Unidad 1 tema 2

  1. 1. INFORME ESTUDIANTE: EVELYN SUQUILLO SEMESTRE: SEGUNDO PARALELO: C PRÁCTICA:#1 TEMA: Desarrollo de nuestro primer programa OBJETIVO: -Conocer el desarrollo de un programa en “Eclipse”, para este desarrollo tendremos que comprender lo que es la entrada y salida de datos. RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE -Comprensión de la aplicación de Eclipse. -Uso correcto del código que aplicaremos en Eclipse. ACTIVIDADES: -Realizar un programa que me imprima “Hola Mundo” . DESARROLLO DE CONTENIDOS 1. AbriremosEclipse, Seleccionamos la direcciónen la quequeramosguardar nuestro proyecto, en este caso lo vamos a guardar en Escritorio (Desktop). 2. Creamos un proyecto nuevo de Java. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFIA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE LA PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES DE LA INFORMÁTICA
  2. 2. 3. Le ponemos un nombre a nuestro proyecto y le damos clic en Finish. 4. Dentro de nuestro nuevo proyecto crearemos una nueva clase.
  3. 3. 5. Al crear una nueva clase tenemos que asegurarnos que la opción de: “public static void main (String[]args) esté marcada. 6. Se nos abrirá el siguiente código; aquí es donde empezaremos a programar. 7.- Ingresaremos el siguiente código 8.-. Ejecutamos el programa

