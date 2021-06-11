Genetica vi 2012

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Genética VI HERANÇA E SEXO Prof. JOSE AMARAL/2012-2013
 Os cromossomos dos seres vivos são classificados em autossômicos e sexuais, estes são responsáveis pela determinação do ...
SISTEMA XY
 A fêmea possui par de cromossomos homólogos (xx) e macho um cromossomo igual ao da fêmea (x) e outro diferente (Y).
SISTEMA X0
SistemaX0  Os machos têm apenas um cromossomo X e as fêmeas, dois cromossomos. Assim o macho é X0 e a fêmea XX.
A herança do sexo na espécie humana  Na espécie humana: - 46 cromossomos - 23 cromossomos são de origem materna e 23 são ...
Cromossomos Autossômicos e Sexuais
CARIOTIPO HUMANO NORMAL - FEMININO
Cariótipo masculino anormal
 SEXO FEMININO: - Homogamético - Mulher: 44AA + XX - Ovulo: 22AA + X  SEXO MASCULINO - Homem: 44AA + XY - Espermatozóide...
Heredograma clássico – Herança autossômica recessiva
Heredograma clássico: Herança recessiva ligada ao sexo
X X Homologia Completa
X Y Homóloga Não homóloga Herança Restrita ao Sexo Herança Ligada ao Sexo Não homóloga
HERANÇA LIGADA AO SEX0 -Ocorre quando os genes envolvidos se situam no cromossomo X, em sua porção não-homóloga. -A mulher...
DALTONISMO: Um exemplo de herança ligada ao sexo na espécie humana  Daltonismo: Dificuldade em distinguir algumas cores. ...
 Daltonismo É uma condição hereditária que dificulta o indivíduo a distinguir algumas cores; É determinada por um gene re...
GENOTIPOS E FENÓTIPOS NO DALTONISMO SEXO GENÓTIPO FENÓTIPO Masculino XDY Normal Masculino XdY Daltônico Feminino XDXD Norm...
Exercício:  Uma mulher daltônica, cujo irmão tem visão normal, casa-se um homem de visão normal. Determinar o genótipo do...
HEMOFILIA: Outro exemplo de herança ligada ao sexo na espécie humana  Hemofilia: ausência de um dos fatores associados a ...
GENÓTIPOS E FENÓTIPOS NA HEMOFILIA SEXO GENÓTIPO FENÓTIPO Masculino XHY Normal Masculino XhY hemofílico Feminino XHXH Norm...
Exercício:  Um casal normal, quanto à hemofilia, teve um menino hemofílico. Qual os genótipos do casal e a probabilidade ...
EXERCÍCIO  (Fuvest) A hemofilia é uma doença de herança recessiva ligada ao cromossomo X. Um homem que trabalha numa usin...
ALTERAÇÕES CROMOSSOMAIS
Tomemos como ponto de partida a não disjunção do par de cromossomos sexuais XX de uma mulher. Gameta x x x x O Não- disjun...
Alterações cromossomais: Síndrome de Turner
Sindrome de Klinefelter
Alterações cromossomais: Síndrome de Down Envolve a não-disjunção de um cromossomo autossômico
EXERCÍCIOS 1. (UFMG) Na espécie humana o daltonismo é condicionado por um gene recessivo e ligado ao sexo. Um casal de vis...
2) André e Maria apresentam coagulação sanguínea normal. O pai de Maria é hemofílico. André e Maria se casam. Eles têm med...
◦OBRIGADO!!!!
Genetica vi 2012
Genetica vi 2012
Genetica vi 2012
Genetica vi 2012
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
59 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Genetica vi 2012

Genetica

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Genetica vi 2012

  1. 1. Genética VI HERANÇA E SEXO Prof. JOSE AMARAL/2012-2013
  2. 2.  Os cromossomos dos seres vivos são classificados em autossômicos e sexuais, estes são responsáveis pela determinação do sexo.
  3. 3. SISTEMA XY
  4. 4.  A fêmea possui par de cromossomos homólogos (xx) e macho um cromossomo igual ao da fêmea (x) e outro diferente (Y).
  5. 5. SISTEMA X0
  6. 6. SistemaX0  Os machos têm apenas um cromossomo X e as fêmeas, dois cromossomos. Assim o macho é X0 e a fêmea XX.
  7. 7. A herança do sexo na espécie humana  Na espécie humana: - 46 cromossomos - 23 cromossomos são de origem materna e 23 são de origem paterna - A determinação do sexo envolve apenas o par sexual (cromossomos alossomos) - Os demais cromossomos são chamados AUTOSSOMOS.
  8. 8. Cromossomos Autossômicos e Sexuais
  9. 9. CARIOTIPO HUMANO NORMAL - FEMININO
  10. 10. Cariótipo masculino anormal
  11. 11.  SEXO FEMININO: - Homogamético - Mulher: 44AA + XX - Ovulo: 22AA + X  SEXO MASCULINO - Homem: 44AA + XY - Espermatozóide: 22AA + X ou 22AA + Y
  12. 12. Heredograma clássico – Herança autossômica recessiva
  13. 13. Heredograma clássico: Herança recessiva ligada ao sexo
  14. 14. X X Homologia Completa
  15. 15. X Y Homóloga Não homóloga Herança Restrita ao Sexo Herança Ligada ao Sexo Não homóloga
  16. 16. HERANÇA LIGADA AO SEX0 -Ocorre quando os genes envolvidos se situam no cromossomo X, em sua porção não-homóloga. -A mulher, por apresentar dois cromossomos X, poderá portar genes ligados ao sexo em dose dupla. -O homem , por apresentar apenas um cromossomo X, terá sempre apenas um gene ligado ao sexo (dose simples). -A mulher, portanto, pode ser considerada HOMOZIGOTA OU HETEROZIGOTA, enquanto o homem é considerado Hemizigoto.
  17. 17. DALTONISMO: Um exemplo de herança ligada ao sexo na espécie humana  Daltonismo: Dificuldade em distinguir algumas cores.  O daltonismo é determinado por um gene recessivo, ligado ao sexo, simbolizado por Xd  O gene alelo dominante, que condiciona a visão normal, é simbolizado por XD.
  18. 18.  Daltonismo É uma condição hereditária que dificulta o indivíduo a distinguir algumas cores; É determinada por um gene recessivo ligado ao cromossomo X;
  19. 19. GENOTIPOS E FENÓTIPOS NO DALTONISMO SEXO GENÓTIPO FENÓTIPO Masculino XDY Normal Masculino XdY Daltônico Feminino XDXD Normal Feminino XDXd Normal Feminino XdXd Daltônica
  20. 20. Exercício:  Uma mulher daltônica, cujo irmão tem visão normal, casa-se um homem de visão normal. Determinar o genótipo dos indivíduos citados e dos pais da mulher, bem como a probabilidade de o casal ter uma criança do sexo feminino daltônica.
  21. 21. HEMOFILIA: Outro exemplo de herança ligada ao sexo na espécie humana  Hemofilia: ausência de um dos fatores associados a coagulação sanguínea.  A hemofilia é uma doença condicionada por um gene recessivo, ligado ao sexo, simbolizado por Xh  O gene alelo dominante, que condiciona a coagulação normal, é simbolizado por XH.
  22. 22. GENÓTIPOS E FENÓTIPOS NA HEMOFILIA SEXO GENÓTIPO FENÓTIPO Masculino XHY Normal Masculino XhY hemofílico Feminino XHXH Normal Feminino XHXh Normal Feminino XhXh hemofílica
  23. 23. Exercício:  Um casal normal, quanto à hemofilia, teve um menino hemofílico. Qual os genótipos do casal e a probabilidade de seus próximos filhos serem hemofílicos?
  24. 24. EXERCÍCIO  (Fuvest) A hemofilia é uma doença de herança recessiva ligada ao cromossomo X. Um homem que trabalha numa usina nuclear teve um filho hemofílico. Sua mulher concluiu que a doença do menino foi conseqüência da radiação que o marido recebeu na época da fecundação. Ela tem ou não razão? Por quê?
  25. 25. ALTERAÇÕES CROMOSSOMAIS
  26. 26. Tomemos como ponto de partida a não disjunção do par de cromossomos sexuais XX de uma mulher. Gameta x x x x O Não- disjunção Gameta x x x x O O Y x Y x XXY (Síndrome de Klinefelter) XXX (Trissonia do X) YO (Não Viável) XO (Síndrome de Turner) Formação de gametas Possibilidades na fertilização Genótipos e Fenótipos ou ou x x x x
  27. 27. Alterações cromossomais: Síndrome de Turner
  28. 28. Sindrome de Klinefelter
  29. 29. Alterações cromossomais: Síndrome de Down Envolve a não-disjunção de um cromossomo autossômico
  30. 30. EXERCÍCIOS 1. (UFMG) Na espécie humana o daltonismo é condicionado por um gene recessivo e ligado ao sexo. Um casal de visão normal tem uma criança daltônica. A partir deste dados, responda: a) Qual o sexo da criança? b) Das três pessoas citadas, qual(is) possui(em) o gene recessivo que condiciona o daltonismo? E qual(is) possui(em) o gene que condiciona a visão normal? c) Se os pais da mulher tiveram visão normal, pode-se dizer que ela recebeu o gene para daltonismo de que genitor? d)Se a criança, mais tarde, se casar com uma pessoa de visão normal, cujo pai é daltônico, que tipos de filhos poderá ter em relação a visão?
  31. 31. 2) André e Maria apresentam coagulação sanguínea normal. O pai de Maria é hemofílico. André e Maria se casam. Eles têm medo de ter filhos hemofílicos e procuram um serviço de aconselhamento genético. Qual a orientação correta a ser dada ao casal, em termos de probabilidades de terem filhos hemofílicos?
  32. 32. ◦OBRIGADO!!!!

×