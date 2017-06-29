Industria 4.0: un’opportunità per le aziende grafiche (e di stampa digitale) Digital Printing Forum, Milano Martedì 20 Giu...
Industria 4.0 = la quarta rivoluzione industriale Cosa significa in concreto?  Un percorso che porterà a una produzione i...
Le aziende di stampa digitale in particolare hanno già sperimentato:  Il passaggio dalla produzione di massa alla produzi...
Industria 4.0: cosa cambia? L’Internet dei servizi L’Internet of things (interconnessione tra gli asset fisici, le persone...
Industria 4.0: cosa cambia? LE TECNOLOGIE  Il piano varato dal Governo prevede incentivi fiscali di notevole portata (sup...
Industria 4.0: cosa cambia? INTERNET OF THINGS  Un tema da presidiare - Come sarà il prodotto 4.0 delle aziende grafiche ...
Industria 4.0: cosa cambia? INTERNET DEI SERVIZI  Abbiamo già esempi eccellenti nel settore (il web to print è già una re...
Industria 4.0: la FORMAZIONE  Puntare sulle risorse umane - integrazione delle persone nel processo  Quindi FORMAZIONE D...
Industria 4.0: cosa fare?  Non attendere che l’industria 4.0 diventi una realtà ma sfruttare l’esperienza acquisita sino ...
Industria 4.0: Il supporto delle Associazioni  Confindustria : ha dato una grande spinta politica al piano industriale pa...
Industria 4.0: Il ruolo della Filiera  Un cambiamento culturale che deve coinvolgere tutta la filiera e cui la nostra fil...
Industria 4.0: Il Progetto della Federazione  Ruolo delle Associazioni (Assografici, Assocarta, Acimga): dovranno indiriz...
Industria 4.0: Assografici Il nostro percorso:  I nostri Associati iniziano a capire cos’è e ci chiedono COME FARE, quali...
Industria 4.0: Il Toolkit OBIETTIVO  Il Toolkit : un supporto pratico agli associati per individuare le azioni da intrapr...
Industria 4.0: Il Toolkit LA ROAD MAP PER CONSEGUIRE GLI OBIETTIVI FOCUS SULLE AREE COINVOLTE IN AZIENDA DA QUESTO PERCORS...
Un’opportunità senza precedenti per l’industria grafica NON SI DIVENTA INDUSTRIA 4.0 SOLO CON L’ACQUISTO DI MACCHINE E TEC...
Un’opportunità senza precedenti per l’industria grafica GRAZIE SCORZINO@ASSOGRAFICI.TI
23esimo DPF - Monica Scorzino - industria 4.0, un'opportunità per le aziende grafiche

Presentazione fatta da Monica Scorzino, Assografici, al 23esimo Digital Printing Forum (Milano, 20 giugno 2017)

  1. 1. Industria 4.0: un’opportunità per le aziende grafiche (e di stampa digitale) Digital Printing Forum, Milano Martedì 20 Giugno 2017 Monica Scorzino, Vice Direttore Generale Assografici
  2. 2. Industria 4.0 = la quarta rivoluzione industriale Cosa significa in concreto?  Un percorso che porterà a una produzione industriale del tutto automatizzata e interconnessa: quindi macchine interconnesse sufficientemente intelligenti per decidere in autonomia e in grado di gestire i dati L’industria grafica può considerarsi un settore caratterizzato da un’elevata digitalizzazione: molte aziende hanno adottato crescenti livelli di integrazione dei processi, dalla prestampa, alla produzione, al finishing fino al web to print.
  3. 3. Le aziende di stampa digitale in particolare hanno già sperimentato:  Il passaggio dalla produzione di massa alla produzione personalizzata  L’integrazione dei processi di stampa e del workflow digitale  L’Integrazione del workflow digitale con il committente  La gestione del dato variabile (quindi abitudine a trattare il dato)  Alcune aziende di stampa digitale producono già «quando e dove serve» - print on demand PRONTI A DIVENTARE 4.0?
  4. 4. Industria 4.0: cosa cambia? L’Internet dei servizi L’Internet of things (interconnessione tra gli asset fisici, le persone e i dati) Le tecnologie Elementi chiave
  5. 5. Industria 4.0: cosa cambia? LE TECNOLOGIE  Il piano varato dal Governo prevede incentivi fiscali di notevole portata (super e iperammortamento) dando la possibilità di investire in macchine di ultima generazione.
  6. 6. Industria 4.0: cosa cambia? INTERNET OF THINGS  Un tema da presidiare - Come sarà il prodotto 4.0 delle aziende grafiche e cartotecniche?  Comprendere i cambiamenti dei partner industriali ma anche analizzare i propri prodotti e servizi  Le aziende di stampa digitale hanno già esperienza nella gestione del dato, ma si dovranno individuare nuove possibilità di integrazione e razionalizzazione
  7. 7. Industria 4.0: cosa cambia? INTERNET DEI SERVIZI  Abbiamo già esempi eccellenti nel settore (il web to print è già una realtà) occorre fare un passo avanti  La produzione va integrata con ulteriori servizi ad elevato valore aggiunto
  8. 8. Industria 4.0: la FORMAZIONE  Puntare sulle risorse umane - integrazione delle persone nel processo  Quindi FORMAZIONE DI QUALITA’ soprattutto competenze digitali per fare il salto competitivo
  9. 9. Industria 4.0: cosa fare?  Non attendere che l’industria 4.0 diventi una realtà ma sfruttare l’esperienza acquisita sino ad oggi per organizzarsi tempestivamente e avvantaggiarsi sotto il profilo competitivo ?
  10. 10. Industria 4.0: Il supporto delle Associazioni  Confindustria : ha dato una grande spinta politica al piano industriale partecipando alla sua diretta stesura  Le Territoriali : daranno vita ai Digital Innovation Hub, distretti tecnologici per aiutare le pmi ad adeguarsi e ad avvicinarsi alle università  Le Categorie: hanno il compito di calare sul contesto settoriale le innovazioni e coinvolgere le aziende spingendole a interrogarsi
  11. 11. Industria 4.0: Il ruolo della Filiera  Un cambiamento culturale che deve coinvolgere tutta la filiera e cui la nostra filiera risponde in modo compatto con un vero e proprio progetto di Federazione
  12. 12. Industria 4.0: Il Progetto della Federazione  Ruolo delle Associazioni (Assografici, Assocarta, Acimga): dovranno indirizzare il progetto, identificando gli obiettivi specifici delle proprie imprese e definendo le modalità migliori per garantire il più ampio coinvolgimento possibile della propria base associativa (Steering Committee)  Ruolo della Federazione : viene costituito un Comitato Scientifico composto da SDA Bocconi, le Associazioni della Federazione, 4IT Group, Argi, partner tecnici di Confindustria con il compito di coordinamento delle attività, produzione di contenuti, elaborazione di strumenti
  13. 13. Industria 4.0: Assografici Il nostro percorso:  I nostri Associati iniziano a capire cos’è e ci chiedono COME FARE, quali sono i passi operativi  Commissione Innovazione di Assografici - Progetto Innovare Sempre – seconda fase  Due obiettivi: coinvolgere e supportare
  14. 14. Industria 4.0: Il Toolkit OBIETTIVO  Il Toolkit : un supporto pratico agli associati per individuare le azioni da intraprendere per l’applicazione di una metodologia Industry 4.0 nella gestione dei processi tipici di un’industria grafica e/o cartotecnica
  15. 15. Industria 4.0: Il Toolkit LA ROAD MAP PER CONSEGUIRE GLI OBIETTIVI FOCUS SULLE AREE COINVOLTE IN AZIENDA DA QUESTO PERCORSO EVOLUTIVO ANALISI DI CONTESTO Contenuti
  16. 16. Un’opportunità senza precedenti per l’industria grafica NON SI DIVENTA INDUSTRIA 4.0 SOLO CON L’ACQUISTO DI MACCHINE E TECNOLOGIE INFORMATICHE IL PERCORSO COINVOLGE L’INTERA ORGANIZZAZIONE AZIENDALE RIPENSARE IL MODELLO DI BUSINESS CON NUOVI PRODOTTI E SERVIZI LE ASSOCIAZIONI SONO PRONTE A SUPPORTARE LE IMPRESE IN QUESTO PERCORSO
  17. 17. Un’opportunità senza precedenti per l’industria grafica GRAZIE SCORZINO@ASSOGRAFICI.TI

