F I S I O S A L U D X E L A
TECNICAS DE RELAJACIÓN HOMBROS Y CUELLO
Health & Medicine
38 views
May. 17, 2021

Ejercicios de cuello fisiosaludxela

Relajación de cuello

Ejercicios de cuello fisiosaludxela

  1. 1. F I S I O S A L U D X E L A
  2. 2. TECNICAS DE RELAJACIÓN HOMBROS Y CUELLO
  3. 3. ACTIVIDAD 1 • Contrastes con inmersiones de brazos: realizar inmersiones de brazos, tratando de cubrir antebrazo y brazo, intercalar agua caliente dos minutos y agua fría (agregar al agua fría 3 cubitos de hielo) 1 minuto hasta completar 15 minutos. Terminar con caliente.
  4. 4. ACTIVIDAD 2: REALIZARLO LENTAMENTE 5 VECES CADA EJERCICIO
  5. 5. ACTIVIDAD 3: Realizarlo lentamente 5 veces cada ejercicio
  6. 6. ACTIVIDAD 4: Realizar 8 segundos cada estiramiento

