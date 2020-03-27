Successfully reported this slideshow.
Algoritmo

Describe los tipos de algoritmos que se utiliza en la vida diaria y sus características de cada una.

Algoritmo

  1. 1. ALGORITMO
  2. 2. ¿Qué es algoritmo? Se puede definir un algoritmo como un conjunto ordenado y finito de operaciones o pasos que permite hallar la solución de un problema
  3. 3. TIPOS DE ALGORITMOS Existen dos tipos y son llamados así por su naturaleza: Cualitativos: Son aquellos en los que se describen los pasos utilizando palabras. Cuantitativos: Son aquellos en los que se utilizan cálculos numéricos para definir los pasos del proceso. Cualitativos Cuantitativos
  4. 4. REPRESENTACIÓN DE LOS ALGORITMOS Texto Narrativo Consiste en escribir paso a paso las acciones que se deben realizar empleando el lenguaje natural. Diagrama de Flujo Es la representación gráfica de las operaciones que realiza un algoritmo. Pseudocódigo Representa en forma descriptiva las operaciones que debe realizar un algoritmo.  INICIO  Edad: Entero  ESCRIBA “¿Cuál es tu edad?  Lea Edad  SI Edad >=18 entonces  ESCRIBA “Eres mayor de Edad  FINSI  ESCRIBA “fin del algoritmo  FIN
  5. 5. Características de los algoritmos  1. Finitud.- Un algoritmo debe terminar en un número finito de pasos  2. Definibilidad.- Cada paso del algoritmo debe definirse de modo preciso; las acciones a realizar deben estar especificadas rigurosamente y sin ambigüedad para cada caso.  3. Entrada.- Un algoritmo tiene cero o más entradas. Esto es, las cantidades de los datos de inicio se generan en el mismo algoritmo o se conocen previamente.  4. Salida.- Un algoritmo tiene una o más salidas. Es decir, hay datos o cantidades al término del algoritmo que tiene una relación específica con los datos o cantidades de entrada.  5. Efectividad.- El algoritmo debe ser efectivo. Esto significa que todas las operaciones deben ser suficientemente sencillas para poder, en principio, ser realizadas de modo exacto y en un tiempo finito por un procesador.
  6. 6. GRACIAS POR SU ATECION.

