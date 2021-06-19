Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Estudiante: Miriam Evelyn Villca Canaza Docente: Mgr. José...
MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Estudiante: Miriam Evelyn Villca Canaza Docente: Mgr. José


Jun. 19, 2021

Posicionamiento

Posicionamiento , Miriam Evelyn Villca Canaza, Mgs. Ramiro Zapata.

Posicionamiento

  1. 1. 1 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Estudiante: Miriam Evelyn Villca Canaza Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 POSICIONAMIENTO “Los libros no están hechos para pensar, sino para ser sometido a investigación.” 1. INTRODUCCIÓN - Umberto Eco El término posicionamiento fue acuñado en 1969 por Jack Trout, quien escribió: "Posicionamiento es el juego que utiliza la gente en el actual mercado de imitación (o de yo-también)"1 En 1982, con su socio de entonces, Al Ries, presentó su libro Posicionamiento: La batalla por su mente,2 que luego ha sido traducido a 19 idiomas y que se ha transformado en un referente fundamental de la estrategia competitiva. Los mensajes preparados al estilo antiguo y tradicional no dan esperanzas de abrirse camino en la moderna sociedad sobre comunicada. Para poder entender la forma cómo hemos llegado a donde estamos hoy, conviene remontarnos brevemente a la historia de la comunicación: ● La era de los productos. ● La era de la imagen ● La era del posicionamiento 1. Si hay alguna palabra que ha marcado el curso de la publicidad en la década de los 90 es la palabra posicionamiento. El posicionamiento es una de las estrategias que en el mundo de negocios está dando excelentes a una serie de cambios que jamás el hombre común había imaginado. Indudablemente, la llave del éxito de los negocios está en ofrecer los productos cada vez diferenciados, para satisfacer múltiples deseos y exigencias de los consumidores en caso de productos y usuarios en caso de servicios. Cada consumidor es un mundo diferente, cada vez quiere el producto si es posible a su medida y a sus exigencias; en la medida que la competencia se incrementa y los mercados creen, la necesidad básica de posicionarse claramente en la mente del consumidor potencial va resultando mucho más importante. En los tiempos actuales, en un mundo sobre-comunicado, al enfoque de la comunicación se le ha dado el nombre de posicionamiento; es decir, se trata de una forma de comunicación: publicidad, que desde el punto de vista de receptor a veces goza de poca estima. La publicidad como componente de la variable comunicación, no sólo funciona en negocios para productos en concreto y servicios, sino también funciona en el campo de la política, de la religión o de cualquier otra actividad que requiera comunicación masiva.2. 2. DESARROLLO El posicionamiento se refiere tanto al lugar que, un producto o marca, ocupan en la mente de los clientes, relativa a sus necesidades como a productos que compiten o marcas y a las decisiones e presenta con mayor agresividad, y los productos en su afán de conquistar mercados van recurriendo resultados en estos últimos tiempos del mundo globalizado en que la competencia cada día se
  2. 2. 2 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Estudiante: Miriam Evelyn Villca Canaza Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 intención del vendedor de crear tal posición. Así, la noción de posicionamiento comprende consideraciones tanto competitivas como las necesidades del cliente. Por ello, nuestro enfoque propone que el posicionamiento no es un hecho aislado y que competa sólo al área de marketing, porque dependiendo de cuál es el posicionamiento de nuestro producto/marca o empresa, podremos desarrollar, por ejemplo, una estrategia de penetración de mercados, una de diversificación ó si se gusta una de integración; ello será poco menos que imposible si previamente se desconoce el posicionamiento actual. Todo esto, porque el posicionamiento del producto es una decisión tomada por la compañía para tratar de lograr una imagen de marca definida en relación con los competidores dentro de un segmento de mercado (Hawkins, Best y Coney) 3. 2.1. Importancia del posicionamiento La forma en que el producto o servicio es percibido o posicionado dentro de la mente de los consumidores es un factor de suma importancia para su éxito, que el mismo producto o servicio en sí. McDonald's no solo vende hamburguesas, vende sonrisas; Xerox no vende equipos de copiado, mejora la productividad de las oficinas; Dominos Pizza no vende pizzas, vende tiempo de entrega; Banamex no vende tarjetas de crédito, vende poder de compra; Telmex no vende líneas telefónicas, vende lazos de afectividad; clásicos ejemplos de posicionamiento de marca. Es un hecho que el fabricante o prestador de servicios debe convencer a su target (mercado objetivo) de que su producto o servicio va a satisfacer su necesidad mejor que el de la competencia, y para hacerlo este trata de desarrollar una imagen especial del producto o servicio en la mente del cliente, creando un posicionamiento para ubicar al producto o servicio en la mente de los clientes. Por eso debe quedar claro que Posicionamiento no se refiere al producto, sino a lo que se hace con la mente de los clientes o las personas a las que se quiere influenciar. competencia, siendo parte de una progresión natural cuando se utiliza la segmentación de mercado. 2.2. El posicionamiento en el mercado La historia demuestra que la primera marca que entra en el cerebro logra generalmente el doble de participación en el mercado a largo plazo que el número dos y el doble nuevamente que el número tres. A corto plazo los líderes son casi invulnerables, sin embargo, el liderazgo no significa el final de un programa de posicionamiento, solo es el principio, se encuentran en la mejor posición para aprovechar las oportunidades y deben emplear constantemente el poder de su liderazgo para mantener fuera a la competencia. Y si no es el primero en llegar al mercado, lo que menos se debe de hacer es imitar al líder, esto no contrarresta el posicionamiento del primero, sólo confunde, pero tampoco basta con ser mejor que el competidor, hay que lanzar una estrategia en cuanto la situación lo permita y trabajar en ella. Estrategia de tamaño: Si el tamaño del producto o servicio lo amerita. Estrategia de altos precios: Puede utilizarse para muchas categorías de productos y servicios. El precio es una ventaja de manera especial si se es el primero en agarrarse del alto precio y tratarse de una categoría en la que los consumidores estén dispuestos a pagar ese precio. Estrategia de precio bajo: A menudo esta es una buena estrategia para productos nuevos. El posicionamiento de marca se refiere a las estrategias orientadas a crear y mantener en la mente de los clientes un determinado concepto del producto o servicio de la empresa en relación con la
  3. 3. 3 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Estudiante: Miriam Evelyn Villca Canaza Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 el mundo, debemos enfocarnos a un solo nicho del mercado.4. 2.3. Integración de la cadena de valor con las funciones gerenciales (Koontz y Weihrich) La cadena de valor de un fabricante de computadoras hipotético y muestra cómo los gerentes pueden mejorar su efectividad si aplican un enfoque sistémico a la administración mediante planeación, organización, liderazgo, integración de personal y control efectivos en cada eslabón de la cadena de valor. La ejecución efectiva del enfoque sistémico debe conducir a disminuir los costos de los insumos y el desperdicio, a un mejor posicionamiento de marca y poder de precio, una mejor experiencia del cliente y, finalmente, a mayores ventas y utilidades. Un enfoque sistémico de la administración (atención deliberada a las funciones gerenciales clave de planeación, liderazgo, organización, integración de personal y control) puede mejorar la eficiencia, la efectividad y, por consiguiente, la eficacia de cada componente de la cadena de valor de la empresa y contribuir con el éxito organizacional. Como se ha destacado en este libro, la administración es una de las actividades humanas más importantes, y en su enfoque sistemático las actividades gerenciales clave están agrupadas en las funciones de planeación, organización, integración de personal, liderazgo y control, que son esenciales para cualquier organización; sin embargo, la aplicación de las actividades gerenciales clave y el tiempo dedicado a cada función varía para cada nivel organizacional y tipo de empresa (lucrativa o no lucrativa). La administración es un arte que utiliza las ciencias fundamentales y la meta de todos los gerentes es la misma: crear un excedente que beneficie no sólo a las personas y la organización, sino también a los países y la sociedad.5. 3. CONCLUSIÓN Como mi conclusión, posicionamiento es poder ocupar un espacio no solo en el mercado sino también en la mente de las personas, esto puede lograrse con una serie de pasos, es importante no confundir el tipo de posicionamiento con el que contamos (real) y el tipo de posicionamiento al que queremos llegar (buscado) así mismo debemos evitar cometer errores que pueden hacer que los clientes se alejen de nuestra marca, también es primordial analizar las estrategias que hay y ver cual se adecua más a nuestra empresa. 4. REFERENCIAS 1. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Posicionamiento#Historia 2.https://sisbib.unmsm.edu.pe/bibvirtual/publicaciones/quipukamayoc/2000/segundo/p osicionamiento.htm 3. https://www.redalyc.org/pdf/4259/425942331007.pdf 4.https://www.infosol.com.mx/espacio/Articulos/Desde_la_Investigacion/Posicionamient o-Importancia.html#.YIjBorVKjIV 5.https://www.soy502.com/sites/default/files/administracion_una_perspectiva_global_y _empresarial_14_edi_koontz.pdf Estrategia de género y /o edad: dirigiendo el producto o servicio para un género y edad en específico. Ante cualquier estrategia adoptada, se debe tener presente que no debemos querer complacer a todo
  4. 4. 4 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Estudiante: Miriam Evelyn Villca Canaza Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 5. VIDEOS 5.1 Video del posicionamiento. Según el siguiente video el posicionamiento es el esfuerzo de una empresa por influir en la imagen del producto que tiene el consumidor, en relación con los productos de la competencia. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-ydrjhShm0 5.2 Posicionamiento de tu marca En conclusión el video explica sobre como la gran parte del éxito comercial de tu marca dependede que tus consumidores potenciales la conozcan, para lograr esto es fundamental, entender yutilizar los medios de comunicación correctos, utilizando el contenido adecuado de acuerdo a la segmentación de clientes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMobaswxVuY 6. PREZI Según la siguiente presentación de Prezi el posicionamiento es la identidad que surge de la esenciade la misma marca. Debe ser descubierta desde el espíritu. Centra su estrategia en un atributo como puede ser la antigüedad de la marca o el tamaño. https://prezi.com/efa9uof969x_/posicionamiento/

