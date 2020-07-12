Problematizacion unidad2paso3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEMINARIO DE INVESTIGACIÓN PROBLEMATIZACIÓN DE LA UNIDAD 2: PASO 3 EVELIN YULEIDY CABEZAS ORDÓÑEZ 502005_4 DEYSER GUTIÉRRE...
INTRODUCCIÓN EL presente trabajo se permite realizar una contextualización de una problemática del entorno del estudiante,...
DESCRIBA UNA PROBLEMÁTICA DE SU CONTEXTO En el contexto educativo del municipio de Sáchica existen grandes problemáticas s...
IDENTIFIQUE SI ES SUSCEPTIBLE DE SOLUCIONAR DESDE LOS APORTES DE LA EDUCACIÓN O LA PEDAGOGÍA Y ARGUMENTE SU RESPUESTA. El ...
DEFINA SI SE PUEDE SOLUCIONAR CON EL DESARROLLO DE UN PROYECTO DE INVESTIGACIÓN O UNA MONOGRAFÍA O UN PROYECTO APLICADO Y ...
Esta decisión implica, hacer un diagnóstico, la herramienta que se pensaría usar es un árbol de problemas que, según (DNP,...
CONCLUSIONES No existe actualmente censo de deserción escolar en el municipio de Sáchica, pero sería vital para la investi...
  8. 8. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS • Álvarez, A., & Álvarez, V. (2015). Métodos en la investigación educativa. Recuperado de:http://editorial.upnvirtual.edu.mx/index.php/fomento-editorial/quienes-somos/9-publicaciones-upn/195-metodos-en- la-investigacion-educativa • -Contreras, L. (2011). Tendencias de los paradigmas de investigación en educación. Investigación y posgrado, 26(2),179-201. Recuperado de: http://www.redalyc.org/pdf/658/65830335004.pdf • • -Espinoza Freire, E. E. (2018). El problema de investigación. Revista Conrado, 14(64), 22- 32. Recuperado de http://scielo.sld.cu/pdf/rc/v14n64/1990-8644-rc-14-64-22.pdf • -Murcia, N., & Ramírez, C. (2017). Los objetivos de la investigación en educación y pedagogía en Colombia. Sophia, 13(1), 75- 84. doi: https://doi.org/10.18634/sophiaj.13v.1i.331 • • -Rodríguez, J. (2003). Paradigmas, enfoques y métodos en la investigación educativa. Investigación educativa, 12(7), 23-40. Recuperado de:http://revistasinvestigacion.unmsm.edu.pe/index.php/educa/article/view/8177/7130 • • -Acevedo Zapata, S. (2017). Gestión social del conocimiento, redes de investigación e innovación para la inclusión. (2017) En www.revistanegotium.org.ve / núm. 37 (año 13) pp. 62-73. Revista Científica Electrónica de Ciencias Gerenciales /ISSN: 1856- 1810 / Ed. Fundación Unamuno, Venezuela. https://dialnet.unirioja.es/servlet/articulo?codigo=7169803 •
  9. 9. • Hernández, Y. y otros (2019). Lineamientos Para el Desarrollo de Trabajos de Grado. Especializaciones – Escuela de Educación – ECEDU. Recuperado de: https://repository.unad.edu.co/handle/10596/30475 • Acevedo, S. (2020). Rastreo documental para investigación. Recuperado de: https://repository.unad.edu.co/handle/10596/31383 • -UNAD - Corredor Camargo, Emma Sofia (2019) Técnicas de Investigación: Identificación del problema. Recuperado de https://stadium.unad.edu.co/ovas/10596_22997/PDF.pdf • - Arcila, A., Buriticá, L., Castrillón, J., & Ramírez, L. (2004). Paradigmas y modelos de investigación, guía didáctica y módulo. Recuperado de: https://es.slideshare.net/Corsario2021/paradigmas-y-modelos- de-investigacin-guia-didactica-y-modulo • • -Ramos, C. (2015). Los paradigmas de la investigación científica. Avances en psicología, 23(1), 9-17. Recuperado de: http://revistas.unife.edu.pe/index.php/avancesenpsicologia/article/view/167/159 • DNP. Departamento Nacional de Planeación. (2011). Guía metodológica para la elaboración de documentos CONPES. Recuperado de http://www.ceppia.com.co/Herramientas/SISCONPES/EC-G01- Guiaelabpracion-Doc-Conpes-Pu.pdf • • Ferreyro, A., & Longhi, A. D. (2014). Metodología de la investigación. Córdoba, Argentina: Encuentro Grupo Editor. Pág. 35 a 44. Recuperado de http://bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co:2051/login.aspx?direct=true&db=nl ebk&AN=847674&lang=es&site=eds-live

