Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Digital Supply Networks: Transform Your Supply Chain and Gain Competitive Advantage with Disruptive Technology and Reimagi...
Digital Supply Networks: Transform Your Supply Chain and Gain Competitive Advantage with Disruptive Technology and Reimagi...
Deliver unprecedented customer value and seize your competitive edge with a transformative digital supply network Digital ...
CONTINUE COVER BOOK
FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTION HERE
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Automotive
Aug. 24, 2021
23 views

0

Share

Ebook PDF Digital Supply Networks: Transform Your Supply Chain and Gain Competitive Advantage with Disruptive Technology and Reimagined Processes

Download to read offline

Automotive
Aug. 24, 2021
23 views

copy Link Download: https://reader.ebookexprees.com/1260458199

" Deliver unprecedented customer value and seize your competitive edge with a transformative digital supply network Digital tech has disrupted life and business as we know it, and supply chain management is no exception. But how exactly does digital transformation affect your business? What are the breakthrough technologies and their capabilities you need to know about? How will digital transformation impact skills requirements and work in general? Do you need to completely revamp your understanding of supply chain management? And most importantly: How do you get started?Digital Supply Networks provides clear answers to these and many other questions. Written by an experienced team comprised of Deloitte consultants and leading problem-driven scholars from a premier research university, this expert guide leads you through the process of improving operations building supply networks, increasing revenue, reimagining business models, and providing added value to customers, stakeholders, and society. You’ll learn everything you need to know about:Stages of development, roles, capabilities, and the benefits of DSNBig data analytics including its attributes, security, and authorityMachine learning, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, robotics, and the Internet of ThingsSynchronized planning, intelligent supply, and digital product developmentVision, attributes, technology, and benefits of smart manufacturing, dynamic logistics, and fulfillmentA playbook to guide the digital transformation journeyDrawing from real world-experience and problem-driven academic research, the authors provide an in-depth account of the transformation to digitally connected supply networks. They discuss the limitations of traditional supply chains and the underlying capabilities and potential of digitally-enabled supply flows. The chapters burst with expert insights and real-life use cases grounded in tomorrow’s industry needs.Success in today’s hyper-competitive, fast-paced business landscape, characterized by the risk of black swan events, such as the 2020 COVID-19 global pandemic, requires the reimagination and the digitalization of complex demand-supply systems, more collaborative and connected processes, and smarter, more dynamic data-driven decision making?which can only be achieved through a fully integrated Digital Supply Network. 
"

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
Coming Back Alive: The True Story of the Most Harrowing Search and Rescue Mission Ever Attempted on Alaska's High Seas Spike Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(0/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ebook PDF Digital Supply Networks: Transform Your Supply Chain and Gain Competitive Advantage with Disruptive Technology and Reimagined Processes

  1. 1. Digital Supply Networks: Transform Your Supply Chain and Gain Competitive Advantage with Disruptive Technology and Reimagined Processes
  2. 2. Digital Supply Networks: Transform Your Supply Chain and Gain Competitive Advantage with Disruptive Technology and Reimagined Processes CONTINUE FOLLOW THE DOWNLOAD METHOD AT THE END OF THE PAGE
  3. 3. Deliver unprecedented customer value and seize your competitive edge with a transformative digital supply network Digital tech has disrupted life and business as we know it, and supply chain management is no exception. But how exactly does digital transformation affect your business? What are the breakthrough technologies and their capabilities you need to know about? How will digital transformation impact skills requirements and work in general? Do you need to completely revamp your understanding of supply chain management? And most importantly: How do you get started?Digital Supply Networks provides clear answers to these and many other questions. Written by an experienced team comprised of Deloitte consultants and leading problem-driven scholars from a premier research university, this expert guide leads you through the process of improving operations building supply networks, increasing revenue, reimagining business models, and providing added value to customers, stakeholders, and society. You’ll learn everything you need to know about:Stages of development, roles, capabilities, and the benefits of DSNBig data analytics including its attributes, security, and authorityMachine learning, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, robotics, and the Internet of ThingsSynchronized planning, intelligent supply, and digital product developmentVision, attributes, technology, and benefits of smart manufacturing, dynamic logistics, and fulfillmentA playbook to guide the digital transformation journeyDrawing from real world-experience and problem-driven academic research, the authors provide an in-depth account of the transformation to digitally connected supply networks. They discuss the limitations of traditional supply chains and the underlying capabilities and potential of digitally- enabled supply flows. The chapters burst with expert insights and real- life use cases grounded in tomorrow’s industry needs.Success in today’s hyper-competitive, fast-paced business landscape, characterized by the risk of black swan events, such as the 2020 COVID-19 global pandemic, requires the reimagination and the digitalization of complex demand-supply systems, more collaborative and connected processes, and smarter, more dynamic data-driven decision making?which can only be achieved through a fully integrated Digital Supply Network.
  4. 4. CONTINUE COVER BOOK
  5. 5. FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTION HERE

    Be the first to comment

copy Link Download: https://reader.ebookexprees.com/1260458199 " Deliver unprecedented customer value and seize your competitive edge with a transformative digital supply network Digital tech has disrupted life and business as we know it, and supply chain management is no exception. But how exactly does digital transformation affect your business? What are the breakthrough technologies and their capabilities you need to know about? How will digital transformation impact skills requirements and work in general? Do you need to completely revamp your understanding of supply chain management? And most importantly: How do you get started?Digital Supply Networks provides clear answers to these and many other questions. Written by an experienced team comprised of Deloitte consultants and leading problem-driven scholars from a premier research university, this expert guide leads you through the process of improving operations building supply networks, increasing revenue, reimagining business models, and providing added value to customers, stakeholders, and society. You’ll learn everything you need to know about:Stages of development, roles, capabilities, and the benefits of DSNBig data analytics including its attributes, security, and authorityMachine learning, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, robotics, and the Internet of ThingsSynchronized planning, intelligent supply, and digital product developmentVision, attributes, technology, and benefits of smart manufacturing, dynamic logistics, and fulfillmentA playbook to guide the digital transformation journeyDrawing from real world-experience and problem-driven academic research, the authors provide an in-depth account of the transformation to digitally connected supply networks. They discuss the limitations of traditional supply chains and the underlying capabilities and potential of digitally-enabled supply flows. The chapters burst with expert insights and real-life use cases grounded in tomorrow’s industry needs.Success in today’s hyper-competitive, fast-paced business landscape, characterized by the risk of black swan events, such as the 2020 COVID-19 global pandemic, requires the reimagination and the digitalization of complex demand-supply systems, more collaborative and connected processes, and smarter, more dynamic data-driven decision making?which can only be achieved through a fully integrated Digital Supply Network.  "

Views

Total views

23

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×