2022_02_25_ppt2_EPICAMP 2022 Anglais.pdf

Apr. 10, 2022
2022_02_25_ppt2_EPICAMP 2022 Anglais.pdf

Apr. 10, 2022
Education

Présentation par Anne Réach-Ngô du projet EVEille (Exploration et Valorisation Electroniques de corpus en SHS) porté par Anne Réach-Ngô, Marine Parra et Régine Battiston.

Présentation par Anne Réach-Ngô du projet EVEille (Exploration et Valorisation Electroniques de corpus en SHS) porté par Anne Réach-Ngô, Marine Parra et Régine Battiston.

Education

2022_02_25_ppt2_EPICAMP 2022 Anglais.pdf

  1. 1. Presentation of the EVEille Project (Digital Exploration and Valorisation of Corpus in Humanities and Social Sciences): identities of users’ communities EPICamp III. Collective identities, European identities? 25-26 February 2022 Panel 1: New media, new identities? Belongings in the time of Internet Régine Battiston, Anne Réach-Ngô, Marine Parra UHA, Institut de Recherche en Langues et Littératures Européennes
  2. 2. EVEille Project Identities of researchers and research communities
  3. 3. • EVEille: Exploration et Valorisation Electroniques de l’ille / de corpus en SHS Digital Exploration and Valorization of the ILLE / of corpus in HSS • Born in October 2020 • Within the ILLE laboratory: Institute of Research in European Languages and Literatures (UHA) and initially intended for its researchers • Led by Régine Battiston, director of the ILLE laboratory,Anne Réach-Ngô, senior lecturer HDR at the FLSH and Marine Parra, PhD in French Language and Literature at the ILLE. Presentation of the EVEille project
  4. 4. àStarting from the questioning of researchers anchored in a singular field (a laboratory, disciplinary fields, problems inscribed in time) àTo question the interactions with other scientific communities, at other scales. https://eveille.hypotheses.org/
  5. 5. Researcher's identities • How can the use of new computer tools transform the cultures and even the scientific identities of researchers? What kind of support, what kind of training to offer for which audiences? • A common digital culture? At what scale(s)? individual, collective within a laboratory, within a regional, national, European, international dynamic • What is the place for collaboration with other professions? engineers, digital editors, documentalists, etc.
  6. 6. Objectives of the EVEille project • To develop new digital practices within ILLE: digital culture workshops, doctoral training • To develop new strategies of production and communication of research results in HSS: project support • Enriching initial questions by confronting other teams’ methods and practices: EVEille days • To make resources available to encourage the autonomy of researchers: research notebook, uhapod channel How do these research practices transform the scientific object?
  7. 7. Digital Humanities practices From user communities to communities of interest
  8. 8. An ethical questioning, the "big tent of the Digital Humanities” Manifeste des Digital humanities, 2010 https://tcp.hypotheses.org/318 • Founding act of the HN in France 2010: a Manifesto • Refusal of the designation of "disciplinary field" for Digital Humanities • Adoption of a transversality where different actors meet • Tradition of welcoming, exchanging, sharing, inherited from the IT context of free software production
  9. 9. The institutional issue, levers for action Diversity of scales and intermediate networks In Europe : digital infrastructure DARIAH (Digital Research Infrastructure for the Arts and Humanities), Humanistica association for the Digital Humanities of French- speaking languages In France : TGIR Huma-Num, consortia At the regional level: the Maisons des Sciences de l'Homme (Misha in Alsace) and the MSH network At the local level: HSS laboratories and university clusters Interest in thinking about places and events that promote exchanges between these different scales, which condition scientific cultures, practices, and collaboration networks
  10. 10. At the ILLE level, the EVEille days Structuring poles through the establishment, structuration and exploration of data à Program of the EVEille days 2021: "Building research data”, around 3 poles: • Data base, • Digital library, • Critical edition of sources and works. Transversal role of the ethical principles that underpin practices à Program of the EVEille days 2022: "For a Digital Ecosophy: implementing the FAIR principles • FAIR principles: Findable,Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable • Plan for Open Science
  11. 11. EVEille 2021 Building research data Articulating the different professions
  12. 12. Mapping practices https://eveille.sciencesconf.org/
  13. 13. Program EVEIlle 2021 3 structuring poles: • Database • Digital library • Digital critical edition • à Only content engineering? 2 specific processing methods: • Patrimonial valorization • Graphic visualization of research results à Only digital communication? à Questioning the interactions between researchers / engineers / curators / digital designers etc. within the same scientific community
  14. 14. Decompartmentalizing practices? • Specific user communities • Unique skills and practices in the constitution of research data, specific to the various disciplinary fields • A singular treatment of data according to the nature of the scientific questioning but also according to the targeted public And yet, transversality of the approach Interest in varying the methodological points of view around the scientific questioning Using digital platforms to share tools and resources for cross-feedback à Common tools to federate practices: HEURIST platform, EMAN, METOPES editorial chain, BVH...
  15. 15. Organizational choices • Establish an institutional and epistemological framework (inaugural conference) • Encourage the presentation of projects (feedback), even in their early stages (speed searching) • Encourage the demonstration and the handling of tools to feed the scientific questioning (workshops of initiation to a technology) • Encourage round table discussions on collaborative research (collaborative projects) 5 times: Morning • Inaugural conference • Feedback on projets • Speed searching Afternoon • Workshops of initiation to a technology • Collaborative projects
  16. 16. Introduction to tools, making experiences available à Experimental and iterative procedure, constitution of new and re- mobilizable skills, collective time for experimentation à policies of sharing but practical problems of standardization
  17. 17. EVEille 2022 Implementing the FAIR principles Common principles to communities of interest
  18. 18. Presentation of the FAIR principles Common principles based on digital ethics: • Findable • Accessible • Interoperable • Reusable At the national level: 2016 French Law for the Digital Republic At the international level: Open Access Movement à Reconnection to the sources of the digital humanists' thinking on ‘commons’
  19. 19. Program EVEille 2022 An itinerary within the FAIR principles, revisited by the ecosophical questioning: 5 days: • F for Findable • A for Accessible • I for Interoperable • R for Reusable • E for Ecosophical
  20. 20. Structuring the days 3 recurring angles of attack • Institutions • Editorial chain(s) • Methods and tools Diversity of participants : • Humanistica association with Giovanni Pietro Vitali • MISHA (Guillaume Porte,ARCHE; Régis Witz, PHuN) • Groupe OLIO (Anne Garcia-Fernandez, Florian Barrière, Richard Walter)
  21. 21. Focusing on owning the itineraries The synthetic program, an itinerary with variable geometry Build your own itinerary by playing back the recordings on the uhapod channel.
  22. 22. Conclusion For a digital ecosophy
  23. 23. • Initial question: how is a new community of interest built, that of the perspective offered by the Digital Humanities, within a laboratory, such as the ILLE? • The challenge of ecosophy (Guattari): what "wisdom of inhabiting" applied to the digital world?
  24. 24. Encouraging common practice • Creating spaces for getting to grips with the tools, for appropriating knowledge • Encouraging the testing of proposed solutions through feedback • Accepting resistance to the all-digital technology shift which is a real threat to the HSS Multiplying the scales of apprehension of the challenges • Asking the questions again on a global scale (DH in the Middle East, DH in Africa, DH in Europe) • Experimenting on a local scale (with the project to create an editorial chain for the treatment of historical and literary sources at the MISHA, in particular by having the UHA and the University of Strasbourg collaborate)
  25. 25. Thank you for your attention ! Research notebook: https://eveille.hypotheses.org/ Uha.pod channel: https://e-diffusion.uha.fr/eveille/ Site for the 2021 days: https://eveille.sciencesconf.org Site for the 2022 days: https://eveille2.sciencesconf.org/ Social Media: @eveille_hn @Eveille HN @EveilleHN

