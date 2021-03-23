https://reader.ebookexprees.com/chip991/1583948686 A guide to nourishing the body through bone marrow rejuvenation exercises 8226; Presents exercises to 8220;regrow 8221; bone marrow, revive the internal organs, and prevent osteoporosis 8226; Explains the use of bone breathing and bone compression, 8220;hitting 8221; to detoxify the body, and sexual energy massage and chi weight lifting to enhance the life force within Most Westerners believe that a daily physical exercise program helps slow the aging process. Yet those whose bodies appear most physically fit on the outside often enjoy only the same life span as the average nonathletic person. It is the internal organs and glands that nourish every function of the body, and it is the bone marrow that nourishes and rejuvenates the organs and glands through the production of blood. By focusing only on the muscles without cultivating the internal organs, bones, and blood, the Western fitness regimen can ultimately exhaust the internal system. In Bone Marrow Nei Kung Master Mantak Chia reveals the ancient mental and physical Taoist techniques used to 8220;regrow 8221; bone marrow, strengthen the bones, and rejuvenate the organs and glands. An advanced practice of Iron Shirt Chi Kung, Bone Marrow Nei Kung was developed as a way to attain the 8220✔teel body 8221; coveted in the fields of Chinese medicine and martial arts. This method of absorbing energy into the bones revives the bone marrow and reverses the effects of aging through the techniques of bone breathing, bone compression, and sexual energy massage, which stimulates the hormonal production that helps prevent osteoporosis. Also included is extensive information on chi weight lifting and the practice of 8220;hitting 8221; to detoxify the body.