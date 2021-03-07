Agency is a pervasive institution⭐ fundamental to commercial activity⭐ inherent to legal personality⭐ enabling against deteriorating capacity. This new work provides a fresh⭐ succinct examination of the principles of agency law exploring the rules of attribution⭐ the rights and obligations arising within the agency relationship⭐ the impact of agency in the fields of contract and tort⭐ and the termination of an agent's authority. Throughout the book⭐ full consideration is given to the issues arising under the Commercial Agents (Council Directive) Regulations 1993. The discussion is informed not only by common law authority that constantly nourishes the development of agency law principle⭐ but also by international soft law instruments and the Restatement of the Law⭐ Third: Agency.