUALITY DATA SO YOU CAN FIGURE OUT WHAT YOU GET FROM YOUR INVESTMENT.
  7. 7. THANK YOU HTTPS://WWW.EVENTRY.COM/EN

