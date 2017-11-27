UNIVE RSIDAD CE NTRAL DE L E CUADOR FACULTAD DE FIL OSOFÍA, L E TRAS Y CIE NCIAS DE L A E DUCACION CARRE RA DE PE DAGOGÍA ...
BABACO fruta nativa del noreste de Suramérica, probablemente de la provincia de Loja- Ecuador, y se cree que es un híbrid...
TAXONOMÍA Familia: Caricaceae Género: Vasconcellea Especie: Vasconcellea ×heilbornii Hábitat: América central y Europa.
APORTE NUTRICIONAL Agua: 95 g. Proteina: 0.7 g. Lipidos: 0.1 g. Fibra: 2.3 g. Calorías: 21 Kcal. Vitamina C: 28 mg. ...
PROPIEDADES NUTRICIONALES • Niveles mínimos de calorías, sodio, azúcar y no posee colesterol. • Alto contenido de papaína,...
BABACO Se puede consumir al natural, cocido, en preparaciones dulces, saladas, en forma de zumo, como agregado en la prepa...
  1. 1. UNIVE RSIDAD CE NTRAL DE L E CUADOR FACULTAD DE FIL OSOFÍA, L E TRAS Y CIE NCIAS DE L A E DUCACION CARRE RA DE PE DAGOGÍA DE L AS CIE NCIAS E X PE RIME NTAL ES QUÍMICA Y BIOL OGÍA Nombre: Evelyn Constante 6to Semestre A
  2. 2. BABACO fruta nativa del noreste de Suramérica, probablemente de la provincia de Loja- Ecuador, y se cree que es un híbrido natural entre el toronche y el chamburo. crece a alturas sobre los 2.000 msnm
  3. 3. TAXONOMÍA Familia: Caricaceae Género: Vasconcellea Especie: Vasconcellea ×heilbornii Hábitat: América central y Europa.
  4. 4. APORTE NUTRICIONAL Agua: 95 g. Proteina: 0.7 g. Lipidos: 0.1 g. Fibra: 2.3 g. Calorías: 21 Kcal. Vitamina C: 28 mg.  Sodio: 1 mg.  Potasio: 165 mg.  Hierro: 0.3 mg.  Calcio: 10 mg.  Fósforo:7 mg.  Vitamina A: 27 mg.
  5. 5. PROPIEDADES NUTRICIONALES • Niveles mínimos de calorías, sodio, azúcar y no posee colesterol. • Alto contenido de papaína, esta fruta modifica las grasas haciéndolas más digeribles y mejorando sus propiedades nutricionales. • Al se rica en Vitamina C y Vitamina A, constituye una potente arma contra las infecciones y contra el estrés oxidativo. • Previene calambres musculares. •Mezclando babaco con miel se obtiene un excelente coayudante en el tratamiento de la congestión nasal y la bronquitis.
  6. 6. BABACO Se puede consumir al natural, cocido, en preparaciones dulces, saladas, en forma de zumo, como agregado en la preparación de cócteles , en ensaladas, como acompañamiento de carnes, hecho mermelada, con almíbar, helado.

