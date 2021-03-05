https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=1284170225 Emotional⭐ psychological abuse and sexual coercion are difficult to recognize. For women in abusive relationships⭐ figuring out exactly what is going on is the first step - especially when their abusive husband is telling everyone else that she's the problem. The simple pictures and infographics in the back help women sort through the lies⭐ gaslighting⭐ emotional abuse⭐ psychological abuse⭐ and sexual coercion to take a step toward emotional⭐ physical⭐ and sexual safety in their homes. This book validates women in relationships with pornography addicts⭐ who have experienced betrayal trauma⭐ infidelity⭐ and emotional abuse. It's useful to give to clergy⭐ family⭐ friends⭐ or others who can't wrap their head around what's happening to the victim because it's such a short read⭐ but it covers all the necessary concepts. The author⭐ Anne Blythe⭐ M.Ed. is the producer and host of the Betrayal Trauma Recovery podcast. For more information visit www.btr.org