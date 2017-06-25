Mapa conceptual ac

Aprendizaje Cooperativo
Aprendizaj e Cooperativ o Sustenta Teorías: COORDINACIÓN: Por parte de integrantes de grupos EXPRESION: Socio Constructivi...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA Metodologías de enseñanza y aprendizaje para el desarrollo de competencias Pérez Boullosa, A. (2000). Metodo...
En este mapa se da a conocer ¿Qué es aprendizaje cooperativo? , características Y tipo de evaluación

  1. 1. Aprendizaje Cooperativo
  2. 2. Aprendizaj e Cooperativ o Sustenta Teorías: COORDINACIÓN: Por parte de integrantes de grupos EXPRESION: Socio Constructivismo CONJUNTO: Líneas Teóricas que resaltan el valor constructivo Contribuye Aprendizaje Individual y Grupal Conlleva: Favorecer el Aprendizaje Asume: Rol de Profesor – Alumno Realiza: Trabajos en Grupos Apoya: Alumno Aprende: Estrategias Tipo de Planificación AC: Orientaciones Didácticas Aprende: Comunicación Desarrolla : Competencias Crea Ambientes Estimulantes Y Participativos Incrementa: Motivación Se siente: Apoyado Y confianza Consolida: Propio estilo de Aprendizaje TIPOS DE EVALUACIÓN Evaluación del aprendizaje y/o Grupal Evaluación entre los iguales (coevaluación) Autoevaluación Estimula Interdependencia Genera: Creatividad Permite Retroalimentación Comparte Ideas e Información
  3. 3. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Metodologías de enseñanza y aprendizaje para el desarrollo de competencias Pérez Boullosa, A. (2000). Metodológias de enseñanza y aprendizaje para el desarrollo de competencias. Larousse - Alianza Editorial.

